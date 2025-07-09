Noticing Names

This past Shabbos, I was in a small shul adjacent to a hotel in Miami. I opened a siddur and, like I usually do, read the names of the people in whose memory it was dedicated, and the name of the dedicator.

The siddur was dedicated in memory of, among others, Rav Zev ben Yisroel Yehuda, who was the rov, shochet, and bodek of the town of… It was spelled alef, nun, aleph, daled — and frankly, I was curious. Not that I’m an expert in the shtetlach of Europe, but seeing the donor, Reb Yoeli Goldstein, in the shul, I approached him and asked, “How do you pronounce the name of the city in which your zaide was the rov?”

Before pronouncing “Onud” for me (even though it’s spelled “Onod” on the map), he asked how I knew his grandfather was the rov there. And even more curiously — how did I know that Rav Zev ben Yisroel Yehuda was his zaide?

I shrugged. “Let me tell you a story that I heard from Reb Berel Leiner, the founding menahel of Mesivta Ateres Yaakov. He told it to me a few decades ago, but it changed my life.”

I began by explaining that many shuls have oversized siddurim set aside for the shaliach tzibbur. They are usually big and heavy, with wide margins and a sense of permanence. The older folks, especially those whose eyesight is waning, like them. Very often, the younger generation prefers to use their own familiar, broken-in smaller — if not pocket — siddur when they daven for the amud.

Years ago, a fellow went up to the amud in the Bluzhever bais medrash to daven Mincha. He carefully lifted the big siddur from the shtender, placed it on a nearby table, and replaced it with his own private and personal, smaller version. But before he could even begin “Hodu,” the rebbe stopped him.

He made a motion with his hand to use the bigger siddur. The fellow didn’t understand the hand motion and continued. But the rebbe kept gesturing until the fellow realized the rebbe was serious about something.

He put down his own siddur, picked up the large siddur from the table, and davened from it — still unsure why the rebbe had made such a fuss.

After davening, the rebbe beckoned him over.

“You see that big siddur?” he said. “Open it up. Inside the front cover, there’s a name — someone dedicated that siddur l’zecher nishmas a loved one. That person’s neshomah has a zechus every time it’s used for tefillah. Don’t switch it out. Don’t deny that person the merit.”

That moment stayed with me.

I turned to Reb Yoeli and explained that ever since I heard the story, I try — not always, but often — to take note of names. Dedications. Stickers in siddurim. Bookplates inside seforim. Little signs above mezuzos, laminated cards hanging in classrooms, and nameplates on shelves in the bais medrash.

It’s important to notice the names.

I once spoke at a convention of mechanchim that took place in a hotel in Connecticut. At the time, the aron kodesh was somewhat makeshift, as the hotel had not yet established itself as a permanent place for Torah gatherings. I cannot recall today the exact name on the paroches, but I remember the inscription was unique. It was dedicated by a grieving mother in memory of her son (let’s call him) Sam Goldman, who was killed in a car accident.

I was given the slot to speak before Mussaf, after the haftarah, and I asked the audience, “Does anyone know who Sam Goldman was, and how he died?”

They thought I was out of my mind — and the organizer of the get-together most certainly cringed. Only one member of the audience understood my point. He had taken note of the embroidered inscription on the paroches, and he smiled as he whispered, “Sam Goldman was a young man who was killed in a car accident.”

The Novi in Yeshayah (40:26) cries out to us: “Lift your eyes toward the heights and see: Who created these?” We have to train ourselves to look around and notice things — and be grateful for them. Sometimes the names have been etched for eternity; other times, they get moved around. I was recently at a siyum in a yeshiva in Monsey. Each classroom has a dedication — not of the classroom itself, but of the learning that goes on in that room for a specific year. We are lucky that the hakoras hatov to the Ribbono Shel Olam for every item is eternal. But it was fascinating to see how even an annual zechus of Torah in a classroom is so cherished.

We are indeed inundated with names. Names of people who are in need. Need of shidduchim. Need of refuos. Need of parnossah.

Since October 7th, we have been inundated with names of soldiers, of captives, of the wounded, and of the bereaved.

Those names are written on thousands of slips of paper, tucked inside the Tehillims and siddurim of countless individuals who care for others. And we all wish that the only reason they will be removed is because of a successful ending.

Every so often, I see a name that starts with “Hayeled” or “Hayaldah,” a child. A child whose life ended before it really began. And I freeze.

Who were the parents? How did they get through it?

There’s no way to know. And yet I whisper something. A tefillah. A name. A hope that the little scrap of paper or glued-in bookplate somehow brought a flicker of zechus to a grieving soul and nechomah to the parents.

And then there are names that have become permanently attached to the seforim they’ve dedicated. It’s as if the soul of the sefer has been bound to the soul of the donor. In Eretz Yisroel, as in America, the blue Shas translated into Lashon Hakodesh is not referred to as ArtScroll Menachos, as we say here. Rather, when bnei yeshiva ask for it, they say: “Tavi li a Schottenstein Menachos.”

Most often, Shasim were referred to by the city in which they were printed, Vilna, or Slovita — or the family who printed them: Soncino, Bomberg. It’s a great zechus to have the donor’s name eternally identifying a sefer. (Though I’m sure the plethora of historians out there can shoot back with multitudes of examples.)

Maybe the next time we grab a siddur, we should look at the sticker. Maybe it’s a lesson in noticing the world around us and the gifts bestowed upon us, either through generosity or in memory of others. Maybe the next time we see a plaque above a bais medrash or classroom door, we should have the name in mind.

I was in shul today, where a yesom, the son of a dear friend of mine, davened at the amud. At the end of davening, I gave him a “Yasher koach” and lifted his spirits by saying, “It’s a very special feeling to know for whom your ‘amein’ after Kaddish and Brachos is going. Your father’s neshomah should have an aliyah.”

It even applies if you never knew them. Maybe even more.

Just saying.