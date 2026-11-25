It is amazing that just this week, the week when we lain Parshas Vayishlach, wherein the Torah teaches us how we are supposed to conduct ourselves with antisemites and the various manifestations of Eisov throughout the ages, there were several news stories showing us that nothing has changed when it comes to Eisov’s hatred. It is as bad as ever: dangerous, insidious, and always mutating to conform to the present world. The oldest form of sinah has a remarkable ability to mutate and find new language to propagate the same hate.

One of those new languages is the language of so-called “equality.” Yes, people will kill Jews in the name of equality, and they will even purposely declare that goyim are guilty of genocide as a prelude and an excuse to use the same canard against the Jews.

Disbanding the One Unit That Handles Counterterrorism and Civil Unrest

Let’s start close to home, where our proud, radical Muslim-supporting mayor has enacted a new law—of course, in the name of equality.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced that he would disband the NYPD’s Strategic Response Group (SRG), a specialized unit established in 2015 to handle counterterrorism and civil unrest. The unit was frequently deployed to manage violence at large-scale demonstrations across the city. It will now be replaced by the Community Dialogue and Deescalation Division, a new unit staffed by unarmed civilians who will have no power to make arrests.

“New Yorkers exercising their constitutional right to protest,” Mamdani said in a statement announcing the changes, “should not be met with the same police response as a terrorism threat.”

So, as Jews, what happens when “peaceful protests” turn from speech to violence in seconds? What is the mayor’s “Dialogue and Deescalation Division” going to do then? Will we have another Crown Heights riot situation on our hands?

City Journal journalist Christopher Rufo rightly concluded that “Leftists disband the riot police because in a conflict between rioters and the police, they want the rioters to win. It’s that simple.”

Texas Rep. Brandon Gill said it best when he wrote, “It shouldn’t be lost on anyone that 25 years after 9/11, the first Muslim mayor of New York defunded the city’s primary counterterrorism unit.”

Basically, what Mamdani has done is effectively be mafkir New York Jews to the mob. We all know that during the mob protests after October 7, the only thing that stopped the mob from literally killing and maiming Jews was the NYPD counterterrorism unit, which was heavily deployed during those protests. Without them, there is nothing separating the mob from defenseless Jews. It is that simple.

But our dear mayor is concerned about equality, and, to him, protesters need the right to protest just as much as people deserve the right to safety.

Redefining the Word Genocide…and Its Repercussions

Now, for another Eisov-related news story that broke last week that Yated readers may not have heard:

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruled that Myanmar is guilty of genocide against its Muslim minority. Now, you might think, “Wonderful! Isn’t it good to bring barbarians to justice?” The answer is, of course, yes, but not when you purposely water down the definition of “genocide” to do that.

Writing in The Free Press, Ray Altman said, “The ICJ’s finding was long awaited not because anyone had shown much interest over the last 10 years in Myanmar’s brutal campaign against its minority Muslim population, known as the Rohingya, in a war that started in 2016. The outsize attention has had little to do with Myanmar and a great deal to do with the watered-down definition of genocide the court was being asked to adopt. If you guessed that this may have something to do with the international community’s obsession with the world’s only Jewish state, you’d be right.”

If we water down the definition of genocide and convict Myanmar of genocide, then we can convict the Jews of the same thing in Palestine. Get it?

Exposing the Jews to the Mob…Literally

In recent years, the ugly face of open antisemitism has been clearly manifest, certainly in Europe and even in America. Today, in Europe—be it in Belgium, France, or England—or even in Australia, it can be dangerous for visibly Jewish Yidden to venture beyond Jewish neighborhoods. In America, however, there was almost never such a thing. Now, Mamdani’s new ruling will almost inevitably expose Jews in New York to the mob. Literally.

Why the Word “Halacha”?

In this week’s parsha, we confront the hatred of Eisov for the first time. The posuk teaches us that Yaakov was terrified of Eisov. He split his camp into two and prepared to meet Eisov with three things: tefillah, gifts, and war. Then, when he finally met Eisov, the posuk tells us that Eisov kissed him. Chazal teach us that it wasn’t a kiss in the way we mean it. It wasn’t a kiss of love, but a “kiss” of hate. Eisov bit Yaakov. It is in relation to this posuk that Rashi brings the words of Chazal in the name of Rav Shimon bar Yochai, who said, “Halacha hee beyodua she’Eisov sonei l’Yaakov—It is a halacha and it is well-known that Eisov hates Yaakov.”

Rav Menachem Ziemba asked: Why do Chazal use the term “halacha”? Why don’t they just say that it is well-known that Eisov hates Yaakov? What are we meant to learn from the word “halacha”?

Rav Ziemba answered that throughout Shas, Rav Shimon bar Yochai is the Tanna who darshens the reason for the mitzvos that we learn from various pesukim. He always finds a reason behind the mitzvah.

Regarding the hatred that Eisov had for Yaakov, Rav Shimon bar Yochai simply couldn’t find a rational reason for such irrational, rabid hatred. Thus, he was forced to agree with those who don’t darshen reasons and concluded that when it comes to Eisov’s hatred for Yaakov, it is a halacha. It is a fact, a metzius, without any reason. It is just the way it is.

“Who Cares About Some Dead Jews?!”

The Lev Simcha of Ger once said that this is exactly what happened in this week’s parsha. We know that when Shechem and his father met with the children of Yaakov Avinu and asked that they join together and become one nation, the posuk tells us, “The children of Yaakov answered Shechem and his father, Chamor, bimirmah.” The simple explanation of the word “bimirmah” is that they answered Shechem with deception. Targum Onkelos translates the word “bimirmah” as “with chochmah.” They answered Shechem with chochmah.

What, asks the Lev Simcha, was the chochmah of telling them to undergo a bris milah? The Lev Simcha offers an amazing answer. He says that the brothers were worried that if they killed an entire city full of gentiles, their fellow gentiles from the area would come and take revenge against the sons of Yaakov, screaming, “How could you have killed our brothers?!”

When, however, they would enter Shechem and see that all the people of Shechem had undergone a bris milah, they would assume that they had been Jews and would therefore say, “Dead Jews? Who cares if someone killed the Jews?!” They would never take revenge on behalf of Jews.

The bottom line is that we must realize that we are an “am levodod yishkon.” We are alone. We are supposed to be alone. And when we try to mix with the non-Jews, they will spit us out.

Nothing has changed in our long golus. We only have Hashem upon Whom to rely.