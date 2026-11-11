Chilling Echoes of Nazi Pogrom

A “Kristallnacht eve” boycott of Jewish businesses in Philadelphia exposed how the hatred behind the 1938 Nazi pogrom has resurfaced in contemporary society, now cloaked in the banner of “anti-Zionism.”

A few dozen pro-Palestinian degenerates in Philadelphia chose to stage a “boycott ride” through the city’s Rittenhouse Square neighborhood this past Sunday, borrowing Nazi boycott tactics as they called for the expulsion of “Zionist” businesses and demonized the storeowners.

Instead of sparking fear and intimidation as the organizers hoped, the event backfired, drawing widespread condemnation from local and state leaders and triggering an outpouring of community support for the targeted restaurants.

Throngs of counter-protesters congregated inside and in front of the Jewish restaurants and in lines stretching down the block, vastly outnumbering and “drowning out” the boycotters, NY Post and Fox News reported.

“Hundreds of pro-Israel and community counter-protesters turned out to confront the agitators and overwhelmed the cyclists, a CBS News article said.

“Wherever they pedaled, they were greeted by large numbers of Jews waving Israeli flags, chanting and singing their defiance, while demanding that the bikers take off their masks and show their faces,” wrote JNS editor Jonathan Tobin, who witnessed the events.

The NY Post article quoted New York resident Matt Sheldon, who said he traveled to the city “to show Philly’s Jewish community they are not alone.”

“It was the biggest bust of a boycott imaginable,” Sheldon said, adding that the event’s impact was exactly the opposite of what its organizers intended. Instead of isolating and humiliating the Jewish storeowners, he said, “they turned them into celebrities.”

At Huda, a fleishig take-out place, owner Yehuda Sichel described an extraordinary turnout, with customers streaming into his restaurant to express their support. According to The Philadelphia Inquirer, several even put on tefillin while standing in line.

In an interview with the press, Sichel said the campaign was particularly painful given his family’s history. His grandfather, a Holocaust survivor, had witnessed Kristallnacht 88 years ago.

He said he believes his restaurant was targeted because he previously helped raise funds for Israeli children injured or traumatized following the October 7 massacre.

“I didn’t send it to any military,” Sichel said. “I’m an American. I’m a Jew. I’m a proud supporter of the Israeli cause but that does not mean I’m in the government over there.”

Government Officials Condemn Boycott

The Pennsylvania Attorney’s General’s Office, the office of Gov. Josh Shapiro, and Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker all condemned the boycott, calling it “an anti-Semitic act that has no place in the city.”

Gov. Shapiro described the rabble-rousing as “designed to intimidate and drive Jewish businesses out of our communities.”

Senator John Fetterman issued an especially forceful condemnation, slamming the demonstration as a “sick parade of rank antisemitism.”

Despite their concern, authorities took no action to halt the intimidation campaign. They were apparently satisfied to deploy a large police presence to ensure that the boycott remained non-violent rather than prevent the targeting of Jewish businesses in the first place.

Police assembled a sizeable presence around Rittenhouse Square and worked to separate the opposing groups as verbal clashes erupted. According to Philadelphia’s ABC6, authorities arrested three people during the demonstrations.

In the end, realizing they had created a public-relations fiasco, the organizers were forced to shut down the protest much earlier than planned.

Disturbing Echoes

Despite its abject failure, the staging of the protest on Kristallnacht eve carried disturbing echoes of the November 1938 pogrom that foreshadowed the horrors of the Holocaust.

For two days, on November 9 and 10, Nazi-organized mobs rampaged through Jewish neighborhoods across Germany and Austria. They broke down doors and fought their way into some seven thousand Jewish shops and private homes, where they murdered and assaulted people and demolished everything in sight.

The mobs desecrated and set ablaze over 1400 shuls.

As British historian Martin Gilbert notes in his book, The Holocaust, “Bonfires were lit in every neighborhood where Jews lived, and Jewish property torched. In thousands of streets, Jews were chased, reviled and brutally beaten. No one came to their aid. No village in which Jews still lived was immune from the destruction.”

The pogrom marked a chilling turning point in the Holocaust when Nazi persecution escalated from anti-Jewish laws, extortion and discrimination to barbaric violence and wholesale murder.

The Philadelphia boycott, as pathetic as it was, exposes how Jew-hatred is cross-generational, burrowing underground until conditions are deemed ripe for its revival.

As a popular podcaster noted, “Today, the word ‘Jew’ has been swapped out for ‘Zionist’; the hatred is the same, the vocabulary is different.”

What is also different is society’s reaction to the hate-spewing. Whereas Jew-haters of the Philly boycotters’ ilk were once perceived as fringe lunatics, they and their ideology are no longer regarded as off the grid.

Hateful rhetoric about Jews and genocide routinely appears today in mainstream publications and has become normalized in social and academic discourse. Members of Congress on the far left can even be heard echoing anti-Semitic blood libels about Israel.

The bitter truth is that Jew-hatred has become normalized in many parts of today’s culture.

Revisiting Kristallnacht

The words “Night of Shattered Glass” do not begin to convey the horror of the Nazi pogrom. The defining image that emerges from many survivors’ memoirs was not the shattering crash of storefront windows that gave Kristallnacht its name. It was something infinitely more devastating to the human soul.

Survivors speak of the sound and sight of violent thugs smashing doors and furniture in private homes. The enduring images are of mattresses thrown out of windows, innocent people brutally hurled out with them, schools and orphanages ransacked. Traumatized children.

Scenes that hold the mind captive recall the thousands of men dragged off at gunpoint or knifepoint to concentration camps. Scenes of public humiliation, violent physical abuse, and cold-blooded murder.

Perhaps most devastating of all, survivors recall how no one—not neighbors, German “friends,” acquaintances, townspeople or the authorities—came to their aid.

In a world gone mad, the Jews were utterly abandoned. Survivors say that betrayal was as soul-shattering as the persecution itself.

In 2022, numerous media outlets reported on the discovery of a remarkable collection of rarely seen photographs offering intimate, up-close glimpses of Kristallnacht’s perpetrators and victims.

Uniformed German thugs wearing SS armbands are seen pouring kerosene across the interior of a shul before it bursts into flame. Others are using hammers or axes to smash sforim shranks. Still others are carrying armloads of sifrei kodesh, wearing proud smirks as they pose for the camera before carting off their plunder.

Some of the photographs capture wrenching images of Jewish victims with bruised faces and ripped clothing.

“Ordinary” Germans can be seen in some of the photographs participating in the violence. Some are simply standing by, wearing expressions of curiosity, amusement, or indifference as windows are hacked to smithereens and shuls burn down.

The Evian Conference’s Green Light to Hitler

The Kristallnacht riots had been meticulously planned by Nazi officials led by Hitler’s propaganda minister, Joseph Goebbels. But the pogrom was kept waiting in the wings until the Nazis felt confident that Germany would suffer no serious international backlash from the atrocity.

That turning point came with the shocking failure on the part of 32 nations at the Evian Conference of July 1938 to propose concrete measures for assisting Jewish emigration from Germany.

Convened from July 6 to 15, 1938, in Evian-les-Bains, France, by U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt, representatives from 32 countries met to address the surge of Jewish refugees fleeing Nazi Germany and the newly annexed Austria.

Tragically, the conference ended with 31 of the 32 participating nations—including the United States—refusing to offer the slightest aid to the Jews. The conference failed because participating nations unanimously (with one exception—the Dominican Republic) refused to expand their quotas or offer meaningful sanctuary to Jews fleeing Hitler.

Driven by widespread antisemitism and/or rigid immigration policies, the failure to offer a single concrete measure for the rescue of Jews sent a clear message to Hitler. You can proceed.

The Nazis were preparing to escalate their assault on German Jewry to a terrifying new level: a coordinated wave of violence targeting Jewish communities across Germany and its territories. All they needed to unleash the pogrom was a convenient “provocation” they could exploit to cast the planned riots as a spontaneous popular uprising.

That pretext came when 17-year-old Polish-Jewish refugee living in Paris suffered a breakdown after learning that his parents had been rounded up with 16,000 other Jews and dumped on the Polish frontier. Denied entry to Poland, these people were forced to live in appalling conditions on the border of the two countries.

On November 7, 1938, the unstable Grynszpan walked into the German embassy in Paris and shot Ernst vom Rath, a junior German diplomat.

Vom Rath died from his wounds on November 9. Seizing the moment, Nazi Propaganda Minister Joseph Goebbels and Adolf Hitler exploited the diplomat’s death, instructing stormtroopers to orchestrate widespread violence while publicly framing it as an outburst of public rage.

1935 Nuremberg Laws

Hitler’s war against the Jews did not begin with Kristallnacht, as many believe, argues historian and professor Andreas Nachama, author of Berlin 1933-1945, Between Propaganda and Terror.

The war was launched as soon as Hitler and the Nazi Party took power in 1933, he states. The expulsion of the Jews immediately began in all parts of the economic and social sectors.

“By the end of March 1933, the SA [forerunners of the SS and Gestapo] were carrying out arbitrary raids in which Jewish citizens were robbed, arrested and locked up in violently run concentration camps.”

In the intervening years until the official outbreak of war, the terror continued to mount, with Nazi-orchestrated Jewish book-burnings and national boycotts of Jewish businesses, department stores, attorneys’ and doctors’ offices.

A program of “Aryanization,” expropriation of property legalized under the Nuremberg Laws of 1935, had gradually robbed German Jews of almost all their assets, reducing the community to poverty and starvation.

The Nuremberg Laws also cancelled the Jews’ citizenship, rendering German Jews stateless refugees, stripped of all civil rights in their native country.

“Today, in accordance with the new laws adopted last night by the Reichstag after a message from Reichsfuehrer Hitler, a half million Jews become deprived of political rights,” began a JTA article on September 17, 1935.

With the stripping of citizenship on top of boycotts and other tools of oppression, thousands of Jewish businessmen suffered total ruin. Fearing for their lives, they were forced to liquidate their businesses for sums far below their value.

Desperate to raise the exorbitant funds mandated by the regime for legal exit out of the country, countless German Jews signed away immensely valuable pieces of property for a pittance.

Years later, when Holocaust survivors and their heirs sought to reclaim property they had been forced to sell at drastically depressed prices, they encountered a wall of resistance from the Germans now holding those assets.

Germans Fight Restitution Efforts by Rewriting History

Behind that resistance lay an insidious rewriting of history. A revisionist mindset had taken root in Germany that erased the years of escalating Nazi persecution and forced dispossession of Jews that preceded Kristallnacht.

In response to lawsuits aimed at retrieving property extorted during Hitler’s early years, Germans insisted that until Kristallnacht in November 1938, conditions for German Jews had been “relatively benign.” They said Jewish property sales were made “voluntarily” during these years—even as the Nazi regime was systematically stripping Jews of their rights, livelihoods and security.

This revisionist history collapses under the weight of the evidence. A sampling of news reports from the period, excerpted below from the JTA, Chicago Tribune and Chicago Daily News, paints a starkly different picture—one of escalating persecution, mounting terror and economic strangulation long before Kristallnacht.

‘Fear Stalks Jewish Homes’—JTA, 1933

In one report dated October 8, 1933, a JTA article quotes journalists Weymouth Hogue and Wallace Deuel, correspondents for The Chicago Tribune and Chicago Daily News, respectively.

“Fear stalks the homes of Jews in Germany—fear that a storm of terror is about to break over their heads,” wrote JTA. (Hitler had been appointed chancellor in January of that year.)

The article goes on to note “the increase in virulence” of public hate speech against Jews by Hitler and other party leaders that may presage “a new reign of terror.”

“Even should no new outbursts of violence against the Jews develop, the steady, remorseless campaign to destroy them continues,” the Tribune article attests. “Even in cases where the law leaves them relatively unmolested, random terror incited by leaders from Hitler down apply merciless pressure.”

“Persecution is worst of all in the smaller towns,” Deuel reported in the Chicago Daily News. Jewish businessmen are bankrupted. They are attacked in the street. Their children are beaten by their classmates. Their women are insulted.”

“Reports today indicate that the campaign to deprive Jews of food is progressing not only in the provinces, but is reaching into Berlin as well, a September 15, 1935 JTA reported.

The article went on to describe that “Jewish grocers are being refused certain foodstuffs when they seek to obtain these from wholesalers and cooperative marketing societies. Butter and eggs, of which there is an acute shortage in Germany, are systematically being denied to Jewish grocers.”

Nazi Commissar Exhorts Jews to Act Like Jews

“Speaking in Frankfurt-am-Main last night on the Jewish question, Hans Hinkel, Nazi commissar of Jewish cultural affairs,” had a message for German Jews, the JTA report continued.

In a bizarre twist, Hinkel invoked a slogan associated with Jewish leaders of the mid-nineteenth-century Enlightenment, haskalah: “Be a Jew at home and a man in the street.” The slogan had urged Jews to embrace assimilation into wider European society while maintaining their Jewish identity in private.

As the JTA reported, Hinkel cynically demanded that German Jews do precisely the opposite: “Stop posturing as loyal Germans by shouting ‘Heil Hitler’ in the streets while remaining Jews in the privacy of your homes.” Have the “honesty” to behave as Jews in public as well, the Nazi exhorted them.

What wrenching irony. After years of German Jews striving to integrate into German society—the rate of assimilation and intermarriage had skyrocketed at this point—a hostile Nazi official was now cynically demanding they reverse those efforts and “be honest” about their Jewish identity.

And the ultimate irony was that this self-righteous lecture on “honesty” came from a member of a murderous regime built on diabolical lies and duplicity—deceptions that would herd millions of unsuspecting victims from across Nazi-occupied Europe straight into its killing machine.

• • •

In January 1933, when Hitler came to power, approximately 522,000 Jews lived in Germany. More than half—about 304,000—fled during the first six years of Nazi rule.

Kristallnacht marked a decisive turning point: the transition from escalating Nazi persecution to government-led outbreaks of terror, violence, and cold-blooded murder. For German Jews who had remained in the country, the pogrom shattered any lingering hope that they could somehow survive under Nazi rule.

Many now desperately sought to flee, only to discover that the world had shut its doors in their faces.

Less than a year later, with the outbreak of World War II, escape became nearly impossible as borders closed and avenues of refuge disappeared. Approximately 214,000 Jews remained in Germany; the Nazis and their collaborators would murder the overwhelming majority.

***

German Jews Tricked into Returning to Germany in 1935

A 1935 article from the JTA Holocaust Archive reveals the astonishing and tragic fact that even as the noose was tightening around German Jewry, many who had managed to leave the country were actually returning. These unfortunate souls walked straight into a diabolical death trap.

“Mass arrests of Jews throughout Germany started today on a widely organized scale, causing a new panic among German Jewry,” the article begins. “Those arrested were all Jews who returned from abroad, preferring to live under the Nazi regime rather than remain refugees in foreign countries.”

The report went on to explain that Jews who returned were lured by “reports spread abroad that the government intended to modify their anti-Jewish policy.” Hundreds tragically fell for this ruse.

After submitting evidence that they had not withdrawn their major assets from Germany, most of these refugees were granted special permits by the German consulates to return to Germany as citizens. (This was six months before the Nuremberg Laws stripped Jews of citizenship.)

Arriving back in Germany, these unsuspecting Jews “were seized in one of the first Nazi roundups and all were shipped to concentration camps,” the JTA article said.

Already in July, 1933, “Nazi authorities had published decrees authorizing the confiscation of property of Germans who had fled abroad, on the pretext that they had engaged in anti-Nazi propaganda,” the article noted.

Many of the returning Jews who were lured back to Germany only to be interned in concentration camps had no idea the property they thought they were returning to had been confiscated. In cases where confiscation had not yet taken place, imprisoned Jews were terrorized into putting their signatures on a coerced “sale” of their property to the Third Reich.

In the Nazis’ degenerate world ruled by murder, lies and deception, everything, even outright robbery at gunpoint, had to be dressed up in a veneer of legality.