Rubashkins Launch Annual Night of Chizuk and Bitachon

Final preparations are underway as the Rubashkin family prepares to celebrate the second anniversary of the great neis of Zos Chanukah 5778 together with their extended family, Klal Yisroel.

Everyone remembers where they were when they heard the news. It was a simcha felt by all of Klal Yisroel. Now, the Rubashkin family and askonim invite Klal Yisroel to relive those precious moments at a special event of chizuk and simcha, celebrating a besurah tovah the way Jews always have, “besoch rabbim ahallelenu,” with large crowds.

“Following last year’s chagigah,”Sholom Mordechai Rubashkin’s son, Yossi Rubashkin, says, the effects of that celebration were seen. “A certain father was dealing with a difficulty; his teenage son didn’t want to go back to yeshiva. After they soaked in the atmosphere together at the event, the young man suddenly said, ‘Totty, I can do it – all I need is a bit of ‘Alef, Bais, Gimmel’!”

One askan said, “With so many people saying how uplifting and moving the evening was and how it pushed them through their personal troubles and inspired them to trust in and serve Hashem better, there was no choice but to put in the time, effort and money to make this an annual event. If we shook heaven and earth for 10 years to be mechazeik one Yid in prison, we should surely make this effort to be mechazeik thousands of Yidden. Of course there is no charge – this is a family celebration, and all are not just welcome, but honored guests!”

“This miracle wasn’t just a personal yeshuah. It was a reminder to Klal Yisroel about the power of emunah and bitachon,” Sholom Mordechai’s son, Getzel Rubashkin, says. “Ever since his release, gedolim and Jewish leaders around the world have been encouraging my father to dedicate himself to spreading the message of emunah and bitachon, and that is what he has done. ‘Alef, Bais, Gimmel’ has become a household phrase. This event is a moment to loudly and clearly thank Hashem and reaffirm that we got the message – emunah and bitachon will bring geulah.”

The program will feature divrei chizuk and personal reflections from Reb Sholom Mordechai mixed with song and dance led by Benny Friedman, Avremi G. and the Shira Choir. The women will hear a powerful message from Mrs. Leah Rubashkin.

The celebration will take place on Monday, Zos Chanukah, at Young Israel Beth El, located at 4802 15th Avenue in Brooklyn, with a simultaneous live hookup event for women next door at Khal Chassidim, located at 4820 15th Avenue. Doors open 8 p.m. and the program will begin at 8:30 p.m. sharp.

Come, soak in the simcha, soak in the chasdei Hashem, and bring that koach into your own lives and homes.