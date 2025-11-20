We know from many sources (see Sukkah 56b; Avos D’Rebbi Nosson, chapter 9) that “Oy larasha oy lishcheino—Woe is to the wicked one; woe is to his neighbor.” While we don’t automatically blame someone for his proximity to evil, protracted contact is considered evidence of affinity and certainly compatibility.

The Alter of Slabodka (Ohr Hatzafun, “Hashroas HaShechinah,” page 176) warns that even the “slightest” connection to someone evil can cause irreparable harm, all the more so becoming enamored and impressed with someone whose philosophy and words are destructive. These days, it has become politically incorrect to condemn someone in any way for his associations. But the Torah teaches otherwise.

Interestingly, Chazal are so insistent that we disassociate ourselves completely from that which is wicked that halacha applies this concept to where people are buried. The Sefer Chassidim (706) forbids a righteous person to be buried next to someone who was sinful during his lifetime. The Chasam Sofer (Yoreh Deah 333 and 362) states that this was actually a halacha l’Moshe m’Sinai, and the Maharshal (Yam Shel Shlomo, Yevamos 3:16) states that doing so creates certain unspecified dangers. This has unfortunately become more relevant recently.

One of the reasons for this column is that we must be extremely discerning in our condemnations or forgiving of these offenses. For instance, an article in last week’s Sunday New York Times “Opinion” section was titled “Is Nick Fuentes the Future of Maga?” While Fuentes was labeled “the most popular representative of Neo-Nazism in America,” the author, Ezra Klein, purposely missed the point. Following the Times’ predilection for blaming President Trump for all ills, Mr. Klein focused only upon the false allegation that Donald Trump has fostered and encouraged anti-Semitism. The degree to which this canard is ludicrous is obvious, but it must be contradicted anyway.

This is certainly not the time or place to list all of the things President Trump has done for the State of Israel and the Jewish people. While many presidents promised to move the American embassy from Tel Aviv to our legitimate capital of Yerushalayim, only Mr. Trump actually did it. He also recognized our rights to the Golan Heights and other controversial parts of Eretz Yisroel, bombed the nuclear facilities of Iran, made peace between several Moslem nations and Israel, and undertook many other initiatives. Of course, his Jewish son-in-law continues to represent him in new outreach for peace, all of which is advantageous to the Jewish people and all of mankind. But all of this is well-known and should be superfluous.

However, what is not is the venom of Tucker Carlson and his blood brother in anti-Semitic venom, Nick Fuentes. For those who don’t know, the Times here acknowledges that Carlson “is arguably the most significant figure on the American right at this point,” although I would argue that this appellation expired long ago. Nevertheless, note his recent infatuation with Fuentes, whose anti-Semitism is explicit, vicious and, yes, Hitlerian in its danger to Am Yisroel. Carlson has not yet been repudiated by many beloved and even revered pundits and commentators on the right, despite his unrestrained and virulent Jew-hatred and outright lies about our people. At this point, anyone who interviews either Carlson or Fuentes is certainly guilty by association and, for us, subject to Chazal’s warning about oy l’rasha.

One of the problems is when liberal Jews such as Ezra Klein muddy the waters by blaming figures such as Mr. Trump, who have shown by actions, not just words, that they are on the side of Jews and Israel. This leads to Klein and others like him minimizing the Mamdani danger.

In this article, for instance, Klein asserts wrongly that “they’re [the right] are trying to make him the hate figure.” No, Mr. Klein, he has made himself the hate figure by his own statements and actions throughout his admittedly short career. As we now know, Mamdani has called for the arrest of the lawfully elected prime minister of Israel if he sets foot in this country, although large numbers of tyrants, mass murderers and dictators have been welcomed to the United Nations, including Yasser Arafat with a pistol at his side. Most of us will not be swayed by this liberal rhetoric, but we must be capable of refuting these assertions to our neighbors and co-workers when they are brought up.

Rav Meir Chodosh (Ohr Hameir, Parshas Korach, page 152) alerts us to an amazing source for being so careful about baleful influences. Rashi (Bamidbar 16:1-3) tells us that Doson and Avirom, who caused a great deal of harm to Klal Yisroel in its infancy, were influenced by Korach and his machlokes against Moshe and Aharon because they dwelled nearby in the midbar. The great mashgiach of the Chevron Yeshiva points out that all of our travels in the desert were guided directly by Hashem Himself, yet even that was not sufficient to shield us from toxic influences along the way. We should also add that in the midbar, each shevet occupied its own space, which did not encroach on any other. Nevertheless, the infamous Doson and Avirom developed their vile personalities because of the easy access to evil.

In case we feel that we would never succumb or even fall for the false claims of these so-called pundits, let’s listen to the words of the early Telzer roshei yeshivas. The Maharil Bloch (Shiur Daas, “Hisgabrus Hadaas,” quoted by his son-in-law, Rav Chaim Mordechai Katz, in Be’er Mechokeik, Bamidbar, page 261) reminds us that not only were Doson and Avirom influenced negatively by their environment, but numerous leaders in Klal Yisroel were drawn in by Korach and the meraglim. As the Telzer roshei yeshiva point out, Moshe Rabbeinu had validated the idea of sending spies into Eretz Yisroel, but it was the proximity to those who spoke lashon hara against the Land that ensnared some of the previously righteous leaders into horrible conclusions.

In truth, we know that this is an old story. Klal Yisroel has always been plagued by false Moshiachs. Some of the surprisingly brightest people fell into the trap of Shabbsai Tzvi, as they did into the charisma and seemingly great knowledge or miracle-works of others. Today, the danger lies in podcasts, so-called chats, memes, horrible sub-culture and message boards. I am beginning to feel that Rav Matisyohu Salomon and the Skulener Rebbe had open ruach hakodesh when they cried and roared about the dangers of the internet. How did they know about the open chasms of the netherworld that are influencing ever more impressionable and fragile young brains?

I must confess that when I began worrying about the dangers of Zohran Mamdani, I hadn’t yet heard about Nick Fuentes, although I had already spoken about the treachery of Tucker Carlson. In the end, they of course don’t matter, since we know that everything ultimately comes from Hashem. We are only doing our rather poor hishtadlus to diminish the evil that is seeping into our world from the most infernal regions of mankind. Let us therefore strengthen ourselves where we can, in our kedusha and taharah, in our middos, in our mitzvos and bein adam lachaveiro. That will surely bring us the merits we need to overcome the onslaught of evil that is once again crawling out from under the rocks.

May Hashem grant us the wisdom, courage and strength to overcome this test as we have, boruch Hashem, overcome all the others.