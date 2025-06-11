Silent Subservience

Much has been said — and rightfully so — about the sheer magnitude of the Adirei HaTorah event. The sea of Yidden gathered in Wells Fargo Arena, not to celebrate a championship, but to champion limud haTorah and the thousands of yungeleit who dedicate their days and nights to its toil. The kavod, the achdus, the grandeur — all truly awe-inspiring.

Most often, writers contrast this event with the other spectacles that fill American arenas: the shouting and screaming of frenzied fans, the wildness and at times outright depravity of the “honorees” on the arena floor, men hurling a puck on ice or chasing an orange ball toward a hoop. All of that versus the serenity and sanctity of a gathering that elevates those who sit, and think, and toil, the true warriors of our people.

And you will see myriad essays, prose and poetry about the Actual Adirei HaTorah, those whose lives are committed too the study of Torah in its purest form.

But in the context of current events, I’d like to focus on something else. Something quieter. Something that doesn’t make headlines but defines the very core of our relationship with Torah and its supporters.

In recent weeks, I’ve been thinking about those who may have been in the arena, but were nestled somewhere in the crowd or even behind the scenes.

If they were in the secular arena, they’d be front and center.

It all hit me, strangely enough, while watching the bizarre political saga playing out between Donald Trump and Elon Musk.

No, I’m not, chas veshalom, equating the office of the presidency with the role of a rosh yeshiva. But for the sake of a moshol, the contrast is striking. Let me explain.

Donald Trump spent years cultivating the MAGA movement. He didn’t just invest money. He invested his very self. He traveled to forgotten towns and inner cities, hosted rallies in stadiums, and took the slings and arrows from the media, academia, and every corridor of Washington. He endured impeachment trials, criminal investigations, and bans from every major social media platform. He went into political exile and clawed his way back. Like him or not, Trump became synonymous with the movement. He built the mosad, so to speak.

And then came Elon Musk.

Brilliant, eccentric, and wildly wealthy, Musk admired aspects of the MAGA world: its skepticism of the media, its disdain for political correctness, its celebration of independence. He praised Trump. He posted memes. He bought Twitter and reinstated Trump’s account. They were practically attached at the hip. Every event, every meeting, there was Elon. Some even called him a co-president.

Was there a better tomeich?

Until one day…there wasn’t.

Because the moment Trump said something Musk didn’t like, he turned.

Publicly.

Disrespectfully.

Musk began tweeting jabs, calling for “new leadership,” mocking the very man whose movement he once championed. Not just disagreement, but outright undermining. As if all the years of sacrifice meant nothing. As if a few billion dollars entitled him not just to a voice, but to control.

That’s how it works in the secular world.

Money equals power. Power equals control. And when you don’t like what you’re hearing? You go “Musk” on your former friend.

You see this in universities, nonprofits, and campaigns. If a billionaire writes the check, he gets naming rights — and speaking rights. If he doesn’t like the curriculum or the policy or the lineup, it changes. If not, the check stops. It’s simple economics.

But in our arena?

The most remarkable thing about Adirei HaTorah isn’t just the kol Torah that echoed off the walls. It’s that the ones who paid for the lights, who fund the kollelim, and who wrote the multi-million-dollar checks weren’t giving speeches. They weren’t on the dais. They weren’t dictating policy.

They were sitting.

Listening.

Silent.

Being mevatel daas — their business savvy, their instincts, their influence — to the daas Torah of the roshei yeshiva.

You don’t find that at tech conferences. You don’t find it in boardrooms. You don’t find it anywhere but here.

There’s a well-known story of a wealthy man who helped build a yeshiva. Soon after his final installment was paid, he called with a request: “I want you to accept a certain bochur,” he said. “I know you’re hesitant, but out of hakoras hatov, I think you should do it.”

The rosh yeshiva, out of gratitude, agreed. A week later, the same donor called with another name. Then another.

Eventually, the rosh yeshiva told him, “You’re right. I owe you hakoras hatov. But hakoras hatov has to be for what was done, not for what comes after. If I can’t say no to you, it’s not my yeshiva anymore. It’s yours.”

That’s the world outside Torah. Money talks. Big donors steer the ship. And no one bats an eye.

But in our world?

We don’t build yeshivos to wield influence.

We don’t support kollelim to select who learns there.

And we certainly don’t give kavod to a rosh yeshiva with strings attached.

That’s the beauty of Adirei HaTorah. Not just the yungeleit themselves, but the baalei batim no matter how successful or influential, don’t see themselves as partners in governance.

They’re not shareholders.

They’re not stakeholders.

They’re servants.

Because in the world of Torah, authority doesn’t flow from funding. It flows from mesorah. From daas Torah. From shoulders that carry generations of spiritual transmission, not market trends and innovation portfolios.

When a wealthy man bends his head and says, “Rebbi, what should I do?” that’s not weakness.

That’s greatness.

And that was the picture behind the scenes in Wells Fargo Arena.

Not just kavod haTorah on display, but subservience to it.

Not just gevirim clapping, but gevirim listening.

They came to give. And to be mekabel.

And in that silence — the kind of silence that only comes from true hachtavah — the Torah thundered louder than any siren.

When the Ghermezian family was completing the massive American Dream complex, they had already invested years of planning and hundreds of millions of dollars into every detail — especially the signature water park. To maximize its visibility and appeal, they installed a towering glass atrium, nearly 50 feet tall and 70 feet wide. The glass was specially engineered — no metal beams or steel framing. Just clear, seamless glass, designed to lure visitors from the nearby theme park into the water park. The design team had spared no expense.

A week before the mall was set to open, Don Ghermezian was giving his brother a tour of the finished structure. Standing at the entrance to the water park, admiring the elegant glasswork, Don proudly commented on the investment: “We paid a fortune for this glass — millions more than a standard wall would’ve cost. But it was worth it. You can see the entire park from here.”

His brother nodded slowly. But instead of commenting on the architecture, he quietly asked, “Don… did you ever think about how many frum families are going to walk by this exact spot? How many kids will press their noses to this glass and see scenes they simply shouldn’t be seeing?”

It wasn’t a business critique. It wasn’t about optics or brand image. It was a Torah perspective.

And in that moment, everything changed.

Don didn’t need a second explanation. “I couldn’t believe I missed it,” he later said. “But I was so grateful that my brother saw what I hadn’t — and saw it through Torah eyes.” Instead of pushing back, he pulled back.

Immediately, he gathered his team and pointed to the glass wall. “Cover it,” he told them.

They were stunned. “Don, do you know how much money you spent on that glass? You insisted it be completely transparent! This makes no sense.”

Don looked them in the eye and answered, “It doesn’t have to make sense to you. It doesn’t even have to make sense to me. It just has to make sense to Hashem.”

And so, the signature glass was covered — not partially, but fully — with a special film, blocking the view into the water park from every angle. Not just from the entrance, but also from the ice rink levels above, where sightlines had been carved out at great expense for the sake of visual access.

“Now, when you stand there,” Don said, “and you see that green film going up the glass, understand — it’s not a design feature. It’s a decision. A decision made for kavod Shamayim.”

That’s the model.

That’s also greatness.

And besides the unfathomable kavod HaTorah to the roshei yeshiva and yungeleit, Adirei HaTorah also reminded us of the silence and subservience of the tomchim as well.

Just saying.