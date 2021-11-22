Taanis 10: Boundless Joy and Gratitude

On this daf, we find some of the greatness of Eretz Yisroel.

Shortly after the Holocaust, when Rav Yisroel Grossman paid a visit to the Abir Yaakov of Sadigura, he was surprised to find him in an exceptionally joyous mood. When the rebbe noticed Rav Grossman’s surprise, he used a parable to explain why he was filled with joy despite the recent tragedy. “Imagine a poor Jew, beaten down and sickly, who has nowhere to even rest his head. If people have mercy and open their homes to him, he will surely be filled with boundless joy from gratitude.

“The Jewish people today are likened to this poor man. Although we endured such cruelty which resulted in the murder of millions of Jews, we must never lose sight of the positive. Now that we have entered Eretz Yisroel, which is our homeland, we are exactly like a poor displaced man who has finally found a home.

He added, “You might argue that the spiritual level here is not exactly optimal. Nevertheless, the very fact that Hashem has brought us back home after such a tragedy is also enough to make us joyous!” (B’mechitzosom Shel Gedolei Yisroel).