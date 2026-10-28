My Take on the News

Tensions Run High as Fateful Election Approached

There is no doubt about it: The biggest story this week is the election for the 26th Knesset. The chareidi community is in full battle mode, forced to fight enemies both within and without. There are political parties who have openly announced that their goal is to inflict suffering and misery on the chareidi community, claiming that they aim to “improve” the community (at least by their standards). This is a display of both arrogance and antipathy. Yair Golan of the Democrats party and Avigdor Lieberman of Yisroel Beiteinu seem to be competing with each other to come up with the most horrific ideas. Golan thinks that chareidim must be stripped of the right to vote in Knesset elections, while Lieberman has proposed stripping them of citizenship altogether. It is an eerie echo of his insistence years ago about the Arabs, “If there is no loyalty, there can be no citizenship.” Now, while it must be acknowledged that these two men tend to be all talk and no action—for instance, Lieberman has almost never carried out anything he promised, despite his slogan that “Lieberman’s word is a word”—the mere fact that they have made these audacious comments is unsettling enough.

Naftoli Bennett, who wears a yarmulke, isn’t any more refined; in fact, he is even more strident. Perhaps this has something to do with his alliance with Yair Lapid, who has always been an enemy of Judaism and has almost always waged election campaigns bordering on the antisemitic. (Case in point: his oft-repeated rhetorical demand, “Where did the money go?”) I shudder with horror when I hear Bennett’s election propaganda. His entire campaign is based on the idea of punitive measures against “draft evaders.” Time and again, he has repeated his contention that IDF soldiers are spending more time in the reserves because of the “draft dodgers,” who he claims are also being funded by taxes paid by the secular community. He is venomous and wicked, which is perhaps even more tragic because of the yarmulke on his head. In a radio interview over the weekend, Bennett declared, “The phenomenon of draft evasion is killing our soldiers.” That can easily be seen as a call to violence. He essentially accused lomdei Torah of being responsible for the deaths of soldiers—and he made these comments on a day when soldiers were killed! Bennett also invoked the old canard about money. “What keeps the draft evasion going is the government funding in the budgets passed by Netanyahu, Deri, and Goldknopf,” he insisted. I cannot understand why the chairman of the Central Elections Committee, Judge Noam Sohlberg (who likewise wears a yarmulke) hasn’t uttered a peep about this downright anti-Semitic rhetoric. This week, Sohlberg disqualified one of Bennett’s campaign broadcasts, albeit for a different reason: It is unlawful to include soldiers in election propaganda, and the video showed images of soldiers carrying out a military operation while Bennett’s voice reminds the viewer, “The soldiers have been fighting for many long months, while chareidim are avoiding army service altogether.”

I can understand why Sohlberg objected to the use of soldiers’ images, but why didn’t he also call out the use of anti-Semitic tropes?

As I said, the chareidi community has many enemies without. The potential formation of a left-wing government is a frightening prospect indeed. No one has any doubt that if Netanyahu and his allies fail to muster 61 mandates in the Knesset, the next government will be led by the left. The left-wing parties themselves have made their intentions crystal clear: If they do not amass the 61 mandates on their own (and, indeed, they have no chance of doing that), they plan to form a minority government with external support from the Arabs. The next step would be to attempt to include the chareidim, or possibly part of the Likud party, in the government so that they would have 61 votes even without Arab support, but they might attempt to survive with support from the Arabs alone, or even to invite the Arab parties into the coalition and to offer them ministerial positions. This road might lead to a deadlock and another election, but the left will then be in control of the Knesset and the government. This is a nightmare scenario, to be sure, but it is also realistic. True, the left-wing bloc is plagued by internal conflict, but their hatred for Netanyahu seems to override any divisions between them, and there is a good chance they will put their internal conflicts aside just long enough to oust the current government and install themselves in its place.

An Appeal from Rav Moshe Hillel Hirsch

This election forced us to confront another type of threat as well, albeit one that exists in every election cycle—the threat of apathy. There are many citizens who cannot be troubled to leave their homes to vote, who claim that they are indifferent to the election or that they do not believe that their individual votes will matter. This, however, is a spurious argument. Previous election campaigns, especially municipal elections, have shown that a handful of votes can indeed spell the difference between victory and defeat. Besides, how can any Jew who obeys the gedolei Yisroel permit himself to separate from the community and to refrain from heeding the gedolim’s instructions?

Over the past few days, gedolim traveled around the country to attend huge election rallies. The largest rally was on Sunday night in Bnei Brak, but there were other events in many other cities before that, including Ashdod in the south, Yerushalayim, and Rechasim and Teveria in the north. The purpose of these rallies wasn’t only to bring back the voters who might have been considering voting for other parties; even more than that, the events were intended to sway the apathetic community members into showing up at the polls. As Rav Eliezer Yehuda Finkel declared in Yeshivas Mir, when sifrei Torah are being burned, it is not the time to make other calculations.

Just to give you an idea of what gedolei Yisroel have been saying, here is an excerpt of Rav Moshe Hillel Hirsch’s speech at a gathering of roshei yeshivos in Petach Tikvah last week: “Some say that the Supreme Court will automatically agree with whatever the left does, and nothing they do can be worse than what exists now. But if they pass a law, it will surely be worse than the situation now. The law they pass will make it impossible for yeshivos to be maintained here as they exist today. They will make sure to pass a law that will destroy the yeshivos.”

This was a pragmatic consideration: In practical terms, it is crucial to ensure victory for the right. But Rav Hirsch added another consideration: the need to stand up for kavod Shomayim. “As we mention all the time, we exist here by virtue of miracles, especially today, when the entire world opposes us. The fact that we are here is truly exceptional siyata d’shmaya. If Hashem were to abandon us and not give us His assistance, our lives would truly be in immediate danger in the most literal sense…. If Hashem sees that we are not interested in doing whatever we can to uphold the Torah properly, then He will say, ‘If you don’t want Me, then I don’t want you.’ We must show Hashem that we desire with all our might to strengthen chareidi existence here in Eretz Yisroel.”

The rosh yeshiva also addressed the voters who might turn their backs on the chareidi parties out of resentment. “To those who are resentful or embittered, it is assur—it is completely forbidden—to vote for anyone else,” he declared. “It’s prohibited! Every yeshiva bochur, every chareidi person, and every religious person must vote for Degel HaTorah, for they are the ones who hold up the Torah world and aim to create kiddush Hashem.”

A Message from the Vizhnitzer Rebbe

On Sunday, two days before the election, a recorded message from the Vizhnitzer Rebbe was released. The Vizhnitzer Rebbe is suffering from illness, but with the last remains of his strength, he managed to convey this message to his chassidim: “This is Yisroel Hager of Vizhnitz. My dear fellow Jews, we are approaching an election, and everyone needs to understand the perilous situation of chareidi Jewry today. I cannot speak at length, for I am not well. If I had the strength to speak, I would travel around and cry out everywhere about the importance of chareidi Jewry acting for the sake of Yiddishkeit. Unfortunately, I am not well, and my condition does not allow me to express everything that I would like to say, but the current difficult situation is giving me no rest. I am therefore crying out from here: Every individual must be aware that we have a great obligation to vote for the list of Agudas Yisroel under the letter gimmel, to act and to cause others to act for the honor of Hashem. For anyone who listens to my request and acts for the sake of Hashem’s honor, I bless him with nachas from his children and peace of mind; he should suffer from no distress or hardship.”

On Sunday, Rav Dov Landau spoke out strongly against those who refrain from voting and warned that their place will be in Gehinnom.

In fact, there is another point that must be added here as well: Someone who refrains from voting on Election Day is actually not truly abstaining. The failure to vote is a vote in its own right, and it has great influence. In effect, an absent vote becomes a “ballot” that is divided among all the anti-religious parties. And anyone who votes for a party that will not cross the electoral threshold is essentially throwing his ballot into the trash rather than allowing it to aid the religious parties.

To understand the mechanics of an Israeli election, one must understand the function of a surplus vote agreement and the provisions of the Bader-Ofer Law. This law states that excess votes received by any party will be distributed among all the parties that have crossed the electoral threshold, in proportion to the size of each party. Thus, if UTJ receives 20,000 surplus votes beyond the number required for its share of the mandates, those votes will be distributed among all the parties. The purpose of a surplus vote agreement is to keep those votes at home, so to speak; when two parties sign a surplus vote agreement, they pool their extra votes and may thereby receive an extra mandate, which is awarded to the party that comes closest to getting the additional seat. In general, there are usually more surplus votes left even after those extra mandates have been allocated, and those surplus votes are still distributed among all the parties. I will endeavor to write more about this next week, bli neder.

The bottom line: In my view, there is no question that the gedolei Yisroel managed to convince the apathetic voters to come to the polls, and we will see the results. As of this writing, on Monday evening, passions are running high and there is a sense of urgency in the air. The Israeli public is tensely awaiting the results of the election. I am confident that on Tuesday evening, or perhaps on Wednesday morning, we will find that all the dire predictions did not come true, and that UTJ and Shas received the maximum possible number of votes.

Seven and a Half Million Voters

Before we move on to other topics, as we daven and maintain our faith that Hashem will continue to protect us now as He has done throughout the generations, let me present some statistics concerning the election. According to the official figures published by the Central Elections Committee, there are 7,331,981 eligible voters in the country. To accommodate them, 12,018 polling stations were set up throughout the country, with 18,000 ballot boxes (meaning that multiple polling stations are sometimes located at the same site). Of these, 6,209 polling stations are “accessible” (adapted for people with disabilities), including 3,621 special accessible polling stations.

The Central Elections Committee has printed 450 million ballots, with 11.5 million ballots for each party in the race. This required the use of 250 tons of paper. As far as the state is concerned, every citizen must have the opportunity to vote for any party running in the election, even the most bizarre or outlandish parties. Therefore, it is ostensibly necessary for at least 7 million ballots to be prepared for each party, which brings us to the seemingly absurd number of 450 million ballots. You may find this hard to believe, but there are over 35 parties in the race for the 26th Knesset, including a number of small, obscure groups such as the Pirates party, Sharshar, Orot Hashachar (headed by Nissim Louk), Bitachon Chevrati (headed by Semion Grafman), Brit Olam L’Geulat Yisroel, the Bible Bloc, the Shema party headed by Naftoli Goldman, and even a party known as Color Black—Defenders of the Torah world. This party, too, has the potential to cause some damage to the chareidi parties if it remains in the race. As of this writing, two parties have woken up to the reality and have withdrawn from the race: Benny Gantz’s party, known as Blue and White, and Achi, headed by Rav Abergel from Netivot. The latter party reached an agreement with the Likud for one of their members to receive a deputy ministerial post, and Rav Abergel then called on his followers to vote for the Likud.

And there is more. In addition to the Central Elections Committee, which operates out of the Knesset building, there are 20 regional elections committees scattered throughout the country. Just as the Central Elections Committee is headed by a Supreme Court justice (in this case, Noam Sohlberg), each regional committee is headed by a judge on the District Court. In earlier years, I was always the deputy to the judge in the Dan region, which includes Bnei Brak. The Shas party almost always received the position of deputy chairman, and the judge was almost always Oded Mudrick, who once judged me in court. I enjoyed sitting beside him and frequently disagreeing with him. It was clear to me that it took tremendous effort on his part to cope with the situation.

To make it possible for every citizen in the country to reach a polling station, the Central Elections Committee has organized 660 free intercity buses and trains on Election Day, including all the lines run by Israel Railways. This is meant to make it easier for the public to vote and to encourage participation in the election. The preparations for the election involve a huge number of people. The Central Elections Committee maintains 40 employees even between elections (whom I can watch sitting in the Knesset building for four years and doing absolutely nothing) and increases its staff to 1200 employees during an election season. On the election day itself, there are about 100,000 people employed by the committee. The training program includes approximately 50,000 trainees in about 2,140 classes, and around 15,000 cameras are deployed to ensure the integrity of the election. The budget for the election for the 26th Knesset is 690 million shekels, to cover the committee’s preparations and the management of the election system. This sum is intended to cover all the expenses involved in overseeing and running the election.

Some of the funds are used to pay the salaries of the polling station workers, who receive about 1200 shekels each for a day of work. The polling stations are staffed by members of all the parties in the outgoing Knesset. In general, many yeshiva bochurim work in polling stations on Election Day and earn a decent profit. The chareidi parties typically instruct their polling station workers to keep their volunteers apprised in real time of which voters have already come to the polls, so that they can mobilize the voters who did not show up. For this election, the Supreme Court banned the polling station workers from reporting to their parties on which voters haven’t yet come to the polls. This is rumored to be intended mainly to harm the chareidi parties and the Likud, who tend to rely on this real-time information to focus their efforts to bring out the vote. One might think that chareidim therefore have no reason to work at the polling stations for this election, but that wouldn’t be exactly true. For one thing, it is always important to make sure that other workers don’t come up with false pretexts to disqualify chareidi voters. Besides, it is always good to earn a few cents.

Two Soldiers Murdered in Chevron Terror Attack

On Friday morning, two soldiers were killed and several others were wounded in a shooting attack near the Judea Junction in the Shomron. The murdered soldiers were identified as Ron Yonatan Roitman and Yuval Shai Svilem. IDF troops pursued the terrorists and then engaged in a gun battle with them, eliminating them within a short time. A Shin Bet investigation has determined that the terrorists were planning a much larger attack in the area, or possibly even in the center of the country, but they feared that they would not make it through a military checkpoint and therefore decided to conduct their murderous rampage there. The two 27-year-old terrorists were members of Hamas from Chevron and were eliminated by Home Front Command soldiers, who were carrying out inspections at a checkpoint in the area. The gun battle lasted for about 20 minutes, and the terrorists were eliminated after additional forces arrived.

In a situational assessment following the attack, the chief of staff said, “This was a very severe terror attack. The quick response of the soldiers prevented an even more serious attack and additional harm to civilians and security personnel. The vehicle used by the terrorists was found to contain a large quantity of ammunition, which was intended to facilitate a much broader attack.”

A soldier who took part in the gun battle related, “He hit my helmet. I lowered my head, and the soldier next to me began having a minor panic attack. I started calming him while we kept shooting. We heard several bullets firing in the area, and we ducked behind the concrete barrier.”

After the incident, the IDF heightened its state of alert throughout Yehuda and Shomron due to fears of copycat attacks. Palestinian vehicles were expected to be inspected throughout the Central Command’s area of jurisdiction. Prime Minister Netanyahu announced during a visit to Chevron, “The IDF will enter the neighborhoods from which the terrorists came, they will evacuate the residents, and they will go from house to house and destroy the terror infrastructures. We are preparing for a broad-scale operation in Yehuda and Shomron.” The operation began immediately, but the terrorists’ homes were sealed rather than being demolished. Experts claim that the most effective deterrent for terror attacks is demolishing the terrorists’ homes. In any event, a major operation took place at the same time; paratroopers and Maglan commandos arrested 12 suspects overnight, bringing the total number of detainees since the operation began to approximately 50.

One more comment on this note: It was exactly one month ago that Neria Leiter, the son of Ambassador Yechiel Leiter and a soldier in the reserves, was injured in a car ramming attack at a similar checkpoint on Route 443 in Binyamin.

Netanyahu Proposes Circumventing Sanctions; Economists Attack Him

Prime Minister Netanyahu has managed to ignite fierce debate in Israel regarding the country’s rather bleak standing in the international arena and how to deal with an economic boycott against Israel. In preparation for such a scenario, Netanyahu proposed weighing the use of digital currencies to deal with economic and banking sanctions that might be placed on Israel, as alternative channels that could be used to bypass restrictions imposed by other countries. “We need to prepare for an alternative economy, and we need to know what form it will take,” he said. “We need to know what currencies will bypass it, and I am working on that as well.” Netanyahu also touched on the future of American aid and the possible changes in policy in Washington after the American elections. “If you think that we will continue receiving billions of dollars in American aid for our defense budget, that is not true; America has changed,” he said.

There is good reason for Netanyahu’s fears over an international economic collapse. The Jewish People Policy Institute (JPPI) recently warned of restrictive measures against Israel in 62 countries.

Netanyahu’s comments drew sharp criticism from the Bank of Israel and from senior economists. Over 100 economists, businessmen, and former senior officials in public service issued a strongly worded letter against the prime minister, expressing deep concern and warning that international sanctions would cause deep, irreversible damage to Israel. The signatories to the letter include Professor Yoel Mokir, the 2025 Nobel laureate in economics; former Bank of Israel director Yaakov Frankel; and Professor Aharon Ciechanover, a Nobel laureate in chemistry. The letter was also signed by four former directors-general of the Finance Ministry. The signatories warn that economic sanctions would cripple the Israeli economy and that the banking system, corporations, exporters, and investors, especially in the hi-tech sector, which is the economy’s engine of growth, would cease functioning. They also warn that unemployment would skyrocket, foreign investments would disappear completely, and Israel’s international economic standing would collapse.

The letter also specifies the havoc that sanctions would wreak on the day-to-day lives of Israeli citizens. “Israelis would be unable to use credit cards, international commerce websites such as Amazon and Ali Express would be blocked to customers from Israel, and foreign workers would leave the country en masse since they would be unable to transfer money to their families.” The signatories add that the health system would be unable to purchase medications and medical equipment, and they conclude ominously, “Economic sanctions would completely destroy the model that enables Israel to exist as a modern, advanced economy.” And they lay the blame squarely on Netanyahu. “Netanyahu is knowingly leading the State of Israel toward a boycott and international economic isolation, and all that he has to offer to the Israeli economy is a bizarre solution typically used by criminal organizations, which will not help at all.”

To be fair, the economists are right: It would be much better if Israel was not facing international isolation. But their attack is focused on the problem that is beyond Netanyahu’s control, not the solution that he proposed. These are the facts, and if they have a better solution under the circumstances, they can certainly propose it. But, of course, they have no other ideas. Netanyahu likewise knows that it would be better to have good relations with the entire world, but he is acknowledging that that is simply not the case.

Incidentally, Netanyahu was not daunted by their criticism. “Cryptocurrency is one potential solution but not the only one,” he said. “It isn’t certain that we will use it. I thank you for any advice you have, and I will listen to it, but I will do what I think is best.”

Let us say simply that they did not exactly have any advice to give.

The Audacity of the Representative of Holocaust Survivors

Colette Avital is the chairwoman of the Center for Organizations of Holocaust Survivors in Israel, a retired diplomat (a former consul general in America and ambassador to Portugal), and a former member of the Knesset. She is associated with the Holocaust on account of her work on behalf of Holocaust survivors. Avital (originally Abramowitz) was born in Lithuania; her close family members were persecuted by the Nazis. Perhaps that is the reason for the harangue she published in Mizkar, a magazine for the organizations of Holocaust survivors, against Yitzchok Goldknopf’s comment likening the sanctions against Torah learners to the yellow patches that Jews were forced to wear in Europe. “This is yet another illustration of the fact that most of the chareidi community has yet to make a reckoning about everything that preceded the Holocaust and the events during the period of annihilation,” Avital wrote indignantly.

I was stunned by her hostility and ignorance. Her article accuses the chareidi leadership of hostility to the Zionists and quotes the third Lubavitcher Rebbe as stating, “The new Mizrachim are no better than the old westerners, and the venom of the serpent remains in place.” Then she complains, “The chareidi world, including Chabad, does not celebrate Yom Haatzmaut and does not mark the days of remembrance for IDF soldiers or for the Holocaust and heroism.”

How absurd! Yes, it is true that the chareidim have always been hostile to Zionism. The chareidi community has long been entangled in conflict with the Zionists, whom they suspect of having collaborated with the Nazis. But what does that have to do with Goldknopf and his remark about the yellow stars? And the reason chareidim do not celebrate Yom Haatzmaut is that the State of Israel declared war on the religious community; it stands to reason that there is nothing to celebrate in that regard. As for the days of remembrance for the Holocaust and for fallen soldiers, the chareidim mark the occasions in their own way, with mishnayos, Tehillim, and Kaddish, while rejecting secular practices such as the wailing sirens, the wreaths of flowers, and the gunfire salutes. I did not find any serious argument in her article, which segues into a diatribe against “the rebbes who abandoned their flocks and escaped to Israel using certificates that they received from the Zionists.” I will not get into that topic here, but I will note that the chareidim have plenty of legitimate grievances against the distribution of immigration papers by the Zionists.

The next line in her article is absolutely infuriating: “Another painful topic is the ignorance of most chareidi youths on the subject of the Holocaust, which is the result of years in which the subject was not addressed in schools and yeshivos.” This is an utterly absurd claim. Does anyone truly believe that the destruction of European Jewry and the decimation of the Torah world doesn’t occupy a place of importance in the chareidi consciousness or education? Is there any community that does more to preserve the memory of the millions who were slaughtered and the communities that were destroyed? Avital informs her readers with satisfaction that Yad Vashem recently produced videos tailored to a chareidi worldview to remedy the supposed ignorance on the subject in the chareidi community, and that the Ginzach Kiddush Hashem archive operates in Bnei Brak. “Let us hope that these activities will also become known to Goldknopf and the other leaders of chareidi Jewry,” she declares.

Just to set the record straight, however, Ginzach Kiddush Hashem has been operating for years; it is not a recent innovation. Yad Vashem was indeed outside the chareidi community’s sphere of engagement because its content was foreign to the community, but now that they have changed their tone and approach, the chareidim have begun working with it. But above all, Mrs. Avital should be informed that Yitzchok Goldknopf and the other chareidi leaders constantly carry the memories of the Holocaust and its horrors with them. They do not heed any help or reminders, and they certainly do not need to be excoriated by anyone.

Arab Doctor in Israeli Hospital Pledges Allegiance to ISIS

One final story: I have written in the past about the dangers posed by Arab residents of Israel who have decided to join forces with their Israel-hating brethren from elsewhere. When an Arab with Israeli citizenship decides to commit a terror attack, he can be far more dangerous than a terrorist from outside the country, since his Israeli identity card and residency makes it possible for him to pass through every security checkpoint. The Shin Bet monitors potential terrorists and operates a network of informants, but it cannot do this in Arab-Israeli cities. The Israeli public is gradually growing aware of the threats posed by Arabs who work in various capacities in Israel. There are public transportation drivers who abuse Jewish citizens, especially chareidim, and there are Arab pharmacists (in fact, the majority of pharmacists are Arabs) and Arab medical staff in the hospitals as well. An Arab nurse or doctor can easily kill Jewish patients without anyone ever becoming aware of it. How, then, can we make certain that the Arabs holding these positions are not willing to murder Jews? After all, Arabs with citizenship in Israel have committed terror attacks in the past; how can we be certain that an Arab employed in any of these areas isn’t a threat?

Case in point: The Magistrates’ Court in Beer Sheva recently sentenced Dr. Mohammed Azzam, a doctor who worked in Soroka Hospital in Beer Sheva, which serves most of the residents of the south, to 27 months in prison and a fine of 15,000 shekels. Azzam was convicted of being a member of ISIS; the judge determined that he had undergone a prolonged process of radicalization and had sworn allegiance to the leader of the terror group after the October 7 massacre, and that he possessed instructions on his phone for the preparation of explosives and poisons. The court ruling indicates that Azzam began systematically consuming ISIS propaganda ten years ago. Over the years, he deepened his identification with the organization, and after the October 7 massacre, during the Iron Swords War, he decided to join its ranks. The court also found that he became radicalized even further after swearing allegiance to ISIS.

The court ruled that the circumstances of this affair were especially egregious, partly because of the duration of the radicalization process, the breadth of the materials possessed by the accused, the fact that he joined ISIS in the middle of a war, and the potential danger stemming from his position as a doctor. The court also emphasized the need for strong deterrent measures to discourage others from joining terror organizations. At the end of the ruling, the prosecutor declared, “In this ruling, the court attributed severity to the fact that the accused exploited his position as a doctor in a public hospital, where civilians and wounded soldiers were treated. This illustrates the unfathomable contrast between his work as a doctor, whose profession is based on compassion, saving lives, and the obligation to treat every human being, and his choice to be a member of a murderous terror organization.”

This is precisely the type of scenario that many people have warned about in recent times, and that I myself have speculated might occur. May Hashem protect us from our enemies’ evil designs, wherever they may be!