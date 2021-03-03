Post-Purim Aspirations

And now it’s over

Purim’s gone

The inspiration

Carries on

What we put in

We hope will stay

At least

The kedusha of the day

For some, three days to celebrate

Others to inebriate

Some to lose the food we ate

Which seemed it did not satiate

But there were those

Who did not tire

Every word they heard, inspire!

Lifting them higher and higher

Will it leave?

Or will it stay

Like the wrappers

Thrown away?

And the shtick

That is no more

Scattered ‘cross

The dancing floor?

The costumes sadly

Did not last

Piled now

With Purim past

Corona shots

And Fauci getups

Dressed as shots

And Zooming setups

Each chap a little wiser

Some Moderna, some of Pfizer

We laugh a bit

And we move on

Tomorrow all

The jokes are gone

But what remains eternally

Is only true reality

Making the best

Of what we see

Leave the shtusim

On the floor

The shtick

The costumes that you wore

Surely I don’t

Have to ask

If on the floor

You’ll leave your mask!

But take with you

The shmooz! The reid!

The hislahavus

You displayed

Hold on to it

And let it grow

In ways that you

Will never know

And when it’s time

For Seder night

You’ll have achieved

The highest height