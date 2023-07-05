Thursday, Jul 6, 2023
OU Kashrus at 100

Homesick

Jul 5, 2023

  Here we are again in the period we call the Three Weeks, soon to be followed by the Nine Days and Tisha B’Av. We

Jewish Marco Polo

Jul 5, 2023

  Daniel Herszberg Has Been to Every One of the World’s 197 Countries   Marco Polo may be one of history’s most famous travelers, but

All About Stuff

Jul 5, 2023

  In a Perfect World   I was walking along a country-ish road near my home one morning when I noticed something on the ground

My Take on the News

Jul 5, 2023

  Washington’s Obsession with Israel The American obsession with Israel is simply astounding. For some reason, the smallest country in the Middle East is an

Yated Neeman was founded in 1987 as an independent Orthodox Jewish weekly newspaper. Ever since, people have been turning to the Yated for responsible, accurate and intelligent news coverage. More than an interesting and enlightening read, the Yated is part of the daily life of the community.

