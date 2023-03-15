Shocking Truths Behind Some ‘Right-wing Conspiracy Theories’

In the year and a half since the documents began to stream forth, the impact of the shocking Pfizer data in its A Cumulative Analysis of Post-authorization Adverse Event Reports remains largely buried.

“Conspiracy theories” are being proven true with surprising frequency in recent months.

This striking phenomenon, whereby opinions mercilessly ridiculed by the mainstream as misinformation are turning out to be factually correct, has shaken public trust in some of the country’s ruling (often unelected) elites, destroying the aura of omniscience that once surrounded them.

Included in the list of “right-wing conspiracy theories” now accepted as legitimate in mainstream circles are the Wuhan lab leak theory; the superiority of ‘natural immunity;’ and the risk of causing dangerous mutants by over-vaccinating during a pandemic.

Other issues once dismissed as lies or political scheming include the Hunter Biden laptop emails; government collusion with social media to censor dissent; and serious side effects from Covid vaccines as documented in Pfizer’s own declassified records and in clinical studies.

All of the above topics have been relentlessly suppressed for the past two years with few media outlets willing to risk being marginalized by discussing them. Those who have taken that risk, which include this newspaper, are entitled to a moment of vindication.

The u-turns on some of these topics are still in progress. They are generally explained by various government spokesmen by citing “new intelligence” which has just surfaced. In most cases, there is actually nothing new about the information; it’s been available to anyone seeking it.

Cries of ‘Witch Hunt!’

A prime example is the Hunter Biden laptop scandal. Once dismissed as a Russian hoax, the explosive contents of Hunter Biden’s laptop, discovered in 2019 on the eve of the presidential election and publicized in a New York Post bombshell report, are now public record.

The laptop scandal, with its trove of incriminating information about Hunter’s influence peddling with corrupt Chinese companies, was effectively suppressed by almost all mainstream and social media platforms.

Just days before the 2020 presidential election, reports Fox News, high level Twitter executives made the decision to block the users from sharing the NY Post report, a move which many believe may have impacted the election’s outcome.

Since then, the story has been verified as authentic by many sources, including the New York Times and the Washington Post.

Last week, the House Oversight and Accountability Committee began its investigation into Twitter’s alleged suppression of the story, with the intent to uncover, in the words of Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., “the coordination between the federal government and Big Tech to restrict protected speech and interfere in the democratic process.”

This coordination was revealed by the “Twitter Files”—a compilation of thousands of emails exchanged between high-level staffers that expose internal decisions about who and what to censor from the platform. The publication of this highly sensitive and often incriminating material was enabled by new Twitter owner Elon Musk.

Some of the emails suggest that former top Twitter executives had been forewarned by the FBI to expect “hack and leak” operations involving Hunter Biden, and may have been primed by the FBI to discard the laptop story when it broke.

Judging from the frenzied cries of “Witch hunt!” by Democrats in reaction to the Oversight hearing last week, the questioning of former Twitter executives about what led them to censor the laptop story is expected to tear aside the veil surrounding alleged government orchestration of a sweeping censorship operation.

‘A Staggering Censorship Enterprise’

In addition to the eye-opening revelations in the Twitter Files, a lawsuit filed against the government by Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry and Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt argues that government collusion with social media in censorship operations are provable facts, not conspiracy theories.

In a 164-page legal filing, the Missouri v. Biden lawsuit details a massive “censorship enterprise” within the Biden administration to pressure Facebook, Google, Twitter, You Tube and other tech companies to “suppress private speech that federal officials disfavor.”

“This [operation] extends to a multitude of federal agencies and implicates government officials at the highest levels of government,” Schmitt and Landry said in a press release.

The plaintiffs, represented by the New Civil Liberties Alliance, allege that more than 60 Biden administration officials across 13 agencies violated the First Amendment rights of many Americans.

The group of silenced individuals ranges from doctors and scientists, including prominent Drs. Jay Bhattacharya and Martin Kulldorff, authors of the Great Barrington Declaration, who are named as plaintiffs in the lawsuit.

In addition to the plaintiffs, the owner of a conservative radio show with tens of thousands of followers, medical experts sharing their protocols for Covid-19, and many rank and file Americans who criticized the government’s pandemic response, all found their social media accounts shut down.

[Government officials] “threatened, cajoled and colluded” with social media outlets to suppress speech about topics the White House disliked such as the origins of Covid-19, election integrity, mask mandates and other Covid restrictions, the lawsuit charges.

Smoking Gun Emails

Newly released documents produced in the discovery phase of the Missouri v. Biden lawsuit show that the White House has played a far more extensive role in censoring Americans than imagined, the Wall Street Journal wrote last week.

Email exchanges between Rob Flaherty, the White House’s director of digital media, and social-media executives “prove the companies put Covid censorship policies in place in response to relentless, coercive pressure from the White House—not voluntarily,” wrote the WSJ.

On March 14, 2021, Mr. Flaherty emailed a Facebook executive with the subject line “You are hiding the ball,” and a link to a Washington Post article about Facebook’s contribution to “the spread of ideas that contribute to vaccine hesitancy.”

“I think there is a misunderstanding,” the Facebook executive wrote back.

“I don’t think this is a misunderstanding,” Mr. Flaherty countered. “We are gravely concerned that your service is one of the top drivers of vaccine hesitancy—period. We want to know that you’re not playing a shell game. This would all be a lot easier if you would just be straight with us.”

Additional revelations are expected to soon follow as the discovery phase of the lawsuit plays out.

Wuhan Lab Leak

“New intelligence has prompted the Energy Department to conclude that an accidental laboratory leak in China most likely caused the coronavirus pandemic,” a recent NY Times headline announced.

Once again, supposedly “new” intelligence has induced an about-face from government spokesmen. FBI and Energy Department officials now say (without disclosing the nature of the “new” intelligence), that the virus probably leaked from China’s Wuhan virology lab.

It didn’t come from a bat sandwich at a wet market or jump from an animal to a human after all.

Prominent scientists have been saying this all along, even testifying in Congress to this effect. In spite of offering solid evidence to support their opinions, they were mocked and attacked by liberals for disseminating “disinformation.”

Now, with the National Department of Energy (which oversees 17 advanced biochemical labs the world over) pronouncing a once-scorned scientific theory as the most probable explanation for how the pandemic started, other scientific opinions previously rejected by the mainstream are finding greater acceptance in the public arena.

At the same time, misleading information and outright lies foisted on Americans are being exposed.

The includes multiple myths about Covid-19, such as that lockdowns, contact-tracing, face masks and vaccine mandates would slow and even end the pandemic. One by one these articles of faith, which at one time people couldn’t question without being shunned, have crumbled.

How Fauci Fooled the World

The topic of natural immunity is one of the most glaring examples of a long-established truth marginalized as “misinformation” by the powers that be.

For two years, the CDC and other health authorities dismissed natural immunity in favor of the vaccines, deliberately negating a foundational principle of medicine.

“We have known about natural immunity from disease since the Athenian Plague in 430 BC. Pilots, truckers and longshoremen know about it, and nurses know it better than anyone, wrote the authors of ‘How Dr. Fauci Fooled The World’ in Newsweek.

“Under Fauci’s mandates, hospitals are firing heroic nurses who recovered from Covid they contracted while caring for patients. With their superior immunity, they can safely care for the oldest and frailest patients with even lower transmission risk than the vaccinated,” the article said.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, former director of NIAID, rejected this obvious wisdom. He aggressively pushed the narrative that natural immunity was a myth and that millions would die if we did not all get the shots. This led to school closings and unconstitutional and destructive mandates, including the expulsion of 8,000 people serving in the armed forces.

The “new intelligence” which is really old, established information is that natural immunity derived from infection is robust and long-lasting, far superior to Covid vaccines, which prevent neither infection nor transmission.

In fact, pharmaceutical companies have admitted that their Covid-19 vaccines can cause serious blood clots, that they don’t stop transmission and that they “wear off in a matter of months.”

In the face of Fauci’s lies, the truth about natural immunity had to be re-established in studies from all over the world. One of the strongest studies was from Israel in 2022 that found the vaccinated were 27 times more likely to get symptomatic Covid than the unvaccinated who had recovered from a prior infection [which confers natural immunity.]

Never Admit Your Opponents Were Right

More recently, the February edition of the Lancet, a liberal-leaning, British-based medical journal that reviewed 68 studies, concluded that the vaccines lose effectiveness much sooner than natural immunity.

“The Lancet study’s vindication of natural immunity fits a pandemic pattern,” Allysia Finley wrote in The Wall Street Journal. “The public-health clerisy rejects an argument that threatens its authority, but eventually it’s forced to soften its position in the face of incontrovertible evidence. Yet not once does it acknowledge its opponents were right.”

“The ruling elites and their media misled us about everything from the virus’s origin to the efficacy of masks, vaccines, lockdowns, school closings and alternative treatments. The government pressured Twitter, Facebook and other social media to throttle dissent, labeling it ‘misinformation,’” writes the Washington Times.

As has been well-documented, the draconian pandemic measures not only failed to accomplish the promised goals, they extracted enormous economic and social costs; eviscerating small businesses, destroying the economy and pitting family, friends and neighbors against one another.

Dangerous Viral Mutations

At the beginning of the pandemic, when virologist and vaccine expert Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche warned that imperfect and overused vaccines could lead to dangerous viral mutations, “the idea was heavily censored on social media and Dr. Bossche was called a quack,” notes political commentator Kim Iverson.

A letter to Yated by someone with impressive medical credentials ridiculed this writer for quoting experts in a 2021 article who said that over-vaccinating a population might create a “superbug resistant to treatment.”

What a difference a year can make. The idea of vaccines potentially driving the formation of dangerous mutants is no longer novel or revolutionary, but is being soberly discussed by mainstream news, as evidenced by a Jan. op-ed in the Wall Street Journal.

The article reports that “public-health experts are sounding the alarm about a new Omicron variant dubbed XBB, that is rapidly spreading across the Northeast U.S. It isn’t clear that XBB is any more lethal than other variants,” the article goes on to reassure readers, “but its mutations enable it to evade antibodies from prior infection and vaccines as well as existing monoclonal antibody treatments.

“Growing evidence also suggests that repeated vaccinations may make people more susceptible to XBB and could be fueling the virus’s rapid evolution,” the article notes (italics added).

Fetal Specialist Testifies Before Senate About Alarming Death Rate

Covid vaccines have undoubtedly been a huge success for their creators, racking up tens of billions of dollars for Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson. These companies are now pushing the shots for infants, despite data from VAERS, the CDC’s self-reporting system for adverse events that show a shocking death rate among children following Covid vaccination.

Board Certified Ob/Gyn and Maternal Fetal Medicine specialist Dr. James Thorp testified before a December 2022 Senate subcommittee hearing about this subject.

“What we’re seeing is catastrophic,” he said. “The CDC and FDA look for a 2-fold increase a danger signal. What our studies show are a 1200-fold increase in women’s monthly cycle abnormalities; 58-fold increase in miscarriage; 58-fold increase in fetal death.”

In addition to the studies he and his colleagues had authored, the fetal specialist was drawing on Pfizer’s own internal data about vaccines and pregnancy that were released to the public under court order in Oct. 2021.

In the year and a half since these documents were released, major news outlets have ignored them, refusing to enlighten Americans about the vital information they contain. [Yated was one of the only publications in the Jewish world to cover this story.]

FOIA Lawsuit Wins Release of Secret Pfizer Data

The data might have never come to the public’s attention if not for a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit against the FDA by a coalition of over 30 leading doctors and scientists representing Public Health and Medical Professionals for Transparency (PHMPT). The group’s members come from England, Germany, Denmark, Australia, United States and Canada.

The medical group had first sought the information from Pfizer, which funded, designed and analyzed the data for the pivotal Covid vaccine trials.

When Pfizer was not forthcoming, the group made a FOIA request of the FDA, which holds 450,000 pages of Pfizer’s raw data. “This material encompasses the vaccine-creation process and includes all Pfizer-conducted studies, outcome of these trials and findings of adverse advents,” reported the British Medical Journal.

After the FDA took the position that it could only dole out the material in batches of 500 pages a month—at which rate it would take up to 75 years for all the information to be turned over—the PHMPT group filed a lawsuit.

U.S. District Judge Mark Pittman rejected the FDA’s position, saying “stale information is of little value.” He ruled the FDA must release, over the next eight months, all of the thousands of documents it relied on to approve the Pfizer vaccine.

Compliance with this ruling meant turning over 55,000 documents each month.

In the year and a half since the documents began to stream forth, the impact of the shocking Pfizer data in its A Cumulative Analysis of Post-authorization Adverse Event Reports, remains largely buried.

Courageous Voices

Among the many courageous doctors who sought early on to raise public awareness about the failure of Covid vaccines in combatting mutant strains is pulmonologist Dr. Jean-Jacques Rajter of Florida, who this writer interviewed for Yated in Oct. 2021.

Dr. Rajter used his appearance before the Senate in 2020 to drive home the critical importance of early treatment of Covid-19, as well as to raise awareness of the limitations of Covid vaccines.

This was shortly after the rollout of the vaccines—considered a salvation to humanity at the time—when speaking out about their limitations might have hurt him professionally, as it did many other experts who questioned the mainstream narrative.

Yet, in a foreshadowing of what is now undisputed fact about the vaccines’ quickly waning efficacy, Dr. Rajter told the Senate subcommittee without mincing words that Covid vaccines “may not prove fully effective and may not provide long-term immunity.”

“Even if they are 80 percent successful, we still need to treat the 20 percent who become ill with Covid notwithstanding vaccination,” he said.

We now know the efficacy level is far below 80 percent.

In the interview, Dr. Rajter said the Pfizer, Moderna, J&J vaccines and booster shots were designed to combat the original “Alpha” strain of Covid-19, and were not efficacious against Delta, the prevalent strain at the time. Nor was it likely the vaccines would be successful “in crushing future strains,” he said.

“The vaccines and boosters are not geared for mutants,” he explained. “This may account for why we see so many breakthrough infections in vaccinated people. Just as the flu vaccine has to be redesigned each year to target the new flu strain, the same is true of the Covid shot,” Dr. Ratjer said.

“It is a mystery,” he added, “why the drug manufacturers and public health agencies have not recognized this.” Dr. Ratjer interview, Yated, Oct 2021

Piercing The Veil of Obscurity

In his Senate testimony and later, in an appearance on American Thought Leaders, Dr. Thorp sought to pierce the veil of obscurity surrounding the Pfizer data, sharing some of its most alarming findings.

As reported in Yated in December 2021, the Pfizer documents reveal that within a 3-month period following the rollout of the vaccine, Pfizer had received reports of more than 150,000 “adverse events,” mostly from the United States and mostly concerning women.

A quick glance at Table 1 in the Cumulative Analysis gives the number of cases in the study as 42,086, with fatalities tallied at 1,223; an alarming mortality rate of 2.9 percent.

Included in the data is “Table 6” in the section on pregnant and nursing mothers who received the shots in the first few months of the rollout. Table 6 states that out of 270 pregnancies that were exposed to the vaccine, the outcome of only 32 were known by the study’s endpoint.

Of these 32 pregnancies, there were a combined 28 miscarriages and stillbirths. The report is silent about the fate of the remaining 238 pregnancies.

Among other reported injuries following vaccination, 26,000 related to nervous system disorders; 20,000 were about muscle-skeletal and connective tissue disorders; 14,000 were about gastrointestinal disorders; 8,000 respiratory disorders; and more than 2000 reported cardiac disorders.

The CDC and the FDA sat on this data,” Thorp says. “Pressuring pregnant women to get the Covid-19 genetic vaccines is “unconscionable,” he said, adding that in contrast to the United States, “the UK government specifically recommends that the vaccines not be used in pregnancy, and not in those who are breastfeeding.”

What will it take for “new” intelligence about the dangers of genetic mRNA vaccines, especially for children, pregnant women and fetuses in the womb, to finally filter through to the powers that be?