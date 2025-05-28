Prelude to Shavuos: Giving Eyes

As Shavuos approaches, I find myself wondering: For all the shmuessen in our yeshivos about Matan Torah, Kabbolas HaTorah, and the supreme value of yegias haTorah, the 49 days leading up to it—Sefiras Ha’omer—seem to focus on something else entirely.

Certainly, during this time period, Rabi Akiva and Rabi Shimon bar Yochai dominate the conversation, but in different ways. In the Litvishe Olam HaTorah, the focus has traditionally been on the tragedy of Rabi Akiva’s 24,000 talmidim and the painful lessons of shelo nohagu kavod zeh lazeh. Among Chassidim, it’s all about Rabi Shimon—his Zohar, his kever, and his Lag Ba’omer. But let’s be honest: in recent years, even the Litvaks have quietly hopped on the Rabi Shimon bandwagon—or at least grabbed a spot on the back. Somehow, this period has become less about a direct countdown to Kabbolas HaTorah and more about a national narrative of loss, resilience, and spiritual rebuilding. We’re not commemorating the birth of Moshe Rabbeinu, not re-living the nissim of Yetzias Mitzrayim, and not marching steadily toward Har Sinai. Instead, we’re immersed in national mourning, 24,000 talmidei chachomim lost in a single season.

And then, right in the middle, we celebrate Lag Ba’omer with bonfires and music. What are we celebrating? The hisgalus of the Zohar? The yeshuah through Rabi Shimon? It seems strange. Could it be that this entire narrative—of loss and rebuilding—somehow overshadows the actual anticipation of Kabbolas HaTorah?

Or maybe…this is the preparation for Kabbolas HaTorah.

The Gemara in Yevamos tells us the reason for the talmidim’s death: shelo nohagu kavod zeh lazeh—they didn’t treat each other with proper respect. But there’s a Medrash in Koheles Rabbah that takes it further, quoting Rabi Akiva himself: “I had twelve thousand pairs of students from Gevas until Antipatris, and they all died in one period of time, between Pesach and Atzeres… The world was desolate until I went to the rabbonim in the South and taught Torah to them—Rabi Meir, Rabi Yehuda, Rabi Yosi, Rabi Shimon bar Yochai… I said to them: My first students perished because eineihem tzarah b’Torah, they begrudged each other in Torah. Do not be like them!”

Here, Rabi Akiva doesn’t mention kavod. He speaks about tzoras ayin b’Torah, a spiritual stinginess, a reluctance to share Torah, to open up to others. Is that different?

His new talmidim are charged not just to learn, but to give. To fill the world with Torah. And they did. They were marbitz Torah in every corner of Eretz Yisroel. One of them, Rabi Shimon bar Yochai, unlocked the deepest secrets of Torah.

Maybe the two issues are one and the same. What does it really mean to give kavod in Torah? What is tzoras ayin?

The Mishnah in Avos (6:3) says, “One who learns even one letter from someone is chayov lehachbid, obligated to honor him.” But what is that kavod? It’s not about titles or seats. It’s about sharing Torah. Kavod chachomim yinchalu—Torah is the honor. Teaching Torah is the highest form of kavod.

And not sharing it? Not teaching when you could? That’s tzoras ayin. That’s what brought down a generation.

This also helps us understand a contradiction in Rabi Akiva’s legacy. The Gemara in Bava Metziah famously records his disagreement with Ben Petura about two people stranded in the desert with one jug of water. Ben Petura ruled: Both drink and die; no one should have to watch the other perish. But Rabi Akiva ruled: V’chai achicha imoch—Your life comes first.

The Chasam Sofer asks: How can this be? Isn’t Rabi Akiva the one who taught that v’ahavta lereiacha kamocha is the greatest rule in the Torah?

His answer is powerful. In gashmiyus, in physical survival, your life comes first. But in ruchniyus, in Torah, the rule is v’ahavta lereiacha kamocha. There’s no such thing as hoarding spiritual life. Torah is meant to be shared. To teach Torah is to give life.

And so, the period leading up to Matan Torah is not centered on Moshe Rabbeinu or Sinai, but on Rabi Akiva’s talmidim and the mission he passed to the next generation. It’s a reminder that we don’t just prepare for Kabbolas HaTorah by becoming worthy to receive Torah. We prepare by becoming marbitzei Torah, people who give it over.

The tikkun of Sefirah is not just about yegiah baTorah. It’s about hafotzas haTorah. Not just growing. Giving.

And so, this Shavuos, the message is loud and clear:

Start a chaburah. Offer to learn with someone who’s struggling. Become a TorahMate. Partner in Torah. Open a sefer with someone who’s searching. Invite someone to your bais medrash. Share a vort with your kids at the table. Teach one idea. A neighbor. A friend. A nudnik. Share one insight.

One drop of Torah can light up a world.

Let us go into Shavuos with the charge of Rabi Akiva echoing in our hearts: “Don’t be like that. No tzoras ayin. Spread Torah. And you will fill the land with light.”

Just saying.