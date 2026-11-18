A Deadlock with No Solution in Sight

Alas, the political situation in Israel is extremely complex and challenging. Everyone seems to be trying to outsmart everyone else, albeit to no avail, and there is a very high likelihood that no solution will be found.

Ostensibly, the only way out of the current deadlock is for a unity government to be formed between the Likud, led by Netanyahu, and Yashar, the party led by Gadi Eizenkot. Of course, the greatest impediment to this solution is the two men’s refusal to agree on who would be the prime minister. Eizenkot is offering Netanyahu a unity government on the condition that Eizenkot himself will remain prime minister throughout the term, while Netanyahu is offering exactly the opposite—a unity government under his own leadership. For the time being, neither of them has offered the other a rotation agreement. Neither Netanyahu nor Eizenkot wants to put himself in a compromised position by showing that he is willing to give up part of a term as prime minister; however, just between you and me, I think that there isn’t much guarantee that the government will last long enough to implement the rotation anyway. Netanyahu has 27 mandates for his party and Yashar holds 21 seats in the Knesset, which makes for a total of 48. Where would they go from there?

Let’s say that Naftoli Bennett chooses to allow his party, B’Yachad, to join the government, as he is hinting that he might do. Will Lapid follow suit? B’Yachad has 12 mandates altogether, of which five are held by Lapid, and seven belong to Bennett. If Bennett joins Netanyahu and Eizenkot, that would still give them only 55 seats in the Knesset, which is far from the minimum of 61. But who would join them next? Would Lieberman agree to sit in such a government? It is very hard to believe that he would do that. Netanyahu considers a partnership with Lieberman to be out of the question, and Lieberman has a habit of holding grudges. What about Yair Golan’s party, the Democrats? It would be very hard for them to support Netanyahu. And would United Torah Judaism support the government? That is a possibility, but it is hard to believe that Eizenkot would accept the necessary preconditions.

Still, it is considered an option on the table for UTJ to abandon Netanyahu and support the left-wing bloc, which calls itself the change bloc. Even before the election, Rav Dov Landau made it clear that the chareidim have no allegiance to any particular bloc. “We belong only to the bloc of Torah,” he said. “We will support anyone who gives us what we desire with respect to lomdei Torah.” Moreover, Lieberman has already announced that he is lifting his boycott on the chareidim and that he would prefer a government with the chareidim over one that includes the Arabs (but then, as I pointed out previously, Golan and Lapid would pose a problem). Lieberman has met with Yaakov Asher, and the Yashar party has also begun conducting unofficial talks. However, Rav Dov Landau instructed the UTJ representatives to declare in advance that the party has three basic stipulations that are not negotiable. The first is that the status of bnei yeshivos must be formalized; without guaranteed draft exemptions, there can be no agreement. The second stipulation is that the chareidi school system must preserve its independence; no attempts should be made to interfere with the curricula or to make government funding dependent on teaching certain material. “Let no one think that he will educate our children in his own way, and that he will withhold our funding if we do not do as he says,” Rav Dov said. The third condition was the preservation of the status quo on matters of religion and state. “It is our responsibility to preserve the character of the country, not just Bnei Brak and the chareidi neighborhoods of Yerushalayim, but everything,” Rav Dov said. Can Gadi Eizenkot possibly accommodate those three stipulations? That is highly doubtful. Even Netanyahu is unlikely to be able to commit to it. But Yaakov Asher explained, “These are the instructions of the gedolei Yisroel, and we cannot compromise on these things. Our goal isn’t to sway Netanyahu; it is to protect the Torah world.”

If a government is to be formed under Gadi Eizenkot or any other member of the change bloc, it will have to overcome another hurdle as well: UTJ insists on the passage of a new draft law before the new government is sworn in. On the other hand, this seems to be an unrealistic demand, not only because of the tight schedule (since Eizenkot has a limited amount of time to establish his new government) but even more so because only the government can sponsor a new draft law, and without a government, it is ostensibly impossible to introduce such a law in the Knesset.

The left-wing bloc has therefore given UTJ a different proposal: All enforcement of the draft against chareidim, including the arrests of yeshiva bochurim, will be frozen for a period of one year after the government is established, and a new draft law will be formulated during that time. We will have to wait and see whether Rav Dov Landau accepts this proposal, and whether it will be sufficient to allow a government to be formed. But that would still leave us with another problem: How can anyone be certain that the Supreme Court won’t strike down the new draft law? And how will the arrests be halted without a new law in place?

As I said, the situation is exceedingly complicated.

The Political Calculations of the Shas Party

One of the issues that are still shrouded in uncertainty is the path that the Shas party will take. Will Shas align itself with UTJ, its sister party, or will it follow its own path? The two chareidi parties gave very different responses when they met with President Herzog; UTJ refused to recommend either Netanyahu or Eizenkot to receive the mandate to form the next government, preferring to remain neutral, whereas Shas recommended Netanyahu. (To be fair, even if both parties had recommended Netanyahu, it wouldn’t have helped him. Eizenkot received the recommendations of several parties that consist of 67 MKs altogether, including the Arab parties, while the parties that recommended Netanyahu held a total of only 46 mandates. So while no one wanted to harm Netanyahu or to trigger a dispute with him, the members of UTJ knew full well that he would lose nothing from their refusal to recommend him.)

Let me explain the Shas party’s calculations in brief. For the past year, the issue of the draft has been looming over the country. Everyone was talking about it—and by “everyone,” I mean the entire media and all the politicians. We all heard about nothing other than “the draft evaders,” all day, every day. Between the arrests, the protests, the pressure from the attorney general, and Netanyahu’s efforts to enact a new draft law, it was the main topic of concern throughout the year. The Shas party adopted a rigid stance on the issue: When the Shas representatives in the Knesset were asked for their position, their response was uncompromising. When they were asked about chareidim who are not learning Torah, they replied that those bochurim, too, are forbidden to join the army. There is a simple reason for this hardline stance: After all is said and done, the Shas party is still a chareidi party. Its Moetzet Chachmei HaTorah, in recent years, has been joined by rabbonim who are considered extremely strict. Rav Yitzchok Yosef, for instance, recently announced in a drosha that anyone who receives a draft order should tear it to shreds and flush it down a toilet. Rav Yitzchok added that he had given that exact instruction to his own grandson. This statement made headlines in every media outlet.

The Shas party never doubted that it would lose many of its traditional supporters due to this stance, and that is exactly what happened. The party has about ten potential mandates’ worth of voters across Israeli society, half of whom are bnei Torah while the other half are what is known as traditional Israelis. The latter half of its theoretical voter base consists of people who were attracted to the party during Rav Ovadiah Yosef’s lifetime. While Shas has always been a chareidi party, it never declared itself as such until the draft issue exploded on the scene. At that time, when the party adopted its current stance, it lost many of the traditional voters on the periphery of the country. At the same time, Shas also lost some of the bnei Torah who supported it; these voters decided that it was more important to cast their ballots for UTJ, fearing that the Litvish chareidi party would be weakened in the election, resulting in a chillul Hashem. The unexpected fallout was that Shas lost about half its representation in the Knesset, dropping from eleven seats to six. To be fair, if not for the unusually high voter turnout in this election, the 300,000 votes that Shas received would have given it seven or eight seats in the Knesset, and UTJ would have claimed a similar accomplishment. However, due to the high turnout, the party fell short of its seventh mandate by a mere few thousand votes. The party is predicting that there will be another election, and they fear that if they support the left this time, they will never be able to recapture even one of the five to six mandates that they lost. That explains why they are remaining silent now, and why they recommended Netanyahu to form the next government as well. If a government headed by Gadi Eizenkot is formed with the support of UTJ, it is reasonable to assume that Shas will join it as well. But you can now understand why they insisted on recommending Netanyahu to the president and why they are refusing to negotiate with Eizenkot or Lieberman. In light of this background, it is very simple and understandable.

Likud-Yashar Meeting Yields No Progress

On Sunday evening, there was a meeting between negotiating teams from the Likud and Yashar, who met to discuss the possibility of forming a unity government. The two teams met at the Dan Acadia hotel in Herzliya; they were skeptical that the talks would succeed from the outset, and nothing happened to change their minds. They sat together for an hour and fifteen minutes and then parted ways without entering into any agreements or signing any documents. They did not even schedule a follow-up meeting.

On behalf of the Likud party, the meeting was attended by MK Ofir Katz and attorney Michael Rabello, who was elected to the position of state comptroller as Netanyahu’s favored candidate and was then disqualified by the Supreme Court. The Yashar party, meanwhile, was represented in part by Shalom Shlomo, a close associate of Naftoli Bennett. The meeting took place after an exchange of accusations between Netanyahu and Eizenkot against the backdrop of disagreements within the change bloc over how to form the next government. The meeting’s rapid ending, without any agreements or even a date for further discussion and without a joint statement issued by the parties, suggests that no progress was made. It seems that the gaps between the two sides have remained very wide, and it isn’t hard to guess the main sticking point: who will serve as prime minister and whether it will be for the entire term or on a rotating basis, in which case the question is who will occupy the office first. Bennett’s aide is very familiar with the members of the Likud party and was chosen by Eizenkot to represent the left-wing bloc for two reasons: First, he wanted to make sure that Bennett remained in the picture and that he wouldn’t evade joining the government after an agreement was reached, and in addition, it will probably be easier for Shalom Shlomo to gain the trust of the members of the Likud.

Three different approaches are emerging within the anti-Netanyahu bloc. Bennett and the B’Yachad party, along with some elements within the Yashar party, are in favor of establishing a unity government with Likud. Avigdor Lieberman, the chairman of Yisroel Beiteinu, wants to form a government together with the chareidi parties. The Democrats party, meanwhile, is pushing for the formation of a minority government with the support of the Arab parties. Eizenkot is allowing each of these factions to try to assemble a government based on its preferred approach, but if their efforts do not succeed, he will have to decide whether to advance the inauguration of a minority government. The differences between Netanyahu and Eisenkot remain substantial, particularly regarding who will serve as prime minister and the composition of the coalition. Netanyahu has called for negotiations without preconditions and without boycotts, but he is not willing to relinquish the office of prime minister or to give up his existing coalition partners. Eizenkot, meanwhile, is insisting on leading the government and removing all the extremist elements from it.

While the Democrats have remained silent, that does not mean that they will agree to every scenario. Yair Golan, chairman of the Democrats party, spoke out forcefully against Eizenkot for engaging in talks with the Likud party. “The road to change does not include talks over unity with Netanyahu and the Likud party, who were responsible for the massacre of October 7, the judicial revolution, and the destruction of the rule of law,” he insisted. Golan has posited that the left-wing bloc should meet with the leaders of the Arab parties and weigh the possibility of partnering with them. “We need to stop giving Netanyahu and his venom machine the ability to determine who is legitimate and who isn’t,” he added caustically.

One might wonder whether the Democrats party would accept a government that includes the chareidim. Perhaps they wouldn’t resist such a government, but the bigger question is how they would agree to laws such as the new draft law.

National Hero and New MK Calls for Unity

I haven’t given much attention to two parties that are currently Netanyahu’s partners: Otzma Yehudit, headed by Itamar Ben-Gvir, which has seven seats in the Knesset, and Religious Zionism, under the leadership of Betzalel Smotrich and Moshe Feiglin, which holds six seats. Ben-Gvir has become a problem for Netanyahu, since the left-wing bloc considers him completely off limits. In fact, if anyone in the left-wing bloc collaborates with Ben-Gvir, it will be viewed by the Arab parties, whom they still view as theoretical potential allies, as a serious slap in the face. The Arabs have made no secret of their loathing for Ben-Gvir; they have announced that their goal is to remove Netanyahu from power, and even more so to unseat “the racist inciter Ben-Gvir.” The Religious Zionism party, on the other hand, is considered less of a direct affront to the Arabs, and Yashar has already put out feelers about the possibility of meeting with their representatives. Netanyahu has dropped hints that he would end his partnership with Ben-Gvir if a unity government is formed. As for Smotrich, we will have to see how the situation plays out.

The latest figure to attract public attention is the new MK whom everyone seems to love: Elisha Medan. Let me add a few words about him. Medan lives on Kibbutz Kramim, which has a mixed population (i.e., both religious and secular). He wears a kippah serugah and learned in a couple of hesder yeshivos (Netiv Meir and Ohr Etzion). He was a decorated soldier in the army. On October 7, 2023, Medan left his home and participated in the fighting in the settlements around Gaza with his soldiers. On November 10, just a month later, Medan was critically wounded by an explosive device during a mission. Four of the soldiers in his unit were killed in the blast, including the battalion commander, Moshe Yedidya Leiter, the son of Israel’s ambassador to Washington, Yechiel Leiter. (The ambassador’s family recently suffered another ordeal when another of his sons was critically wounded in a terror attack.) Elisha Medan was severely wounded and lost both legs in the explosion. After a series of operations and 53 days in Shaare Zedek, Medan was transferred to a rehabilitation facility. He was finally released to return home a year and three months later. In 2025, he lit a torch on Yom Haatzmaut, and when he hobbled up to the stage on his prosthetic legs, he received an almost unprecedented ovation. He is considered a national hero. Netanyahu granted him one of his reserved spots on the Likud slate in the recent election. Last weekend, Medan announced that he had decided to erect a tent near the Knesset, where he would remain until a unity government is established. He claimed that his intent is to use public pressure to advance a unity arrangement. The tent serves as a public expression of his call for unity, and it certainly seems to be having an effect. Many civilians and members of the Knesset from various parties, including Netanyahu and then Eizenkot, have visited the tent to show support for him.

Another recent event that deserves mentioning is the security briefing held by Netanyahu and Eizenkot last Thursday. The meeting lasted for two hours, as Netanyahu tried to convince Eizenkot that this is a fateful period regarding the Iranian threat. The meeting did not lead to a political breakthrough of any kind; however, it gave Netanyahu a basis for renewing his calls for a unity government. On motzoei Shabbos, Netanyahu called on Eizenkot to open negotiations with no preconditions. Netanyahu himself, however, had his own conditions: He insisted on a rotation agreement in which he would be the first to hold the office of prime minister. The Likud party clarified that Netanyahu can be expected to insist on leading the rotation, while Eizenkot is not prepared to discuss forming a government that would not be under his leadership. Eizenkot rejected Netanyahu’s call as “more spin,” pointing out that the meeting between the negotiating teams had been scheduled before Netanyahu’s statement. “The invitation for the Likud to join a government under my leadership is still open,” Eizenkot added.

Maneuvers in the Knesset

To make a long story short, as I noted at the beginning of this article, the situation is very complicated. There is no easy path to the formation of a government with 61 members or more who will be able to work together easily. There are conflicting positions and agendas, and the Knesset is essentially like a large puzzle that cannot easily be assembled. As I have already explained, it will not be easy even to forge an alliance between Netanyahu and Eizenkot. What, then, will be the next step? There is good reason that many believe that we are headed toward another election. But even if that turns out to be the case, it is hard to see how another round of voting will solve the problem.

Eizenkot has a limited amount of time remaining to form a government. He received the mandate from the president on November 8, and he was given 28 days to assemble a government, with the possibility of a 14-day extension. But despite the fact that he received recommendations from multiple parties, those parties aren’t necessarily willing to sit in a government together. Therefore, the number of recommendations he received does not mean that he is guaranteed to have a coalition.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the left-wing bloc held a vote in the Knesset to replace the Knesset speaker, Amir Ochana of the Likud party, with Matan Kahana of Yashar. Kahana was elected to the position with votes from the Arab parties. Netanyahu worked hard to convince UTJ and to vote for the Likud candidate for the top Knesset position.

Replacing the Knesset speaker gives the left-wing bloc a tactical advantage by making it easier for them to influence the parliamentary agenda even before a government is established, as well as easing the process of establishing committees and advancing new bills. They might attempt to pass anti-religious laws during this period, in order to wring support for their government from the chareidi parties in exchange for freezing those laws. As part of the understandings between Eisenkot and the Democrats, led by Yair Golan, a special committee on constitutional and legal affairs is slated to be established under the chairmanship of a Democrats representative. The goal of that committee is to roll back the changes that Netanyahu’s government implemented in the judicial system, including the changes in the composition of the committee that appoints new judges, and to bolster the authority of the attorney general. The left-wing bloc plans to begin advancing new legislation this week, even before the government has been assembled. In addition, dozens of laws were placed on the Knesset table by members of the left, including MK Lapid, which paint a vivid picture of what will happen if a left-wing government is formed without the inclusion of the chareidim. For now, however, it is essentially an empty threat, since there is no real chance for such a government to be formed. And in one sense, it might actually be beneficial, since Lieberman would become the chairman of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, in which capacity he would be able to advance his draft law. Only Hashem knows how our salvation will come about!

What Will Happen to the Policeman Who Lied in Court?

Last week, I wrote about a news report concerning an Arab vandal who had desecrated a shul, and I argued that the press missed the main point of the story. The real problem, I pointed out, is that Israeli law does not differentiate between ransacking and desecrating a shul and trespassing in a private home. There is no special designation of a hate crime committed against a sacred site or house of worship.

This week, I would like to point out another oversight of the chareidi press in Israel. Last week, all the news outlets carried the story of a chareidi man who was released from prison after his attorney showed a video that established conclusively that he was innocent. The man had been arrested on suspicion of throwing stones at police officers, but the video evidence showed that he was not the culprit. A representative of the police force admitted in court that the evidence had convinced him that it was a case of mistaken identity, and he agreed to ask for the defendant to be released unconditionally. The man was immediately permitted to return to his home in Mea Shearim.

Now, why do I say that the chareidi reporters missed the point? Because everyone failed to mention that when the young man was initially placed behind bars on the judge’s order, a police officer claimed that he had positively identified him as the person who had thrown a rock. Moreover, the police officer testified in court that he had maintained eye contact with the defendant from the moment he threw the rock until he was captured. This detail was meant to rule out the possibility that he had confused the real culprit with someone else; if he had kept the perpetrator in sight until he was arrested, then it couldn’t possibly have been a mistake. The video therefore proved that the police officer was lying when he claimed to have identified the suspect and that he lied again when he insisted that he had maintained eye contact with him.

From my point of view, then, the real story here isn’t the fact that the defendant was released; it was the fact that the police officer lied in court. And how did the police or the judge respond when it came to light that a policeman had lied? I would conjecture, as you probably imagine, that there will be no consequences for his actions.

This reminds me of an incident that occurred many years ago. I was helping a young man who had been arrested and accused of throwing a rock at a police officer. At the entrance to the District Court, I overheard a senior officer instructing his subordinate to testify that he had seen the youth throwing the rock. “But I didn’t see that,” the younger officer objected.

“Did you hear what I said?” his superior replied. “You will testify that you saw it, and you will tell the court that you kept eye contact with him.”

Armed with this clear evidence of deception on the part of the police, I hurried to have a polygraph test and repeated what I had heard. The polygraph report showed that I was telling the truth, and I made sure that a complaint was filed with the minister of police, with a demand for the police officers to be disciplined or prosecuted for lying. The response I received was that an inquiry showed that nothing of the sort had ever taken place, and that they presumed that I did not understand what I had heard.

Regarding the current case of the innocent man from Mea Shearim, I imagine that a complaint will be filed with the Department of Internal Police Investigations against the officer who claimed falsely to have identified him as the culprit. I can also predict that nothing will come of that complaint, mainly because the victim of the false arrest was chareidi.

Attorney General Summoned to Court

As I reported last week, the judges in Prime Minister Netanyahu’s trial recently asked Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara to appear before them. This news hit the country like a bombshell, since there is very little that the judges could possibly need to discuss with the current attorney general, given that she is not the one who filed the indictment against the prime minister. The only conceivable explanation is that they intend to recommend withdrawing the indictment, since she is the only one authorized to make such a decision.

The attorney general declined to come to court, explaining that she had already decided that she does not intend to accept the judges’ recommendation and that she will trust any proposal from the prosecutors in the case. Sounds cowardly? Well, that is probably true.

But the judges didn’t fold easily. They changed their recommendation into an order requiring the attorney general to appear before them, which made for yet another blow to her professional standing. The three judges (Rivka Friedman-Feldman, Moshe Bar-Am, and Oded Shacham) rejected the attorney general’s position that there was no need for her to appear personally before the court and that the prosecution’s team could represent her. The judges wrote, “There is additional value in the appearance of the attorney general herself…. Direct discussion with the official authorized to make decisions is required in order to facilitate a meaningful two-way discussion about the management and progress of the trial.” Baharav-Miara was ordered to appear before the court this Wednesday, and Netanyahu has already announced that he plans to be there as well, even though he is not technically required to be present.

One of the issues most likely behind the judges’ order is a serious flaw in the case that they have already pointed out—the difficulties in proving that the crime of bribery actually took place in Case 4000, which alleges that Netanyahu provided benefits for the telecommunications company Bezeq in exchange for favorable coverage on a news site controlled by Bezeq’s owner. In June 2023, the prosecution received a recommendation from the judges to consider dropping the bribery charge in that case, and that recommendation was repeated again in June of this year. Nevertheless, the prosecution refused to accept the judges’ recommendation, and the charge remained in place. The judges did not recommend canceling the case altogether; Netanyahu would still have faced charges of fraud and breach of trust. When the judges meet with Baharav-Miara, it is possible that they will ask her to reevaluate the prosecution’s stance on the bribery charge. If the charge is dropped, it is likely to reduce the number of witnesses for the defense and to shorten the trial; however, the judges did not say that that was the purpose of their summons.

Whatever happens, it is bound to be interesting.

Speaking of Netanyahu, there is something sickening about the obsessive hounding of Binyomin Netanyahu—and, in this case at least, his wife as well. One Israeli newspaper recently dedicated almost an entire page to reporting on the hairstyling and makeup expenses of various prime ministers and their families over the years. The article’s focus was on Bibi and Sara Netanyahu, and it attempted to depict Bennett and Lapid as more modest and frugal. But I have a couple of comments to make about that contrast. First, in my humble opinion, there is no room for comparison between Bibi Netanyahu, with his abundant hair, and the bald Bennett; there is good reason for Netanyahu to have spent more money on hairstylists. Second, I don’t really understand why haircuts and cosmetics for the prime minister and his wife are sponsored by the state in the first place. Finally, if we take a good look at the numbers, it will become clear that Netanyahu does not indulge in these expenses more than his two colleagues. According to the news report, the expenditures in the year 2021, when Netanyahu served as prime minister from January through June while Bennett held the office from June through December, added up to 111,469 shekels. In the year 2022, when Bennett was prime minister from January through June and Lapid held the office from July through December, it reached a total of 84,337 shekels. This isn’t exactly a very great difference, and it makes one wonder why the media saw fit to label the Netanyahus as hedonists and spendthrifts.

Actually, there is a very simple answer. To borrow the words of Yitzchok Shamir, “Why? Just because!”

Parking Permits and Bureaucratic Apathy

I believe I have written in the past about my argument with an official in the Ministry of Transportation. I told him about a disabled person who had been waiting an unreasonably long time to receive a disabled parking permit for his car, and the official replied, “There is an entire industry of fraudsters obtaining disabled parking permits under false pretenses.”

I responded, “Do you mean to say that you are denying permits to people who are actually entitled to them because of other people who obtain them fraudulently?”

“Yes,” he replied, without batting an eyelash.

We parted ways without reaching an agreement on the subject. I realized that there were two separate approaches to the issue, and perhaps both are not entirely correct, but I still think that it is better for charlatans to gain unfairly than for honest citizens to be denied their rights.

This subject appears in a recent state comptroller’s report. The comptroller first expresses puzzlement about the significant increase in applications for disabled parking permits and the corresponding increase in permits that were issued. Personally, I don’t think there is any reason for surprise. The comptroller’s report draws a contrast between the year 2006 and the present day, and there has certainly been a rise in the number of cars on the roads and the number of disabled people in Israel over the past 20 years. Besides, whenever a permit is issued, it is permitted to be used in two cars within the same family.

The comptroller also disagreed with the Transportation Ministry’s complete freeze on parking permits. “The process for receiving a permit cannot become too open and be subject to abuse that harms the rights of those who are truly entitled [since fraudulent permit holders would take the parking spaces reserved for the disabled]. At the same time, the battle against fraud must not create bureaucratic delays that penalize people with disabilities who genuinely need a permit,” he wrote. The correct approach, according to the comptroller, is the golden mean.

In the National Insurance Institute, officials are concerned that the institute will run out of funds in a few years, a fear that has led them to tighten their regulations. As stories of people pretending to be disabled have grown rampant, the institute, with Chelm-like logic, decided to stop approving disability benefits. I challenged a senior official in the institute, borrowing the words of the posuk, “Will you truly eliminate the righteous along with the wicked?” While he didn’t understand the quote at all, he grasped the point of my question and replied, “Yes. What else is there to do?”

To make a long story short, they have no problem discarding the proverbial baby along with the bathwater.

Here is one story that came to my attention: A 12-year-old child in Beit Shemesh suffers from a disease which requires partial parental supervision “to prevent situations of risk for himself or for others.” The family was given a partial disability stipend for the child, as the law dictates for such situations; the need for supervision is one of the reasons specified by the law for a child disability stipend to be issued. However, the parents recently received a letter informing them that the child’s eligibility was being terminated immediately, and the stipend would therefore be revoked. “According to National Insurance Institute regulations, there is no eligibility on the basis of subcutaneous biological treatment,” the letter explained. I am not sure why the institute has any authority to render such decisions, but I understood that the stipend will be provided in the future only to individuals who receive treatment for the disease intravenously, rather than those who are treated with oral medications. And what is the reason? So that the National Insurance Institute will save money, and its coffers will not be empty in a few years. To me, this approach seems both foolish and misguided. But the bottom line is that the family of this child will no longer be receiving their disability allowance.

Parenthetically, no one talks about a different significant drain on the institute’s coffers—the huge volume of immigrants arriving from other countries, including many who are not Jewish and many who come to the country with the intent of leaving after they have pocketed the immigration benefits. This has cost the National Insurance Institute billions of shekels, but no one likes to speak about it. Meanwhile, the people who truly deserve government assistance are suffering.

Is a War Over Shabbos on the Horizon in Beit Shemesh?

Let me now move on to a few short items. First, I have heard that a battle has erupted in Beit Shemesh against certain large retail chains that are interested in operating their stores on Shabbos, not for city residents but for people from the entire area. Efforts are underway to prevent this breach of religious standards, and we must hope that they will not be able to make good on their intentions, which could lead to many more breaches.

In other news, a large group of Lubavitch bochurim recently returned from spending a year in Brooklyn and were arrested at the airport. The arrest was ostensibly in violation of the government’s agreement with the community, but ever since the law expired, no one can be certain of the legal situation, and all understandings and agreements seem to be off the table. The entire group was taken by bus from the airport to the draft office. The leaders of the Chabad community were outraged, but they found that there was no one to speak to, and they could not convince anyone to release the bochurim. Some of the bochurim were released quickly, for reasons that were unclear, and ten of them were arrested again last week. This may have occurred because they committed to join the army and then reneged on their commitment. These ten bochurim thus joined another 30 lomdei Torah who spent this past Shabbos in military prison.

On that note, envelopes of cash were handed out this motzoei Shabbos to bnei Torah who served time in jail. The funds were collected specifically for this purpose and were delivered only to those who were arrested by the police. Bochurim who were taken into custody after approaching the authorities to find out about their legal status or to apply for an exemption did not receive stipends.

Meanwhile, Keren HaTorah recently announced that they will begin distributing stipends to individual yungeleit as well, not only to yeshivos and kollelim. The organization probably intends to hand out one-time payments rather than recurring stipends, but it still makes for a very large amount of money. –

Finally, after several years of stalling, the police have reopened their investigation into the Meron tragedy of 2021. At the time, a number of senior police officials and high-ranking officials in the government received warning letters informing them that they might face criminal charges, but nothing was done after that. In the wake of a ruling of the Supreme Court, the government was forced to resume the process; we might therefore soon hear about certain officials facing charges of criminal negligence that led to deaths.

From Rome to Israel and Back

Here is one more interesting story concerning the election. Rav Naftoli Vig is a posek and the rov of Kehillas Minyan Avreichim on Rechov Hachida and the nearby Pnei Shmuel shul in Bayit Vegan. He is also a marbitz Torah in yeshivas Torah Ore and one of the rabbonim of Degel HaTorah. You can easily imagine that he receives questions on many subjects, but there was one recent shailah that took him by surprise. A yungerman contacted him and said, “I will be flying from Rome to Yerushalayim on Monday night, sleeping in Israel, and then returning to Rome in the morning. As soon as I get home, my wife will leave for the airport, fly to Eretz Yisroel, and return home that same day. My question is whether we should recite v’sein brocha while we are in Yerushalayim, in keeping with the practice in chutz laaretz¸ or we should follow the custom of Eretz Yisroel and recite v’sein tal u’matar l’vrocha. Each of us will be there for only a few hours, and my wife will not even be sleeping in Yerushalayim.”

Rav Naftoli understood the purpose of their abbreviated visits immediately: The questioner and his wife were both Israeli citizens, and they were traveling to Israel to vote in the election. Since they had small children at home, they had to split the responsibility of caring for the children between themselves; the husband would travel to Israel first and then return home, leaving his wife enough time to get to the airport and arrive in Israel to vote. “You deserve to be praised,” Rav Naftoli told him. “It is laudable that you are investing all this time and energy to heed the call of the gedolim.”

A Phone Call from the Rosh Yeshiva’s Wife

A simple telephone call can sometimes have an enormous impact. It can lift the spirits of those who are discouraged and infuse new energy into the hearts of people who are struggling. It can be a source of enormous encouragement and enthusiasm, and sometimes it can inject new meaning into life itself.

This particular phone call was fairly short, but it contained a world of meaning. It began with a woman’s voice on the other end of the line: “Hello, is this Elisheva? This is Gita Finkel, Rav Eliezer Yehuda’s wife. My husband was present for a chaburah that your husband delivered today, and he said it was wonderful. You are very fortunate.”

There are some moments in life that will always be remembered as watershed moments, when life changed from one moment to the next. I wouldn’t be surprised if the lives of that kollel yungerman and his wife were dramatically changed by that phone call from Rebbetzin Finkel, and if it turned out to be one of the most memorable and momentous occasions in their lives.