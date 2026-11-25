As Time Runs Out, Will Eizenkot Take a Gamble?

Time is running out for Gadi Eizenkot. As of now, his prospects for forming a government do not seem good, although he ostensibly has the option of forming a minority government with backing from the Arabs. If he chooses that path, he will ostensibly not be opposed by a majority of the Knesset, since the right-wing bloc will not have the requisite 61 mandates to vote down his government. However, while this may be true on paper, Eizenkot is likely to be hamstrung by at least two of his political allies, Bennett and Lieberman, and possibly by Yair Golan as well, as I will explain.

First, let’s take a look at the time frame. When President Herzog handed Eizenkot the mandate to attempt to assemble a new government (since he received the majority of recommendations for that purpose), he was given 28 days to make his attempt. In the event that he does not succeed, the law permits him to apply for a 14-day extension, which, if granted by the president, will give him more time to form alliances. The first 28 days will end on December 6, and the following 14 days, if he receives them, will end on December 20. Eizenkot is determined to refrain from seeking an extension.

At this point, Eizenkot will have to do one of three things. He might inform the president that he has not succeeded in putting together a government (which he definitely does not want to do), or he might refrain from notifying the president of anything but simply wait until his time runs out. The third option, which he prefers, is to present a government that receives the vote of confidence of the Knesset. The problem is that he might present a government and not receive the Knesset’s approval. And while this may sound like an unlikely scenario, Eizenkot is actually moving precisely in that direction. He is insisting that if he has no other choice, he will present a government with the support of the Arabs, or what is known as a minority government. He is thereby taking the risk that Bennett and Lapid’s party, B’Yachad, and Lieberman’s party, Yisroel Beiteinu, will either refrain from voting in his favor or actively vote against him. This theoretical government will therefore not secure the Knesset’s approval.

If Eizenkot doesn’t manage to establish a government within the time frame allotted to him by law, the mandate that was given to him will be returned to President Herzog. The president will then probably hold a series of additional consultations with representatives of the political parties or with other figures. Herzog will have three days to hand the mandate to another member of the Knesset—and that person, of course, would have to be Bibi Netanyahu. And then Netanyahu will have 28 days to attempt to form a government where Eizenkot failed. Of course, the likelihood of his succeeding is not great. Netanyahu, too, will have the right to ask for a 14-day extension if he doesn’t succeed in time. And if he fails to assemble a government, then the most likely outcome is that we will head into another round of elections, with a date already dictated by the law. In our case, the election will take place on May 27, 2027, at the very latest.

To make a long story short, Eizenkot is extremely eager to establish a government, whatever type of government that may be, together with his three political partners. He knows that it would be a shaky and short-lived government, but it would still suit his goals. His aim is simply to be installed as prime minister in advance of the next election. However, Lieberman disagrees with him strongly on this point. Lieberman, who is universally acknowledged to be a political sly fox with far more understanding of the political map than Eizenkot, makes a simple argument: A government backed by the Arabs will not last long, but then, when an election comes, it will lead Netanyahu and the right-wing bloc to receive a full 70 mandates. That would put an end to any chance of removing Netanyahu from the circle of decision makers in Israel.

A Unity Government: The Most Logical Option

There is another option, namely the formation of a national unity government, which would include both Netanyahu and Eizenkot.

The only one who is actually talking about this possibility is Bibi Netanyahu. He argues that the complex threat posed by Iran makes it absolutely necessary. On motzoei Shabbos, Netanyahu repeated his call for a unity government, posting a video in which he warned the change bloc against establishing a minority government supported by the Arab parties. “In recent days, I notified Avigdor Lieberman, the chairman of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, as well as Naftoli Bennett and Gadi Eizenkot about the challenging security situation that is facing us,” Netanyahu said. “We are at a decisive juncture in history. There is no doubt about it, and that is not an exaggeration. The evidence is in front of them, and what is needed now is responsibility. And responsibility means unity.”

Indeed, Netanyahu updated all three of those men and gave them a security briefing. He had a personal meeting with Eizenkot, but he relayed the information to Lieberman through his military secretary; it seems that Netanyahu and Lieberman are still not capable of sitting at a table together. Netanyahu added in his video, “However, the astounding thing is that I am hearing that there is a plan to form a narrow government resting on the votes of terror supporters, who seek to eliminate the Jewish state, at the beginning of this week. This is unfathomable. I want to say this in the clearest possible way: This must stop immediately. Responsibility is unity. That is what must be done now. Every hour we wait is an hour wasted. Israel’s fate is hanging in the balance.”

In all likelihood, public opinion agrees with 6that Netanyahu said, and not only on the right side of the political map. The problem is that Gadi Eizenkot is unwilling to accept a rotation agreement for the position of prime minister under any circumstances, especially if he would be the second one to hold office. And Netanyahu is equally unwilling to tolerate a rotation, certainly if he would be the second one to become prime minister.

“I am willing to give a second chance to our talks with the Likud party,” Eizenkot said, “but I have no intention of wasting time. I will bring a new government to the Knesset for its approval as soon as possible. If my sincere efforts do not lead to the formation of a broad government, I will form a national emergency government, and I will work to expand it either before or after it is sworn in.” Regarding the prime minister, Eizenkot wrote that he has been conducting himself in an unfamiliar fashion and that caution is necessary. He claimed that Netanyahu is mixing the country’s operational and security interests with his own political calculations, which is both dangerous and foolish. That sentiment was echoed by Avigdor Lieberman. Both men hinted that they believe Netanyahu is trying to engineer an escalation in the conflict with Iran, for the purpose of forcing Eizenkot to enter an emergency government due to his own manufactured emergency.

Lieberman and Bennett Are at Odds

At the beginning of the week, there was a meeting between negotiating teams from the Likud and Yashar. The two teams met for over four hours on Sunday evening at the Dan Acadia Hotel in Herzliya. But even after all that time, they were unable to reach agreements on the main issues of their talks. One of the issues that stymied the negotiators was the question of whether Itamar Ben-Gvir would be included in the next government. They did not even get to begin discussing the topic of a rotation agreement.

As soon as the meeting was over, Prime Minister Netanyahu declared publicly, “A government must not be formed with Ahmed Tibi!” Yair Lapid issued his own statement after the meeting, in which he attacked Netanyahu and his government for their attitude toward the Arab MKs. “Netanyahu himself voted 771 times together with these so-called terror supporters,” Lapid wrote. “In 2021, he desperately tried to win Mansour Abbas’s favor. When their votes are needed, they are suddenly not terror supporters, after all.”

The Likud party called for an immediate end to the ad hominem attacks and incitement against the prime minister and the Israeli government. The party also demanded that a joint declaration be issued affirming both sides’ commitment to forming a national unity government that would include all parties that support the existence of the State of Israel as the nation-state of the Jewish people. In addition, they called for an end to all political boycotts, including those directed at the prime minister or any political parties or ministers. According to the Likud, the basic principles of any government would be agreement on the principle that the State of Israel is the national state of the Jewish people, the complete rejection of the establishment of a Palestinian state, and strict preservation of the achievements of the war, especially the maintenance of security zones in Syria, Lebanon and Gaza, in accordance with the current lines. Finally, the party also insists on an agreement concerning the status of lomdei Torah that would receive broad support, including that of the leaders of the chareidi community. On that last point, Netanyahu is doing everything in his power to keep the chareidim on his side and in his bloc. He is embracing the chareidim so tightly that one can practically hear the cracking sound.

For Eizenkot, it is important to maintain the appearance that he is making the maximum effort to form a unity government, since Naftoli Bennett is breathing down his neck. Bennett prefers a unity government with Netanyahu over a government that would rely on Arab support, as well as one that would rely on the chareidim. He refers to his ideal government as “the bloc of those who serve.” Throughout the election campaign, Bennett has vowed to replace Netanyahu; however, if the current circumstances force the “change bloc” to abandon one of its three main principles (replacing Netanyahu, boycotting chareidim, and giving preference to soldiers), then as far as he is concerned, it would have to give up the demand to unseat Netanyahu. Moreover, Bennett isn’t the only one pushing for a unity government; similar pressure is being exerted by Betzalel Smotrich in the opposing bloc.

The Jackpot Question: Who Will Be Able to Pass a Draft Law?

This very issue—the question of what principle or promise to abandon due to lack of an alternative—is the subject of the major dispute between Lieberman and Bennett. For Lieberman, there is one principle that is not up for negotiation: removing Netanyahu from power. Lieberman is also unwilling to give up his insistence on forming a government without terror supporters. As far as he is concerned, that leaves only one issue on which there is room for compromise: his boycott of chareidim. And that is exactly what he is doing: backtracking from his longstanding boycott. True to form, he is even saying so openly.

Lieberman, who currently serves as chairman of the Knesset’s Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, came out against the idea of forming a coalition that relies on the Arab parties. He argues that such a move is liable to be revealed as a strategic mistake that could lead to the rapid collapse of the government and a dramatic increase in Prime Minister Netanyahu’s power. In a published statement, Lieberman responded to appeals from citizens calling for a change of government at any cost and warned against making decisions under pressure. “In politics, one must have strong nerves, patience, and perseverance,” he said. “A government that relies on the Arab parties will not survive more than a few months.”

This clearly left the chareidim as the only viable option for inclusion in a government, and Lieberman made that statement without even blinking. “That is the preferred option—a government with Shas and United Torah Judaism,” he acknowledged. “The only way to dismantle Netanyahu’s bloc is to establish a coalition with Shas and United Torah Judaism,” he added. “This process comes with a heavy political and ideological price, but I am willing to pay it.” In other words, Lieberman’s longstanding boycott of chareidim has come to an end. The same man who once advocated carting off the chareidim to the garbage dump is now the one promoting a government including the chareidim at any price. Who would have believed it?

The only question is whether he will make an about-face and throw the chareidi parties to the dogs (or into the dump) at the first possible opportunity.

There is a third voice in the left-wing bloc: Yair Golan, leader of the Democrats party (an alliance of the last remnants of the historic Mapai and the left-wing Meretz party). Golan disagrees with both Lieberman and Bennett. He believes that the only correct option is to form a government with Arab support.

To make a long story short, Eizenkot and Golan both wish to form a government with the Arabs, and Eizenkot has been threatening to do just that if he doesn’t manage to assemble a different coalition, either with the chareidim or with other parties. However, he must also take into account that when he tries to receive the Knesset’s approval for his government, he may find that Lieberman and Bennett are no longer backing him, and he will suffer a historic downfall, much like Shimon Peres in his time. He will thus share the fate of the other generals who preceded him on the political field and quickly fell from power.

Meanwhile, Lieberman and Bennett each oppose Eizenkot’s proposal, but they have their own dispute: Bennett would prefer a unity government, while Lieberman prefers a government with the chareidim. Bennett, for his part, is unwilling to enter into talks with the chareidim. The situation, in short, is quite complex.

And then there is the biggest question of all: which of the politicians will be able to produce a draft law that will receive the approval of Rav Dov Landau while at the same time, l’havdil, satisfying the judges of the Supreme Court and the attorney general. United Torah Judaism has made three demands for entering a coalition: A new draft law must be passed and all arrests of bnei Torah halted until it is legislated, the funding for chareidi schools and yeshivos must be guaranteed without any demands for the secular core curriculum to be taught, and the status quo on matters of religion and state must be preserved. At first, the chareidi party demanded the passage of a draft law even before a new government is sworn in; however, it soon became clear that it would be impossible to accommodate that demand, since the law must be introduced by the government in order to be passed. But what sort of draft law will be passed when the time comes? Lieberman, who is chairing the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, has responded to that question by confidently assuring the chareidim that they can trust him.

“Bennett’s Newspaper” Slanders Chareidim

I must move on to other stories, but let me first add a few words concerning the new reality in politics and the media. All of a sudden, media figures and politicians who were virulently anti-religious have changed their tunes. It is virtually a miracle. Until the day before the election, the chareidim were vilified in the worst possible terms—they were labeled “draft dodgers” and accused of causing the deaths of soldiers, and they were branded as parasites living off their secular fellow citizens while contributing nothing to the country. The incitement against the chareidi community reached record heights, and the effects were felt in the street as well: Chareidi Jews became targets for harassment by civilians and even by police officers and public transportation inspectors. But on the day after the election, after the votes were tallied and it became clear that there is virtually no chance of forming a government without chareidi support, we discovered a new atmosphere that we have never experienced before.

Until now, the media deliberately referred to the proposed conscription legislation as the “draft evasion law.” This wasn’t an accident; it was a deliberate effort to manipulate public sentiment. But suddenly, all the media outlets are taking great care to describe it as the “draft law,” or even, as Lieberman puts it, a “softened draft law.”

If something looks like hypocrisy, sounds like hypocrisy, and walks like hypocrisy, you can be certain that it is hypocrisy in its purest form. There is no one in the country who doesn’t sense this hypocrisy, and that alone is already a major achievement for the chareidi community. Even if all the negotiations lead nowhere and the change bloc does not form a government that includes the chareidim, it seems that one thing has already been gained: When the next election rolls around, they will no longer be able to play the same game. They can no longer return to referring to the chareidim as draft dodgers and lecturing them on the army’s dire need for soldiers. The truth has been revealed, and it can no longer be hidden. After all, the left-wing bloc has come out in favor of the draft legislation, at least until the negotiations failed. This is a tremendous benefit for the chareidim. Everyone sees the capitulation, which proves that the campaign against chareidim was driven by incitement and hypocrisy.

Some, however, would disagree with the contention that the political left will not dare to return to their old ways. Some people believe that as soon as the left-wing camp discovers that the chareidim will not be their partners in government, the incitement and hostility will return in even greater force. If they discern that the chareidim, whom they considered the only hope to replace their nemesis Netanyahu, have actually become the obstacle to achieving that goal, then their hatred will reach new heights and the incitement will reach record levels as well. The fact that their hypocrisy was exposed and it became clear that all the talk about the draft was only a means of blackening the name of chareidim will not diminish the incitement.

Personally, I agree with this thesis. In fact, the evidence has already emerged in the Thursday and Friday editions of Yisroel Hayom, the newspaper that is today considered Naftoli Bennett’s paper. (It is believed that Mrs. Adelson, who owns the newspaper, has transferred her support from Netanyahu to Bennett.) The newspaper has resumed beating the drum over the issues of conscription and draft dodging. On Thursday, and even more so in the weekend edition, the newspaper featured disproportionate rhetoric against draft exemptions for bnei Torah, following the approach that Bennett has adopted.

Mosque Arson Evokes Outrage; Shul Desecration Met with Silence

Speaking of hypocrisy, here is another recent story that speaks volumes about where the media’s priorities lie: The chareidi press reported that the gravesite of Rav Ovadiah Bartenura on Har Hazeisim had been vandalized; part of the tombstone was damaged and the glass windows above it were broken. The vandalism was discovered by inspectors stationed there by an organization charged with the preservation and protection of Har Hazeisim, which was founded by several Americans who hold the cause close to their hearts, led by the brothers Avrohom and Menachem Lubinsky. Incidentally, this wasn’t the first incidence of vandalism at the site. Previous incidents were discovered by the same people, who contacted Rabbi Tzuriel Krispel, CEO of the Yerushalayim Jewish Cemeteries Council. Krispel called the police, who promised to investigate the vandalism and to install security cameras at the site. Cameras were indeed placed there, albeit not by the police. In any event, the vandals from the previous incident were not apprehended, and I doubt that the latest perpetrators will be caught either. The police simply lack the motivation to pursue the matter.

Nevertheless, my purpose here isn’t to complain about the police. Rather, I am focusing on the media. Do you think that this incident was reported in the secular media? Not at all. There was complete silence; it was as if Har Hazeisim and the kever did not exist at all. No one is interested in this story.

The media’s apathy is especially glaring in light of its treatment of an episode of vandalism at a mosque in Afula. Given the commotion that arose over that incident, one could be forgiven for thinking that a world war had broken out, or at least that a nuclear bomb had exploded. There was hardly a single newspaper, web site, radio station, or television channel in the country that did not report on the vandalism of the mosque in Afula. And most media outlets reported it in a highly dramatic fashion, with the news often accompanied by interviews with Muslim religious figures or Arab communal activists in the mosque. The incident was covered in great detail; my own examination of the media showed that the episode was reported throughout the country, often in hysterical tones. One headline announced, “Mosque torched; perpetrators wrote ‘vengeance’ on the wall. The Shin Bet is involved in the investigation.” Another headline decried a “hate crime in the Yezreel valley,” and a third blared, “Mosque set ablaze in village and graffiti sprayed on the wall; the imam demands a serious investigation.” Eight additional media outlets reported it as a suspected hate crime with the Shin Bet playing an active role in the investigation.

Now, why do I find this infuriatingly hypocritical? Because the secular media did not report even a single word about the act of vandalism at the kever of Rav Ovadiah Bartenura. Moreover, you may recall that there was an incident of vandalism at Heichal Shlomo, a Sephardic shul in Afula, a couple of weeks ago. I wrote about it in this very column to point out that the Arab perpetrator was charged with trespassing but did not face a more serious charge of desecrating a sacred site. Now I must also point out the contrast between the media’s reaction to two incidents in the very same city—the aforementioned shul desecration and the arson attack on a mosque, l’havdil. When Arabs were the victims, the entire media was up in arms; when a shul was attacked, their silence was deafening. A Jewish religious site was ransacked, but the media remained silent.

Then again, perhaps there is a bright side to this blatant double standard. The classic rule of journalism is that “dog bites man” is not a newsworthy story, whereas a “man bites dog” story deserves to be reported. It is such a common occurrence for a dog to bite a man that no one wants to read about it when it happens, but if a man were to bite a dog, it would be a sensational piece of news. In this case as well, if a shul was vandalized by an Arab, there is ostensibly no real story there; it is such a common occurrence that there is no reason for it to be reported in the news. On the other hand, if a mosque is vandalized, ostensibly by a Jewish perpetrator, that is such a rare and unusual event that it merits extreme coverage.

Putting Politics in Perspective

For the time being, Gadi Eizenkot’s bloc has taken control of the Knesset, with the support of the Arab parties. Most of the Israeli public is finding it extremely difficult to digest this development, but the change bloc has already scored a major victory by appointing a new Knesset speaker and dismissing the previous speaker, Amir Ochana of the Likud party. It was somewhat disheartening to see how the Knesset speaker’s large team of aides and assistants—which, perhaps, may be said to be too large—was removed from the Knesset in a single day and sent back into obscurity. As Knesset speaker, Ochana was entitled to a large staff, many of whom could not conceal their inflated egos. As a member of the rank and file in the Knesset, he is entitled to no more than three aides. Alas, such is life.

The left-wing bloc, presumably in an effort to soften the outrage against their maneuver, chose a member of the Knesset who wears a kippah serugah and once served as a pilot in the air force, to replace Ochana. That MK was Matan Kahana. When he was elected to the position, he received a loud ovation from one side of the room (the benches of the left-wing bloc, of course), while a series of jeers erupted from the Likud party’s seats. Political cartoons have appeared in the press depicting Kahana with a keffiyeh on his head, and Minister Karai has begun using the Arabic term for Knesset speaker in reference to him. This Monday, a new director-general was also chosen for the Knesset. The previous director-general, a charming man named Moshe “Chico” Oren, was removed from his position, along with his chareidi advisor, Chaim Rabinowitz. Both losses were saddening for the chareidim, but there was no way to prevent these changes; the left-wing bloc is simply dominating the Knesset. They are in control of the committees that were established, the Knesset presidium, and, of course, the Knesset itself.

On that note, let me make a heartening observation. I recently met a yungerman to whom Matan Kahana’s name had no meaning. He did not know that Kahana was a member of the Knesset or a former pilot, and he did not even know that he is a political crony of Naftoli Bennett. Nor did he know that Kahana is now essentially an ally to MK Yousef Jabareen. (“Who is that?” he asked when I mentioned the name.) Looking at me through the prism of the Torah when I pointed out his lack of political knowledge, the yungerman replied, “You are the strange one!”

To be fair, it does not seem to make much sense to be intent on following every political development, spin, and lie. Why not simply wait until everything has played out to see what happens?

A talmid chochom from Torah U’Tefillah recently told me the following story: Rav Aharon Leib Shteinman once arrived at the yeshiva and found a group of bochurim animatedly discussing the latest political gossip. He chided them gently, “Yesterday, Rav Michel Yehuda Lefkowitz and I had a debate in the bais medrash. I did not see you exhibiting this much interest in our discussion!”

I recently davened on Shabbos at the Shatz-Drohobitz shul on Rechov Achia Hashiloni in Beit Shemesh. The Rebbe greeted every participant in the minyan with great warmth. When he led the congregation during Kabbolas Shabbos, I was mesmerized. The next day, I was given an aliyah. (I was surprised when the baal korei stood on the right side of the person receiving the aliyah; the Rebbe explained that this minhag had been passed down through the generations in his family.) I also remained in the shul for seudah shlishis, and perused a small volume containing the zemiros traditionally sung in that particular chassidus. I watched the dedicated gabbai, Rav Levi Yehoshua Steinharter, tending to everyone’s needs, and observed the Rebbe’s son standing beside him throughout the davening. I also listened intently to the Rebbe as he delivered divrei Torah. At one point, someone leaned over to me and whispered, “Do you know why the Rebbe moved to Beit Shemesh from Yerushalayim? To influence and be mekareiv others.”

Now, why do I mention this here? Because that experience in the Shatz-Drohobitz shul inspired me to realize that my yungerman friend is absolutely right. Who needs to follow politics when one can absorb such spiritual grandeur? A single piece of honey cake at Shatz-Drohobitz is worth more than many dinners in the Knesset.

The Geography of the Parshah

This is not a book review column, but I cannot help but mention a certain fascinating new book. Emes Me’Eretz (Truth from the Land: From the Fields of the Land and the Secrets of the Scripture, Yediot) is more than an ordinary book. Take, for instance, its discussion of the beginning of Parshas Vayeitzei, where the Torah relates, and Chazal explain, that Yaakov Avinu gathered a group of stones around him, which merged to form a single stone. The author, Reb Zev Chanoch Ehrlich Hy”d, quotes this midrash and asks a question that, perhaps, never occurred to any of us: Where is that stone located? He poses the same question about other locations that are discussed in the parshah or the midrashim, such as the yeshiva of Shem and Ever: Is it, perhaps, the place known today as Tell Mardikh, or Ebla?

In short, it is a fascinating book that explores the fields of geography and archaeology in the context of the weekly parshah.

The author’s brother, Yigal Amitai-Ehrlich, who is a veteran Knesset employee and a dedicated Torah scholar, sent me an announcement of the book’s publication: “A new book has emerged from the mists of the mountains of Shomron and Lebanon, that draws on the wellsprings of knowledge of the highly accomplished researcher of the Holy Land, Zev Chanoch (Jabo) Ehrlich; may Hashem avenge his blood. The book takes the reader on a journey through the passages of the Torah, the pages of the Gemara, and the land on which Hashem’s gaze is always focused.”

Zev Chanoch was Yigal’s older brother.

Yigal continued, “Anyone who knew Jabo was aware that every step he took in Eretz Yisroel was part of his quest to know the Holy Land. He didn’t look for ancient stones for purely archaeological purposes; he wanted to find the fingerprints of the Avos, the Tannaim, and the Amoraim. The book presents the essence of his life’s work: 776 pages of an incredible, almost unfathomable synthesis of deep Torah scholarship and phenomenal knowledge of geography and history. Every chapter brings the parshah to life. The pesukim of the Torah take on additional color, depth, and a sense of ancient grandeur. One cannot help but feel a chill while turning the pages. These words were written out of passionate, endless love for Hashem’s Torah and His chosen land. Jabo fell in the line of duty while studying and learning until the last moment of his life, and he left behind a magnificent spiritual and scientific legacy. The editors of this book worked hard arranging the content and making it accessible to the reader, so that anyone who reads it, whether it is a scholar who sits in the bais medrash or an avid traveler, will find it to be a source of soothing for his soul and enrichment for his spirit.”

Jabo Ehrlich was a son of Rav Yisroel Ehrlich, a famed Socachover chossid and descendant of the Avnei Nezer who was a well-known researcher of chassidus, and his wife, Hadassah (nee Ginsburg) of Munkatch. Jabo was a well-known expert on Eretz Yisroel who was often asked to assist IDF units in locating archaeological structures or figuring out their layouts. Two years ago, during the Iron Swords War, on 19 Cheshvan 5785, a group of Golani soldiers arrived at a fortress in Lebanon where terrorists were hiding. Jabo was called up for reserve duty and joined the soldiers there, and was killed in a gun battle along with a soldier named Gur Kehati. This book will serve as a source of elevation for his soul.

When Infants Hunger for Formula

I can never get used to reading some of the dreadful statistics in the news today. For instance, an article published at the beginning of 2026 informs the reader, “The National Insurance Institute reported that in 2024, about 880,000 children in Israel were living below the poverty line. This figure accounts for about 28 percent of the total number of children in the country…. This is a painful statistic in its own right, but an equally troubling question is how many of those children will grow up to be poor in adulthood as well, and how many will succeed in turning their lives around. Are we settling for alleviating the problems of the present, or are we working to prevent poverty from being carried on from one generation to the next?”

A few months ago, another newspaper reported, “According to the 2026 poverty report, about two million Israelis are poor, including 880,000 children. According to the National Insurance Institute’s poverty report, one out of every three children in Israel is living without food security.”

This makes one wonder why these reports aren’t generating more outrage. Why aren’t people taking to the streets to protest this painful reality?

This week, the issue surfaced again. “In honor of International Children’s Day, which was marked at the end of the week, a discussion was held about the realities of hundreds of thousands of children in Israel who live in poverty, including thousands of infants struggling with food insecurity in the first months of their lives,” one media outlet reported. “About 60,000 infants live in conditions of poverty or food insecurity, and Israel is ranked second among developed countries for child poverty. With regard to infants, the crisis takes on especially painful significance: Babies require nutrition that is suitable for their proper development. In many cases, baby formulas are vital products that families cannot do without. However, it is also a significant monthly expense for many families who are struggling financially. A nonprofit organization, Babies of Life, which works to help families obtain these basic items for infants, reports, ‘Since the outbreak of the war, there has been an increase of tens of percentage points in requests for help from this project.’ The organization is exposed daily to heartbreaking stories of families struggling to provide their babies with even their most basic needs.”

I read this article and then looked around uneasily. I have neighbors who I have no doubt are among these awful statistics. At the same time, our neighborhood (in my case, Givat Shaul) contains numerous chessed organizations that will never allow an infant to go hungry. There are distributions of food for Shabbos, as well as formula for babies and fresh produce. I witness some of those chessed distributions from the window of my own home. When I read the news reports about babies going hungry, I remember the uproar over Aryeh Deri’s initiative to provide food vouchers for the poor. The cynics and critics preached haughtily about teaching a man to fish rather than handing him fish to eat and about the importance of teaching the core curriculum. Meanwhile, families continued going hungry while they pontificated. The religious chessed organizations deserve enormous credit, as does Aryeh Deri for his food voucher initiative. But that does not explain how the rest of the world can remain indifferent to such painful statistics!