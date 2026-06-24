Rav Zalman Sorotzkin zt”l

Rav Zalman Sorotzkin, the Lutzker Rov, stood between the ruins of European Torah and the future of Klal Yisroel. With the fire of a gaon, the vision of a builder, and the heart of a father, he helped raise an entire Torah world from destruction.

A Gadol Whose Measure Was Klal Yisroel

There are gedolim whose greatness is revealed in the beis medrash, where a sugya opens beneath their gaze, and the words of the Rishonim fall into a luminous new order. There are gedolim whose power is heard from the pulpit, where a nation’s sleeping heart is stirred by a single sentence. There are gedolim whose shoulders are fashioned for the burden of the tzibbur, men capable of entering government chambers, crossing oceans, confronting ministers, sustaining institutions, and carrying the anguish of thousands without allowing their own private pain to impede the work.

Rav Zalman Sorotzkin, the Lutzker Rov, stood between the ruins of European Torah and the future of Klal Yisroel. With the fire of a gaon, the vision of a builder, and the heart of a father, he helped raise an entire Torah world from destruction.

To describe him merely as a distinguished rov would be to diminish the sweep of his life. To call him a renowned darshan would capture only the majesty of his dibbur, not the depth of the daas that animated it. To remember him only as the founder and leader of great institutions would overlook the fiery talmid chochom whose every public endeavor issued from a Torah vision. And to portray him only as an askon would miss the rarest quality of all: his askonus was itself a form of avodas Hashem, disciplined by halacha, refined by yiras Shomayim, and nourished by a heart that could absorb the suffering of both the individual and the klal.

He belonged to that now vanished generation of Torah leaders who stood with one foot in the great botei medrash of Lithuania and the other upon the shattered stones of postwar Jewish history. He had seen the old world in its strength. He had learned in Volozhin and Slabodka, entered the family of Telz, served kehillos in Eastern Europe, stood before ministers and military officials, and labored beside the Chofetz Chaim, Rav Chaim Ozer Grodzinski, the Chazon Ish, and the Brisker Rov. Then he came to Eretz Yisroel and helped build the infrastructure upon which the reborn Torah world would stand.

Sixty years after his petirah, his institutions remain, his seforim remain, and his imprint remains upon the very architecture of Torah life. Yet perhaps the most urgent task of this yahrtzeit is not merely to enumerate what he built, but to recover the inner figure who built it: the mind that saw farther, the voice that awakened multitudes, the courage that refused intimidation, and the rachmonus that never allowed the needs of Klal Yisroel to become an abstraction.

The Tears of Ahavah Rabbah

Rav Zalman was born in 5641 (1881) in Lithuania, the son of a village rov. His earliest chinuch was not merely rigorous; it was saturated with feeling. His father would say, “How can you expect to learn Torah on a day in which you did not shed tears during birkas Ahavah Rabbah?”

In that sentence lies an entire world.

Torah was not approached as a field of intellectual conquest. It was received as a gift that must be begged for. Before the mind could analyze, the heart had to plead. Before a young boy could become a lamdan, he had to understand that “v’sein b’libeinu” is not poetic language but the condition upon which Torah enters a person.

That fusion of intellect and tears became the signature of Rav Zalman’s life. His Torah was brilliant, but never cold. His speeches were majestic, but never theatrical. His communal leadership was practical, but never bureaucratic. He could calculate, negotiate, organize, and outmaneuver opponents; yet behind the sharpness stood a heart that had learned, in childhood, to cry for Torah.

He studied in the great yeshivos of Volozhin and Slabodka, absorbing not only the depth of Torah but the responsibility that Torah places upon its bearers. He once remarked that when he prepared himself to become a moreh horaah, he did not see only the “Reuven and Shimon” who would one day stand before him in a din Torah. He also saw those Reuvens and Shimons who first had to be elevated, educated, and drawn closer before they would ever care enough about Torah to seek a din Torah.

That observation reveals the unusual breadth of his vision. A rov is not merely one who answers the questions that arrive at his door. A rov must help create the Jew who will know that there is a door to knock upon.

Torah as the Hidden Alef of Creation

He explains the well-known Midrash that every letter sought the privilege of beginning the Torah. The beis was chosen for Bereishis, while the alef was told that it would open the Aseres Hadibros with “Anochi.” Rav Zalman discerned in this not merely a charming Midrashic dialogue but a hierarchy of existence. Creation begins with beis because the created world, magnificent though it is, is only the second thing. The alef, the first and ultimate reality, is Torah, revealed at Sinai. Bereishis describes the means; Anochi reveals the purpose.

Yet he was equally attentive to the enlarged beis of Bereishis, which proclaims the grandeur of the visible creation. The world is not dismissed; it is placed. The task is not to deny the world but to understand that its splendor is meaningful only when it serves the hidden alef of Torah.

This was no abstract motif. Rav Zalman himself moved through the visible world of governments, budgets, armies, schools, refugees, and political decrees. But he never mistook the beis for the alef. The machinery of public life was always a means. The purpose was Torah.

His comment regarding the ketores offers another glimpse of his method. The Written Torah explicitly names only several ingredients, while Torah Shebaal Peh identifies eleven. The Braisa recited daily also mentions Melach Sedomis, although it is not counted among the eleven spices. Tosafos explains that it is not an ingredient of the ketores itself but serves a preparatory function. Rav Zalman returned to the word “memulach” in the posuk and showed how the halachic tradition compels a renewed understanding of the Written Torah. He was not content to quote the Gemara and Tosafos. He asked how their teaching reshapes the very reading of the posuk.

Telz: Rebuilding Before the World Knew It Would Need Builders

Rav Zalman married the daughter of Rav Eliezer Gordon, the famed rosh yeshiva of Telz. Even after his marriage, he returned to Volozhin to continue learning, remaining there until the birth of his first child. His attachment to Torah was total, yet it did not produce withdrawal from responsibility. On the contrary, his earliest years already displayed the combination that would define him.

When Rav Eliezer Gordon became ill and left Telz to recuperate, a fire destroyed the yeshiva. Despair spread through the town. The institution appeared ruined, and with it the economic and spiritual center of the community. Rav Zalman stepped into the breach. He assumed administrative responsibility and used the remaining funds not to preserve what little was left, but to begin building. The yeshiva rose again, and the town revived with it.

At the age of approximately thirty, he became rov in Voronova, near Vilna, where he developed a close relationship with Rav Chaim Ozer Grodzinski. His first response to the needs of the town was to establish a yeshiva ketana. Once again, his instinct was immediate and unmistakable: the most urgent communal need is chinuch.

From Voronova, he moved to Zhetel, the birthplace of the Chofetz Chaim, where he served for eighteen years. The Chofetz Chaim affectionately referred to him as “my rov.” The saintly elder of Radin thereby expressed a rare measure of affection and trust.

In Zhetel, Rav Zalman transformed the Talmud Torah. Although hundreds of children were enrolled, disorganization had led many families to hire private melamdim. He improved the building, strengthened educational standards, and restored confidence until the community once again entrusted its children to the communal institution.

For Rav Zalman, chinuch was never a peripheral department of rabbonus. It was the front line upon which the Jewish future was decided.

Minsk: A Rov in Exile Becomes a Defender of Rabbonim

The First World War displaced Rav Zalman and his family to Minsk. Exile did not suspend his leadership; it enlarged its field. There, he became close to the Chazon Ish and threw himself into the needs of the vast refugee population.

The Russian war effort was consuming lives on a terrifying scale. Earlier military exemptions were canceled, and refugee rabbonim and talmidei chachomim suddenly faced conscription. Rav Zalman traveled to St. Petersburg and confronted the machinery of the empire.

A minister challenged him: how could he seek exemption for so many able-bodied men while the country fought for its survival?

Rav Zalman did not shrink. He turned the accusation back upon the government. Why were thousands of priests exempt while rabbonim were sent to the front? When officials answered that the priesthood was a sanctified status while the rabbinate was merely a profession, Rav Zalman produced a sharper argument. The government continued to recognize and even pay mayors of cities that had been evacuated or occupied, because their continued office affirmed that those cities would one day be restored. The same principle, he argued, must apply to the rabbonim of displaced Jewish communities. They were the enduring representatives of kehillos that expected to return.

The argument was accepted, and hundreds were saved.

This was Rav Zalman’s shtadlonus at its finest. He did not plead vaguely for mercy. He entered the opponent’s own conceptual world, identified the governing principle, and compelled the authorities to apply it consistently. His courage was not recklessness; it was disciplined chochmah.

Among those protected was the Chazon Ish.

At the same time, he founded a refugee committee supplying food, medicine, and educational facilities. He organized fifty avreichim, trained them in public speaking, and dispatched them to the shuls of Minsk to strengthen the broken spirits of the refugees. In one day, a hundred botei knesses could hear words of chizuk.

The Rov Who Read the Human Heart

His Torah often revealed the same insight into human nature. Regarding Pharaoh’s daughter, Rashi teaches that she descended to the Nile to cleanse herself from the idolatry of her father’s house. Rav Zalman noted that the posuk does not say she washed “in” the Nile, but “upon” or “by” the Nile. She was cleansing herself from the Nile itself, from the Egyptian cult that identified Pharaoh with the river and made political power into divinity.

A grammatical nuance becomes an anatomy of moral rebellion.

Elsewhere, he asked why the Torah leaves the parents of Moshe Rabbeinu unnamed at the beginning of the second perek of Shemos. His answer was characteristically elevating: to teach that any Jewish father and mother, if they refine themselves, may merit to raise the redeemer of Klal Yisroel. Greatness is not announced by pedigree alone. Redemption may emerge from a home whose names are, for the moment, hidden.

Zhetel Under Fire: Courage Tempered by Calculation

After the war, Zhetel became a dangerous frontier through which armies and irregular forces passed. Political authority shifted repeatedly. Soldiers entered Jewish towns with little discipline and

less mercy.

Rav Zalman organized a Jewish militia and procured weapons to deter pillage. Yet force alone was not his strategy. He forbade the sale of liquor to soldiers while ensuring that they could obtain food and cigarettes. Before Pesach, word arrived that Polish soldiers would pass through on Seder night. The townspeople considered locking their doors and abandoning their Sedarim. Rav Zalman chose another course. A large supply of cigarettes was placed in his home, and soldiers were told that free rations would be distributed there.

Throughout the first Seder night, Rav Zalman personally supervised the line until after midnight. While Jewish families recited the Haggadah, he stood at his post, diverting armed men from the homes of the town.

Lutsk: The Rov of a Region

In 1930, Rav Zalman assumed the rabbonus of Lutsk, the position by which he would become known to generations as the Lutzker Rov. His influence quickly extended far beyond the city. The Chofetz Chaim and Rav Chaim Ozer relied upon him to translate great ideas into effective action.

His first priority was once again the Talmud Torah. Secular teachers with maskilic leanings threatened to capture its leadership. Rav Zalman became principal himself. When an embittered teacher informed the authorities that a principal was required to teach, Rav Zalman simply accepted the burden and delivered a daily shiur. He would not allow technical inconvenience to surrender the school’s soul.

When Polish legislation threatened shechitah, Rav Chaim Ozer appointed him to head the international committee defending it. Rav Zalman recognized that parliamentary argument alone would not suffice. He declared a ban on meat consumption. Millions of Polish Jews stopped buying meat, the cattle trade collapsed, and non-Jewish commercial interests demanded that the decree be removed. Within weeks, it was repealed.

He served on committees responsible for orphanages established after the war. When secular elements sought to deny the orphans a Torah education, Rav Zalman cried out: “Is it not enough that these children have been deprived of their earthly fathers? Do you wish to rob them of their Father in Shomayim as well?”

When funding for mikvaos appeared destined to fail in a hostile committee, Rav Zalman proposed a secret ballot. He understood that some who publicly opposed “outmoded customs” did not truly possess the courage of their declared hostility. In private, enough voted in favor, and the mikvaos received support.

On one Yom Kippur, Jewish prisoners were denied a chazzan. Rav Zalman persuaded the authorities that a prison dedicated to reform should encourage inmates to engage in repentance on their holiest day. Permission was granted, but there were only eight prisoners; even with the chazzan, they lacked a minyan. Rav Zalman went to the prison and became the tenth man.

The head of a great kehillah, burdened by regional and international affairs, entered a jail on Yom Kippur because eight forgotten Jews needed a minyan.

This was not an anecdote beside his greatness. This was his greatness.

Before the NKVD

When the Soviets entered Lutsk, Rav Zalman was summoned by the NKVD. He knew that rabbonim were natural targets and that the invitation could end in Siberia. He recited Tehillim and went.

The officials demanded that he surrender the beis medrash of the Novardok Yeshiva for use as a school building.

“The yeshiva is not my private property,” he answered.

“Aren’t you the rov?” they demanded.

“There are fifty-five shuls in Lutsk,” he replied. “Do you imagine that they all belong to me?”

A Jewish communist present at the meeting conceded that the argument was correct.

From Vilna to Eretz Yisroel

With the outbreak of the Second World War, the danger deepened. Rav Zalman fled to Vilna, where Rav Chaim Ozer immediately charged him with caring for the yeshivos that had gathered there. The Vaad Hayeshivos of Vilna emerged from this emergency.

Soon, Soviet control reached Vilna, and Rav Zalman merited to escape with members of his family to Eretz Yisroel. He arrived not as a retiree from a vanished world, but as a builder summoned to a new front.

During the terrifying advance of Rommel’s forces toward Eretz Yisroel, Rav Zalman delivered a major drosha in Yerushalayim. For hours, he called the assembled community to teshuvah, moving the crowd to tears. The danger was real; North Africa had fallen, Egypt had been penetrated, and fear gripped the Yishuv. Shortly afterward, the Allied victory at El Alamein broke the advance.

Rebuilding the Yeshiva World From Ashes

After the churban of Europe, the magnitude of the loss could scarcely be comprehended. Entire Torah centers had vanished. Yeshivos that had shaped generations were destroyed, their roshei yeshiva and talmidim murdered, their botei medrash silenced.

Rav Zalman looked upon the handful of struggling yeshivos in Eretz Yisroel and understood that commemoration alone would not answer destruction. The response to a burned beis medrash is another beis medrash. The response to murdered talmidim is a new generation of talmidim. The response to the silencing of Torah is to amplify Torah until its voice again fills the land.

He established Vaad Hayeshivos in Eretz Yisroel on the model he had known in Vilna. The first challenge was financial stability. He traveled from town to town, creating local committees and awakening ordinary Jews to the collective obligation of sustaining Torah. But the Yishuv was poor, and local resources could not meet the needs.

Rav Zalman traveled to England, where Rav Yechezkel Abramsky assisted him. For a year, he traversed communities, speaking, pleading, organizing, and collecting. Places that had been dismissed as unpromising sometimes responded with astonishing generosity. In Bournemouth, where he had been warned that only a small sum could be expected, he raised more than a thousand pounds. At a luxury hotel on Rosh Hashanah, he described the destruction of European Torah and the desperate needs of Eretz Yisroel until the guests wept. The manager complained that people had come to relax.

Rav Zalman had never crossed an ocean to help people relax.

He returned having raised forty thousand pounds sterling, a vast sum at the time, and with it helped secure the foundations of the emerging yeshiva world.

The Captain of the Moetzes

When the Moetzes Gedolei HaTorah was established in Eretz Yisroel, Rav Isser Zalman Meltzer served as chairman and Rav Zalman as vice chairman. After Rav Isser Zalman’s petirah, Rav Zalman assumed the chairmanship and remained at the helm until his own passing.

He possessed the temperament of a captain: calm before danger, alert to currents unseen by others, and capable of deciding under pressure. Yet he never became detached from those below deck. He remained accessible to individuals and responsive to private distress.

All the gedolim who worked with him recognized not only his brilliance, but his extraordinary capacity. The Brisker Rov, Rav Chaim Ozer, the Chazon Ish, Rav Aharon Kotler, Rav Moshe Feinstein, Rav Yechezkel Abramsky, and others saw in him a rare instrument for Klal Yisroel: a man whose Torah judgment, eloquence, organizational genius, and fearlessness could be entrusted with matters of the highest consequence.

Chinuch Atzmai: The Battle for the Jewish Child

Of all his undertakings, Chinuch Atzmai became the crowning labor of his later years.

The emerging state sought to consolidate educational systems in a manner that would have placed chareidi children under ideological supervision fundamentally alien to Torah. The issue was not a detail of the curriculum. It was the right of Torah parents to transmit Torah without interference from those who rejected its authority.

Under the leadership of the gedolim and with the decisive involvement of Rav Aharon Kotler, Chinuch Atzmai was established in 1953. Rav Zalman was chosen to lead it.

The Minister of Education once asked why the chareidim insisted upon separation. Why should government supervision be objectionable?

Rav Zalman replied with devastating clarity: “Would you expect a person like me to supervise your secular schools? Can a man supervise something to which he is fundamentally opposed?”

Supervision is never neutral. The one who defines standards defines purpose. Rav Zalman understood that control of education is control of destiny.

He embarked upon extended fundraising missions in America, carrying the burden of salaries, buildings, transportation, and expansion. The trip lasted so long that he missed the wedding of his own son in Eretz Yisroel. This was not indifference to family; it was a sacrifice whose pain only deepened its meaning. Thousands of Jewish children had become, in a real sense, his children.

Rav Aharon Kotler regarded the budget of Chinuch Atzmai as a personal responsibility. After Rav Aharon’s passing, Rav Moshe Feinstein continued to stand behind the cause. Their partnership testified to the trust they placed in his judgment, integrity, and total devotion.

Letters remain upon which the stains of his tears are visible. He did not write fundraising appeals from the cool distance of an administrator. He poured a Jewish heart onto the page.

When his rebbetzin passed away, the crowd waited outside Shaarei Zedek for the levayah to begin. Rav Zalman was delayed because he was in urgent discussion with the directors of Chinuch Atzmai regarding a matter that could not wait. Even at the threshold of his own bereavement, the needs of Jewish children pressed upon him.

It was the revelation of a soul in which private and public grief had become inseparable: his wife’s levayah awaited him, yet somewhere a school, a teacher, or a child faced danger.

A Palace of Pashtus

Visitors who came to the chairman of the Moetzes Gedolei HaTorah, the head of Vaad Hayeshivos, and the leader of Chinuch Atzmai were astonished by the simplicity of his small apartment. There was no furniture befitting power, no atmosphere of institutional grandeur, no private comfort purchased by public prominence.

His tefillah possessed the same authenticity. The Brisker Rov is reported to have said, “Who knows whether my tefillos reach the level of Rav Sorotzkin’s Tehillim?” From the Brisker Rov, such words are almost beyond comprehension. They return us to the child whose father demanded tears during Ahavah Rabbah. Decades of leadership had not dried those tears. Power had not made him self-sufficient. The man who could outargue ministers still stood before the Ribbono Shel Olam as a supplicant.

“This Is My Last Telegram”

As his strength failed, Rav Zalman continued to labor for the monthly salaries of Chinuch Atzmai’s teachers. His body was weakening, but the burden did not loosen its hold.

His final telegram to America carried words that seem to contain his entire life:

“This is the last telegram I will send. Save Chinuch Atzmai!”

Rav Zalman Sorotzkin was niftar on 9 Tammuz 5726 (1966). He left behind Oznayim LaTorah, Moznayim Lamishpot, HaDeah V’Hadibbur, Hashir V’Hashevach on the Haggadah, and Chut Shel Chesed on Megillas Esther. He left behind Vaad Hayeshivos, Chinuch Atzmai, and decades of Torah leadership. He left behind institutions that have educated generations and a public path that helped shape Torah Jewry in Eretz Yisroel.

But beyond every sefer and institution, he left behind a definition of gadlus.

The Architecture of His Greatness

What made Rav Zalman so singular?

It was not merely that he possessed many talents. History has known gifted men. His uniqueness lay in the fact that all his kochos were governed by one center.

His lomdus served emes. His eloquence served to awaken. His political acumen served Torah independence. His organizational genius served yeshivos and children. His courage served the defenseless. His compassion served both the klal and the forgotten individual. His tears served his tefillah, and his tefillah nourished everything else.

There was no contradiction between the Rav Zalman who reinterpreted “memulach” through Tosafos and the Rav Zalman who engineered a meat boycott across Poland. The same mind operated in both realms: identify the underlying principle, distinguish essence from accessory, and apply truth with precision.

There was no contradiction between the man who confronted the NKVD and the man who became the tenth Jew in a prison minyan. The same heart produced both acts: Torah cannot be surrendered, and no Jew can be abandoned.

There was no contradiction between the chairman of the Moetzes and the father who wept over Chinuch Atzmai letters. His authority came precisely from his vulnerability to Jewish pain.

He was a kabrinit, a captain, but not one who commanded from a protected cabin. He stood in the wind, felt the storm, and knew the names of those aboard.

The Sixtieth Yahrtzeit: Not Memory, but Mandate

His life issues a claim upon us.

He teaches that Torah scholarship must sharpen responsibility, not narrow it. That askonus without daas Torah becomes mere activism, while Torah that remains indifferent to the suffering of the klal has not yet revealed its full grandeur. That chinuch is not one communal concern among many, but the battlefield upon which the next generation is won or lost. That institutions do not sustain themselves through sentiment, but through sacrifice. That courage means neither shouting nor surrendering, but seeing clearly and standing firmly. That one can oppose an ideology without despairing of the Jew trapped within it. That a leader must know how to speak to ministers, merchants, refugees, prisoners, children, and gedolim, and must remain the same eved Hashem before them all.

Above all, he teaches that rebuilding is a sacred Jewish instinct.

When Telz burned, he rebuilt. When Zhetel starved, he fed it. When rabbonim faced the army, he defended them. When orphans faced spiritual theft, he cried out. When shechitah was threatened, he mobilized a nation. When European Torah was destroyed, he established Vaad Hayeshivos. When chareidi education faced absorption, he led Chinuch Atzmai. When his own life neared its end, he sent one more telegram.

Fire was never, for him, the conclusion of the story.

Sixty years have passed since the Lutzker Rov returned his soul to its Maker. The children saved by Chinuch Atzmai became parents and grandparents. The yeshivos he sustained became cities of Torah. The institutions whose survival once depended upon his journeys and tears now appear permanent.

But permanence is an illusion. Every generation receives the world of Torah on condition that it be rebuilt anew. Budgets again strain. Children again stand at ideological crossroads. Yeshivos again require defenders. The tzibbur again needs leaders who can combine daas, courage, dignity, compassion, and unwavering subordination to Torah.

We may not possess Rav Zalman’s stature. But we can refuse to admire him passively.

We can learn that tears during Ahavah Rabbah belong together with responsibility after davening. We can learn that a vort must become a worldview, and a worldview must become action. We can learn to ask not only what Torah says to us, but what Torah now requires of us.

And perhaps, on the sixtieth yahrtzeit, one sentence should reverberate through every beis medrash and every Jewish home:

The world of Torah standing before us was rebuilt by men who did not believe that someone else would build it.

Rav Zalman Sorotzkin, the Lutzker Rov, stood between the ruins of European Torah and the future of Klal Yisroel. With the fire of a gaon, the vision of a builder, and the heart of a father, he helped raise an entire Torah world from destruction.

Yehi zichro boruch.