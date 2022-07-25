Rav Shmuel Yehuda Levin zt”l

On Friday, we usher in the month of Av, which conjures up so many bitter collective memories. On Shabbos, we lain the parshiyos of Mattos
An apparently casual reference by a Biden economic advisor on June 30 to the administration’s support for “the future of the liberal world order” unleashed
AN EXHIBIT ABOUT THE KOSHER DELI LEAVES MUCH MORE TO MOURN FOR I recently received an article about a museum exhibit that will be
There’s nothing better than a good question (ah gutte kasha). Last Shabbos afternoon in our shul, after we had bentched Rosh Chodesh Menachem Av,
In a Perfect World I recently set out for Baltimore’s BWI airport to visit my children and grandchildren in another state. I entered the
It has been a long time since I have written about the innovations of the Open Orthodox movement – for good reason, boruch Hashem.
