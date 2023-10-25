Rav Shimon Alster zt”l

With the Hamas massacre fresh in the minds of people around the world, the Hamas murderers pulled off another terrible crime against the Jewish
The shameful reaction of leading Democrat activists to the savage pogrom that Hamas unleashed upon the Jewish civilians living in southern Israel on October
My previous Yated column was written, as planned, before Yom Tov and so did not react to the horrific pogrom against our people in
Lessons Must Be Learned It will take a long time for us to understand what happened on Simchas Torah and how it took place —
The dictionary defines dust as fine particles of earth or other matter. That definition applies to “outside” dust. The dust that you find on
I doubt the name Rayan Aourram means anything to you. I doubt it means anything to most of the readership of this newspaper. But
