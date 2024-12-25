Rabbi Dovid Teichman z”l: A Camp Counselor for All

By Chaim Yehuda Meyer

On Shabbos morning, Parshas Vayeishev, Rabbi Dovid Teichman, beloved son, husband, father, grandfather, and camp director passed away. A decades-long educator, Rabbi Teichman didn’t just cross bridges, he built them. As a rebbi in Yeshivat Shaarei Torah for many years, Rabbi Teichman showed a tremendous amount of caring for each boy. When he was a Pirchei leader, Rabbi Teichman inspired the boys with his amazing Torah stories. At the young age of 23, “Duvid” founded Ruach Day Camp, bringing the sleepaway camp experience to Brooklyn.

He brought learning programs, overnight trips, canteen, leagues, and concerts to his day camp, concepts that were replicated elsewhere. He shared the ahavas Yisroel, ahavas Torah, and fun with each camper, and to other camps as well. Ruach Day Camp shared water park trips with other boys’ camps, achdus concerts, and calendars. To refuse to take in a boy for the camp was unheard of.

Ruach Day Camp opened a girls’ division, Ruach II, as well. Rabbi Teichman and his rebbetzin, Playla, gave their entire summer to each boy and girl. There was no break, no two-week “window” between school and camp. The whole year was dedicated to camp.

That is not to say there was that any time was taken away from the Teichman family. Rabbi Teichman was actively involved in his children’s siyumim, learning, and gashmiyus. He would take his children on a special trip with extra amusement park tickets from the camp season. Rabbi Teichman would take his kids to buy camp supplies and would then treat them to pizza on the campgrounds as he readied the building for the summer. On Shabbos, no child got away without reading a dvar Torah or answering Shabbos questions from their rebbi or morah.

Everyone he interacted with, in camp, in shul, and in yeshiva was treated with love, shalom, and achdus. Rabbi Teichman saw to it that everyone got attention, that hasmodah was rewarded with prizes, and that there was no tension. As much as Rabbi Teichman did for others, he did not take for himself. There was always money, time, and ideas for every situation, whether it was a new shul learning program, someone who needed help with a shidduch, a troubled teen, or a family that could not afford camp.

Rabbi Teichman was the av bayis for a host of teenagers for whom he found love in his heart, a job, and a kind word: these young men went on to start families of their own. For Dovid, there was no contradiction between the hasmodah and the activities of camp: you learn in the morning and bring the Torah values to the trips, sports, and Color War. Ruach Day Camp was run with spirit by Rabbi Teichman for nearly two decades.

There was a place for everyone, young and old, in hot and cold: the late tzaddik nistar, “Mendel the Coat Rack,” was a frequent guest at the Teichman household. If a camper was only going to Camp Kanfei Yonah for two weeks, they were told to stay on for the other two weeks. Bachurim should not have to stay in the city. Rabbi Teichman did not care what you paid for. You were a pri eitz hadar to him. When he sold arba minim, he knew what the best was and he wanted you to have the best. You always got a good deal.

Rabbi Teichman seemed almost allergic to money. He gave his time, money, and ideas for the klal. Jews and non-Jews alike saw this. Young or old, you mattered to him. From the camper to the rosh yeshiva, he made your concerns his own. Every camp worker also saw his honesty, integrity, and dedication.

Not one to rest, Rabbi Teichman went on to establish Camp Govoha, a sleepaway camp in East Durham, New York. The campgrounds then went on to host Camp Tehila for girls one half, and a learning camp, Kanfei Yonah, for the other. Even when a program would rent the camp for an event, Rabbi Teichman saw to it personally that all their needs were met.

Always one to innovate, Rabbi Teichman sought ways to increase his study schedule: a Daf Yomi seder added here, Mishnah Berurah Yomi seder inserted there. His children recently bought him the Artscroll Shas. During his illness, he did not tell his mother, for whom he showed the deepest respect, because he didn’t want her to be upset.

The Torah and mitzvos he exemplified must be continued through us. We need to keep that ruach alive and “Go, Go Govoah,” even higher, as a zechus for Dovid Eliezer ben Chaim Yosef.

Yehi zichro boruch.

To share personal memories and stories about Rabbi Dovid Teichman, please email RabbiTeichmanMemories@gmail.com. With much appreciation, The Teichman and Neiman families.