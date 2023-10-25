Monday, Oct 30, 2023
Monday, Oct 30, 2023

Email Sign-Up

logo
logo

Rav Shimon Alster zt”l

Twitter
WhatsApp
Facebook
Pinterest
LinkedIn

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST NEWS

IN A PERFECT WORLD

Oct 25, 2023

  The dictionary defines dust as fine particles of earth or other matter. That definition applies to “outside” dust. The dust that you find on

Read More »

Waiting Together

Oct 25, 2023

  I doubt the name Rayan Aourram means anything to you. I doubt it means anything to most of the readership of this newspaper. But

Read More »

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to stay updated

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Yated Neeman was founded in 1987 as an independent Orthodox Jewish weekly newspaper. Ever since, people have been turning to the Yated for responsible, accurate and intelligent news coverage. More than an interesting and enlightening read, the Yated is part of the daily life of the community.

Read More >>

FOLLOW US