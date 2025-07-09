My Take on the News

A New Deal Calls for Ten Living Hostages to Be Freed

If the country is being driven insane by Hamas’ games with the hostage agreement, you can only imagine the torment that the hostages’ families are experiencing. True, President Trump is throwing his entire weight into the process, and it is widely believed that he will pressure Netanyahu to make some concessions, but the fact that the first deal seems to call for the release of only half the living hostages is hard to assimilate.

As of this writing, a deal seems to be emerging for the release of ten living hostages and the bodies of 18 other hostages who were murdered. The Israelis seem to have definitive knowledge of twenty hostages who are still alive. Signs of life have been received from nineteen of those captives, which means that the Israelis consider them alive (although there is no way to be certain that they haven’t been murdered more recently). There is grave concern for the lives of two other hostages: Tamir Nimrodi and Bipin Joshi. No sign of life has been received from another hostage, Ariel Cunio; however, it is generally presumed that he is alive. But the deal in the works calls for only ten of the twenty living hostages to be returned. The question is which of them will be released, and which ones will remain in Hamas’s hands after 645 days of unspeakable torment.

In principle, Hamas has given a positive response to the developing deal, which includes a ceasefire guaranteed by America and was formulated by Steve Witkoff. On Motzoei Shabbos, Hamas made a few demands that Netanyahu deemed unacceptable; nevertheless, after the cabinet met on Motzoei Shabbos, Netanyahu ordered the Israeli delegation to travel to Qatar for further talks, on the assumption that the agreement would come to fruition. The delegation, headed by the deputy director of the Shin Bet, took off on Sunday evening to meet with the intermediaries and with Hamas as well. As of now, there are a few points still under dispute, such as the question of humanitarian aid for civilians in Gaza and the IDF withdrawal, as well as the details of the deal that will follow the sixty-day period governed by the current one.

At this time, the deal under discussion calls for the release of 28 hostages, ten living and 18 deceased, over a period of 60 days. During that time, there is to be a ceasefire and increased humanitarian aid. The plan is for eight living hostages to be released on the day the agreement is signed, five bodies to be returned on the seventh day, another five bodies on the 30th day, two more living hostages on the 50th day, and then eight more bodies on the last day.

Heartrending Pain

It doesn’t end there. After the release of the first eight hostages on the first day of the ceasefire, the IDF will begin withdrawing from portions of northern Gaza, and later from the southern Gaza Strip as well. On the tenth day of the agreement, Hamas will be required to provide information on the conditions of the remaining hostages in Gaza, and Israel will provide information on over 2000 Palestinians from Gaza who were placed in administrative detention in Israel since the beginning of the war. Israel has committed to freeing a large number of Palestinian prisoners and halting all military activity in the Gaza Strip from the moment the agreement goes into effect. Air traffic will be halted for ten to twelve hours on the days when prisoner exchanges will take place. The president of the United States is preparing to declare a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas on Monday, when he will meet with Prime Minister Netanyahu at the White House for dinner. At this time, however, it isn’t clear if President Trump will truly have the ability to announce that an agreement has been signed. In addition, Trump plans to guarantee that there will be negotiations to end the war in exchange for a commitment from Hamas to a temporary ceasefire. There is a chance that Israel will agree to this arrangement under pressure from America and in light of the estimates that Hamas is in total collapse, given the country’s strong desire to see the hostages released.

The big question is which ten living hostages will be released under the current agreement. In the previous hostage deal, the list of released prisoners was known in advance and was based on a list that Israel had transferred to Hamas several months earlier. This time, it isn’t known which living hostages will be freed or even who will make the selections. For the families, the anguish is unbearable. All of them want to see their sons or fathers return home as quickly as possible, and all of them fear for their loved ones’ lives. All the families have been begging Netanyahu to see to it that all the hostages are released at once; at the same time, they all know that a partial release is better than none at all. But the idea of anyone choosing between the hostages, deciding which of them will be freed and which ones will remain languishing in captivity, is utterly heartrending.

Who Will Decide?

As part of the efforts to put pressure on the government — especially Ministers Ben Gvir and Smotrich, who are opposed to any deal that includes an end to the fighting — the families of hostages in Gaza released a video that Hamas publicized three months ago. The families have opposed releasing this video until now, to avoid the demoralizing effect that is exactly the purpose for which Hamas produced it. The video shows two hostages, Maxim Herkin and Bar Kuperstein, for the first time since they were abducted on October 7. Facing the camera, the two men can be heard saying, “We are dying here. We don’t feel like human beings…. We are 30 meters underground again.”

The families explained, “The purpose of this video is to clarify the families’ objections to the possibility of a partial deal, which would involve cruel selections and choosing some lives over others. All fifty hostages are humanitarian cases; some of them are in mortal danger, and others are in danger of disappearing forever. The families demand an all-encompassing agreement that will guarantee that they all return, down to the last hostage. The proper and ethical thing is an agreement that does not require separating brothers or being forced into the immoral position of choosing one hostage over another.”

Some of the hostages’ parents added that they would not be able to withstand the initial selection.

Ora Rubinstein, the aunt of Bar Kuperstein, explained the reason that the family had agreed to publicize the disturbing video. “We want people to know, and we want the prime minister to know, that both Bar and Maxim Herkin must come home,” she said. “Everyone must see their conditions, the things that are happening to them, and the things they said. And the same is true of the others. There are no distinctions between the living hostages. They are all in such a critical state that they must all come home. Just in the past few days, we were told that Hamas’ psychological torment includes ordering hostages to choose among themselves for some to be shot in the head and the others to be shot in the knee. The hostages are suffering from insane torture. We all saw Ohad Ben-Ami’s condition when he returned. They all need to be saved; none of them needs it more or less than any of the others. They are all in dreadful condition. Bar has lost twenty kilograms. The tunnel is frightfully narrow, and living under those conditions for over 600 days is awful…. Who can say that one hostage’s condition is more desperate than that of another?”

Vicky Cohen, the mother of kidnapped soldier Nimrod Cohen, wept in an interview with the media. “This is wounding my soul and destroying my body,” she said. “How can anyone choose between the hostages? It’s terribly cruel. If I knew that Nimrod wasn’t included in this deal but that there would be another one soon, there might be a chance that I could cope, but this uncertainty is killing me…. If Nimrod doesn’t make it onto the list because he is a soldier, then when will he come back? There will be sixty days of talks, and who can guarantee that there will be an agreement? This brings me back to the previous deal, which blew up in our faces.”

You may recall the parents of another hostage, Alon Ohel, whom I wrote about in the past. I was in contact with his mother when she visited Washington and New York. (In fact, she left for Washington again today.) When reports emerged about the upcoming agreement, Alon’s father, Kobi, said, “I expect our leaders to understand that this is the time to save his life. It isn’t a cliché; this is truly a matter of life or death. We might even still be able to save his eye. This is the time to act.” Kobi Ohel added that he is incapable of even thinking about the possibility that his son might not be on the list of prisoners to be released. He demands the immediate release of all 20 living hostages.

Netanyahu Visits Kibbutz Nir Oz

Since the October 7 massacre, Netanyahu has repeatedly been maligned for his failure to visit the Gaza border communities. Some of his critics have called on him specifically to visit Kibbutz Nir Oz. Whenever he speaks in the Knesset or holds press conferences, the question comes up repeatedly: “Mr. Prime Minister, why haven’t you visited the area? When will you go to Nir Oz?” Last week, for the first time since that awful day, Netanyahu paid a visit to those communities, including the iconic settlement of Nir Oz, the kibbutz of peace activists who did everything possible for the Palestinians and lost a quarter of their community to the terrorists. When he showed up for an emotionally charged visit last Thursday, he encountered people who shouted at him, “How dare you visit Nir Oz?” Large signs were hung at the entrance to the kibbutz denouncing the prime minister, and people shouted at him as he toured the area.

Netanyahu and his wife met with several survivors of the massacre, including family members of some of the hostages. What is most amazing is that they met with Einav Zangkauer, the mother of hostage Matan Zangkauer. Mrs. Zangkauer has been one of the prime minister’s most militant and outspoken critics and has made some of the harshest statements against him, even likening him to the enemies of Israel. Now she has met with him, had her picture taken with him, and conversed with him, and the left refuses to forgive her for it.

During his visit to the kibbutz, Netanyahu said, “Sara and I are here, facing the sights of destruction, devastation, and slaughter. We are here with the members of the kibbutz who survived and with those who returned from captivity. The pain penetrates to the depths of our souls; we feel the distress and the trauma that have affected this entire community and continue to haunt it today…. I feel a deep sense of obligation, first of all, to promise to bring back all the hostages. There are still twenty hostages who are alive, and there are others who are deceased and whose bodies must be retrieved. We will bring all of them back. But I also feel a deep sense of obligation to work here to rehabilitate the kibbutz and to restore life to the people here. Let’s cut down the bureaucracy, and let’s rebuild.”

The residents of Kibbutz Nir Oz seemed to feel the need to apologize for cooperating with Netanyahu’s visit, and the kibbutz released a statement voicing its demands: “We expect this visit to precede the return of the fifty hostages still in Gaza, including the nine from Kibbutz Nir Oz, and the government of Israel to commit to rebuilding the kibbutz and rehabilitating its residents wherever they choose to live.” Nine residents of Nir Oz are still in captivity. Signs of life have been received from four of them: Eitan Horn, Dovid Cunio, Ariel Cunio, and Matan Zangkauer. The other five have been declared deceased. Seventy-six members of the kibbutz, including children, women, and the elderly, were abducted to the Gaza Strip on Simchas Torah. Most of them were brought home alive in the course of various agreements with Hamas, and the bodies of some residents who were murdered on the day of their abduction were brought back by the security forces. The members of the kibbutz who were murdered after their abductions include Shiri Bibas and her sons, Ariel and Kfir. Yarden Bibas, the father of the family, was released in a hostage exchange deal and was one of the people who pushed Netanyahu to visit the community.

The Tables Have Turned: The Battalion Commander Faces a Court Case

Last week, I wrote at length about a conflict between the army and the hilltop youth. No one denies the fact that the conflict took place; however, there is plenty of debate over the question of what, exactly, happened in the course of that conflict. My instincts told me last week that the story was just beginning, and it seems that I was correct. First of all, as I mentioned last week, the army initially denied the use of live fire. When it was revealed that a 14-year-old boy had been hospitalized after being shot with a live bullet, the army suffered a blow to its image. I also mentioned that the soldiers involved in the incident were reservists, meaning that some of them were older than the average soldier, and there was a high likelihood that the unit included leftists who despise the settlers in general and the hilltop youth in particular. I pointed out that it would be rash for anyone to automatically side with the soldiers against the group of youths, and that it was foolish for certain public figures to condemn the youths without hearing the full story. Now that a few days have passed, the situation has grown clearer.

If the army’s version of the story is correct, especially if it is backed up by video evidence and eyewitness accounts, then the youths guilty of the violence should be placed on trial. But what is happening now is the exact opposite: The battalion commander who is suspected of shooting is the one who is facing criminal charges. Last weekend, it was reported that the police and state prosecution have concluded that it will be very difficult to press charges against the settlers who were arrested on suspicion of attacking IDF soldiers. This means that the battalion commander’s claim that he was attacked and that he opened fire out of fear for his life is steadily being undermined. The prosecution, which is supposed to decide on the next steps, examined the testimonies and the video evidence and has decided thus far that there is no evidence that the commander was attacked and no basis for filing an indictment against the youths. “Analysis of the evidence indicates that there is a gap between the battalion commander’s assessment and the evidence that has been collected, which does not substantiate the allegations,” they informed the court. Or to put it less formally and diplomatically, he is lying!

Once the incident became a public matter, there was no way to avoid investigating the battalion commander. The media reported the following: “The military police and military prosecution have opened a probe against the battalion commander and others involved in the events of that Shabbos in Binyomin. In the course of this inquiry, videos were collected that documented the commander’s behavior during the incident with the settlers, along with documents and materials from the hospital where the 14-year-old victim is being treated. After the operation to remove the bullet from the youth, the military police took the bullet as evidence.” It was also reported that the inquiry is being conducted by senior officials in the military prosecution, who will decide in the coming days whether it should be turned into a full-blown investigation against the army personnel involved in the incident. In the interim, the youths who were detained have been released to house arrest, to the great credit of Honenu, the legal aid organization whose work I have covered in the past.

Attorney Daniel Shimshilashvili of Honenu, who is representing the youths, said, “We are learning that the allegations made against our clients, who were accused of attacking soldiers, are utterly baseless. I hope that everyone who rushed to produce explosive headlines will be just as quick to report on their release.”

Bereaved Parents Booted from Supreme Court Hearing

Chazal tell us that the work of tzaddikim is often performed by others. Perhaps I can add that the wicked often end up performing our work for us. The behavior of the chief justice of the Supreme Court last weekend was utterly unprecedented and exposed his flawed character for the entire nation to see.

The incident in question happened while the court was hearing petitions against the appointment of the new director of the Shin Bet. The petitioners claimed that Prime Minister Netanyahu is not authorized to appoint the new Shin Bet director due to a conflict of interest (since the Shin Bet is investigating the “Qatargate” scandal concerning payments received by members of his office staff from certain elements in Qatar). Although that case is steadily evaporating, the court agreed to hear the petitions nonetheless. Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara offered Netanyahu a compromise agreement of sorts, suggesting that he could select the incoming Shin Bet director if the latter was restricted from involvement in the investigation, but Netanyahu stood his ground, insisting that the law states unequivocally that the prime minister is empowered to nominate a candidate for the position and the government then decides whether to accept his recommendation. Meanwhile, due to the Supreme Court’s intervention, Netanyahu was forced to appoint an acting director from within the Shin Bet while awaiting the court’s final decision. The judges advised the two sides (the prime minister and the attorney general) to work out some sort of mutually accepted compromise, but both parties have refused to yield. This will presumably mean that the judges will have no choice but to issue a ruling.

The real story here, however, is what happened during the court session. In an unusual move, Amit decided to have the session broadcast live, and it turned out to be utterly humiliating for him. The audience in the courtroom included bereaved families whose children had been murdered in the October 7 massacre or who had fallen in the line of duty during the Iron Swords War, as well as the families of hostages in Gaza, both living and deceased. Some of the families were among the petitioners, mostly in support of Netanyahu on this subject, and some of them raised objections or shouted angrily during the proceedings. Many of the shouts were insults directed at Chief Justice Yitzchok Amit, who gave orders for the hecklers to be removed from the room and even expelled a couple of right-wing Knesset members. Amit also briefly paused the proceedings several times as the disturbances grew.

The chief justice repeatedly rebuked the disruptive audience members, who shouted in response, “Shame! Shame on you!” Upon hearing that, Amit lost his composure. Turning to one woman, whom he didn’t recognize as a bereaved mother, he shouted angrily, “Who are you?” When he spoke about Netanyahu’s alleged conflict of interest, several people challenged him, “What about your own conflict of interest?” Bereaved father Itzik Bonzel shouted at Amit, “You, who are running this courtroom, are permitting bullying and allowing bereaved parents to be beaten. There are things happening here that have never been done in the State of Israel before…. In a democracy, bereaved families are not beaten or dragged on the floor. We must put an end to this destruction of democracy, but you are all sitting here in silence.”

Blissfully unaware of the major blunder he was committing, Amit stumbled into a veritable minefield. In an effort to explain himself, he announced, “Despite the panel’s repeated warnings, both at the beginning of this hearing and in the middle, that the court will be forced to remove the audience if there are disturbances, the interruptions from the audience in this courtroom have continued and intensified. Under these circumstances, as we have made clear in the past, to conduct these proceedings properly with procedural integrity and to allow unfettered rights of argument for all sides, we have ordered court marshals to clear the courtroom. It must be clarified that the public nature of this trial is dependent on it being possible to hold the discussion; this principle is implemented by using the court’s authority to manage the hearing. The public’s right to know and the principle of openness will be preserved, under the circumstances, by the fact that this hearing will be recorded and broadcast.”

Amit Shoots Himself in the Foot

Amit ultimately had no choice but to order the audience removed from the courtroom. After they had been expelled, a group of bereaved parents was interviewed by the press outside the courtroom. Herzl and Merav Chajaj, who lost their daughter Shir eight years ago and filed their own petition with the court, refused to leave the courtroom, insisting that there was no basis for expelling them from the chamber because they hadn’t interrupted the proceedings, and that they had the right to remain especially since they were petitioners in the case. Nevertheless, the court marshals evicted them by force. After the bereaved parents had been removed from the room and Amit returned to the chamber to resume the discussion, he was confronted by MK Limor Son Har-Melech, who is a bereaved woman herself. “You insensitive and wicked man!” she said. “How dare you have bereaved parents removed from the courtroom by force?” In response, Amit ordered her ejected from the room as well. MK Tali Gottlieb of the Likud party left the courtroom along with her.

This incident became the talk of the country, and the consensus was that Yitzchok Amit was the true loser. He came across as cruel and insensitive to the bereaved families and demonstrated a lack of insight and common sense throughout the process. The reactions were scathing. For instance, Deputy Minister Almog Cohen wrote, “What happened in the hearing under Justice Yitzchok Amit, who seems to have been personally guilty of illegal construction and has harmed bereaved families, is a preview of what will happen when the judicial dictatorship gains complete control. They drag bereaved families on the floor without even blinking, but we, too, will not blink. The next head of the Shin Bet will be Major General David Zini, who has served the State of Israel for 33 years, while Gali Baharav-Miara, the attorney general, was immersed in a conflict of interest.” This was an oblique reference to the fact that Miara’s husband, who passed away last week, was a high-ranking figure in the Shin Bet and that all of its officials are her close friends.

This wasn’t even the end of Amit’s troubles. In another possibly unprecedented turn of events, an argument erupted during the proceedings between Justice Amit and the other two judges on the panel, Stein and Steinitz, especially the former. Stein declared that he could not see any validity in the position of the attorney general and the other petitioners, since the law clearly states that the prime minister has the authority to select a new Shin Bet director, who is then to be approved by the government. Amit replied, “We ruled in the past about who is supposed to interpret the law [i.e., the attorney general].” According to Amit, the attorney general’s interpretations are binding on the prime minister, a position that his colleagues rejected. This exposed the schism within the Supreme Court and the fact that the other two judges on the panel do not see eye to eye with the chief justice.

Meanwhile, the media reported that the deputy chief justice, Noam Sohlberg, has demanded that Amit stop unilaterally choosing the judges for panels to hear political petitions, so that the panel compositions will be more diverse and balanced. Amit generally insists on choosing judges who share his activist agenda and have no qualms about striking down laws and government decisions, rather than picking judges who share Sohlberg’s more conservative approach, such as Stein and Elron. In fact, Elron recently spoke out publicly against Amit, accusing him of pushing the limits of his power too far and eroding public trust in the Supreme Court. In harsh terms, he warned that the Supreme Court’s aggressiveness and extremism, which have led to the expansion of its powers, are dangerous.

To make a long story short, Chief Justice Amit is steadily losing any respect he enjoyed. Amit never received broad trust to begin with; Justice Minister Yariv Levin declared immediately after his appointment that he did not recognize Amit as the chief justice of the Supreme Court. On this subject, as well, I expect that we will be hearing much more.

Draft Law to Be Reviewed by Rabbonim

I have many more things to report to you. For instance, there have been some dramatic shakeups on the political front. Gadi Eizenkot dissolved his alliance with Benny Gantz and announced that he plans to form a new party. Another member of Gantz’s party, Matan Kahana, announced his resignation as well and added that he plans to try to build an alliance between Eizenkot and Naftoli Bennett, who is making a political comeback. Yair Lapid, meanwhile, is plummeting in the polls. Perhaps I should have written about these events at greater length, but I am already running out of space. There are also some other topics that deserve attention, such as the people suffering from post-traumatic stress or the phenomenon of citizens spying for Iran. But for now, I will move on to the issue of greatest importance to the religious community — the draft law.

Yuli Edelstein, the chairman of the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, has begun claiming that some of his insistence on imposing draconian sanctions on yeshiva bochurim wasn’t genuine. He claims now that he refused to compromise because he did not want to engender suspicion that something was about to happen in Iran, and he wished to prevent the fall of the government. (You may recall that the bill to dissolve the Knesset was introduced amid the dramatic controversy surrounding Edelstein’s intransigence, which he now claims was merely an act.) In any event, Netanyahu left for Washington with the knowledge that he must act quickly to advance the draft law. According to recent reports, Edelstein was preparing to bring the latest version of the draft law to his chareidi colleagues, who have been holding regular meetings with him, as early as last Thursday, and he was planning to submit the latest draft of the law to the Knesset as a whole on Sunday or Monday. As of Sunday evening, Edelstein presented the new version of the law to the chareidi MKs who participated in the committee’s discussions. This will not be a simple process now, nor will it be a simple matter after the Knesset sets a date to debate the law.

At least there is one easy aspect of this process: This law will not have to pass through three Knesset debates. When an ordinary law is proposed by a member of the Knesset, it must pass its preliminary reading, then it is transferred to a committee, and then it returns to the Knesset, having been prepared for its first reading. If it passes the first reading, it is returned to the committee for the text to be finalized, and then it is brought back to the Knesset once again for its second and third readings, which take place simultaneously. At that point, it becomes law. During the final stage, every member of the Knesset is permitted to submit reservations on any aspect of the law, even its title, and anyone who has filed a reservation is granted a short time to speak in the Knesset. If a Knesset member files multiple reservations, his time at the podium is increased accordingly. The draft law, however, passed its first reading in the Bennett-Lapid government and was adopted by Netanyahu in the current Knesset with the application of the continuity rule. That means that the law must pass only its second and third readings to become an official law of the State of Israel.

Netanyahu’s flight to Washington was slightly delayed due to the draft law; he had to settle a few points before leaving the country. But there are two things that are not under his control. First, Netanyahu has no control over the opposition, which will certainly fight to prevent the bill from passing at any price. But even more importantly, Netanyahu has no control over the chareidi representatives, who might not agree to support the bill in its current form. After all is said and done, the chareidi politicians serve the gedolei Yisroel, and it is reasonable to assume that all three moetzos gedolei Torah — of the Shas party, Degel HaTorah, and Agudas Yisroel — will convene to review the law and examine its provisions. At the very least, the law will certainly be reviewed by the leaders of each Moetzes (Rav Dov Landau and Rav Moshe Hillel Hirsch for Degel HaTorah, Rav Moshe Maya and Rav Avrohom Salim for Shas, and the Gerrer Rebbe, and perhaps the Belzer Rebbe and Vizhnitzer Rebbe as well, for Agudas Yisroel). The gedolim will ultimately be the ones to instruct the chareidi politicians on how they should vote.

Opposition to File Thousands of Reservations

At this point, the bill under review is a draft that was formulated last week. Many of the bill’s draconian provisions have already sparked outrage. There was talk of denying passports and drivers’ licenses to bochurim who receive draft orders and do not enlist, and this is in addition to the financial sanctions to be imposed on yeshivos, kollelim, and individual yungeleit, some of which have already been enacted. Another issue that stirred controversy was the draft targets — the number of bnei yeshivos who will be required to enlist so that the community can be viewed as meeting the goals of the draft law. Even if the law is passed, the community will have to cough up a certain number of enlistments to prevent the judges from claiming that the law failed to achieve its purpose and ordering the army to draft all bochurim once again.

At this time, it seems that the chareidim have failed to avert the draconian sanctions; however, it’s possible that the target numbers have been changed. It has been reported that Edelstein asked the IDF to raise the targets for the first year after the bill is passed, without changing the general picture of the situation. It was already agreed to set the chareidi draft quota at 4800 for the first year and 5700 for the second year. Edelstein asked for the threshold to be raised for the first year and then lowered in the second year. He believes that the chareidim should not object to this, since it will require the same total number of enlistments over the first two years, albeit distributed differently over that period of time.

At this point, I obviously can’t predict how the gedolei Yisroel will react to the bill after they receive all its details. However, I can project even now that the opposition will make every possible effort to prevent the bill from being passed, not because they have any great desire to benefit the chareidim but because they hope to bring down the government. The left’s agenda is fairly transparent; everyone understands that their battle against the so-called “draft evasion law” has nothing to do with a manpower shortage (which, if it exists, could be alleviated by the conscription of the tens of thousands of secular draft evaders, whose absence from the army doesn’t seem to bother anyone) but is part of their struggle to unseat Netanyahu.

The opposition whip declared on Sunday that the law will not pass before the deadline set by the coalition — the end of the summer session, before Tisha B’Av. She claimed that there is no majority supporting the bill even within the coalition, counting on the rebels within the Likud party who have already pledged not to support such a law. Of course, she has discounted Netanyahu’s ability to keep the insubordinate MKs within his own party in line. She also warned that the opposition plans to submit thousands of reservations, which will drag the discussions out interminably. On that point, however, she is mistaken; the Knesset speaker has the authority to limit the amount of time allotted for reservations. In any event, it seems sadly inevitable that the next two weeks will see this country brimming with incitement against chareidim on account of the draft law.

Netanyahu seems to have realized that he has exhausted his leeway. Last month (except during the week of the war), the chareidim boycotted the Knesset and created a major uproar within the coalition. The Likud, the coalition, and the Prime Minister’s Office now understand that they must pass the draft law, or they must at least try to do so — but it must be a serious, genuine attempt.

Incitement Rages

We have already witnessed the beginning of the massive campaign of incitement. The newspapers have suddenly begun reporting in detail on the lack of manpower in the IDF for the war in Gaza, and the media is suddenly flooded with soldiers asserting in interviews that they are completely exhausted. One of Israel’s most popular newspapers reported on the huge financial drain that the war has caused for the army, in an article that was titled, for some reason, “The Price of Draft-Dodging.” This is a disingenuous association; what could possibly be the connection between the chareidim’s failure to serve in the army and the financial cost of the war? There is no connection at all, but this is simply another part of the effort to blacken the chareidim’s public image. As is the fact that the “Reservists’ Organization,” a body that no one had heard of, has suddenly become the media’s darling.

In an economic newspaper, I came across the following front-page headline: “Edelstein Prepares to Submit Bluff Bill Without Personal Sanctions.” On the same page, a teaser directs the reader’s attention to an article in the newspaper’s interior: “All that the chareidim want from the draft bill is the cancellation of the painful sanctions on the stipends of yungeleit and on day care grants, which Edelstein insisted on for months. Now, it seems that the chairman of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee has caved to pressure from Netanyahu and is advancing a proposal that is expected to give the chareidim what they want. Pushing off personal sanctions for even half a year will lead to no chareidi enlisting at all.”

There is so much nonsense, falsehood, and incitement in these few words. The economic sanctions weren’t the cause of the community’s outrage; rather, it was the personal sanctions, which create the impression that the yungeleit are criminals or second-class citizens. Moreover, most of the economic sanctions have already existed for almost a year. And the sanctions that already exist did not impel a single yeshiva bochur or kollel yungerman to enlist. Therefore, it is not true that pushing off the sanctions will mean that no chareidi will join the army, since no chareidi is enlisting even now. What is true (and was not written) is that the chareidim are distraught over the draft targets, since the numbers are very high.

Meanwhile, on the orders of the Supreme Court — the true villain in this story and the real cause of all the problems — and on the instructions of the attorney general, who is constantly reminding the army of the judges’ ruling and has taken even stricter positions than the court, the army is being forced again to issue thousands or even tens of thousands of draft orders to yeshiva bochurim. This situation, in short, is intolerable.

Parenthetically, this week the Supreme Court is set to hear a petition against the army’s practice of using the database of the National Insurance Institute to identify yeshiva bochurim who are working. (Anyone who receives an official salary has taxes deducted to pay the NII, which is reported to the institute.) The law does not permit the use of the NII database for any purpose. The state responded to the Supreme Court that it did not consider itself obligated to respond to this position, but the judges rejected that answer. It will be interesting to hear the arguments in this case, but one thing is clear: No one should expect the judges of the Supreme Court to come to the aid of the chareidi community.