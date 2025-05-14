My Take on the News

Rav Dov Landau Speaks

Last week, dozens of roshei yeshivos from a wide range of communities—Litvish, chassidish, and Sephardic—met at the home of Rav Dov Landau to discuss the draft crisis and the necessity of launching another fundraising trip overseas. The gathering was first addressed by Rav Eliezer Kahaneman and Rav Doniel Wolfson, and the group then recited Tehillim, followed by an address from Rav Landau.

“One year ago,” Rav Landau began, “after the judiciary declared war against the Torah world and the budget for talmidim of yeshivos and kollelim was cut, we traveled to the United States and other countries together with a group of gedolei Torah for the purpose of establishing Keren Olam HaTorah. A number of righteous philanthropists, many of whom are personally worthy of dispensing brachos, made their own generous donations to the fund and also took it upon themselves to raise the rest of the enormous sum required to sustain the world of Torah learning. With great siyata d’shmaya, in all the places where we participated in these uplifting events, men of means displayed their generosity in a very special and impressive way, adding to the regular donations for Torah learning made by philanthropists throughout the world. This served to increase the honor of Hashem by demonstrating the burning love for Torah and elevated sense of responsibility of all those who participated in this historic effort. With siyata d’shmaya, the requisite sum was collected and was distributed fairly and appropriately by the righteous donors and their emissaries, and the yeshivos and kollelim continued their learning with even greater intensity. However, the seasons have passed and we still haven’t been saved; the judicial authorities are intensifying their edicts and threatening to draft the bnei yeshivos, which cannot be allowed to pass, and the government still hasn’t resolved this matter. This is occupying our attention at all times, and we cannot stand by. We must stop at nothing to preserve our most sacred values. Now that a year has gone by and we are still struggling to cope with the loss of funding for yeshivos and kollelim due to these decrees, we must return to America once again, along with other gedolei Torah, and partner with the righteous donors and members of the board of Keren Olam HaTorah there, to work together to raise funds for the yeshivos for another year and to preserve the sanctity of Yiddishkeit in the sacred yeshivos. I feel that my personal obligation in this matter is clear: It is my duty to take part in this expedition, despite the tremendous difficulty and hardship involved in it.”

Rav Moshe Hillel Hirsch spoke next. “There isn’t much to add to the rosh yeshiva’s words,” he said. “The reality was, and still is, that there are many kollelim that would have closed completely without this fund, and possibly some of the yeshivos as well. Even for those yeshivos and kollelim that would not have closed, it would have been very difficult for them nonetheless. The fund was extremely helpful for them! When we arrived there last year, we said that this expedition was something that we could do only once. All the baalebatim said the same thing; no one dreamed that it would happen again. But now that we are in the same situation, the baalebatim themselves called us and told us that they wanted it to be repeated. They are waiting for us to come, and we know from our side that it is extremely critical.”

A War Against the Torah

Rav Dovid Cohen spoke as well, drawing attention to the nature of the ongoing conflict. “We are in the middle of a battle in which our enemies’ goal is to cause the Torah to be forgotten and to make the Jewish people like any other nation,” he said. “Rav Elchonon Wasserman famously quoted the Chofetz Chaim as stating that when Klal Yisroel fights a war for ruchniyus, it requires mesirus nefesh. Rav Landau is today’s Nachshon ben Aminadav, who is leading this effort with great mesirus nefesh. The power of his self-sacrifice will give us the ability to continue sustaining the Torah world.”

A message from the Vizhnitzer Rebbe, who is convalescing out of the country, was read. “The holy Torah is the source of our life, and we have nothing other than the Torah, which has sustained Klal Yisroel throughout the generations,” the Rebbe wrote. “Unfortunately, the enemies of religion have reared their heads and wish to cause the Torah to be forgotten through their decree to draft the bnei yeshivos and the people of the Torah world, may it never take place. They have already carried out some of their nefarious intentions by cutting off the budgets of the yeshivos and kollelim. The Torah world is facing unimaginable hardship.”

During the kinnus, Rav Aharon Romm, one of the directors of Keren Olam HaTorah, detailed how the funds raised during the previous year had been distributed. He emphasized that the distribution was conducted based on clear, ironclad criteria, and that millions of dollars had been distributed to Torah institutions every month. In recent months, he added, over 250 million shekels had been distributed, out of over 100 million dollars collected during the fundraising expedition last year. “Now that the persecution of yeshivos and kollelim by the judicial system is continuing, it is necessary to replenish the funds so that the Torah world can continue surviving in the current situation,” he added.

Netanyahu Pledges to Draft 10,000 Chareidim in Two Years

Meanwhile, the situation in the Knesset is fraught with complications; relations between the chareidi parties and Netanyahu and the Likud are on the rocks. The chareidim have been left with no choice but to dig in their heels and to threaten to vote down measures favored by the Likud, and there is always the concern that Netanyahu might become irate and decide to dissolve the coalition, possibly even leading to an election. That, of course, leads to the question of what the outcome of an election might be, and what might be the long-term repercussions of such a move. But despite the risks, the chareidim feel they cannot remain apathetic to the ongoing oppression of bnei Torah. Netanyahu managed to alarm the chareidi community when he announced, “Within two years, we will draft 10,000 chareidim for the first time, and there will be personal and institutional sanctions for failure to meet the draft quotas. We will reach an unprecedented level of enlistment, and we will accomplish what no one has managed to do in the past.”

On the political front, things are heating up as well. Avigdor Lieberman is continuing to spout incitement; vowing, “When I become prime minister, I will draft all of the chareidim without exception. Anyone who does not join the army will not be allowed to vote in the Knesset elections or to receive a passport or driver’s license.” While Lieberman’s party is more popular, polls show Yair Lapid’s party, Yesh Atid, shrinking to a measly five mandates, which is quite an amazing development.

In other news, Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara continues to fight the government, while the government continues to combat her as well. More and more government ministers have been writing to the attorney general to insist that she is in a conflict of interest and must resign from her position. And in yet another major news story, Netanyahu’s advisor Yonasan Urich, who was initially accused of leaking classified information to a hostile government but was later alleged only to have received money from Qatar, became the center of a minor maelstrom yet again. On Friday, the police asked the court to extend Urich’s remand, and a judge on the Magistrates’ Court rejected the request and leveled a caustic rebuke at the police and the Shin Bet. The state appealed to the District Court, which overturned the lower court’s ruling and determined that Urich should remain behind bars. His lawyers appealed to the Supreme Court, which upheld the District Court’s ruling. But even though his decision was struck down, the lower judge’s criticism of the police is continuing to make waves.

Another Heartbreaking Hostage Video

Unfortunately, the week brought more fatalities within the ranks of the IDF, and the hostages are still languishing in Gaza. Hamas released yet another propaganda video, on Shabbos once again, which shows two hostages, one of whom is lying on the floor while the other weeps beside him and warns that his companion’s condition is very bad.

The two hostages who appear in the video are Elkanah Bochbot and Yosef Chaim Ochana; Bochbot is the hostage lying on the floor, while Ochana speaks to the camera, informing the viewers that Elkanah’s psychological and medical condition has been extremely poor since the fighting resumed. “Every minute here is critical,” he said.

Chaim Ochana adds that Bochbot has been incapable of eating or drinking. “He can’t do anything other than think about his son and his wife. What is the government waiting for?” he demands. “For me not to be here? For him to be left alone?” Facing the camera held by his captors, Ochana then declares, “I, too, am ceasing to eat and drink. And for those of you who are still capable of bombing us [i.e., the pilots of the air force] I would like to ask you what you are telling our families!”

Elkanah Bochbot’s family responded to the video with a pained public statement: “How much more can we tolerate? How much more can they tolerate? The fact that they are still there is a disgrace. Elkanah and Yosef are crying out to be saved, and while the rest of the people of Israel hear their cries, a handful of decision makers in the government refuse to listen. We call on them to show courage and to bring them and the other hostages home.”

A former hostage, Ohad Ben-Ami, who was held together with Bochbot and Ochana, pleaded with Prime Minister Netanyahu and President Trump to bring all the hostages home. He related that he had been held together with Maxim Herkin, Bar Kuperstein, and Segev Kalfon as well. “I left them behind in a bad situation,” he said, “and I worry about them.” Ben-Ami had a compelling reason for speaking up: In the video, Bochbot and Ochana appeal to him directly. “You were with us, and you know how bad the situation was; well, now it is even worse!” the hostages exclaim.

“The current fighting, with hostages still in Gaza, endangers the lives of hostages and soldiers, who are unfortunately falling into Hamas’s ambushes,” Ben-Ami said. “Please, I ask you to make the brave and wise decision and to bring all of our hostages home. Our people and our army are strong and principled, and the supreme value of mutual responsibility and the commitment to leave no Jew behind must be at the top of our list of priorities. Everything else must come second.”

Too Much Talk

When I listen to the reports from the cabinet meetings, my heart fills with anguish; I recognize that the ministers are carrying an unbearable burden of responsibility. And when I hear the families of the hostages speak, I am filled with grief; I know that they are carrying an unbearable burden of pain. These are agonizing decisions to have to make; none of the options are even remotely palatable. But there is one objection that I can definitely raise: Why is there so much discussion of this topic in the media? Who can possibly benefit from all this talk? Isn’t there a much greater chance that it will cause harm?

This week, I heard an interview on Galei Tzahal with the brother of a hostage in Gaza. He spoke about the massive fighting in Gaza, which he saw as endangering the hostages—and he might be correct about that. But then he said (more or less), “We need to retrieve the hostages, both living and dead, and only then to launch a full-blown offensive. After all, we can’t destroy Hamas while the hostages are still in Gaza.”

Once again, his reasoning might be sound, but there is an important question to consider: Hamas was undoubtedly listening to this program, and what conclusion are they going to draw? The only logical conclusion they can reach is that they must not release the hostages under any circumstances, for the hostages’ presence is the only thing protecting them from a full-scale IDF offensive. In fact, it is possible that when Netanyahu declares publicly that the IDF’s primary goal is to destroy Hamas, he might not actually mean it; it might simply be a ploy to induce Hamas to release the hostages. And when Netanyahu’s opponents attack him for taking this position, they might be playing into the terror group’s hands.

In short, when it comes to such weighty issues, with so many lives at stake, the best policy is probably to minimize discussion in the media.

Lag Ba’omer on Friday

Beginning on Wednesday, hundreds of thousands of visitors are expected to travel to the tomb of Rabi Shimon bar Yochai in Meron. The crowding is expected to begin on Thursday afternoon, as thousands of people will flock to the bonfires of the Boyaner and Toldos Aharon communities on Thursday night.

Whenever the Lag Ba’omer festivities in Meron degenerated into chaos, there were always two main reasons: the behavior of police officers who were either utterly foolish or wicked and cruel, and the collapse of the public transportation system. If a few buses become stuck somewhere, that is all it takes for the entire event to collapse. This year, Uri Maklev will be monitoring the situation in his capacity as deputy minister of transportation. Under his leadership, the Transportation Ministry has been preparing for the hillula on Lag Ba’omer for several months.

“There is no other event in Israel that compares to the hillula in Meron on Lag Ba’omer, neither in scale nor in sensitivity,” Maklev explained. “This is an event that brings hundreds of thousands of travelers to the same location in a very short period of time, and all of them want to return home on time as well. It is a massive operation requiring intensive coordination, with a network of hundreds of buses and trains running throughout the country all night long. And the challenge doesn’t end with transportation on the roads. The traffic circle in Meron has a limited capacity to absorb travelers; there is a physical limit to the number of buses that can drive onto the mountain at any moment. If too many buses drive up the mountain at any given moment, everything will come to a halt. Therefore, every entry to the mountain, every bus that runs, and every transportation route must be meticulously planned in advance, down to the second. This system requires extreme precision and a very high level of operational ability.”

Maklev added that this year’s event is expected to be more complicated than usual. “There is a double challenge this year,” he said. “We must prepare to deal with a heavy burden on the public transportation system in light of the fact that the hillula will be much shorter than in previous years, while the same quantity of people can be expected to visit the site. There is also the sensitivity to Shabbos to take into account. It is important for the public to be aware that the rabbonim have decided, to avoid even the slightest possibility of chillul Shabbos, that the last buses from Meron to the south and center of the country will be scheduled at 1:00 p.m., and the buses to destinations in the north will leave no later than 3:30. Everything has been planned in advance, including the stops on the bus routes and the increase in personnel at the site. We all have a single goal: to make sure that every participant in the hillula returns home early enough to avoid the risk of chillul Shabbos. That is part of our responsibility as a ministry that serves a Shabbos-observant population, and we are obligated to act accordingly.”

Uri Maklev spoke highly of the work of his colleague, Meir Porush. “Rabbi Meir Porush, the Minister of Yerushalayim Affairs and Israeli Heritage, has been overseeing the general preparations for the hillula,” he said. “His ministry bears responsibility for the overall organization of the event, and we work hand in hand with them. The partnership between us is deep, efficient, and constant. Both parties to this joint effort use their professional tools for this purpose, and the entire public benefits from it. We have observed their dedicated work, and we must show our appreciation to them.” Maklev also spoke briefly about the preparations taking place in his own ministry. “The challenges are enormous,” he said. “It is necessary to recruit drivers from all over the country to work for various bus companies, driving complicated and unusual routes. At the same time, it is necessary to operate dozens of bus stations, parking lots, interchanges, public address systems, traffic signs, and hotlines. A delay of even one minute on any one route has the potential to disrupt a major portion of the day’s bus service. If a single lane is closed because of a malfunction or fault, it necessitates immediate coordination with the police, the bus companies, and the oversight system. It is an extremely complex project, but it is also uplifting. Every crew member, every driver, and every supervising officer knows that he isn’t merely doing an ordinary job. They are all part of a massive system set in place to bring Jewish people to the tomb of Rabi Shimon bar Yochai on Lag Ba’omer, in a state of simcha and kedushah, and in a secure, orderly, and respectable way.”

Bereaved Families Call for Caution

I could easily write volumes about Meron and Lag Ba’omer, about the preparations for the annual event, the construction and renovation on the mountain, and the massive hachnossas orchim project that takes place there. I could write about the various emergency rescue organizations gearing up for the big day, and about the bonfires that will be held in Meron. But I would like to focus on something else: the yahrtzeit of the victims of the Meron tragedy of 5781. Every year, the victims’ families gather together on Lag Ba’omer, the day of the yahrtzeit, their own sorrow mingling with the joy and festive mood in Meron. This year will mark the first time since that devastating tragedy that Lag Ba’omer has fallen on erev Shabbos, just as it did at the time of the disaster. The families will thus be observing the yahrtzeits of their loved ones on the very same day of the week when the tragedy struck, and the emotional impact of that reminder of the tragedy must not be underestimated. The memorial events for the victims are generally held late in the afternoon of Lag Ba’omer, as the hillula is drawing to a close; this year, however, the event will be held on Thursday, erev Lag Ba’omer, shortly before sunset. The event will be closed to the general public; the families will gather in an enclosed, secure area in the compound, where a siyum will be conducted by family members.

This year, the families of the 45 victims of the tragedy put out a joint statement calling on the public to exercise special care to prevent a repetition of the tragedy that claimed their loved ones’ lives. “We turn to you out of endless pain and a sense of mission and responsibility for every Jew who ascends the mountain,” they wrote. “This year, the hillula of Lag Ba’omer will be taking place with timing similar to the year of the tragedy, on a Thursday night, with a limited window of 16 hours for the festivities to be held. The holy mountain cannot accommodate everyone together, and the crowding may lead to mortal danger. In keeping with the recommendations of the organizers, the engineers, and the professionals, visitors will be limited to five hours on the mountain. We beg everyone to follow the safety instructions. Do not push or jostle, and do not cause extraneous crowding. Above all, act with mutual responsibility. Every Jew who ascends the mountain is doing so for his brethren as well. When you are there, you should daven, rejoice, and give thanks to Hashem, and when you are finished, you should descend from the mountain so that others can have the same opportunity. This way, we will all be able to elevate ourselves through tefillah, in joy and in safety. That is how we will heal the wounds and honor the memories of the victims, not only in thought but through acts of responsibility and brotherhood.”

The families’ statement continues, “We have already paid a personal price. It is an unbearable price that cannot be described; we carry the loss and orphanhood with us every day and at every hour. Please, holy and precious people, follow the safety instructions and try not to cause unnecessary crowding. If you see that an area is becoming overcrowded, then simply move away from that place.”

Miracles Every Day

The old man from Sde Boker who served as the first prime minister of the State of Israel (Ben-Gurion) once remarked that anyone who does not believe in miracles is not a realist. Here in Eretz Yisroel, we have grown so accustomed to witnessing miracles that they seem like part of nature, and we sometimes seem to have forgotten that nature itself is miraculous. That knowledge is important because it reminds us of our obligations; in fact, we all instinctively try to avoid acknowledging the miracles in our lives because we do not want to be beholden to the One Who performs them for us.

There are many miracles that are hidden from us, but when Divine Hashgocha smiles upon us, as the Brisker Rov once put it, we can sometimes see it very clearly. After the raging wildfires on Yom Haatzmaut, a senior official in the firefighters’ service admitted that miracles had taken place. And the same admission was made by a high-ranking official after a missile slammed into the ground next to Ben Gurion Airport and created a gaping crater. The vaunted IDF failed to shoot down the incoming missile (due to a “localized malfunction of the Arrow interception system,” according to an official statement), but the missile missed the airport terminal by a stroke of undeniable hashgocha pratis. But when Divine judgment is in force, we tend to see what can happen in a moment of Heavenly concealment. Every internal inquiry of the IDF that is published, such as the report on the events of October 7 in Zikim, only serves to strengthen our unmistakable faith and recognition that Hashem is the Creator of the world and continues to supervise all of His creations, and that He alone orchestrates the events of our lives.

This week, I perused the latest issue of Torah Shebichsav, a weekly publication of edifying Torah content, and I came across the following story: Rav Chaim Brim once approached his good friend Rav Nota Zehnwirth and said, “I understand how a poor man survives every day and has enough food to eat. Every morning, he lifts his gaze toward Heaven and begs Hashem to send him his sustenance, and he relies solely on Hashem for his survival. But how does a wealthy person survive? If he relies on his affluence to sustain him, how can he make it from one day to the next?”

Rav Nota replied, “That is why the posuk states, ‘His mercy is on all of His creations.’ Hashem has mercy even on the wealthy!”

The Knesset Gets Back to Work

The Knesset has gone back to work for its summer session, which will continue for three months until it begins its recess after Tisha b’Av. As usual, we can easily predict that this will be a hot summer in the Knesset. And the members of the Knesset will certainly continue introducing new laws, which will be added to the 6000 bills that have already been placed on the Knesset table and have not made any further impact. Most of these bills are meant to create noise and to generate headlines; no one expects them to actually pass into law. One of my personal hobbies is tracing various bills back to their origins; many of these bills are copies of previous proposals, which were likewise copied from bills introduced before them, and I enjoy following the chain of duplications until I manage to identify the original authors. Copying bills is a standard practice in the Knesset.

Before the Knesset began its vacation, two interesting bills were proposed. The first was authored by Elazar Stern of Yesh Atid and would require a rov granting kashrus certification to base a hechsher solely on the laws of kashrus and to ignore other factors, such as inappropriate events held in an establishment, the religious affiliation of the owner of an establishment, and whether it operates on Shabbos. Such a bill is a typical brainchild of legislators who seek to attack and undermine the standards of Judaism. Sure enough, I discovered that the same bill was introduced in the 18th and 19th Knessets by MK Nitzan Horowitz of the Meretz party.

On the other end of the spectrum, MK Avigdor “Avi” Maoz introduced a bill originally authored by Moshe Gafni (which was also copied by Moshe Roth). This bill proposes the establishment of a Basic Law enshrining the value of Torah learning as suitable grounds for an exemption from the draft. While it would be wonderful if this bill passed, it is very doubtful that it stands a chance. In any event, the goal is clear: to put an end to the constant petitions to the court against bnei Torah, which are based on the Basic Law that declares equality to be one of Israel’s supreme values. According to the law proposed by Maoz (and Gafni), Torah learning would be considered another form of “substantial service” to the state.

When the Knesset opened its summer session, another 40 bills were introduced. One of those bills, introduced by Mickey Levi, calls for the establishment of a memorial center in honor of the late President Yitzchok Navon, which makes me wonder what aspect of Navon’s legacy is worthy of being commemorated.

The beginning of the summer session brought the issue of the draft law to the fore once again. As usual, the media is filled with references to a “draft evasion law,” in a bid to subtly shape the public’s perception of the idea. Many people in this country will do anything in their power to distort and blacken the chareidi community’s public image. With all due respect to Israel’s celebration of its independence, there is no question that we are still in golus. Let us daven that the summer session will be healthy and sane.

Lawless Police

I don’t know if any of you heard about the recent police rampage in Mea Shearim, but the scenes were utterly appalling. I have no interest in defending anyone who breaks the law, whether they wear black and white or police uniforms, but I do wish to point out that the police once again inflicted terrible trauma on innocent children. I was reminded of the time when a stun grenade was thrown at a little girl in Mea Shearim. If violent police officers aren’t prosecuted, then police brutality will never end. We remember Chaim Mizrachi, the delicate young man who was brutally beaten by the police on Rechov Malchei Yisroel. His case was brought up in the Knesset by chareidi representatives, and Chaim and his mother were invited to appear before a Knesset committee. The officers who beat him—solely because he pointed out that their car had damaged a parked vehicle—ultimately suffered almost no consequences for their behavior. What incentive does this give any police officers to refrain from violence?

On a similar note, here is the text of a parliamentary query submitted by MK Avrohom Betzalel to the minister of national security: “On June 21, 2022, Rabbi Chananel Tiran, a respectable and normal person, suffered severe abuse at the hands of a group of police offices who arrived to break up an illegal protest outside a cell phone store in Bnei Brak. Rabbi Tiran explained to the police that he had no connection to the protest, but he reported that he was taken to a dark place and was shackled hand and foot, and while he was in handcuffs, he was beaten viciously by a number of police officers, including one with the rank of chief superintendent named Rotem Vasker. He was later taken to a prison cell and was beaten there as well. The police officers were not aware that their actions were captured on video by security cameras. Rabbi Tiran submitted a complaint to the Department of Internal Police Investigations, was summoned to testify, and then was informed that the case had been closed. His lawyer appealed the decision and received the same response. I would like to ask the following: Did the aforementioned citizen testify before the DIPI, and what was the content of his testimony? Were the DIPI investigators informed that there was video documentation of the violence, and did they view those videos? Did the investigators summon the offending police officers for questioning, including the chief superintendent? If not, then why not? And if they did, did the police officers deny the violence, and were they confronted with the videos showing their actions? Was the case closed, and if so, why was it closed?”

A Minister Seeks a Heter for a Haircut

Rav Ovadiah Yosef once told the following story: “Many years ago, when Minister Moshe Shapiro was in aveilus, he had to meet with the prime minister and needed to take a haircut for the occasion, and he did not know what to do. He presented his dilemma to me, and I advised him to try to find a bris milah that day where he could serve as sandak, even if it meant paying for the privilege, so that the day would be considered a Yom Tov for him and he would be permitted to have a haircut. Indeed, he followed that advice.” This brief anecdote illustrates the respect accorded to then-Prime Minister David Ben Gurion; even a religious minister who was observing a period of aveilus felt obligated to take a haircut in advance of a meeting with Ben Gurion.

But there are other takeaways from this story as well. For one thing, in the previous generation, the government officials from the Mizrachi community, or at least Interior Minister Moshe Shapiro, did not shave during their periods of aveilus and even consulted a rov when they found themselves facing a halachic quandary on this subject. This psak also yields an important halachic precedent: Rav Ovadiah Yosef maintained that an aveil is permitted to take a haircut on a day when he serves as sandak, since it is considered a Yom Tov for him, and he is even permitted to pay for the mitzvah.