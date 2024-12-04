By Rav Michoel Sorotzkin

What can be said? The heart refuses to believe and the hand hesitates to write. To refer to Rav Mordechai Zeev Jofen zt”l in the past tense? To accept that he is no longer with us? It is simply incomprehensible.

Rav Mordechai was the very embodiment of life. He understood, more than anyone, the preciousness of our days. In every situation—be it joy or sorrow—he stood tall, radiating strength and leadership. Rav Mordechai personified the essence of a meaningful life, and now, he is gone. What can one say?

We attended his levayah, which pierced the heart with pain. We heard the heartfelt hespeidim recounting his incredible accomplishments, yet the heart remains unconsoled. It is only fitting to attempt to offer a perspective on this extraordinary and singular individual.

A Torah Giant in Every Sense

Rav Mordechai was a true giant of Torah. As a direct descendant of the Alter of Novardok—a towering figure of the 19th and early 20th centuries—he carried the legacy of a man who inspired Torah greatness even in a time when learning Torah seemed almost impossible. The Alter’s unshakable emunah and bitachon built a flourishing network of Torah institutions, and this legacy was upheld by Rav Mordechai’s illustrious grandfather, Rav Avrohom, and his esteemed father, Rav Yaakov.

Rav Mordechai continued this royal legacy as a “prince” of the Novardok dynasty. He illuminated the darkest corners of Jewish life with the brilliance of Torah, spreading its light with genuine love and passion for the Yam Hatalmud.

A True Master of Torah

Mi shelo ra’ah—lo ra’ah aish haTorah miyomov.

Whoever did not witness Rav Mordechai engaged in the milchamto shel Torah—immersed in the intellectual battle of Torah study—has never truly seen the fire of Torah.

Rav Mordechai redefined the concept of “geshmak” in learning. His thirst for the depths of even the most complex sugyos in Shas was unparalleled. He embodied a rare blend of profound Torah mastery and unrelenting commitment to uncovering the intricacies of the Torah. His love for a new chiddush was genuine and electrifying, as he delved deeply into layers of meaning and interpretation with unmatched brilliance.

Yet, his greatest quality towered above all else: his humility and simplicity.

Humility in Greatness

The parsha of the Akeidah mentions the phrase “yachdov—they walked together” three times. Initially, Avrohom walks with Yitzchok, carrying the secret of his mission with joy, while Yitzchok remains unaware. Later, after Yitzchok learns that he will be sacrificed, they still walk together with one heart. Finally, after the Akeidah, Avrohom returns alone, accompanied only by Eliezer and Yishmoel. Despite his monumental achievement, Avrohom walks with humility, treating others as equals.

Rav Mordechai personified this humility. Despite his towering greatness, he lived with simplicity and a profound sense of duty to Hashem, embodying the principle that life is meant for chesed without fanfare or self-aggrandizement.

A Life of Chesed and Warmth

Rav Mordechai’s life was defined by giving. His warm heart and wise counsel were a source of strength to all who approached him. He listened with sensitivity and offered advice with clarity, restoring hope to those in despair. To talmidim, community members, and strangers alike, he extended his heart and hand with an open and genuine love.

He was a leader who truly embodied Chazal’s teaching: “Veyiten veyachzor veyiten”—to give and give again. His generosity, both physical and emotional, was boundless, and his humility ensured that it was offered with the utmost sincerity and respect for others’ dignity.

A Legacy Carried On

Rav Mordechai was blessed with a devoted partner, his distinguished rebbetzin, whose unwavering mesirus nefesh and support were integral to his incredible accomplishments. Together, they built a family and yeshiva that carry forward his legacy of Torah and chesed.

This legacy now passes to the next generation. The yeshiva he built and the family he nurtured remain shining examples of his values: simplicity, humility, and true, selfless giving. Their mission is clear: to continue spreading Torah and kindness, free of self-interest or pursuit of recognition.

Ki Gam Zeh Loch Ben

The Torah says, “When her (Rochel’s) labor was most difficult, the midwife said to her, ‘Don’t be afraid. This one will also be a son for you.’ Then, as she was dying, her soul about to leave her, she named the child Ben-Oni. His father called him Ben-Yamin” (Bereishis 35:17-18).

The question is obvious: How could Yaakov not respect his wife’s last request?

Let’s try to understand Rochel’s situation. After so many trials and tribulations, she reaches the point where “her labor was most difficult”—a labor that was bringing her closer and closer to the end of her life. Her single, humble request was to name her child, a child whom she would never have the joy of feeding or raising. Isn’t it a mitzvah to honor the last request of someone who is about to pass away? Is there any mitzvah greater than this? And yet, what does Yaakov do? He calls him Binyomin. This is akin to a rich rancher with thousands of sheep “stealing” a poor man’s one and only sheep. How could he do this to her?

Perhaps we can find the answer in the comments of Rashi and Ramban. Rashi writes that Ben-Oni means Ben-Tza’ari (“Son of My Sorrow,” “Son of My Affliction”). Ben-Yamin, on the other hand, means “Son of the South,” as in the verse: “You created the tzafon—north—and the yamin—right, south” (Tehillim 89:13). This is because, when facing east, the tzafon (north) is to the left and the darom (south) is to the yamin (right). This is also why Ben-Yamin is written fully, with a Yud.

The Ramban writes: Rochel called him Ben-Oni, meaning “Son of My Mourning,” but Yaakov understood Oni as Kochi (“My Strength”), because the right side symbolizes strength and success. As the verse states, “The heart of a wise man is on his right” (Koheles 10:2).

Rochel Imeinu memorialized pain, suffering, and mourning. Yaakov, on the other hand, concentrated on strength, fortitude, and success. Mourning and pain are transient. There are times in our lives when we cry, eulogize, and mourn, but all these moments are limited in time. As Chazal said, “It is a divine decree that the memory of the death of a beloved fades somewhat after 12 months.” Strength and success, however, are eternal, without boundaries or limitations in time. With his profound vision, Yaakov Avinu understood that naming one of the 12 shevatim was not just a matter of the present, but part of eternity. This name would endure throughout the history of our people, until the Keitz Hayamin (as Doniel called the End of Days), the geulah that will come from the Right Side of Chesed (also see Sotah 36b).

The Novardok dynasty will continue to flourish. The unwritten tzava’ah of Rav Mordechai to his distinguished children, talmidim, and followers is: “We must continue this unique legacy for many generations to come.” Strength and success are eternal, without boundaries or limitations in time. Yiras Hashem tehorah—omedes la’ad!

A Life Well-Lived

Rav Mordechai stood for emes and tzedek – truth, righteousness, and the values most cherished by Hashem. He lived with a rare combination of towering greatness and genuine humility, a trait that made him beloved by all.

Now, we mourn the loss of this extraordinary individual. Oy l’yofi shenishtaka b’afar! Woe to the beauty that now rests in the earth.

May his memory inspire us to live with his spirit of Torah, humility, and boundless kindness.