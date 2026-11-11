This article is not about JD Vance. For those whose eyes glaze over at the mere thought of politics, I want you to know that I am just citing the latest exploits of Vice President JD Vance to bring out a point.

Listen to what Mr. Vance did literally within hours of the absolute shellacking sustained by his party in the midterms. He went on social media and wrote a long post, basically trying to absolve himself of responsibility for the loss. Before we see who he chose to blame (hint: it is always the Jews), look at how he wrote it.

He writes that he asked “the smartest data guy I know” why we lost the midterms by such a margin and why our voters abandoned us. Before we get to the answer, please note that Mr. Vance did not disclose the name of the “smartest data guy.”

That wasn’t just an oversight. It was intentional.

Why? Because if he had disclosed the name of that pollster or “data guy,” we might study his record and see that he was often wrong or that he was one of the most biased, anti-Israel pollsters out there. That is why he did not give the name and why the four reasons he gave for the loss all, in some way, implicate the Jews (I mean Israel; to them, it is the same thing). This is what he wrote:

End the war. Focus on the cost of living/inflation. Put America First. Change our relationship to Israel.

Now, we know that in the infected brains of the crowd to which JD Vance was preaching, the war is Israel’s fault. The boogeyman, Binyomin Netanyahu, convinced the (somehow turned gullible) Donald Trump to go to war. Inflation is because of the war, gas prices, etc., so that is also Israel. “Put America First” is code language for “not Israel first.” In the fourth one, he spells it out for those who are too thickheaded to figure it out from the first three: “Change our relationship to Israel.”

Quoting “The Smartest Data Guy”

My focus, however, is on how he introduced his remarks, quoting “the smartest data guy that I know.”

This is one of the oldest tactics in the book. It is always the tactic used when someone is trying to slyly manipulate your thinking. You quote the “smartest,” the “biggest,” the “most expert,” but specifically avoid saying his name because, if you do, everyone will realize that the person you are quoting is a cherry-picked guy whom you need in order to force your view on others.

The sad thing about it is that I find this tactic used in our own communities, perhaps even more than in the general world.

…Or “A Tzaddik from Yerushalayim”

Let me give you an example from this past Shabbos. I was not feeling so well over the course of Shabbos, so instead of making my long walk to my regular shul three times over Shabbos, I happened to daven at three different local shuls. On Friday night, an astute cousin of mine from England, who is learning in a wonderful yeshiva here in America, commented that he saw a pamphlet on the table and something in it didn’t sit well with him. In the end, I realized that the pamphlet wasn’t only in that Friday night shul. Each of the three shuls had numerous leaflets liberally spread throughout, featuring a deeply emotional appeal from “a tzaddik from Yerushalayim.”

Now, before I start, I want to say that this is not about the message being imparted by the “tzaddik from Yerushalayim.” I will leave it to people more qualified than myself to comment on that. I am talking about the way it was being marketed.

Now, what could have a holier, more beautiful association than “a tzaddik from Yerushalayim”?

Note, however, that the name of the tzaddik is not mentioned. Would you ever wonder why? After all, usually, when you have a haskamah or a letter from someone like Rav Dov Landau, Rav Moshe Sternbuch, Rav Yaakov Hillel, or the Amshinover Rebbe, their names get plastered all over for maximum impact.

Those names say something, and when people see those hallowed names, they take the message seriously. Thus, when someone puts out a leaflet from an anonymous “tzaddik from Yerushalayim,” you can be sure that if they disclosed the name of the tzaddik, it would not help them in their campaign. On the contrary, it would probably show that the campaign is a dishonest one.

People who learned the identity of the “tzaddik” would probably say, “Yes, perhaps he is a tzaddik, but he is not a person whom I would ever consult with my shailos. He doesn’t share my mesorah or the way of thinking of my own rabbeim and morei derech. He has no shaychus to my mesorah, and not only that, but his entire lifestyle is different from that of the gedolim and rabbonim with whom I discuss any important decision that I make.”

The entire reason why the people who paid for and distributed these leaflets all over the frum community printed them in such a way is to prey on the innocence and innate yiras Shomayim of our wonderful tzibbur. That is why they chose to deliberately hide the tzaddik’s identity.

Just like JD Vance.

Now, I don’t have any problem with someone putting out an open letter to the community about a religious issue or any issue, provided that they take responsibility for their words, actually sign their names, and tell us the identity of the “tzaddik,” “gadol,” “rov,” “rabbonim,” or “posek” they are quoting.

What Are You Afraid Of?

Now, let’s talk about something closer to home. Did you ever look at the Readers Write column in the Yated? (I am sure you do, because almost everyone goes there first, including me.) I never did a formal survey, but I think that it is safe to say that the majority of entries are anonymous or signed with initials. Why are people afraid to take responsibility for their opinions? If something is so important that you took the time to actually type a letter and send an email to the Yated, why can’t you sign your name and take responsibility for your words? It will have so much more of an impact if it is signed by a real person. What are you afraid of?

This isn’t just the Yated. Almost any frum publication that has some type of forum with letters to the editor suffers from the same disease. Are you afraid that if people know who you are, they won’t listen? If you have an opinion that you feel is so important that you must share it with thousands of people, wouldn’t you think that the least you can do is take responsibility by signing your name?

This is especially so when you are trying to talk b’sheim Hashem.

It is entirely possible that the issue for which you are advocating or trying to raise awareness is a very good and legitimate cause, but it must also be publicized in a responsible way, not with guile and cunning.

Pursuing Tzedek…With Tzedek

We can learn this from the posuk in Parshas Shoftim which says, “Tzedek tzedek tirdof.”

Rav Simcha Bunim of Peshischa explains that the double wording of “tzedek tzedek” comes to teach us that even the pursuit of tzedek, even championing a good and righteous cause, must be done with tzedek, with righteousness.

Just because your cause is just does not justify dishonesty and trickery to get people on board.

Any religious matter, halachic question, etc., that someone took the time and money to publicize and distribute but does not have the guts to put a name behind doesn’t deserve to be considered. If it is to be considered at all, the only consideration it should be given is that it is b’chezkas posul and dishonest.

Signed: Avrohom Birnbaum