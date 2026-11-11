Herzog Taps Eizenkot to Form Government

This is it. The die has been cast. On Sunday evening, President Herzog invited Gadi Eizenkot, chairman of the Yashar party, to meet with him and receive the mandate to form the next government—or at least to attempt to do so. It is a highly complex challenge. Despite Eizenkot’s apparent victory, the story may not be over yet. In fact, it may be far from over.

There was never any real doubt that Herzog was make this choice, since he is almost completely bound by the number of recommendations received by each candidate. Last week, the parties elected to the 26th Knesset were invited to send representatives to meet with the president at his official residence, and Herzog asked them who they recommended to lead the new government. No one was surprised when Eizenkot received a greater number of recommendations, since he has a majority against Netanyahu with the support of the Arabs. Let me stress that this is with the Arabs’ support! And when UTJ decided that they would not recommend anyone, the margin in favor of Eizenkot widened significantly, with 67 members of the Knesset in his favor (i.e., the 48 members of the change bloc and the 19 Arabs) versus 46 who supported Netanyahu.

Eizenkot has almost a full month to notify the president whether he has succeeded in forming a government. If he succeeds, then he will bring his government before the Knesset for its approval. If he fails, then the president will probably give Netanyahu a chance. According to the Basic Law: The Government, Eizenkot has exactly 28 days to form a government from the time the mandate is handed to him, which means that his deadline is December 6. If he doesn’t manage to complete his task within that time, he will be able to ask the president for an extension of 14 days, pushing off the deadline until December 20. That extension isn’t automatic; it is subject to the president’s discretion. If Eizenkot fails to assemble a government during the time available to him, the president will be able to assign the task to a different member of the Knesset, subject to the provisions of the law. And if that attempt fails as well, the Knesset will either have to choose yet another candidate to assemble a government or call another election. At this point, many believe that a repeat election is exactly where we are headed.

To explain the situation, let’s try placing ourselves in Gadi Eizenkot’s shoes for a moment. Eizenkot will try to use the 48 mandates belonging to the change bloc to form an emergency national government, which he will then attempt to expand. Among the possible scenarios that have been suggested is the establishment of a government with the external support, or at least abstention, of Raam and UTJ.

On one side of the spectrum, there is the Raam Arab party (not the Joint Arab List, which is considered the more extreme of the two Arab parties), and on the other side is United Torah Judaism. If Eizenkot forms a government, he may be relying on the support of both of these parties, which are ostensibly polar opposites. Eizenkot hopes that Shas will later join as well, which would presumably give him a majority in the government without the Arab parties: his 48 seats, together with the seven seats of UTJ and the six seats of Shas. That adds up to exactly 61 mandates. For the time being, Shas has declared its allegiance to the right and to the Netanyahu. Perhaps the rationale is that the chareidim do not wish to have all their proverbial eggs in a single basket. The problem, however, is that Eizenkot does not have 61 seats in his coalition without Shas, which would mean that his government would have to rely on the Arabs’ support, at least at first. And that is an issue because Avigdor Lieberman says he will not agree to doing that.

Let me also add a few words about the Shas party: Aryeh Deri surprised everyone (then again, perhaps it wasn’t much of a surprise) by informing the Knesset speaker that he is not interested in being sworn in as a member of the new Knesset, and will be replaced by the individual occupying the next spot on the Shas party’s list. The same move was made by Dror Amos, who hasn’t yet served as a member of the Knesset and was placed on the sixth spot on Shas’s list; he, too, decided to quit before the government is formed. And Moshe Abutbul, who occupied the seventh spot on Shas’s slate, announced as well that he is not interested in joining the Knesset. As a result, the veteran MKs from the Shas party who occupy the eighth and ninth positions on the slate will be sworn in: Ariel Bosso, who previously served as a minister, and Yosef Taieb, who chaired the Knesset Education Committee. Let us wish them all the best of success.

Lieberman Lifts His Boycott on Chareidim

It will be very difficult for Eizenkot to establish a government that relies on Arab support, even if he needs only the support of Raam (Mansour Abbas and company). For one thing, there is a heavy cloud of public resentment surrounding the seats that the Arabs won in the election, some of which were ostensibly obtained through improper means. There is much reason to believe that many Arabs were paid for their votes with funding received from foreign countries. This story hasn’t died down since the rumors first exploded; on the contrary, the outrage has only grown. While Judge Noam Sohlberg, the chairman of the Central Elections Committee, insisted on continuing the process and bringing the results of the election to the president, the public reaction has been indignant. If Eizenkot forms a government with the Arabs’ support, with the full knowledge that their power seems to have been obtained through illicit means, it will appear illegitimate to much of the public.

But that is by far not his biggest challenge. Avigdor Lieberman, chairman of Yisrael Beiteinu, has announced that his party will not sit in a government formed with Arab support under any circumstances. Moreover, he vowed to vote against such a government. Lieberman’s party holds seven seats, and if he votes against the government, even UTJ’s support will not be enough for it to stand. In effect, this seems to have put an end to Eizenkot’s dream.

Now, you may be wondering why Lieberman isn’t bothered by the presence of UTJ in the government. After all, he spent the entire campaign vowing that he would never sit in a government with the Arabs or the chareidim, and he repeatedly pledged that he will not tolerate any exemptions from the draft. How can anyone expect him to join a government that includes chareidim? The answer is that Lieberman recently made a dramatic turnaround. He announced that he has come to the conclusion that, in light of the election results, he will compromise on some of his campaign promises, and has chosen to back down on his pledge not to sit with the chareidim. As far as he is concerned, his boycott on the chareidim has been lifted. This reversal evoked a flurry of reactions spanning the political spectrum, including one political cartoon that shows Lieberman searching through a garbage dump for the chareidi he left there. (Years ago, Lieberman notoriously declared that the chareidim should be carried in wheelbarrows to the garbage dump.) It has now been revealed, however, that a group of chareidim have been secretly meeting with Lieberman for a long time.

With Lieberman having softened his stance, it might sound like there is some hope for the new government, but as the old saying goes, it isn’t over until it’s over. Remember, there are other parties in the change bloc as well. Let’s assume that Eizenkot will accept the compromise on the draft that Lieberman is willing to tolerate. After all, it makes sense that Eizenkot will agree to compromise on the issue, since he is very interested in forming a government. But what about Bennett and Lapid? And what about the Democrats party? They, too, have spent the entire campaign pontificating about the draft.

In addition, Lieberman’s reversal was most likely not intended for Eizenkot to become the prime minister. Rather, Lieberman’s goal was likely to capture the office of prime minister for himself. He may be hoping that Eizenkot will fail, and then he will announce that he himself has a realistic path toward establishing a government by including UTJ, Shas, and then some of the Likud seats or his other political allies. When the left-wing parties see that it is possible to form a government and remove the current prime minister from power, their hatred for Netanyahu might override their hatred for lomdei Torah. But all of this remains to be seen.

To make a long story short, we seem to be only at the beginning of this story.

Will Anyone Produce a Reasonable Draft Law?

While Lieberman hopes that UTJ will finish the process of reaching an agreement with him, it is still unclear what will happen with the Shas party. And UTJ itself hasn’t yet come to a clear conclusion. It’s true that they have already taken half a step in his direction by refraining from recommending any candidate for prime minister, on the instructions of their gedolim. However, they haven’t said a word about whether they will support a government led by Eizenkot or Lieberman. What they have made clear is that the most important question to them isn’t whether Netanyahu or someone else will be prime minister; instead, the most critical issue is regulating the status of lomdei Torah. The question is whether Lieberman or Eizenkot will make it possible to achieve that. Lieberman has been touting the draft law that he personally introduced in the Knesset in 2008, which the chareidim opposed at the time. That law, however, is much better for the chareidim than the bill that Netanyahu and Bismut tried to pass at the end of the previous Knesset’s term. Nevertheless, it is far from certain that the chareidim will be able to agree to the law, even if it benefits them due to the extenuating circumstances. And it is even more doubtful that they will be able to actually vote in favor of it.

The chareidi parties have already made it clear that they cannot support a bill that states that anyone who is not learning Torah will be required to join the army. This is a statement that simply cannot be made. Nor can the chareidi parties agree to draconian sanctions and high draft targets. But it seems unlikely that anyone will introduce a bill that meets all their requirements. And even if a law is passed without sanctions, without quotas, and without the requirement for any chareidi to join the army, there is no question that the Supreme Court will strike down the law in response to the inevitable petitions. This brings us back to the old problem: Any law that the chareidim can accept will likely be disqualified by the Supreme Court, and any law that the Supreme Court will accept is likely to be intolerable for the chareidim.

There are various opinions as to how this seemingly insoluble problem will be addressed. Some believe that things will work out; they argue that the Supreme Court justices are politicians like any other, and that they will accept any law that must be passed in order for someone else to replace Netanyahu as prime minister and for Yariv Levin to be removed from the position of minister of justice. They are also well aware that the Supreme Court is going to change its face over the coming years; there will be ten new judges on the court, as well as a new attorney general and a new state prosecutor. Whoever controls the Justice Ministry in the coming years will have the power to determine the character of the Supreme Court for the next 20 years. This is yet another factor that everyone is taking into account.

The bottom line is that the chareidim are in an unenviable position, having to choose between multiple unfavorable options.

The Left-Wing Bloc Is Divided Within

In light of the political situation, tensions in Israel are at a record high. Everyone is waiting to hear what Golan, Bennett, and Lapid will do. Golan, who heads the Democrats party, will probably find it very difficult to accept an alliance with the chareidim and give up his flagship demand for all the chareidim to be drafted. It will also be hard for him to accept Lieberman’s boycott of the Arabs.

At this point, the change bloc is finding it difficult even to carry out one of the first items on their agenda: replacing Knesset speaker Amir Ochana with a candidate of their own. For one thing, it took them time to agree among themselves on a candidate to replace him. Lieberman wanted the position to go to Oded Forer, a member of his party, while Bennett was demanding for it to be given to his partner, Yair Lapid, and Eizenkot wanted the position to be held by someone in his own party. In the end Eizenkot won out and MK Matan Kahana was chosen for the position. There are major implications to this decision, since a sitting Knesset speaker can be dismissed only by a vote of at least 90 members of the Knesset, and neither bloc will be capable of doing that.

Meanwhile, Lieberman will chair the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, MK Roy Folkman (Yashar) will head the Arrangements Committee and MK Liran Avishar Ben Chorin (B’Yachad) will head the Finance Committee.

The original plan was for a new Knesset speaker to be chosen this Tuesday, the day when the new Knesset will be sworn in. But the current speaker, Amir Ochana, announced that a different protocol will be followed: The change bloc must first submit a request, which it did, on behalf of 61 members of the Knesset (a majority of the Knesset) to replace him, and then he would convene a special Knesset sitting for that purpose within a week. On the surface, a week does not seem to be a long time, and Ochana’s insistence should not be interpreted as stalling for time. As of now, several separate requests have been submitted, with a total of 61 signatures among them. As for Ochana, there is no reason to suspect that he is trying to avoid being replaced: When Yuli Edelstein was the Knesset speaker, he received a request to call a Knesset sitting for his replacement to be chosen, and he did not do so. He was then overridden by the Supreme Court, which ordered him to hold a sitting within a short time. Ochana does not want to be in the same position.

On another note, I followed the meetings of the various party leaders with President Herzog, and I found it fascinating. This time, he wasn’t anemic or passive; he asked many questions, some of them difficult ones. For instance, when he met with the Shas party, he asked if they planned to make a reckoning to explain why they had lost about half their seats in the Knesset. And he asked the Arabs why they refused to label Hamas a terror organization. He challenged the change bloc to explain their boycotts, and he surprised the Democrats party when one of his aides asked them at the meeting, “At this exact moment, your spokesman has released a statement that the president probably voted for the Likud. Do you consider that appropriate?”

Netanyahu Calls for Unity, but What Kind of Unity?

The two blocs are deeply involved in coalition talks. In a speech to the nation motzoei Shabbos, Netanyahu called for unity—a code word for a government that will include both of the two largest parties, Likud and Yashar. Netanyahu did not reveal whether he plans to offer a rotation to Eizenkot. But if his intent is to form a government in which he will serve as prime minister throughout its term, why would he expect Eizenkot to accept it? While Eizenkot does not have an alternative government to offer, Netanyahu does not seem to have a path to forming a government either. This is why I feel that there is a good chance that there will be a repeat election. The only problem is that even another election won’t necessarily result in a majority for one of the two main blocs.

It is important to read Netanyahu’s words carefully and to assess whether he intends to remove his chareidi partners from the government once again. Here is what he said on motzoei Shabbos: “This is a time for unity. We have only one choice, and it isn’t national suicide but national unity. I call for the establishment of a national unity government that will include all the parties in the nationalist camp and all the Zionist parties that want to preserve our state.”

In other words, at least for now, Netanyahu is calling for a unity government that would essentially be based on the parties in the existing coalition, including Itamar Ben-Gvir’s party, Otzma Yehudit.

Netanyahu’s call was echoed by Defense Minister Yisroel Katz, who spoke at a state memorial ceremony on Har Herzl for the fallen soldiers of Operation Kadesh. “Our mission against Iran has not been completed,” Katz said. “Iran is trying to renew its efforts to obtain nuclear weapons, as well as additional efforts that place the State of Israel in serious danger. We cannot accept these threats. We must be united to face the great challenges that still await us. This is a time for unity, responsibility, and mutual solidarity.”

Again, he called for unity, but with whom? Does this include a rotation agreement? If you examine every word carefully, you will see that Netanyahu did not offer a rotation agreement, nor does he have any interest in one. He also doesn’t appear to be interested in dismantling the right-wing bloc, which includes Ben-Gvir, Betzalel Smotrich, and Moshe Feiglin. Rumor has it that Netanyahu has even warned UTJ that if they take steps toward forming a government with the left, they might pay a price for it in the future. Behind the scenes, senior ministers in the Likud party have claimed that if it comes down to a choice between a rotation agreement (with either Lieberman or Eizenkot) and a new election, they will opt for the election. The Likud is taking into account that many explosive issues will be discussed and will need to be decided in the government’s next term, especially the formation of a state commission of inquiry into the events of October 7 and the appointment of new judges.

Netanyahu repeated his call for unity several times and did so again in his speech to the opening session of the Knesset on Tuesday.

Of course, both Netanyahu and Eizenkot will try to recruit “defectors” from each other’s camps as well.

Mass Terror Attack Thwarted

With all due respect to the election and the inauguration of the 26th Knesset, there are other topics to discuss this week, and we haven’t even begun to look at other news yet.

First, I must report on a miracle that Hashem performed for us in His great kindness: The Shin Bet officially announced that a mass terror attack in the heart of Yerushalayim had been thwarted. A joint investigation conducted by the Shin Bet and the police exposed a plan for a multi-pronged terror attack at Lions’ Gate and on Har Habayis, which would have included the detonation of an explosive followed by a shooting attack on Jewish civilians and police officers. A 19-year-old resident of the neighborhood of Beit Chanina in Yerushalayim was arrested and is facing serious criminal charges.

Parenthetically, when the Shin Bet announces that a terror plot was “exposed,” it usually means that an Arab informant revealed it to them in exchange for a benefit of some kind. But that does not detract from the magnitude of the miracle.

The suspect revealed under questioning that he had been plotting the attack for about two years and that he carried out a series of activities in preparation for it, with the goal of harming as many people as possible and then escaping from the scene. The investigation indicates that he planned to carry out the attack in two stages, first by detonating an explosive near Lions’ Gate and then by entering Har Habayis and opening fire on Jewish policemen and civilians. He planned to carry out a murderous rampage and then to escape. During the preparation period, the suspect took advantage of his Friday prayers at the site to examine the security arrangements, observing the locations of security cameras and the deployment of Israeli forces, with the goal of getting to know the area in advance of the attack. At the same time, he researched the acquisition of weapons on the black market.

Under questioning, the suspect admitted to plotting the attack and related that he had made the decision after watching videos of the Hamas terror onslaught on October 7, 2023. It was also reported that acquaintances of the suspect provided incriminating information under questioning, which served to substantiate the suspicions against him.

As we have often noted, the posuk in Hallel states, “Praise Hashem, all the nations,” because there are times when the nations of the world are in a better position to praise Hashem for His kindness than we are—for we are often unaware of the extent of their nefarious schemes against us. We are often not aware of the extent to which we have been miraculously spared from their schemes.

Vandalism in a Shul in Afula

On a related note, there was a recent incident in Afula in which an Arab youth broke into a shul and vandalized it. A report from the police force in the north was carried in three chareidi newspapers and revealed that a 15-year-old youth was accused of breaking into a shul in Afula and destroying seforim after a quarrel with his family. The youth was accused of spilling liquids on seforim to ruin them, setting fire in the shul’s restrooms, and stealing its tzedokah box. “Officers of the Northern District who arrived at the scene found sacred seforim strewn across the floor and soaked in various liquids, as well as toilet paper rolls that had been set on fire in the lavatory. It was also determined that the tzedokah box had been stolen,” the police wrote in a statement, appending some painful images of the sifrei kodesh lying in disgrace. In an accompanying video, a police officer boasts about the courageous investigation and the quick identification of the suspect. Another video shows footage of the crimes from the security cameras. An ordinary police force would dryly report about the video footage that provided grounds for an arrest, but the Israeli police boasted about this operation as if they managed to conduct a sophisticated and daring investigation.

The incident took place three weeks ago at a Sephardic shul in Afula known as Heichal Shlomo. The suspect claimed under questioning that he had quarreled with his family and decided to vandalize the shul because of his “hostility toward the Jewish population.” Which leaves little doubt as to his own ethnicity….

However, in my view, the real story here is what happened next. Almost all the news outlets, including the chareidi newspapers, quoted the next part of the story more or less verbatim: “After the investigation was completed, the prosecution in the northern district filed an indictment against the minor, who is accused of committing the crimes of trespassing in a place of residence or worship, causing deliberate damage to property with racist motives, and theft.” The problem is that the law in the State of Israel does not include the desecration of a holy place as a separate category of crime. A criminal who burns a sefer Torah is charged with “property damage”; in the worst-case scenario, the prosecution will tack on a charge of vandalism “with a racist motive.” A person who breaks into a shul is considered exactly the same as someone who breaks into a home. And this makes a difference, because the sentence is determined accordingly. Years ago, I argued to the minister of internal security at the time that the law should impose much more severe penalties on criminals who vandalize shuls. He replied, “You are absolutely right. Tell your party to advance a law of that nature, and I will support it.”

Who Released the Chosson?

This past Shabbos, 30 lomdei Torah were held in military prison. A chassidish yungerman was freed very quickly on erev Shabbos, and some believe that it was due to the atmosphere that settled in after the election. All of a sudden, the draft doesn’t seem to be such a burning issue anymore.

In any event, I, like many others, was pained by the arrest of Yaari Malachi Lieberman two weeks ago. Yaari was a chosson who had just been married the previous Tuesday at a modest hall in Ashdod. I anticipated fierce protests in the wake of his arrest, and those protests indeed took place. I also observed the fierce reactions on the part of the chareidi Knesset members, which included a petition to the minister of defense signed by dozens of Knesset members. I have to admit that I found the petition somewhat puzzling, since I doubted that the defense minister, or even the prime minister, would have the authority to order the release of a draft evader who has been sentenced to time in prison. I then read that a Knesset member from Degel HaTorah had spoken with the minister of defense and reported that the minister had signed an agreement to lighten the sentence, and the chosson was released.

Something about this story, however, did not make sense to me. In the distant past, when I worked as an aide to then-Interior Minister Aryeh Deri, I was responsible for dealing with yeshiva bochurim who needed assistance with the draft. I handled dozens of cases, and I was later indicted on trumped-up charges of bribing an officer in the IDF Manpower Directorate who assisted me in helping bochurim in prison. In any event, the only procedure I was familiar with was a request for clemency, which every detainee is permitted to submit and which must be made available to him immediately. The request is forwarded to the relevant officer—in the case of yeshiva bochurim, the head of the Manpower Directorate—who is required to respond within 24 hours. If that is what took place in this case, then while the young man’s sentence might have been commuted, it would not be correct to say that the defense minister signed an agreement for that purpose. In fact, if the defense minister has the authority to order detainees released from prison before they have served their sentences, one must wonder why he didn’t do so for all the other bochurim and yungeleit who were arrested. Some people have claimed that the chosson was released from prison because he signed an agreement to join the army. I hope, however, that those rumors are untrue.

Personally, I used the mechanism of requesting clemency on numerous occasions to arrange for the release of yeshiva bochurim who were caught holding jobs or who returned from overseas without having received official permission to leave the country. In each case, I relayed a message to the bochur to submit a request for clemency, and then I approached the head of the Manpower Directorate on behalf of the interior minister and asked him to grant that request. When I had no choice, I also invoked Rav Ovadiah Yosef. This always worked, until the position was held by Elazar Stern, a man who wears a kippah serugah and despises Lomdei Torah. On one occasion, after he promised to approve a request for clemency but then reneged, Stern said to me, “Why should I sign this? Let him sit in jail!”

A Bombshell in the Netanyahu Trial

The ongoing trial of Prime Minister Netanyahu cannot be ignored. I have mentioned several times that I was considering writing an entire article about it, since new revelations have emerged every week that have shaken the entire state, especially Netanyahu’s supporters. As you know, former attorney general Avichai Mandelblit recently testified in court for nine days and admitted in almost all of his appearances to serious crimes that had been committed. And Mandelblit hasn’t even finished his testimony yet. He is almost finished appearing in the court, but the judges granted the defense extra time to study new material that was received before questioning him further. In the interim, the defense has asked for another witness to testify. Mandelblit appears to have admitted that the investigators carried out certain investigative measures that required his authorization but did not receive his approval as required by law, and that they also investigated new information without receiving his approval. Netanyahu’s attorney, Amit Chadad, is expected to complete his questioning of the former attorney general soon, at which point Mandelblit will be questioned by the defense attorney of Yediot Acharonot publisher Nuni Moses.

The most explosive bombshell came this past week, however, when the judges asked Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara to come to the courtroom so that they could speak with her. Baharav-Miara is ostensibly not connected to this case, since all the decisions regarding the case were made before she was appointed. Therefore, everyone was certain that the judges wanted to present a proposal to her, and the only proposal on the table was for the government to withdraw the indictment altogether. Baharav-Miara is the only official authorized to withdraw the indictment. The fact that the judges wanted to discuss the matter with her was itself an explosive development. The attorney general hasn’t yet responded to the request; however, the prosecution’s representatives commented to the judges that the request is highly irregular. To that, the judges responded, “We have seen during the trial that there were other things done in this case that are not the accepted procedure.” That was yet another bombshell.

Again, Baharav-Miara was not summoned to appear as a witness because she wasn’t yet heading the General Prosecution during the time period under discussion. She did not oversee the investigation into Netanyahu, and she did not file the indictment. Therefore, there was only one thing that the judges could have wanted from her—to discuss withdrawing the indictment. In fact, the judges recommended to the prosecutors once in the past to consider withdrawing the bribery charges in Case 4000 (the Bezeq-Walla case), but the prosecution decided at the time to keep the charges in place.

Parenthetically, the court sessions were cut back this week to only two days. Many believe, however, that even two days is too much. That is two days in which the person serving as prime minister of Israel, at least for now, will not be capable of doing his job.

Rav Shmuel Rozovsky’s Visit to Porat Yosef

Let me end this week’s column with a Torah-related story.

I am practically addicted to the weekly parshah newsletter published by Hibadroot. Rav Zamir Cohen is always original, and he is always edifying. He also has a remarkable ability to strike the right note with his audience, even though many of his readers are not bnei Torah—although that is what they will eventually become, with Hashem’s help. As someone who has some involvement in the writing industry, I can’t help but feel a bit envious of his incredible success every week at transmitting deep and broad messages to the public in such concise form, without compromising their clarity.

I have been given a number of opportunities to hear him speak on topics of halacha, aggadah, and hashkofah. Rav Cohen is the type of person who always seems ready with a tasteful, logical answer to any question that is presented to him. While I am not even qualified to praise the breadth of his knowledge, I can certainly say that as someone who attends his lectures, I always find them deeply enjoyable. There is good reason that he is one of the most sought-after lecturers in Israel, who always speaks to packed auditoriums, as well as a well-known author of books, including works intended to bring people closer to Torah. His books sell tens of thousands of copies through the Hidabroot store. I once saw his schedule and discovered that he delivers at least two shiurim a day; he regularly traverses the length and breadth of the country, his accomplishments are highly impressive, and tens of thousands of people attend his lectures. There is no doubt that thousands of people have been led to strengthen their commitment to Yiddishkeit on account of his influence. And despite all of his other activities, he manages to continue serving as rosh yeshiva of Yeshivas Avnei Nezer in Beitar, a yeshiva whose success is considered beyond the natural order. Perhaps his accomplishments in kiruv have generated zechuyos that have assisted him and his talmidim as well. In any event, he serves as evidence that the busiest person is sometimes the person most capable of accomplishing things.

Now, why do I mention him at this time? Because I read in the Yabia Omer newsletter last week that Rav Zamir Cohen told the following story: “When we were learning in Yeshivas Porat Yosef in the Old City of Yerushalayim thirty years ago, there was a kollel for kohanim for the study of Kodshim in the Jewish Quarter that had been established by Rav Shmuel Rozovsky, who was a kohen [as well as the rosh yeshiva of Ponovezh and a rov who was once chosen to serve on the Bais Din Hagadol]. Rav Rozovsky occasionally visited our yeshiva and urged the kohanim among the bochurim to attend the weekly shiur that he delivered to kohanim. Rav Ovadiah Yosef, who was a younger man at the time, was once invited to deliver a shiur kloli in the kollel while he was there, and everyone was astounded by the depth and breadth of his discussion of a complicated sugya in Kodshim. After the shiur, one of the yungeleit told Rav Ovadiah that they were struggling to understand several sugyos on Kodshim, and he requested permission to ask Rav Ovadiah to explain the sugyos to them. Rav Rozovsky, who was standing behind Rav Ovadiah, motioned to the yungerman that he should not ask that question, since it is inappropriate to embarrass someone by challenging them to explain a sugya that they aren’t currently learning. Nevertheless, Rav Ovadiah agreed to explain the subjects to them, and he proceeded to astound them with his detailed, encyclopedic knowledge of the sugyos and his incisive analyses, as he proceeded to discuss each sugya as if he had just finished studying it. When the discussion was finally over, Rav Rozovsky remarked, ‘I never believed that such a person could exist in our generation.’”