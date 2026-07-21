Schmerling and Herman Jensen Liqueurs Are Back, Along with Delicious New Flavors

Good news for consumers who have been missing some of the most delicious liqueurs from Switzerland/Italy, and the Netherlands. Schmerling Liqueurs are once again available, bringing back the quality, flavor, and value that have made this Swiss brand a longtime favorite. Schmerling has earned a reputation for offering world-class cordials, combining their expertise in Swiss chocolate and quality Italian craftmanship. Schmerling liqueurs are equally at home at simchas, a Shabbos or Yom Tov table, or a casual evening with friends.

Schmerling is also introducing two brand-new flavors. Schmerling Amaretto delivers the classic taste that has made this Italian liqueur popular around the world. Rich aromas of sweet almonds are followed by notes of marzipan, vanilla, and caramel, with a smooth, mellow finish. Enjoy it neat, over ice, mixed into coffee, or paired with dessert.

Also new is Schmerling Chocolate Hazelnut Liqueur, an indulgent combination of creamy chocolate and roasted hazelnuts. Smooth and flavorful, it offers notes of milk chocolate, praline, cocoa, and toasted nuts. Whether served on its own or added to a dessert spread, it is a crowd-pleaser from the first sip to the last.

Aficionados will also be pleased to learn of the renewed availability of the popular Herman Jansen Liqueurs from the Netherlands.

The Herman Jansen Apricot Liqueur is bright, fruity, and wonderfully aromatic. Bursting with the flavor of ripe apricots, along with hints of honey and stone fruit, it strikes an appealing balance between sweetness and freshness. It is excellent served chilled or used as a versatile cocktail ingredient.

The Herman Jansen Chocolate Mint Liqueur combines rich dark chocolate character with refreshing mint for a classic flavor pairing that never goes out of style. Notes of dutch cocoa, peppermint, and vanilla create a smooth, satisfying liqueur that works beautifully as an after-dinner drink or alongside cakes and pastries.

With the return of Schmerling and Herman Jansen, kosher consumers once again have access to a range of flavorful, high-quality liqueurs that deliver exceptional value. Whether you’re looking to add a sweet touch with your desserts on Shabbos and the upcoming yomim tovim, preparing for a simcha, or searching for a thoughtful gift, these bottles offer something enjoyable for every occasion.

Schmerling and Herman Jansen liqueurs are strictly kosher and parve, and are now once again available at select kosher wine and spirits retailers.