My Take on the News

Outrage Over Arrest of Chosson During Sheva Brachos

With the election behind us, reports of police brutality against chareidim and arrests of yeshiva bochurim are beginning once again. On Sunday evening, a chosson was arrested in the middle of his sheva brachos. The chosson, a baal teshuvah who learns in Yeshivas Ohr Hachaim and previously attended a Lev L’Achim midrashah program, is named Yaari Malachi Lieberman and was married last Tuesday in Ashdod. Yaari was arrested by police officers in civilian attire when he disembarked from a bus with his new wife on his way to a sheva brachos celebration.

Now, it is true that the law considers him a criminal and a draft evader, but this arrest evoked a wave of extraordinary outrage. Yaari was brought before a judge within a few hours and sentenced to 20 days in military prison. Yinon Azulai of the Shas party quickly enlisted a large number of members of the Knesset, including some secular MKs, who signed a letter to the minister of defense calling for him to be released immediately. MK Yaakov Asher also released a statement decrying the arrest: “This is not a totalitarian state or a police state. Arresting a chosson in the middle of his sheva brachos is an incredibly callous act. I demanded of the minister of defense to arrange his immediate release and to return him to his family and his celebration.” Porush and Goldknopf released similar outraged statements; however, none of this seemed likely to yield any practical benefit for the chosson.

The arrest was actually a vindictive move on the part of the military police, in the wake of their first attempt to arrest Yaari in Modiin one month ago. At the time, a huge crowd showed up to block the police from arresting him, and they were forced to give up and leave without their prisoner. Smarting from their defeat by the crowd, they decided to take revenge, using his cell phone to track him and then hurrying to bring him before a judge after he was taken into custody. As far as I know, however, holding grudges and acting out of vindictiveness are not exactly marks of professionalism. On Sunday evening, major protests were held in Beit Shemesh and Yerushalayim, which evoked a violent police response; the police even threw stun grenades into the crowd, in violation of their own policies. The chosson was released on Monday morning, possibly because of the protests but more likely because he signed a commitment to enlist. I am not certain, however, that he will actually join the army in the end.

In the wake of this story, in addition to other arrests last week and the dozens of bnei Torah who spent the past Shabbos in jail, the situation has become utterly intolerable. This is far beyond anything the religious community could be expected to endure. To be honest, even a single yungerman or bochur sitting in prison would be too much for us. Parenthetically, a kollel yungerman was freed last weekend in time for Shabbos after heavy pressure was exerted on the authorities, taking advantage of the fact that he holds American citizenship. Even Ambassador Huckabee was asked to intervene. Some have speculated that the recent arrests were part of a ploy to push the chareidi parties to support Gadi Eizenkot. If that is true, then it would mean that the police and the army are extremely politicized. Personally, however, I think that this theory is a bit farfetched.

At the protests in Bnei Brak last Thursday in response to the arrests of Torah learners, the brutality of the police response exceeded anything we have seen in the past two years—and we have seen plenty of horrific violence. The officers threw smoke grenades at protestors, most of whom were youths, in direct violation of their own policies. Police officers also beat the protestors viciously; one of their victims was a young man on the autistic spectrum who happened to wander into the area. That should not be taken to imply that it is acceptable in any way to beat anyone, even someone who is not disabled, but the experience of this youth shows that the police completely lack restraint. In addition, a young man who was responsible for filming the police brutality for a news network in Bnei Brak was arrested and his camera was confiscated, which only compounded the police’s crimes. The violence was so pronounced that even the secular media called for an investigation. In fact, it stood in stark contrast to the response to a concurrent protest in Tel Aviv by demonstrators in favor of a government with the Arabs, where the police treated the protestors with kid gloves. Even a woman from the Democrats party, who will be a member of the Knesset in a few days, sent a letter to the police commissioner demanding that the police officers who responded to the chareidi protest with violence be investigated and tried in court.

Itamar Ben-Gvir, the government minister who oversees the police force, claimed that the horrific violence on Thursday was politically motivated. In response to images from the scene, he wrote, “The police commissioner is trying to curry favor with the left and turning the chareidim into his punching bag. For days already, the commissioner has been trying to please the incoming government; he apparently thinks that this will help him gain the favor of Yair Golan. These shocking images from the Geha Junction are part of [Police Commissioner Dani] Levi’s new agenda of pandering to the left. It is unfortunate that Levi, who has done everything I asked for the past year and a half, began breaking the law in his dealings with chareidim on the day after the election and turning them into his personal punching bag.”

It may be relevant to note that Yair Golan is the head of the Democrats party and has set his sights on the position of minister of internal security, among other things—the position currently held by Ben-Gvir. If Golan takes that portfolio, then he will become responsible for the police force. That might explain why the police have been working to gain his favor.

Seminary Girls from Tifrach Spared by a Miracle

Last Friday, a major miracle took place when a bus traveling from Tifrach to Netivot in the south, carrying a large group of seminary girls on a school trip, collided with a tractor. The bus driver was killed immediately, and some of the teachers sitting in the front of the bus were injured, several moderately and one seriously. However, the dozens of girls on the bus sustained only light injuries. This was a major chessed from Above. The accident occurred on Route 25, near the moshav known as Shibbolim in the Negev. The accident was reported to Magen Dovid Adom at 8:02 a.m., and emergency responders quickly arrived at the scene and provided medical treatment to the victims, while firefighters from the Netivot station worked to extricate passengers who were trapped in the bus. The firefighting service reported that three women were removed from the bus while fully conscious and were transferred for medical treatment.

The severity of the accident was revealed only after the fact. After the victims were examined, the MDA team was forced to pronounce the death of the bus driver, who had been trapped in the bus while unconscious and lacking a pulse. A 61-year-old woman was seriously injured, suffering from multiple traumatic injuries. A 35-year-old woman was moderately injured, and 22 additional passengers were lightly injured. The victims were transported to Soroka and Barzilai Hospitals for treatment. After the accident, Route 25 was closed to westbound traffic. The police worked to redirect traffic, and accident inspectors from the police force opened an investigation into the circumstances of the accident. Based on all the findings, this could have been a disaster on an unimaginable scale; the fact that the incident didn’t end much more tragically was nothing short of miraculous. May Hashem protect us.

On an unrelated note, the gedolei Yisroel released a letter last week warning the public to begin preparations for Shabbos early, following the changing of the clocks last week and in light of the fact that sunset is rapidly moving earlier in the day. These days, the sun sets before 5:00 in the evening. It takes time to get used to this situation, which is why the rabbonim released their warnings. The letter was directed especially at people who travel out of their cities for Shabbos; the rabbonim warned them not to delay their departures until the last minute in order to avoid being caught in traffic jams. In general, travelers are urged to leave no later than 1:00 on Friday afternoon. And I must add that I have always admired people who pay out of their own pockets for such notices to benefit the public; some of these letters are printed in newspapers as paid advertisements.

School Guard Fired for Allowing a Tefillin Stand

Meanwhile, as we settle back into routine, some of the country’s routine challenges and conflicts are resurfacing. A security guard at the Alon high school in Ramat Hasharon was recently dismissed from his job after a person entered the school grounds without authorization and set up a stand for students to wear tefillin. The incident occurred on a Friday, when the visitor was permitted to enter the school premises and set up a tefillin stand for the students. After that incident, the municipal official in charge of school security carried out an investigation, which found that the security guard had failed to uphold the rules for admitting visitors and securing the institution and had permitted the visitor to enter the school grounds without appropriate authorization. The security guard was fired, and the rest of the guards and the security company were required to study the relevant rules again. Andi Kliski, the principal of the school, explained in a letter to the parents that the administration had made the safety of students and visitors to the school a top priority.

Let’s just take a moment to digest this story, though. A security guard was fired from his job because he permitted someone to enter the school grounds and help the students put on tefillin, and the principal wrote a letter to the parents explaining the decision. As far as she was concerned, it was entirely sensible decision—because of a tefillin stand.

Principal Kliski’s letter explained, “The visitor’s entry took place in violation of the protocols of the school system and the Ministry of Education. Faculty members noticed the incident immediately and responded quickly to restore order and security, and the security guard removed the visitor from the school grounds. The school security officer conducted an immediate on-site review, and the decision was made to terminate the guard’s employment at the school. In addition, security and entry procedures were reviewed with all the guards at the high school and with the security company, to prevent similar incidents in the future. We attach the utmost importance to strict adherence to entry and security procedures. The safety of the school’s students and all those who enter its premises is our highest priority.”

I would like to raise whether it is really a security threat to allow students to wear tefillin in the school. What is this woman thinking? How can a school principal possibly make such a statement?

Of course, this reminds me of the determined battle waged by Orel Malik of Ramat Gan to permit tefillin stands to be set up in secular schools. I have reported on his struggle several times, and I accompanied him on his visits to the Knesset as well. Malik’s efforts recently bore fruit when the minister of education issued instructions requiring every school to accommodate requests from students for the opportunity to wear tefillin on school grounds. The tefillin issue also came up in the election campaign, when Aryeh Deri announced that if Shas receives the education portfolio, every student in every school will receive a pair of tefillin and a siddur as a bar mitzvah gift from the government.

A Rebuke to the Education Ministry

Speaking of the Education Ministry, I don’t know much about education or about budgets, but I do know how to read, and this news item speaks volumes: “The District Court in Yerushalayim recently overturned a decision of the Ministry of Education to deduct 715,612 NIS from the budget of the Pri Chochmah seminary, a special education high school in Yerushalayim. Judge Eli Abarbanel determined that the ministry had decided to cut funding without providing the required justification. The Education Ministry was also ordered to pay 7000 shekels in legal expenses to the nonprofit organization that operates the seminary. The affair began with two inspections conducted by the Licensing, Supervision, and Enforcement Administration of the Ministry of Education in December 2024 and March 2025. The inspectors found very poor attendance at the school; one class in the twelfth grade did not have a single student present, although the faculty claimed that the girls attended school only in the afternoon. Based on these findings, the ministry decided to revoke the funding for 14 girls in the two twelfth-grade classes, claiming that the reports of their enrollment were improper.”

The seminary could have responded to all the Education Ministry’s arguments, but as everyone knows in Israel, it takes a miracle for a government ministry to listen to anyone. The Education Ministry asserted that its decision had been made professionally, based on two separate inspections, and there was no reason to question it.

Until this point, this story is fairly routine. The Education Ministry’s inspectors are known to be quick to pull the trigger. They will freeze or revoke government funding at the drop of a hat, and any objections are bound to fall on deaf ears. The schools that suffer from this capricious behavior tend to be too weak or exhausted to fight back. But this time was different. Advocate Tishler, who represented the seminary, wrote, “The Ministry of Education has recently been conducting inspections in schools in the category of ‘recognized but unofficial,’ including inspections of student attendance. Very often, even when the organizations behind those schools present arguments and solid evidence of their claims, the ministry still decides to deduct significant sums, sometimes even millions of shekels, from their funding. Its decisions make it clear that the arguments of the organizations do not receive real attention, and hearings are conducted merely as a formality.”

The Ministry of Education responded simply, “The court ruling was received by the ministry and is being studied.”

In my humble opinion, the ministry should indeed study the court’s decision, and it should also make a reckoning of its own behavior. A government official must understand that he is a public servant and not the master of the world, and if he harms another person or an institution, he should personally pay the price for it. Officials in government ministries must cease behaving like dictators; they must listen to others and refrain from making arbitrary, unethical budget cuts. And the greatest victims of their hubris, unfortunately, are chareidi institutions.

Fears for Our Brethren in France

There is a good deal of news to cover this week. For instance, the Supreme Court judges issued yet another decision this week against the Torah; this time, it had to do with the authorities of the rabbinic botei din in Eretz Yisroel. Time after time, the judges have been trying to curtail the power of the country’s dayanim. This time, in response to a petition from the Reform movement, the court issued a conditional order preventing the botei din from adjudicating child support, property distribution, and child custody in divorce cases without the consent of both spouses. Slowly but surely, they are working to strip the country’s botei din of the little power that they still possess.

There is also plenty to write about France, where the religious Jewish population has been suffering terribly from the rise of Islam in the country. According to recent reports, a shul in the 19th district of Paris was ransacked by vandals, Jewish-owned stores in Marseilles were vandalized and looted, and Jewish communities in other cities are living in terror. Minyanim in dozens of shuls in France were called off on both of the past two Shabbosos to avoid endangering the mispallelim.

Another subject that deserves attention is the ongoing criminal trial of Prime Minister Netanyahu. Avichai Mandelblit, who served as attorney general when the prime minister was first indicted, has been on the witness stand for the past two weeks as a witness for the defense and is desperately trying to escape from judicial scrutiny. He has already been castigated by the judges numerous times. Time and again, it has become clear that the investigative actions carried out by police investigators did not receive his advance approval, even though it is required by law when a public official is under investigation. These revelations were so devastating that Netanyahu asked the judges to halt the trial, citing the rare legal doctrine of abuse of process. He also asked for the police to be ordered to investigate the apparent fabrication of cases by the investigators, most of whom have turned out to be members of the left.

And after reviewing all those news items, I still haven’t said a word about the security situation. Everything is happening under a cloud of uncertainty, with the fear of an imminent war between America and Iran, and therefore between Iran and Israel, constantly hovering in the air. The situation is not simple at all.

But let me turn your attention back to the recent election, even though it is the subject of an entire separate article as well. I have a few more comments and anecdotes to add. But first, let me make one point: If anyone thought that the suspicion of Qatari interference might cause the election to be repeated, then those hopes were dashed on Sunday night, when Judge Sohlberg, flanked by the attorney general and the director of the Shin Bet, announced that the affair would not have any impact on the certification of the election results on Wednesday and the presentation of the results to the president.

The Polls Prove It: Secular Israelis Have No Interest in Draft Evaders

Many conclusions have already been drawn from the election, and many more have yet to be drawn. First of all, it is generally assumed that every election has a winner and a loser. Therefore, we tend to expect an election to be followed by one camp dancing with joy and the other tearing out its collective hair in anguish. This time, however, was different: There are no winners and no losers. Netanyahu is digging in his heels with the 53 mandates held by his bloc, watching in frustration as the formation of a new government under his leadership seems to be beyond his reach. He has no way of crossing the threshold of 61 mandates with his natural coalition partners. But while Eizenkot can claim repeatedly that the bloc of Netanyahu’s opponents was victorious, he knows that he, too, is in an impossible situation, without the ability to form a government of his own. And if he entertained even the slightest thought of assembling a coalition that would rely on Arab support, the allegations of foreign interference in the election have completely reshuffled the deck. In fact, as always, the cure was prepared before the blow: The left-wing bloc has been crying for two years already, in light of the Yonasan Urich case, that Qatar is an enemy state. Now it has become clear that their protestations essentially led them to shoot themselves in the foot. And Eizenkot’s coalition partners have emerged from the election battered and limping. The Democrats party admitted that they expected a much better showing. B’Yachad (Bennett and Lapid) received less than the sum of its two constituent parts. And Lieberman escaped the electoral threshold by the skin of his teeth. None of them has any reason to celebrate or boast.

For the chareidi parties, as well, the election has resulted in mixed feelings. On the one hand, it is good that the “bloc of change” didn’t achieve a parliamentary majority, since they will now be forced to seek allies on the other side of the political spectrum. At the same time, it is disappointing that Netanyahu did not muster a majority even with the chareidim on his side, which means that the right-wing bloc will likewise have to recruit another party, or a handful of defectors, to its side. And while the chareidim can celebrate the performance of UTJ, and especially Degel HaTorah, in the election, it is also saddening, since the party could theoretically have achieved much more. If the electoral threshold had been lower, for instance, the mandates would have been distributed differently and UTJ would easily have won an eighth seat. For Shas, as well, the election brought good news and bad news. The good news is that the party managed to bring in about 300,000 votes, which I consider an extraordinary accomplishment in light of the stiff opposition and campaign of incitement that they faced. Keep in mind that Smotrich’s party, even with the inclusion of Moshe Feiglin and the settlers, received more than 10,000 votes fewer than Shas, and Ben-Gvir, who expected results in the double digits, came out only slightly ahead of them. Even UTJ, with all its component factions, outperformed Shas only by a small margin. Here, too, one can say that if the electoral threshold had been lower, Shas would have received eight or nine mandates rather than six.

It appears that the decree in Shomayim was that this election would not lead to any clear victors or losers. This time, there would be no one whose blood was clearly spilled and no one who could dance on that blood.

The election also laid bare the lie in the “draft dodgers” narrative. According to polls published by Maariv and Yisroel Hayom on the Friday before the election, the draft of yeshiva bochurim was only fourth or fifth on the list of priorities of the average Israeli voter, despite the attempts by some parties to cast it as the core issue in Israeli society at this time. The question of the draft was exploited by a false campaign designed to stoke hatred and incitement, which continued until the very last moment. Even on Election Day itself, there were malicious text messages circulating to the public, such as this one: “This is Bennett. There is one hour until the polls close, and I am sounding the alarm. There is a surge in voting among the draft dodgers, and we need to save Israel….” Throughout the campaign Bennett boasted that he would transfer 30 billion shekels from the “draft dodgers” to the “serving public.” True, no one believes his word anymore now that he has broken it so many times, but the attitude still filters through. And on the afternoon of Election Day, Gadi Eizenkot released the following message: “After October 7, we need to establish a government that will unite all parts of the nation and institute a universal draft…. Only a vote for Yashar will ensure that the Zionistic government of the draft will be installed.” But despite his previous grandstanding, Eizenkot is now searching for every possible excuse to bring the chareidim into the government and to compromise on his demands for a universal draft. In fact, even the politicians who insisted that the IDF is suffering from a dire manpower shortage are now pushing Eizenkot to make concessions on the draft. Apparently, unseating Netanyahu overrides all other concerns, even those that, according to their claims, are matters of pikuach nefesh.

The Lies Are Exposed

The election has also provided us with a memorable lesson on the destructive power of the ego. We have seen how pride can warp people’s thinking, distorting their perceptions and leading them into folly. Yoaz Hendel and Yaron Zelicha, for instance, spent the entire campaign promising that their party would be the surprise of this election. On the eve of the election, they crowed that a weekend poll had shown them receiving five mandates. But all they actually received was 154,000 votes, placing them below the electoral threshold of 3.25 percent of the total vote. Thanks to the record turnout in the Arab community, the threshold was pushed up to 165,000 votes, and Hendel and Zelicha were washed out of the Knesset.

Ofer Winter, too, allowed his ego to mislead him. He, too, was confident that he would receive five mandates, but his party came away with only 95,000 votes. And it wasn’t long ago that I received a message from my good friend Avi Maoz that read, “Hello, Tzvi. According to in-depth surveys, Noam L’Yisroel, the party headed by Avi Maoz, is continuing to increase its strength. This evening, we have reached 121,000 supporters, and we are still moving forward.” In the end, Noam received only 9,923 votes.

This is a phenomenon that repeats itself in every election: Intelligent people lose their common sense and persist in running when their chances of victory are nil, resulting in nothing but harm. And I can guarantee that there will be a similar phenomenon in the election for the 27th Knesset, whenever that may be.

That is to say nothing of Hatzibbur Hachareidi, the party that refers to itself as “the Chareidi Public.” This election has revealed very clearly that, despite its name, the party does not represent the chareidi public. We all sensed throughout the campaign that the party’s supposed popularity was merely an illusion, but we had no way of being sure of that, and we certainly did not realize just how inflated their numbers were. In the end, they received 10,594 votes, and most, if not all, of those votes apparently came from anti-chareidi voters. How do I know that? It’s very simple: The votes received by the party are broken down by city. They received only 758 votes in the large city of Bnei Brak, while there were 52 ballots cast in their favor in Alon Shvut, 104 in Raanana, and 95 in Modiin-Maccabim-Reut. The lost votes are regrettable. As for Tzeva Shachor, which received 11,274 votes, it would be a shame for me even to waste words writing about their poor showing. I will never understand why they entered the race at all, but there is no question that they were blinded by their delusions. The lesson is clear: a party whose very first actions are to cause damage and denigrate the gedolei Yisroel has no future.

During this campaign and afterward, we also discovered how people tend to throw political spins into the air without concern for the facts. At the beginning of this week, I read the following: “The chairman of the Zehut party sent an urgent letter to Judge Sohlberg, claiming that in light of these allegations [of foreign interference in the election], swearing in the Knesset under the current circumstances would constitute a serious blow to democracy, and the Knesset of Israel must not be born in sin. Therefore, the process must be halted, and a repeat election must be considered.”

After I came across that report, I encountered Judge Sohlberg at a coffee station as he tried to make himself a cup of coffee; as it turned out, the water wasn’t as hot as it needed to be. In a one-on-one conversation, the judge seems nothing like his public image of a wicked man sitting in his ivory tower. In any event, I asked him if there was really a possibility that the results of the election would be scrapped, and he replied, “I do not possess that authority at all.” Thus, any report of a potential repeat election is purely fake news.

In another case of pure spin, Gadi Eizenkot wrote triumphantly, “A majority of Israeli citizens, by a margin of more than half a million votes, voted against the October 7 government and draft evasion.” However, his arithmetic and his assertion fall apart under the slightest scrutiny. How, exactly, does he conclude that a majority voted against Netanyahu’s government? This conclusion is possible only if you include the Arab votes. But does anyone really believe that the Arabs voted against October 7 and against draft evasion?

The bottom line is that there is plenty to learn from the election of 2026 about the power of lies and the perils of hubris.

Meanwhile, an absurd but massive billboard, which presumably cost a small fortune, appeared on erev Shabbos after the election, announcing that “over 180,000 people (or five mandates) stopped voting for Shas and United Torah Judaism and expressed their outrage in a united cry: No quotas and no compromises!” Now, even according to their reasoning, they could just as easily have announced that over 600,000 people expressed their support for the two chareidi parties, given that UTJ received over 312,000 votes and Shas received nearly 300,000. After all, this particular coin has two sides, yet they emphasized one side of the coin while completely ignoring the other. Besides, every single political commentator has explained that the loss of ground for the Shas party is due to the lack of support from its traditional voters. There was no chareidi defection from the Shas party; it retained its chareidi support base and lost many of its less religious supporters. What sense is there in anyone claiming that the opposite is true?

Secular Media Explains Chareidi Nighttime Voting

At the same time, I observed several dimensions of kiddush Hashem on Election Day. First, the average chareidi voter’s sense of responsibility was clearly in evidence. The chareidi community showed once again that casting a ballot is an act of choosing life—a life of subservience to Hashem and the gedolei Yisroel. It is an act of bringing honor to the Master of the Universe. In fact, I know someone who did not want to vote and had a thousand reasons of his own to refrain from doing so. Nevertheless, he appeared at the polling station that evening with his wife. When someone questioned him about it, he explained sheepishly, “Rav Dov Landau went to Teveria and warned that anyone who didn’t vote would inherit Gehinnom, and Rav Moshe Hillel Hirsch went to Ofakim and cried out that it is a matter of life or death. How, then, could I justify staying home?”

Personally, I received four telephone calls from Degel HaTorah headquarters in Givat Shaul, where the campaign workers wanted to make sure that I had voted. Every vote was critical, and the party worked diligently to make sure that no voter missed the polls. At 7:00 in the evening, at the Degel HaTorah headquarters in Givat Shaul a heavy rain caused an electric outage. Undaunted, the volunteers continued working in the dark, using the lights on their cell phones to scour lists as they made call after call. They soon moved to a local shul, after the rov gave a psak permitting the use of the premises for that purpose.

Meanwhile, the media was publishing constant updates on the voter turnout across the country, based on reports received from the Central Elections Committee. Throughout the day, they reported on extraordinarily high turnout in the Arab and Bedouin sectors, as well as masses of voters converging on the polling stations in Tel Aviv, Raanana, and other left-wing strongholds. They also announced that the turnout in the chareidi sector was low, and then the experts opined that the chareidim would begin appearing at the polls at 7:00 in the evening and would vote at night. They even had their own explanation for this: “Kollel students finish learning at 7:00 in the evening and then hurry to the polls.” The secular commentators didn’t make this statement out of hatred or disappointment; it was simply a statement of fact. They were warning the public not to count on the low chareidi turnout and to be aware that the chareidim were simply in the middle of learning.

Incidentally, here is an anecdote from a polling station in a chareidi neighborhood: One of the polling station workers, a woman representing the Yashar party, was an older woman who was not hostile to chareidim. Unlike some leftists, she didn’t try to disqualify voters for having torn identity cards or on other baseless pretexts. She was reasonable, matter-of-fact, and simply trying to do her job properly. But she turned to the chareidi head of the polling station with one complaint: “I don’t understand how you can tell the difference between all the chassidim. They all look alike to me!”

In summation, as I explained, the election has evoked mixed feelings in all of us, but this is not a time for complacency or for despondence. This is a time to set our sights on the future and to formulate plans for the next steps. Perhaps it is time to remember the experience of Rav Shach, who fought hard to prevent collaboration with Poalei Agudas Yisroel and ultimately failed in the effort. When the Steipler was told that Rav Shach was sitting in his home upset at his failure, he sent an emissary to tell Rav Shach, “After Avrohom Avinu failed to rescue Sodom and its surrounding cities through his tefillos, the Torah states, ‘And Avrohom returned to his place.’ Why does the posuk mention this? It teaches us that after we make a tremendous effort to achieve something and daven hard for a certain outcome, even if we fail, we must return to our places. We must continue our activities from the same place where we were before it began.”

The Life of an Orphan

We all know that the religious world is filled with chessed. In Eretz Yisroel, there are many chessed organizations that work to benefit every Jew, without discriminating between the religious and the secular. They all deserve our praise, but I would like to make special mention of Zeh Lazeh, the organization run by Rebbetzin Rottenberg, the sister of the rebbeim of Toldos Aharon and Toldos Avrohom Yitzchok. I am familiar with this organization because I have two nephews who became orphans when they were very young. Rav Yitzchok Goldstoff’s publication, Kovetz Gilyonos, also includes stories of the rebbetzin’s work for widows and orphans. The following is a firsthand account from a yungerman named Emmanuel Gedalyahu, who was an orphaned as a child in Beer Sheva and now is the father of a happy family and a successful fundraiser for institutions:

“Despite the relatively secure place that I had in my family, my shul, and life in general, there were always certain junctures when I felt strongly that I was different, that everyone else had a father and I did not…. To this day, I feel a pang when I remember that Chanukah. On erev Shabbos Chanukah, there was a custom in my cheder for the boys to be tested in the presence of their fathers. Chairs were set up in the back of the room for the parents who came to watch their children take the test. I was in the fourth grade when it happened; it was the first year when the test took place. Like all the other children, I was excited for the occasion. I prepared for the event, which was the talk of the entire school for a month before it took place. The administrator asked the boys in advance how many chairs to prepare, and every child informed him how many family members were coming. I felt wonderful. They needed to prepare three chairs for me. Each of the other boys had a father who would attend, but for me, the test would be attended by my married older brother, my brother-in-law who lived in Rechasim as well, and my brother from yeshiva. They all wanted to make me happy. I felt important; I was like everyone else, and perhaps even better off.

“On the day of the test, the fathers began arriving. One father after another took his seat, but ‘my’ chairs remained empty. With every passing minute, my heart sank further. I had no father, and there was no one else who wanted to come and experience this occasion with me. What had happened to them? They were so busy with Chanukah that they had simply forgotten the date of the event. I didn’t think that I needed to remind them, and it had slipped their minds.

“I returned home that day crying bitterly. From the point of view of an eight-year-old boy, I was certain that if I had been the child of one of them, he would not have forgotten the occasion. A father never forgets his child, under any circumstances. I was an orphan at that time as I had never been before.”

Emmanuel goes on to vividly describe many of his other childhood experiences as an orphan—the move from Beer Sheva to Rechasim, his mother’s heroism in caring for her family, and the “angels” of Zeh Lazeh. When I read his account, I called to speak with him and found him to be a witty and cheerful gentleman. He confirmed every detail of the account, including the story of the empty chairs.

“What is the moral of that story?” I asked.

He laughed and replied, “A father never forgets.”