Succos & Simchas Torah Wines That Elevate the Mitzvah

By Gabriel Geller, WSET III

And here we go again, Succos, and Simchas Torah! The two “official” Simcha holidays. These yomim tovim are filled with festive meals, and what better way to elevate these moments than with some great wines that enhance the simcha and beautify the mitzvah?

I can never repeat this enough: fine wine does not always need to be expensive. There are great wines for all budgets. For those who appreciate wine, a special bottle can transform the experience, both gastronomically and spiritually. There are also plenty of people who appreciate wine even if only occasionally, and a bottle that hits the right spot can make the meal memorable. A great wine can enhance the food being served or the atmosphere at the table. Sometimes it becomes a conversation piece. Other times, when the company, the food, or the conversation aren’t particularly uplifting, sipping a good wine can help with reflection and consolation. A quick practical note that I feel compelled to repeat every year: red wines can suffer in the heat of the sukkah. A warm bottle dulls the fruit and flattens the structure. Thirty minutes to one hour in the refrigerator before serving can make all the difference (aim for 60–65°F). Whites, rosés, and sparkling wines should of course be served cold; if a glass is a bit too chilly, a few minutes on the table will bring it to the right temperature. Whether you are hosting a large gathering of ushpizin or enjoying a quieter meal with immediate family, these bottles offer a range of styles and price points that can enhance the simcha of the chag. Choose what fits your table, serve it at the right temperature, and enjoy the moment. Chag Sameach! L’chaim!

Drappier Brut Nature: Let’s start with something festive. Sparkling wine is ideal for Kiddush and for setting a celebratory tone at the start of the meal. This is a pure and elegant Champagne made from 100% Pinot Noir with zero dosage (no added sugar, in very short). It offers bright notes of green apple, lemon zest, brioche, and a distinctive mineral edge, carried by a fine, persistent mousse. Crisp, dry, and refined, it is the kind of bottle that makes the meal feel special and truly yomtovdig.

Villebois Sancerre Rosé 2025: Rosé has long since shed its summer-only reputation, and rightly so. Whether the nights in the sukkah turn out warm or chilly, a well-made rosé remains versatile and refreshing. With Succos being “early” this year, there is a good chance the weather will be on the warmer side. A stylish Loire Valley expression made from Pinot Noir (one of this region’s two main red grape varieties, along with Cabernet Franc) grown on the classic, flint-riddled limestone soils of Sancerre. It shows delicate aromas and flavors of cherry, raspberry, and strawberry, lifted by bright acidity, a touch of herbs, and the region’s signature flinty minerality. Serve it well chilled with lighter starters, sushi, salads, or grilled vegetables.

Lahat Syrah 2023: Here is a standout Syrah out of Israel, and inspired by the wines of France’s northern Rhône Valley. Crafted by the highly regarded Israeli winemaker Itay Lahat, this wine reflects his precise, site-driven approach which he calls “personal terroir”. Expect ripe dark berry fruit, black pepper, savory herbs, and a focused, medium-to-full body that remains fresh rather than heavy. It pairs beautifully with herb-roasted chicken, veal, or a well-smoked brisket.

Baron Edmond de Rothschild Rimapere Pinot Noir 2025: This Pinot Noir from New Zealand is part of the Edmond de Rothschild (EDR) portfolio, grown in Bannockburn, Central Otago, one of the world’s most celebrated regions for this noble grape variety. Produced by the Rothschild family (the same family behind some of Bordeaux’s most refined wines, such as Château Clarke and Château de Malengin Cuvée Eve). This is a fruit-forward yet elegant Pinot Noir showing notes of juicy raspberry, sour cherry, earthy minerals, sage, with bright acidity and soft tannins. It is an excellent match for baked salmon, seared ahi tuna, and chicken dishes.

Hagafen 45th Anniversary Red Blend 2023: Hagafen Cellars is the OG of quality kosher wine in America. Proprietors and winemaker Ernie Weir, together with his Israeli—born wife Irit, have been producing fine kosher wine in Napa since 1979, and this special 45th anniversary bottling is a bold, Bordeaux-style blend that shows the depth and concentration the region is known for. Dark fruit, spice, and a structured yet approachable profile make it a natural companion to standing rib roast, lamb, or any of the more substantial yom tov mains.

Herzog Special Edition Eminence 2023: Finally, for those looking to open something truly new and maybe do a side-by-side Sonoma vs. Napa comparison with the aforementioned Hagafen, this is a rich, Bordeaux-style blend from California’s Chalk Hill area. It was aged for a couple of years in French oak and offers layers of blackberry, dark chocolate, leather, and toasted spice. Full-bodied, complex, and generous, it has the presence to stand up to the heartiest dishes on the table. It is enjoyable now and will continue to develop if cellared for the next 10 to 20 years.