Mainstream Media Silent As Riots Expose French Antisemitism

Judging from the relative absence of media coverage, one might assume that after weeks of rioting, France’s troubles have magically evaporated and life has returned to normal.

Nothing could be further from the truth.

The rioting and violence engulfing major French cities are now entering their fifth week—with incitement from far-left party leaders—raising the prospect that one of the pillars of Western civilization may be on the verge of collapse.

Thousands of businesses in major cities have been ransacked or badly damaged. Citizens cower in fear as looters roam the streets, breaking into shops, sometimes assaulting storeowners as they collect armfuls of merchandise and make their getaway before the police arrive.

Thousands have been arrested as protests persist, with more than 1,500 police officers injured and property damage said to have skyrocketed to more than a billion dollars.

“France continues to face turmoil,” writes The Free Press, with much of the anger directed at French President Macron. Jolted by the unprecedented and continuing violence, French citizens “are bewildered” by the government’s failure to bring the upheaval under control, the article stated.

A Fox Digital investigation uncovered a network of at least 54 groups that helped organize and expand the riots. A significant number of them are aligned with Marxist ideology that preaches that before one can build a better society, the current one has to be demolished.

This ideology was on display in late October as rioters in the French city of Limoges set fire to its iconic town hall, built in 1883. “The inferno obliterated more than a century of local history in a single night,” a CBS News report said.

The destruction of the historic hall spoke volumes about the rioters’ contempt for the nation’s heritage and symbols of authority.

“This is about tearing down the foundations of society,” a goal championed by far-left extremists in league with French Muslim groups,” the Free Press article said. “That’s what the Palestinian flag held aloft by protestors represents — a symbol of revolution in the ever-darkening whirlpool of violence that is becoming impossible to escape.”

President Macron Slammed for ‘Disproportionate’ Response

French President Macron has been vacillating between appeasement rhetoric, in which he expressed sympathy for protesters over dilapidated French schools and the high cost of living, and advocating harsh legal mechanisms to punish vandals and arsonists.

Incredibly, Macron’s critics are fighting a proposed law “that would make rioters liable to pay thousands of euros for any damage they cause,” reported FRANCE 24. Why would any sane person oppose such a law, one wonders.

Because “that would be anti-democratic,” critics say, as such a law could undermine the “legitimate right to protest.”

Taking absurdity further, the liberal media expressed outrage over what they portrayed as Macron’s heavy-handed police tactics. News reports emphasized that many of the rioters were minors who had been treated excessively harshly by police.

The fact that these same “minors” were throwing stones at police, wielding clubs, smashing their way into stores to loot merchandise, assaulting shopkeepers and setting cars ablaze was apparently not worthy of mentioning.

Reuters, for example, lamented that “police tactics have faced scrutiny due to the life-changing injuries suffered by some young people, including blown-off hands and lost eyes.” It also cited the United Nations and other human rights experts who objected to the arrest of nearly 7,000 minors during violent school blockades, calling the arrests “disproportionate.”

Apparently, the rights of young people engaged in arson, looting and violent assaults deserved protection, while the rights of their victims—and the government’s obligation to restore public order—deserved to be ignored.

Why is the Violence Being Whitewashed?

Former White House spokesman Ari Fleischer noted in an online post that leading American news outlets have taken pains to avoid publishing any pictures of rioters waving Palestinian flags—photos which have been posted in abundance on social media.

“I asked [AI] if the New York Times or Washington Post have shown any pictures of the rioters in France holding Palestinian flags,’ he wrote. “The answer is no. Why are these papers hiding the truth? Why are they sanitizing the news to protect Islamists?”

The fact is that the sanitizing campaign is not limited to Islamists. While it is widely recognized that left-wing ‘wokeness’ has united Marxists and Muslims in violent confrontations with the establishment, leading news outlets will go to all lengths to portray the rioters as “mostly peaceful,” just as they whitewashed the violence during the 2021 George Floyd riots.

Reading media coverage of the French riots, one can’t help but notice that the articles all follow a similar script, as if they were coordinated by a single source. Most networks did not entirely ignore the rioting, looting and wanton destruction of property. But, as the following examples illustrate, they characterized the demonstrations as “peaceful” or “mostly peaceful,” insisting that they were only later “hijacked” by opportunistic thugs and bad actors.

CBS News: “The most extreme unrest was in cities across France, where protests over poor school conditions and worker pay were hijacked by masked rioters who torched cars, burned down government buildings and looted stores, stealing most of the inventory from this boxing shop.”

PBS News Hour: “More than 600,000 people took part in peaceful rallies across the country; a convergence of different protest movements protesting high gas prices, rising inflation and strained public services,” the article began. It then admitted, “But the unrest that took hold after the demonstrations was unprecedented.”

The ludicrous “mostly peaceful” and “genuine protesters” terminology showed up in the BBC report below, with its reporter claiming everything was fine until the culprits waiting “in the wings” descended on the scene and wreaked havoc.

BBC: “The protesters were mostly peaceful, but as we saw in the capital, in the wings were those who wanted to take advantage of the disorder. Few attribute [the violence] to genuine protesters; they blame an opportunistic minority who came in and sought to rob and cause carnage.”

As noted above, far-left agitators openly legitimize violence as a means to achieve their political ends. Rather than confront that reality, the media whitewashes their conduct, attributing the looting, arson and destruction to nameless thugs and rabble-rousers, as though the violence materialized out of nowhere.

A Boost for Far-Left Communists

Government spokesmen have pointed to Jean-Luc Melenchon, the leader of La France Insoumise (LFI ), France’s far-left communist party, as a key instigator in the continuing unrest.

Melenchon spoke out early in support of the protests. Taking his public advocacy even further, he encouraged members of his party to join protest barricades — and even position themselves between police officers and rioters to protect students from being arrested.

Writing for The Free Press, Simone Rodan-Benzaquen, a senior envoy for Europe at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, notes Melenchon’s political interest in keeping the protests alive.

France will be electing a new President in April and the LFI leader—described by critics as a washed-out 75-year-old communist who has suffered repeated political defeats—believes he can finally win the French presidency.

“LFI has spent years making hostility to Israel a central part of its appeal to young voters,” Rodan-Benzaquen explains. “He is counting on them in the upcoming election.”

On the other side of the political spectrum, many feel the person most likely to gain from the strife in the streets is Marine Le Pen of the National Rally Party.

“More and more voters are now turning to a political alternative—Marine Le Pen—that for decades past they regarded as beyond the pale,” noted CBS News in a Sixty Minutes segment.

In 2011 Le Pen took over leadership of what was then a fringe movement from her father, a tough anti-Semitic army veteran convicted and fined for Holocaust denial and hate speech, the CBS News report said.

Four years later, his daughter, seeking to rid the movement of the stain of bigotry and fed up with her father’s irrationality, ejected the senior Le Pen from the party—an action that met with little opposition from party members who sought a new image.

Le Pen for President?

Since the protests began in late September, Marine Le Pen has surged in national polling and after announcing her candidacy in October, is now seen as likely to force a runoff in the presidential election.

A fierce opponent of Muslim immigration and supportive of Israel, Le Pen now stands a chance “to win the keys to France’s presidential palace next April,” CBS News said.

In an interview on Sixty Minutes, Le Pen was outspoken about what she believes is ailing France.

“Today, France is facing very serious difficulties. When you take in too many immigrants, you create the conditions for destabilizing your society,” Le Pen said. “And that is what has happened in France. Too many immigrants are too reliant on welfare, which breeds entitlement and contempt for a work ethic.”

“There is also a problem of numbers,” she said. “The unemployment rate among foreigners in France is twice the unemployment rate among French citizens. We can no longer import unemployed people.

Sixty Minutes host Phillips: If I go and talk to people in those immigrant communities, they will say the high unemployment is because of discrimination in France.

Marine Le Pen: Incorrect. That does not exist.

Phillips: There is no discrimination in France?

Marine Le Pen: No, sir. It’s not true. And I’ll go even further: France is the least racist of all.

Phillips: France is the least racist country in the world?

Marine Le Pen: Exactly.

Phillips: Even counting the British, the Americans, the Canadians?

Marine Le Pen: Let me explain. Your world approaches immigration through integration. You have something more like a layered cake: each community can live alongside the others while keeping its own customs. That is not how we see things. We believe someone who comes to immigrate to our country must blend into the national community.

Phillips: And would a President Le Pen say to those people that you feel aren’t adopting the French way, it’s time for you to go back to where you came from? What people now call ‘remigration’?

Marine Le Pen: If someone says, ‘I hate you, I despise your culture, I don’t want to respect your laws,’ well, we say to him, ‘Listen, sir, the door is wide open.’ And we might even force him to leave.

Phillips: 20 years ago, people would talk about you, and your party, as extremist. Something’s changed here. And I guess what I’m wondering is, is it the French people? Or is it that you have changed, maybe changed away from your original principles?

Marine Le Pen: I don’t regard either France or myself as extremist. Over time, French people have gotten to know me.

Philips: So, has France changed?

Le Pen: I think we’ve reached the end of a chapter. It’s the end of a world built on unrestrained globalization. And I think that’s a good thing.

“Marine Le Pen wears the smile of a woman within touching distance of the keys to the Elysee Palace,” the Sixty Minutes report concluded, “and ironically, they could be handed to her by her harshest opponents.”

Riots Expose French Anti-Semitism

The anti-government protests in France have coincided with a surge of anti-Semitic incidents, violence, and online conspiracy theories targeting the Jewish community, writes the Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM).

During the October 2026 riots, rioters ransacked a synagogue in northeast Paris, throwing prayer books and sacred texts onto the floor. French Jewish leaders and community organizations warned members to cancel Sabbath services, avoid lingering outside, and hide outward signs of Jewish identity such as yarmulkas, tzitzis, or Stars of David necklaces out of fear of physical assault.

Israeli Ambassador to France Joshua Zarka and community reports noted that while anti-Semitism historically stemmed largely from the extreme right, Jew-hatred has increasingly merged with left-wing and anti-Israel movements. This shift is on vivid display at protest sites where the Palestinian flag is flown along anti-government posters and slogans.

According to a report by CAM, thousands of social media posts have blamed Jews, Israel, Zionists, or the Mossad for orchestrating or profiting from the French economic crisis and civil unrest.

Zarka, who grew up in France, says the anti-Semitism he once knew was something people were ashamed of. Not anymore. The numbers bear that out, he noted. Last year, more than half of all anti-religious attacks in France targeted Jews, and two-thirds of those were aimed at people, not property. Physical assaults have tripled since 2022.

The media is largely silent about this surge of anti-Semitism, which is oppressive to the point that Jews here feel constantly under attack,” Zarka said in an interview with CBN. France has the largest Jewish community in the world outside Israel and the United States, about half a million people. Many now are thinking about leaving.

“The question among French Jews today is not whether to make aliyah,” Zarka said, “but when and under what circumstances.”

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The Price of France’s Folly

France tailored its Middle East policy to support the Palestinian cause decades ago, but it was not always this way.

“Hard as it may be to believe, France was once Israel’s closest ally,” notes Tablet Magazine. “During the 1950s and early 60s, it was Israel’s principal arms supplier and played a central role in creating Israel’s nuclear infrastructure at Dimona, supplying the reactor, plans, equipment, technical assistance, and training.”

The article notes that French support had little to do with remorse for collaborating with the Nazis during the Holocaust or guilt over deporting 76,000 French Jews to extermination camps, but was rather based on self-interest.

Both Israel and France saw Egyptian dictator Gamal Abdel Nasser, who was arming Algerian rebels fighting French rule and sponsoring Palestinian terror attacks against Israel, as a serious threat to their national security.

The article recaps how close military and intelligence cooperation between the two nations culminated in a joint campaign against Nasser during the 1956 Suez Crisis. But the France-Israel “friendship” came to an end in the 1960s, when French President Charles de Gaulle sought access to expanding oil markets and renewed influence across the Arab world.

French treachery ruled the day as de Gaulle imposed an arms embargo on Israel in 1967, and withheld delivery of Mirage fighter jets that Israel had already paid for—three days before the outbreak of the Six-Day War.

Subsequent French prime ministers have continued to cultivate good relations with the Arab states, buying their oil and selling them weaponry. French engineers and scientists even built Iraq’s nuclear reactor, which Israel subsequently destroyed, the Tablet article reveals.

But France’s day of reckoning ultimately arrived. Its efforts to curry favor with the Arabs by stabbing Israel in the back backfired, as terror appeasement policies eventually brought the terror to France’s own shores.

France Under Attack

The article goes on to detail how, ultimately, France came under attack from the same terrorist groups threatening Israel.

In September 1974, a grenade attack perpetrated by the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) at a Paris shopping center killed two and wounded 34, the article detailed. A few years later, Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) gunmen attacked passengers waiting to board an El Al flight at Orly airport, killing two French policemen.

Shuls and Jewish stores in France were regularly targeted. In 1980, a PFLP faction bombed the Rue Copernic synagogue, killing four people. In 1982, another Palestinian terror group attacked the Goldenberg restaurant in the Marais, Paris’s historic Jewish quarter, killing six.

Muslim terrorists sought out French targets abroad as well, the Tablet article goes on to recount. “In October 1983, a Hezbollah suicide bomber killed 58 French paratroopers in the attack at the Beirut airport that also murdered 241 American servicemen. And between 1985 and 1987, Hezbollah took French hostages in Beirut, Lebanon, including diplomats, journalists, and researchers.

“During the same period, Hezbollah waged a bombing campaign across Paris, including a September 1986 operation that killed seven people.”

Paris was hit by another wave of terror wave in the 1990, worse than all previous ones, the article relates. “In July 1995, a bomb at Paris’s Saint-Michel railway station killed eight people and wounded more than 100. Over the next three months, the Armed Islamic Group (GIA) carried out seven additional bombings or attempted bombings, targeting railway stations, public markets, and a Jewish school near Lyon.”

Terrorism escalated in January 2015 with the notorious attack on the Charlie Hebdo magazine facility and then a kosher supermarket, murdering 17 people. Less than a year later, French-born terrorists of Palestinian origin carried out coordinated attacks that butchered 130 people in separate venues.

Contemporary French history illustrates that France made some unwise choices, opting to align with oil-rich terrorist regimes that call for Israel’s destruction and repay French allegiance with terror.

Compounding its folly, France threw open its doors to millions of Muslim immigrants from third-world countries, many of whom despise their host country, harbor anger and resentment toward it, and have shown an eagerness to topple its government.

The country today is reaping the bitter harvest of its self-serving appeasement policies.