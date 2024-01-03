Klal Yisroel was thrust into sadness and mourning upon hearing of the the petirah of Rav Matisyahu Chaim Salomon zt”l, mashgiach of Bais Medrash Govoah in Lakewood, NJ.

Rav Salomon was the mashgiach of Gateshead Yeshiva, a position he held for more than thirty years, before the mashgiach and his rebbetzin moved to Lakewood in the late 1990s.

Rav Salomon was a unique baal mussar and mashpiah, who throughout his decades as a marbitz Torah and mashpiah impacted tens of thousands of people across the globe through his powerful shmuessen and unparalleled oratory.

Rav Salomon was born in Gateshead, England, a son of R’ Yaakov and Ettel Salomon, and he received his formative chinuch in London.

During his yeshiva and kollel years, he learned for 16 years with Rav Chaim Kaufman, who went on to found the Gateshead Yeshiva L’tzeirim.

Rav Salomon also learned under the famed mashgiach Rav Eliyahu Lopian and later considered him to be his rebbi muvhak.

Rav Salomon became mashgiach ruchani of Gateshead Yeshiva, a position he held for more than 30 years, as mentioned. He was mashgiach in Gateshead Yeshiva initially under Rav Moshe Schwab and then as the senior mashgiach, before moving to Lakewood.

A number of seforim have been published based on his shmussen and shiurim under the title Matnas Chaim on topics including the Yomim Noraim, Moadim, Sha’arei T’shuva L’Rabeinu Yonah, Mesilas Yesharim, Shabbos and Rosh Chodesh, and Kinyanim. The book With Hearts Full of Love is based on a series of talks from Rav Salomon.

Rav Salomon’s passing marks the end of an era, Klal Yisroel losing one of its great mashpi’im and mussar personalities whose guidance in Torah, hashkafah and chinuch was sought for decades.

Rebbetzin Salomon passed away in 2016.

Rav Salomon is survived by his wonderful family of children and grandchildren.

The levayah will be held on Wednesday, at 12 noon at Beth Medrash Govoah, located at 617 6th Street in Lakewood, NJ. The aron will then be flown to Eretz Yisroel for kevurah there.

Yehi zichro boruch.