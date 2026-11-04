Socialism’s Threat

American Freedom And Prosperity At Risk

In this week’s midterm election, many of the liberal Democrat candidates ran for seats in the House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate, and to become the governor of a state, on a platform supporting the extreme left-wing policies promoted by the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA). Those policies have their roots in the Marxist-Leninist ideology of communist-style totalitarian socialism and have resulted in the failure of the economy of every country that has adopted them.

That militant form of socialist ideology imposed despotic one-party totalitarian rule on the former Soviet Union, Communist China, North Korea, Castro’s Cuba, the East European countries behind the Iron Curtain during the Cold War era, as well as other communist-subjugated countries around the world. It resulted in the deaths of tens of millions of innocent people, and the enslavement of hundreds of millions more.

What Is Socialism?

At its simplest, socialism is a government system in which all of the economy’s means of production (such as factories, farms, mines, utilities, banks, etc.) are owned and controlled by the state, rather than by private individuals and stockholders. Socialism replaces free market competition as the engine driving a country’s economic growth, based upon an individual’s profit motive, with a centrally planned economy in which the government directs the production and distribution of all of the country’s economic resources.

Socialism rejects the concept of the economy rewarding individuals based upon the fruits of their hard work and accomplishments. Instead, at least in theory, socialism seeks to distribute a society’s economic resources equally to all of the individuals in society regardless of their relative merit. In reality, socialist economies are invariably controlled by an oligarchy consisting of powerful government officials and bureaucrats, as well as politically well-connected elites who enjoy a privileged lifestyle that is far above the standard of living of ordinary citizens.

Nyc Mayor Mamdani Is A Spoiled Child Of Wealth And Privilege

For example, New York City’s Muslim progressive Mayor Zohran Mamdani claims to be a defender of the best interests of New York’s working class and minority group residents, when he is actually the child of wealth and privilege who is promoting the elitist issues and skewed priorities of the college-educated, mostly-white liberals who now dictate the Democrat party’s agenda. Mamdani’s father is a Ugandan political scientist who is a tenured professor of government at Columbia University, and his mother is one of the most successful directors and producers working in India’s film industry.

Mamdani’s socialist political beliefs are the typical product of the liberal elitist college education he received at the exclusive, Ivy League-quality Bowdoin College, while pursuing his bachelor’s degree in Africana studies. His campaign promises reflect the progressive goals of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), which endorsed him when he was a largely unknown “dark horse” candidate during last year’s mayoral campaign. The other candidates who belong to or are endorsed by the DSA also share Mamdani’s obsessive personal hatred for Israel and any Jews who support it.

Mayor Mamdani Is An Enemy Of Home Ownership And Autos

Mamdani is hostile to the private ownership of housing. He is trying to bankrupt the landlords of New York City’s rent-stabilized apartment buildings by freezing the rents they are permitted to charge their tenants at a time when the operating costs for heating and maintaining those buildings in good repair are soaring.

While promising to create 200,000 affordable housing units in New York City over the next decade, the person Mamdani appointed to lead the Mayor’s Office to Protect Tenants has described home ownership in social media posts as a “weapon of white supremacy” and has called for the government to seize all “private property.”

Mamdani has promised to end the payment of fares required to ride New York City’s public buses and to expand the number of exclusive bus lanes in order to continue the war against privately-owned automobiles on the streets of New York City that was started by his progressive predecessor as mayor, Bill de Blasio.

Mamdani has also promised to implement the progressive promise of free, universal childcare for all children in New York City between the ages of six weeks and five years, in order to begin the systematic indoctrination of pre-school age children with liberal “woke” ideologies at the earliest possible age, usually without their parents’ knowledge or asking for their permission.

He has begun an effort to fulfill his campaign promise to launch a network of city-run municipal grocery stores selling food below cost that is likely to drive many of the more than 4,000 independent and mostly minority-owned small grocery stores, bodegas, and neighborhood supermarkets across the five boros of New York City out of business.

Mamdani’s “Soak The Rich Strategy” To Pay For His Socialist Programs

Mamdani proposes to pay for his socialist policy initiatives by further increasing the city’s already high income tax rate by 2% on wealthy New Yorkers and to raise the corporate tax rate from 7.25% to 11.5%, providing a strong financial incentive for them to leave New York City, further reducing its taxpayer base.

Mamdani still hopes to keep his campaign promise to establish a city Department of Community Safety to respond to public safety and mental health emergencies by sending unarmed civilian social workers, instead of officers of the NYPD, who are trained to handle any unexpected contingencies. Mamdani is also under growing pressure from fellow members of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) to fire his highly effective Jewish police commissioner, Jessica Tish, because she has been too effective at restoring respect for law and order to the city’s streets and because she is a supporter of Israel.

Mayor Mamdani, who is a longtime supporter of the BDS boycott movement against Israel has become expert at speaking out of both sides of his mouth regarding the safety of New York City’s Jewish population. On one side, the mayor condemns the rising number of antisemitic incidents in the city. On the other side, he repeatedly spews in inflammatory antisemitic rhetoric, including blood libel-type false accusations that Israel and its leaders are guilty of genocide against the civilian population of Gaza, which tend to incite further acts of antisemitism.

Socialism’s Consistent Record Of Failure

Mamdani’s proposals and their likely negative impact on New York City’s finances is typical of the dismal economic track record of socialism. Starting with the Russian Revolution in 1917, which began democratically but was soon hijacked by Vladimir Lenin and his Bolshevik communist party supporters. That militant, one-party form of socialist government has resulted in failure in every country which has adopted it. Furthermore, socialism’s tendency to promote one-party rule has often led to the rise of authoritarian regimes whose dictators have no incentive to respect human rights and promote the welfare of the lower income working people in whose name they are governing.

Even in those Western European countries, such as Denmark, Norway, and Sweden, where socialism coexists with democratically-elected governments, their economies have been steadily falling behind. The combination of excessive control by government central planners and unelected bureaucrats, and high taxation to pay for expanded social welfare benefits, has sapped the individual profit motive for the citizens of those countries, and led to a reduction in both innovation and private investment. Over time, this has resulted in economic stagnation and the long-term inability of the industries and products of those countries to remain competitive in the global marketplace.

Free Market Capitalism’s Formula For Economic Success And Growth

Supporters of free market capitalism start from a premise that is the opposite of socialism. They teach that everyone benefits when individuals are encouraged by the profit motive to seek economic success and are then permitted to keep and enjoy its rewards. The same is true when business leaders are free to decide for themselves what to produce, and how to compete for customers in order to grow and maximize their profits.

At the same time, free markets are continually self-regulated by the prices that are set by millions of voluntary transactions between buyers and sellers. They show everyone which items are scarce and in demand by consumers, and those which are not.

Critics of socialism argue that these differences from the free-market system are fundamental. Without private ownership and free markets to set prices, a government economic planner has no reliable way to make an accurate comparison between how much things actually cost and how much consumers are willing to pay for them. The central economic planners of socialist states must guess, and when those guesses are wrong, a socialist government’s natural tendency is to try to compel the people to accept whatever is available, rather than adjusting production levels and the content and quality of products to respond to the real-world forces of supply and demand. But in a free-market economy, those adjustments are made automatically Competition and bankruptcy are additional self-correcting feedback mechanisms that are built into capitalist economies, but which are generally absent from centrally planned socialist economies.

But when a publicly owned business succeeds in America’s free-market economy, its profits are distributed to its shareholders, including individual investors, as well as the beneficiaries of the pension funds and 401(k) retirement accounts which own much of corporate America today. In most successful private or publicly owned enterprises, at least some of those profits are re-invested in the business, further increasing its productivity and the overall growth of the country’s economy.

Socialism Was On The Midterm Election Ballot

During this week’s midterm elections, a significant number of Democrat candidates running across the country for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives or the U.S. Senate, or for governor in their state, were either declared members of the DSA, publicly endorsed by that organization, or campaigned as progressive Democrats on a platform that supported key DSA socialist policy goals:

The socialist-inspired proposals for which these candidates campaigned included:

* Increasing the taxes on the income of the wealthiest individuals and most profitable corporations, in addition to proposed new measures that would confiscate and forcefully redistribute an arbitrary portion of their accumulated private wealth.

* The nationalization of the largest and most successful private and publicly-owned American corporations, such as Apple, Google, SpaceX, Tesla, and Nvidia, and other essential manufacturing industries, placing them entirely under government control.

* Replacing the entire American private healthcare and healthcare insurance system with an expanded universal health coverage system called Medicare for All, under which the federal government will become the single-payer for the cost of providing health care to all residents, including illegal aliens.

The Economic Achilles Heel Of Medicare For All

What the progressive Democrat supporters of Medicare for All won’t tell American voters is that most health care providers lose money on treating their Medicare patients and rely on the profits they make from payments for patients with private health care insurance and uninsured patients paying full price. Without those private payments, current health care providers would be forced to cut back on their services. Meanwhile, government official will be tempted to cut back on the cost of to taxpayers of universal government health care by rationing the public’s access to expensive health care procedures, which is one of the most common citizen complaints about the socialized medicine systems in Great Britain and Canada.

* A government takeover and ownership of all essential services, including the elimination of the private ownership of housing, utilities, and food stores.

* Banning the burning of fossil fuels to generate electricity, heat homes or power cars or trucks, and their forced replacement with more expensive and unreliable zero-emission “green energy” sources, in the name of fighting climate change.

* The complete reorganization of the judicial, legislative, and executive branches of the federal government, including the elimination of many of the checks and balances on government power incorporated by the U.S. Constitution.

The Socialist Progressive Attack On The Bill Of Rights

* The placement of new limitations on the individual freedoms guaranteed by the Bill of Rights, including the freedom of speech, the right to express dissenting opinions to liberal dogma, the freedom to practice religious beliefs and the right to own a gun for self-defense.

In reaction to those socialist-inspired progressive proposals, President Trump and his fellow Republicans described themselves during the midterm election campaign as defenders of the democratic principles and freedoms set out by America’s Founding Fathers in the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution, and the Bill of Rights, as well as the shared Judeo-Christian moral and ethical beliefs which are the glue holding America’s social fabric together.

Dsa’s Condemnation Of Israel And Its American Supporters

At its most recent national convention, the DSA passed a resolution defining Zionism as a “racist, imperialist, settler-colonial project.” The DSA has endorsed the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement in an attempt to undermine Israel’s economy, and it has falsely labeled Israel an apartheid state. The DSA is demanding the end of all U.S. military and economic aid to Israel. The DSA and Mayor Mamdani have also called for the arrest and prosecution of U.S. and Israeli leaders, including Israeli prime minister Binyomin Netanyahu, for committing war crimes in the Gaza war against Hamas. It also endorses the establishment of a Palestinian state “from the river to the sea” with Jerusalem as its capital. The DSA has also refused to condemn Hamas for its notorious October 7, 2023 attack in which 1,200 Israeli citizens, including many innocent women, and children, were cruelly murdered in cold blood.

The most prominent extreme left-wing progressive Democrat candidates who ran in the midterms on DSA-endorsed policies included:

Abdul El-Sayed, a Muslim who ran for an open U.S. Senate seat in Michigan on a virulently anti-Israel platform against former Republican Congressman Mike Rogers, who continues to be outspoken in urging continued U.S. military support for Israel. El-Sayed’s antisemitic campaign rhetoric was so incendiary that two prominent Jewish leaders of the Michigan Democrat party publicly urged their fellow Michigan Democrats to leave the portion of their November 3 ballot for senator blank to keep El-Sayed out of the U.S. Senate because of his anti-Israel policies.

Just three days before midterm Election Day, Michigan Congresswoman Haley Stevens, who was narrowly defeated by El-Sayed for the Senate nomination in a hard-fought Michigan Democrat primary election, publicly endorsed Republican candidate Rogers because of El-Sayed’s divisive rhetoric criticizing Israel and its American supporters, and after having been told by El-Sayed that he did not want her post-primary endorsement in the general election.

On the other hand, Democrat Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) and socialist Senator Bernie Sanders said they believed that El-Sayed’s victory in Michigan was so important to their progressive cause that each of them announced that they were contributing $1 million to his senate campaign fund.

Penny Flanagan, the lieutenant governor of Minnesota who was running for the Senate in Minnesota against popular Republican media personality Michele Tafoya. Flanagon was fighting charges that, as the lieutenant governor, she shares responsibility for the still unfolding Minnesota welfare scandal with Democrat Governor Tim Walz.

Troy Jackson was a late Democrat replacement for Graham Platner, an earlier Senate candidate who was forced to withdraw from the race due to multiple scandals, including having a Nazi symbol tattooed on his chest. Jackson was running against the re-election bid of 5-term incumbent Republican Maine Senator Susan Collins, the last northeastern moderate Republican in the U.S. Senate.

Angie Nixon, a Florida state legislator and DSA member ran for the Senate seat vacated by Republican Marco Rubio when he accepted President Donald Trump’s appointment to become Secretary of State.

James Talarico, a Texas state legislator ran for the U.S. Senate seat long held by Republican Jon Cornyn, but who was replaced on the ballot after he was defeated in a GOP primary race by Trump-endorsed Texas state attorney general, Ken Paxton.

Talarico changed his previous political rhetoric in which he condemned capitalism to be an “oppressive system.” He also publicly criticized Texas oil and gas producers as an obsolete industry that “is not gonna last,” and is led by corrupt corporate executives.

Darializa Avila Chevalier and Claire Valdez are two DSA members who ran as Democrat candidates in New York City for open Democrat congressional seats. Chevalier denies that Israel has a right to exist as a Jewish state. Valdez was one of the earliest supporters of Zohran Mamdani’s mayoral campaign and was arrested last year for demonstrating against New York Democrats Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand for voting against a Senate resolution that would have banned American weapons sales to Israel.

Support For Republican Gubernatorial Candidate In California

In California, the main Democrat candidate for governor was Xavier Becerra, who was President Joe Biden’s Secretary of Health and Human Services. Becerra has endorsed Medicare for All, and the extreme left-wing policies of the current term-limited Democrat governor, Gavin Newsom.

Those policies triggered a mass exodus by low-income California residents who can’t afford to live there anymore, and wealthy residents who refuse to pay California’s sky-high tax rates. Many prominent business owners have said that they are fed up with the anti-business climate fostered by California’s Democrat elected leaders. and have moved their operations to other states with more favorable business policies and tax rates. Elon Musk moved the headquarters of the major companies that he owns, including Space X, Tesla and X (formerly known as Twitter), from California to Texas. So has giant oil producer Chevron, the Charles Schwab stock brokerage, corporate computer software company Oracle, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Even though California has not elected a Republican governor since 2006, these widespread complaints about liberal Democrat policies boosted pre-election enthusiasm for the GOP’s California gubernatorial candidate Steve Hilton, who has also been a popular conservative commentator for Fox News, though nobody really expected him to win.

The National Republican Senatorial Committee’s Hold-the-Line midterm campaign ad linked all Democrat Senate candidates to New York City’s antisemitic socialist Mayor Zohran Mamdani and the elder statesman of the progressive movement, socialist Senator Bernie Sanders. During his appearances at dozens of Republican campaign rallies from coast-to-coast during the last month of the campaign, President Donald Trump repeated the same mantra — that all of the Democrat candidates were supporting their party’s socialist-inspired agenda.

Pre-World War Ii Popularity Of Communism Among American Liberals

This is not the first time there has been a surge in support by Democrat liberals in favor of the socialist policies of the American Communist Party. During the Great Depression of the 1930s there was widespread liberal enthusiasm for the socialist economic policies of the Soviet Union. There was also a great deal of liberal sympathy for the Soviet-backed Republican side during the Spanish Civil War (1936-1939) against the Nazi- and Italian-backed forces of General Francisco Franco’s fascist Nationalist forces.

However, support by American liberals for communism and the Soviet Union collapsed in August, 1939, when Josef Stalin signed the German-Soviet non-aggression pact with Adolf Hitler. That treaty paved the way for the start of World War II in Europe with the invasion of Poland from the West by the German army and from the East by the Soviet Red Army.

The Socialist Road To Tyranny

As conservative Austrian economist Friedrich Hayek argued in his 1944 book, “The Road to Serfdom,” central economic planning on a national scale requires government authorities to override individual choices, and that requires coercion by the state to keep the system running. Because a socialist state controls all of the jobs, all of the housing, the entire food supply, and the flow of news and information to the public through the media, any citizen who dares to criticize the government is risking his livelihood, his way of life, and even his freedom because that same state is his only available employer, landlord, and protector.

In a centrally planned economy, when workers, farmers, factories, or regions fail to meet their targets, someone must be blamed, which naturally expands the power of the government apparatus that punishes failure.

In a socialist state, government tends to absorb, abolish or take control over all rival power centers, including publicly and privately owned businesses, labor unions, places of worship, and news and social media outlets that are essential to the uncensored free expressions of dissenting opinions. In a free society, those institutions also serve as a necessary check and safeguard against the abuse of government power. But when the power of government is both absolute and unaccountable, it encourages the political leaders who rise to the top to place their own interests above those of the people that a socialist government, at least theoretically, is meant to serve.

The Long History Of Failed Socialist Experiments

The history of totalitarian socialist government is littered with disastrous failures. In the Soviet Union, the forced collectivization of privately owned farms ordered by communist dictator Josef Stalin led directly to a government-induced famine in the early 1930s, in which up to five million Ukrainian peasants died of starvation.

For decades, the notorious Soviet Gulag prison camps, many of them located in remote regions with the harshest weather conditions, provided millions of slave laborers who were forced to carry out the Soviet government’s ambitious five-year industrial plans, while suffering from cold, hunger and exhaustion.

The Plight And Liberation Of Soviet Jewry

Soviet Jews faced a particular form of oppression. While the Soviet Union officially condemned antisemitism, in practice it conducted a decades-long campaign against Jewish religious observance and cultural life. Because their Jewish identity was recorded on their required internal passports, Soviet Jews were routinely subjected to discrimination every time they applied for admission to school, jobs, and housing. Informal quotas limited the number of Jews admitted to leading universities and their opportunities for advancement in many professions. Shuls were closed, yeshivos and the teaching of Hebrew were suppressed, and mitzvah observances, such as the baking matzah for Pesach, were restricted as part of the communist regime’s wider ideological war against all religious beliefs.

In the late 1940s, Stalin ordered attacks on Jewish intellectuals whom he condemned as “rootless cosmopolitans.” The Soviet government closed existing Yiddish language institutions and, in 1952, executed several leading Jewish writers. In 1953, the so-called Doctors’ Plot accused nine physicians, six of whom were Jewish, of conspiring to poison Soviet leaders. According to some accounts, Stalin had planned at that time to order the mass deportations of Jews to Siberia, but he died before the scheme could be implemented.

The Campaign To Free The “Refuseniks”

Leaving the Soviet Union was almost as difficult for Jews as staying. Applying for the exit visa required to emigrate could cost a Jew his job and sometimes his freedom. Those Jews whose application for a visa were refused became well-known due to the efforts of the popular American movement working for the release of prominent Soviet Jewish ‘refuseniks,” such as Natan Sharansky, Ida Nudel and Yuli Edelstein.

Israel’s victory in the 1967 Six-Day War inspired a wave of Jewish exit visa applications, and in the late 1960s the Soviet government let some of those Jews leave the country. But, in August 1972, the government imposed a high “diploma tax” on would-be emigrants who had received a state education, that few Soviet Jews could afford to pay.

The Ups And Downs Of Soviet Jewry Immigration

Eventually, plight of Soviet Jewry influenced Washington State U.S. Senator Henry (Scoop) Jackson and Ohio Congressman Charles Vanik to attach an amendment to the Trade Act of 1974 that denied most-favored-nation trade status and government credits to countries like the Soviet Union that restricted emigration. The Soviet government then announced that the diploma tax would no longer be enforced, leading to a sharp rise in the number of Soviet Jews permitted to emigrate to the U.S. or Israel. The rate of emigration would then rise or fall with the fluctuating status of U.S.-Soviet relations, with the rate peaking again at the end of the 1980s, as the Soviet Union gradually began to collapse.

Meanwhile, the poorly managed Soviet economy was marked by chronic shortages and falling productivity. The sharp contrast to the visible prosperity of the U.S. and its NATO allies sapped the support of the Russian people for their socialist government, which eventually, in 1991, led to the internal collapse of the Soviet Union, ending the Cold War with an entirely bloodless victory for American democracy and its free market economy over Soviet-style socialism.

The Failure Of Chairman Mao’s Great Leap Forward

After gaining control of mainland China in 1949, communist dictator Mao Zedong announced his Great Leap Forward in 1958 which forced the peasants whose families had lived for centuries off of the food they grew on small farms into giant socialist communes. For the next four years, Mao’s edicts diverted peasant labor from farming to inefficient steel production in primitive backyard furnaces. The resulting nationwide famine killed an estimated 30 million Chinese people, and the socialist Cultural Revolution that followed brought a decade of persecution and upheaval. Because Mao’s authority could not be challenged in Communist China, no lower-level government official would dare to say that his policies had failed.

China’s later dramatic surge of economic growth came only after Deng Xiaoping began to institute free-market reforms in 1978, which were a repudiation of the Maoist socialist approach to economics.

Cuba, North Korea And Venezuela Repeated Socialism’s Failure

After Cuba’s 1959 communist revolution, which overthrew the corrupt U.S.-backed military dictatorship of Fulgencio Batista, Fidel Castro nationalized private enterprises and rapidly transformed Cuba into a state-run socialist economy. Due to an embargo on American trade with the Castro regime, Cuba’s economy became highly reliant on aid from the Soviet Union. During the decades since then, more than 17 million Cuban refugees, including most of the former members of Cuba’s entrepreneurial middle class, sought freedom by fleeing to the United States, which welcomed them.

Meanwhile, the rationing of all kinds of basic goods has been a fixture of daily life in Cuba since 1962. The Cuban people have also endured frequent power blackouts and shortages of food and medicine, and those Cubans who dared to dissent against their communist government have faced imprisonment.

North Korea is the starkest case of socialist economic failure. Its command economy and the personality cult around three generations of the Kim dynasty’s dictatorial leaders, produced a famine in the 1990s that killed an estimated two million people. Meanwhile, neighboring South Korea, on the south side of the 38th parallel border which still divides the Korean peninsula, became one of the wealthiest and most productive free-market economies on Earth.

The same pattern of failure repeated itself in every country that adopted a Soviet-style socialist command economy, while the capitalist economies in the United States and Western Europe thrived, in part because of the self-correcting mechanisms embedded in free market economies.

Venezuela offers a more recent example of the dangers of state socialism. After Venezuela’s charismatic leader, Hugo Chávez, was elected president in 1998, he used the income from its lucrative oil exports to fund a major expansion of social programs. But at the same time, Chavez ordered the widespread expropriation of private businesses, imposed arbitrary price and currency controls. He seriously weakened the political independence of Venezuela’s judicial system, dismissed and then replaced Venezuela’s elected legislature, and rewrote its constitution. Chavez also launched a vigorous effort to export his socialist, anti-American Bolivarian Revolution to other countries throughout Latin Americas. Under the even more incompetent rule of his successor, Nicolás Maduro, after Chavez’s death in 2013, Venezuela’s economy shrank by three-quarters, largely due to the lack of new investment and maintenance for its oil industry, and the rate of inflation exploded. Widespread starvation and malnutrition became chronic, prompting more than 7 million citizens of Venezuelan to flee the country since 2015.

Where Socialist Ideas Came From

The roots of socialism lie in the economic and social upheavals generated by the Industrial Revolution, which started in Great Britain in the late 1700s and then spread throughout the rest of Europe during the 1800s. The founding economic and political theories of socialism were introduced by German economists Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels. In his books, “The Communist Manifesto” (1848) and “Das Kapital” (1867), Marx argued that history is driven by the class struggle between the capitalists and the workers whose labor they exploit. He predicted that the capitalist economic system would eventually be overthrown by a revolution of the workers. Capitalist governments would be replaced by transitional “dictatorships of the proletariat,” which he believed would ultimately evolve into an ideal stateless and classless society.

Marx had expected the first socialist revolutions to break out in the most advanced industrial countries. Instead, the first successful socialist revolution took place in 1917 in Russia, which had a primarily agrarian rather than industrial economy. It was led by Vladimir Lenin who adapted Marx’s theories to fit the reality in countries like Russia. He argued that the socialist revolution of the workers that Marx predicted could only succeed if professional revolutionaries like him organized and led a disciplined party of followers who were willing to do whatever was necessary to overthrow the rule of the capitalists and export their socialist revolution to other capitalist-ruled countries around the world.

Lenin’s Communist Additions To Marxist Socialism

Lenin and his Bolshevik communist party followers seized power in October 1917, after defeating the rival Russian socialist parties who led a democrat Provisional Government formed earlier that year after an uprising by industrial workers in the city of Petrograd. Lenin then built a one-party communist government and created the secret police (originally known as the Cheka), to suppress all dissent. That paved the way, after Lenin’s death in 1924, for the despotic totalitarian regime led by the General Secretary of the Soviet Communist Party, Josef Stalin, and later Soviet rulers.

In 1919, Lenin founded the Communist International, or Comintern, to organize and fund socialist revolutionary groups abroad under the direction of the Soviet leadership. During the Cold War, the Soviet Union ran extensive espionage networks to steal military secrets from the U.S. and its allies. It also took “active measures,” such as disseminating propaganda, and organizing “front organizations,” to influence public opinion in the West. The Soviets also supported the communist military forces in smaller wars against Western-supported governments in Korea, Vietnam, and Angola.

U.S.-Soviet Confrontation In Cuba Moved To The Brink Of Nuclear War

In 1962, after the failed CIA-organized invasion of Cuba at the Bay of Pigs, Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev launched a secret plan to base long-range nuclear-armed ballistic missiles in Cuba as a deterrent to further U.S. efforts to overthrow Castro’s communist regime. In October of that year, a U.S. reconnaissance plane detected the construction of Soviet nuclear missile sites in Cuba, which threatened the mainland of the United States. President John F. Kennedy then instituted a naval blockade of Cuba to prevent further Soviet missile shipments, precipitating the Cuban Missile Crisis, which came perilously close to starting a nuclear war between the world’s two competing superpowers, the U.S. and the Soviet Union.

How The Soviet Iron Curtain Divided Post-Wwii Europe

The Soviet Union’s domination of Eastern Europe began as a military occupation, when the Soviet Red Army counterattacked, and drove the invading German Army out of Soviet territory, through the countries of Eastern Europe and, by 1945, into Germany itself.

After the end of World War II, the Soviet occupation was hardened into an Eastern European communist empire when the Soviets made sure that the Communist parties in Poland, Hungary, Romania, Bulgaria, Czechoslovakia and Yugoslavia controlled the post-war governments that were then established. Elections were rigged or abolished, rival parties were absorbed or banned. By 1949, the Soviets had created a ring of subjugated satellite states along its eastern border, which former British prime minister Winston Churchill named the “Iron Curtain.”

The Soviet-era communist governments of Eastern Europe denied their citizens the right to free and fair elections, freedom of the press, and the right to express dissenting opinions. When the people of those countries resisted their communist rulers, the Soviet Union used military force to bring them back into line.

In East Germany in 1953, Soviet tanks put down a workers’ uprising. In 1956, Soviet forces crushed a national revolt in Hungary, killing thousands of Hungarian citizens and driving another 200,000 people, including most of Hungary’s remaining Jewish population, to flee the country seeking safety and freedom in the West.

The Rise Of The Berlin Wall

When post-World War II Germany was divided into four zones occupied by the military forces of the Allied powers, the U.S. Great Britain, France and the Soviet Union, 2.5 million German citizens chose to leave their homes in the Soviet zone om East Germany, in order to live in freedom. In 1952, when the Soviet puppet communist government of East Germany tried to halt the exodus by sealing most of its border with West Germany it was restrained by the terms of the treaty that ended World War II that required the border between East and West Berlin to stay open. That meant anyone in East Germany could go to East Berlin, take a local commuter train to the Western part of the city, and from there fly to freedom in the West.

By 1961, roughly one-sixth of East Germany’s entire population, including many of its most skilled workers, professionals, and intellectuals, had “voted with their feet” to live in a free-market Western democracy rather than under Soviet-style socialism.

That was why in the early hours of August 13, 1961, East German troops strung barbed wire across the center of Berlin at the famous Brandenburg Gate. pressure was greatest in Soviet occupied East Germany was why the Berlin Wall was built by the communist East German government in 1961. Within days, the barbed wire became the notorious Berlin Wall, a killing zone designed to keep the people of East Germany from continuing to escape to freedom.

In 1968, Soviet-led Warsaw Pact troops invaded Czechoslovakia to end the brief period of freedom called the “Prague Spring.” The Soviet Union then announced the Brezhnev Doctrine, claiming the right to intervene militarily whenever a socialist government was judged to be in danger. In 1981, the communist government of Poland, responding to Soviet pressure, declared martial law to suppress the growing popularity of the independent Solidarity labor union.

THE INTERNAL COLLAPSE OF THE SOVIET EMPIRE

But eight years later, on November 9, 1989, the East German communist government finally relented and allowed the residents of East Berlin to tear down the wall. Within a year, East Germany was reunited with the rest of Germany to become part of a free. A year after that, the Soviet Union itself disintegrated into Russia and 14 other former Soviet states, including the Baltic states (Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia), and Ukraine.

In 1989, the limited free-market reforms that were introduced to the socialist economy of communist China ultimately led to the pro-democracy demonstrations in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square that were violently suppressed by the Chinese army. Since then, China’s communist government has operated a vast censorship and surveillance apparatus to strictly monitor and enforce the compliance of its population with its communist rules. The civilian populations in the communist states of North Korea and Cuba also live today under similar restrictions.

Exporting The Communist/Socialist Revolution

The Soviet and Chinese governments did not confine their communist/socialist ideology to their own borders. Marxist-Leninist doctrine held that communism was an international movement. The Soviet government organized, funded, and directed attempts to subvert and promote socialist revolutions in non-communist nations abroad, first through the Communist International and later through state-to-state aid.

After Mao Zedong’s Communist Party conquered mainland China in 1949, it adopted the same tactics on a smaller scale. The two communist countries then competed for global leadership of the socialist revolutionary camp after the Sino-Soviet political split in the early 1960s.

Those efforts led to some of the Cold War’s bloodiest conflicts.

In Korea in 1950, North Korea invaded the South with Soviet approval and military equipment. Chinese communist armies entered the Korean War when American-led U.N. forces pushed the North Korean army back to the Chinese border later that year. By the time the fighting ended with an armistice in 1953, and both sides withdrew to the border along the 38th parallel, around 36,000 American troops had died in the fighting, along with vastly more Koreans and Chinese.

In the Vietnam War, which started as a revolt by indigenous communist fighters against French colonial rule of Indochina in the 1950s, a steady flow of Soviet and Chinese communist weapons, advisers, and supplies sustained North Vietnam’s long war to take over the South, which ended abruptly with the fall of Saigon in 1975, including an embarrassing emergency evacuation by helicopter of the American embassy in Saigon.

Meanwhile, across Africa and Latin America, the Soviets and Cuba, acting as a Soviet partner, supplied arms, advisers and troops to Marxist revolutionary movements and the leftist governments they set up in Angola, Ethiopia, Nicaragua and anywhere else they could. China was the main foreign backer of the communist Khmer Rouge, whose rule in the late 1970s resulted in the organized killing of more than a million Cambodians.

In 1979, the Soviet army invaded Afghanistan to prop up a client communist-led government. The subsequent nine years of CIA-supported guerrilla warfare by Islamic fighters (including Osama bin Laden) against the occupying Soviet troops took the lives of an estimated 15,000 Russian soldiers and undermined the morale of the Soviet Red Army.

How America And Its Allies Responded To Communist Aggression

The American-led free world’s response to Russian and Chinese attempts to spread their socialist revolution mainly through subversion and the covert use of military force was set out in the Truman Doctrine in 1947 by providing arms and advisers to counter communist aggression in Greece and Turkey, the establishment of the NATO alliance with America’s major European allies in 1949, and elsewhere in the world throughout the rest of the Cold War by following a strategy of containment rather than direct military confrontation, whenever possible.

Citizens In Democracies Are Protected By The Rule Of Law

The most basic difference between democratic free market societies and one-party socialist states is that in a democracy, citizens are protected from the abuse of government power by the rule of law and recourse to independent courts and other institutions of government. But in a one-party socialist state, where the courts, the police, the press, and the economy all ultimately answer to the same ruling party and its leaders.

In such societies, no political opposition is permitted, and a citizen who feels wronged by a party official has nobody to appeal to. Corruption and abuse of power flourish because there is no outside body with the power to check them. Filing such a complaint against a state official is more likely to end in the persecution or punishment of the person making the complaint.

Democratic systems of government can suffer from corruption and incompetence too, but they have independent mechanisms in place through which those who abuse their government powers or fail to perform their assigned duties can be held accountable or removed from office.

The bottom line of this discussion is the indisputable historic evidence that socialist, centrally planned economies are inherently less productive than profit-driven free market economies. In practice, the leaders of one-party socialist states also often fail to deliver the fair distribution of available resources that is their fundamental promise to the low-income common citizens whose best interest they claim to be serving. Socialist one-party governments are also prone to the abuse of power by their leaders because there is often no independent government institution which has the authority to hold them accountable if they succumb to that temptation.

That is why the proposals by the DSA and a number of prominent mainstream Democrat party leaders to alter the system of checks and balances that the Founding Fathers of this country built into the U.S. Constitution is dangerous to American democracy.

In order to overturn recent decisions passed by the current majority bloc of six conservative justices which overruled previous more liberal legal precedents, such as the 2022 ruling which overturned the controversial 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, Democrats have been threatening to pack the bench of the U.S. Supreme Court with additional liberal justices who would be expected to outvote the court’s current conservative majority.

Fdr’s Failed Effort To Pack The Supreme Court Bench

A similar effort to undermine the political independence of the U.S. Supreme Court by appointing additional liberal justices to its bench was first attempted almost 90 years ago by President Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1937, shortly after he was re-elected by a landslide to a second term in the White House.

Roosevelt wanted to reverse the rulings of a majority of conservative justices on the Supreme Court’s bench at that time who had struck down as unconstitutional five of his novel New Deal economic programs that he introduced during his first term. They included the National Industrial Recovery Act, more popularly known as the NRA, and the Agricultural Adjustment Act (known as the AAA) which were designed to boost the faltering American economy during the Great Depression.

Even many Democrats in Congress at that time opposed the court-packing scheme as an abuse of presidential power, forcing Roosevelt to abandon the proposal and adopted other strategies that mitigated the opposition of the high court’s majority of conservative justices to his policies.

Attacks On The Senate’s Filibuster Rule

Current Democrat senators have also promised to do away with the rule requiring at least a super-majority of 60-votes to end a filibuster (extended Senate debate) the next time they win majority control of the U.S. Senate. Democrats want to get rid of the filibuster rule because it would limit the power of a future Democrat majority of less than 60 votes over the Republican minority in the Senate.

A similar move to suspend the filibuster rule was made in 2013 by then-Democrat Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid of Nevada that enabled a small majority of Senate Democrats to confirm the appointment of 95 liberal federal circuit and district court judges who had been nominated by President Obama, but whose confirmation was blocked by the united opposition of the minority of Republican senators.

But Reid’s suspension of the 60-vote filibuster rule backfired against Democrats at the beginning of Trump’s first term in office in 2017, when then-Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell invoked Reid’s action as a precedent that enabled a 54-45 majority of Republican senators to confirm Trump’s nomination of conservative justice Neil Gorsuch to the seat on the Supreme Court bench that had been vacated by the death of conservative Justice Antonin Scalia.

Democrats have also proposed adding two reliably Democrat-voting American territories, Washington DC and Puerto Rico as the 51st and 52nd states in the union in order to establish a permanent Democrat majority in the Senate and the Electoral College, even though such a blatantly partisan move would undermine the credibility and political stability of the federal government.

Democrats Lack Respect For America’s Founding Fathers

That is the ultimate danger of electing socialist Democrat political candidates who have no respect for the genius of America’s Founding Fathers. They designed a unique system of representative government under the U.S. Constitution and Bill of Rights, whose checks and balances have withstood the test of time, and enabled this country to remain free, prosperous, and the envy of the rest of the world for the last 250 years.