Post-Purim Aspirations

And now it’s over
Purim’s gone
The inspiration
Carries on
What we put in
We hope will stay
At least
The kedusha of the day
For some, three days to celebrate
Others to inebriate
Some to lose the food we ate
Which seemed it did not satiate
But there were those
Who did not tire
Every word they heard, inspire!
Lifting them higher and higher
Will it leave?
Or will it stay
Like the wrappers
Thrown away?
And the shtick
That is no more
Scattered ‘cross
The dancing floor?
The costumes sadly
Did not last
Piled now
With Purim past
Corona shots
And Fauci getups
Dressed as shots
And Zooming setups
Each chap a little wiser
Some Moderna, some of Pfizer
We laugh a bit
And we move on
Tomorrow all
The jokes are gone
But what remains eternally
Is only true reality
Making the best
Of what we see
Leave the shtusim
On the floor
The shtick
The costumes that you wore
Surely I don’t
Have to ask
If on the floor
You’ll leave your mask!
But take with you
The shmooz! The reid!
The hislahavus
You displayed
Hold on to it
And let it grow
In ways that you
Will never know
And when it’s time
For Seder night
You’ll have achieved
The highest height