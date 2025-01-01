Moment of Reckoning: Newly Released Photos Show Joe Biden Meeting Hunter’s Chinese Partners

Newly released photos of President Biden and his son Hunter hobnobbing with prominent Chinese business leaders and government officials when Biden was vice president, have put an end to all speculation.

The world now knows that Joe Biden’s repeated denials that he never discussed business with his son and had no involvement in Hunter’s overseas enterprises were false.

The photographs are from Joe Biden’s visit to China in 2013. In one set of images, Hunter Biden is seen, along with his father, meeting and chatting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. In another set of images, Joe Biden introduces his son to Li Yuanchao, who was China’s vice president at the time.

Another set of photos shows Hunter Biden introducing his father to his Chinese business partners. After handshakes and hugs, the Bidens posed for a group picture with a few of the Chinese businessmen.

The images appear to corroborate the House Oversight Committee’s findings that Hunter Biden arranged for his father to meet with his business partners during the Asia trip, according to America First Legal (AFL), the firm that secured the long-buried pictures.

“Mr. Li sought — and received — access to Vice President Biden’s political power, including, for example, preferential access to then–U.S. Ambassador to China Max Baucus,” the 2023 impeachment inquiry report reads.

The disclosures have come on the heels of a sweeping pardon President Biden gave his son earlier this month, to cover all crimes and possible crimes he committed from 2013 to 2024. The pardon was issued just as Hunter was going to be sentenced for gun and tax fraud charges.

In The Shadow of the Laptop Scandal

Ever since The New York Post broke the story of Hunter Biden’s laptop in October of 2020, with its revelations of Hunter’s shady business dealings with Chinese bankers closely tied to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), questions have been raised about Joe Biden’s exact role in these unsavory transactions.

The president has vehemently denied having had any business-related contact with Hunter in the past. “I have never spoken to my son about his overseas business dealings,” Biden said on the presidential campaign trail in 2019. “And I have never ever taken a penny from any foreign country. Ever. Ever.”

Those claims were proven false during the Republican Party’s 2023 impeachment inquiry.

Reams of evidence, including photos—the newly unearthed ones in addition to earlier ones—plus emails and witness statements were produced at the 2023 House Oversight hearings. They demonstrated that Joe Biden—referred to in some of Hunter’s incriminating emails as “the Big Guy”—not only interfaced with his family’s business partners, but allegedly received generous cuts of some of the deals.

Devon Archer, longtime friend and business partner of Hunter Biden, who testified before the House Oversight Committee in a closed-door hearing last year, stated that Hunter put his father on speakerphone while meeting with business partners at least 20 times.

Archer described how Joe Biden was put on the phone to sell “the brand,” recounted Fox News.



With the release of the National Archive photos of Biden mingling with his son’s business partners, whatever has been left of the president’s credibility after a string of proven fabrications over the years has been shredded.

The mainstream media, which in another era would have prominently featured the laptop scandal on the front pages, refused to investigate the story, instead dismissing it with scorn as either a Russian hoax or a right-wing conspiracy.

These outlets now stand exposed as little more than compliant pawns, eager to serve any liberal government’s agenda.

As for Joe Biden, the photos not only expose an ingrained practice of lying and deception on his part. They raise alarm about potential conflicts of interest and about whether the president—and by extension, America’s security interests—have been compromised by Biden’s lucrative dealings with the Chinese Communist Party.

Biden has been faced with allegations of influence-peddling and possible breaches of national security.

“China has the Bidens in its back pocket,” Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton posted in an online response to the images.

Obama and Biden Fought Against Photos’ Release

One set of images, obtained by America First Legal after litigation against the National Archives, show Joe Biden posing with Hunter’s business associates from BHR Partners, a Chinese subsidiary of the government-controlled Bank of China.

Hunter held a 10% stake in the firm, which sought out natural resources such as cobalt for China. The firm helped secure the richest cobalt mine in the world for a Chinese company in 2016, according to the NY Times.

Another Chinese company, CEFC China Energy a China energy company, paid $4.8 million to entities controlled by Hunter and his uncle James in 2017.

Although the Washington Post stopped short of alleging that President Biden was personally involved, it reported that Hunter Biden used his father’s influence and contacts to secure the payments.

“These images shed light on the connections between then-Vice President Biden, Hunter and his Chinese business associates, and Chinese government officials including President Xi Jinping,” America First Legal said in its press release.

Despite fervent denials by President Biden, emails sent to and from Hunter Biden confirm that Joe Biden was undeniably a part of Hunter’s business scenarios, and showed up in real time to meet with Hunter’s partners.

A 2017 email obtained by Fox News shows Hunter, in Sept. 2017, requesting keys for Joe and Jill Biden, along with his uncle Jim Biden, as he set up business quarters that were needed in a multi-million-dollar joint venture with CEFC.

“Please have keys made available for new office mates: Joe Biden, Jill Biden, Jim Biden, Gongwen Dong (Chairman Ye CEFC emissary),” Hunter Biden emailed the building manager of a Georgetown building, House of Sweden, that hosts the Swedish embassy.

The House of Sweden said they made the keys but Hunter never picked them up, according to the Daily Mail.

In another 2017 email also obtained by Fox News, Biden wrote to the same Chinese company’s chairman, extending “best wishes from the entire Biden family,” and urging the chairman to “quickly” send a $10 million wire to “properly fund and operate” the Biden joint venture with the company.

America First Legal released the photos last Monday, saying the National Archives had stonewalled their FOIA requests for years.

“Lawyers for Biden and former president Barack Obama successfully delayed the release of the photos until after Election Day. They were originally set to become public in October,” stated AFL in a press release.

“It is such a disgrace that only through litigation, and only at the conclusion of the Biden administration is its corruption by ties to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) fully coming into focus,” an editorial in Real Clear Politics asserted.

Deep State Collusion

The release of the incriminating photos from the National Archives does more than just prove the president a liar, writes the NY Post.



The very fact of the National Archives choosing to withhold the evidence until after the election despite a lawsuit opens the door to a larger scandal. It means the president co-opted others in the administration to cover up his deception, the article said.

The op-ed went on suggest that there had to have been major collusion within the administration for the National Archives to keep the photos under wraps for as long as they did, going back to the era of the Obama administration.

It’s impossible that Attorney General Merrick Garland or Vice President Kamala Harris would not have known what the National Archives was hiding, the writer argued.

“Gossip alone would have carried the scandalous information from the Obama White House to the Biden administration, not to mention the need to document everything a vice president says and does on an official visit with a foreign head of state.”

The Secret Service would know the role of everyone in Biden’s traveling party and whom they met with, the article points out.

“Anybody who doubts that the CIA, the FBI and others in the deep state knew Biden was lying with his ridiculous denials” is not thinking rationally, the Post op-ed said.

“These agencies had blackmail-level knowledge, certainly enough to keep [Biden] in line.” One can easily grasp how, with such powerful leverage over the president, CIA and FBI directors might have felt at liberty to execute their own agendas under the Biden administration.

And it isn’t much of a stretch to imagine how Chinese leaders, even more so, exploited or could exploit Biden’s vulnerability to serve their own dark interests.

Blinken Coordinated Dishonest Letter From Intelligence Officials

In the same vein, questions persist about how Antony Blinken, Biden’s secretary of state who was the former deputy national security adviser in 2013, could have been unaware of the laptop’s authenticity.

Yet, it is known that Blinken helped organize the dishonest 2020 letter from the 51 former intelligence officials who said the laptop smelled of “Russian disinformation.”

That letter bolstered Biden’s protestations when he faced persistent challenges about the incriminating information on his son’s laptop.

Fox News has run multiple back-to-back clips of Biden facing down questions from reporters in 2019 while on the campaign trail. It’s fascinating to hear him fire back with the same heated denial again and again, slamming the laptop evidence as “garbage” when he knew without the slightest doubt how totally authentic it was.

“I’ve never discussed with my son anything about his business!” I’ve never discussed a single thing with my son or my daughter about anything having to do with their businesses. Period.” “It’s all garbage. They gotta stop that stuff!” he fumed at reporters.

In the final presidential debate for 2020 and in an interview with 60 Minutes, Joe Biden cited the Blinken-coordinated letter from the 51 former intelligence officials as he once more dismissed the laptop contents as “disinformation from the Russians” and “a smear campaign.”

Investigate Who Colluded in the Cover-up

Critics have been calling for Trump to discuss with Pam Bondi, his Attorney General appointee, the merits of appointing a special counsel to probe whether Joe Biden was compromised by the family’s entanglements, and who in the administration helped conceal the information from Congress.

The investigation would focus on whether the millions of dollars the Bidens received from China and other foreign countries corrupted America’s policies toward China, Ukraine and other countries where the family did business.

Despite the fact that Biden is leaving office in three weeks, this history is still very relevant, critics say. Chinese intelligence has lavished money on the Biden family with an obvious motive. It may have been simply to compromise Joe Biden, so that he could be compelled to do their bidding.

“As for Biden, there’s no question he did something seriously unethical by helping his family make millions on the basis of his powerful positions,” wrote the NY Post. “In this case, getting at the whole truth is essential to our national security. It must be told.”

“Even while President Biden has pardoned his son, Hunter going all the way back to 2014, more evidence comes out each day showing how his family leveraged Joe Biden’s even longer career in public office for private gain,” Attorney Ding of AFL said.

“America First Legal will not stop fighting to uncover the full story of the Biden Family’s corruption.”

****

Biden’s ‘Memorandum of Understanding’ Gave Chinese Companies Edge Over American Ones

National security expert Frank Gaffney, the founder of the Center for Security Policy, notes that Vice President Biden was instrumental in 2013 in engineering a Memorandum of Understanding with the CCP, whose goal was to give Chinese companies special access to American investment funds.

The Memorandum gave the CCP preferential treatment, exempting Chinese companies from having to submit to U.S. regulatory, transparency and accountability requirements, Gaffney said on an appearance on China Unscripted.

Besides automatically heightening the potential for fraud from the Chinese side, the Memorandum of Understanding unfairly tilted the playing field against American and other foreign companies while favoring the Chinese.

Gaffney observed that in late 2013, a few months after the Memorandum was implemented, then Vice-President Joe Biden and Hunter embarked on a trip to Beijing, which resulted in Hunter securing a $1. 5 billion in investments before returning to the United States.

“This money may have partly served as Biden’s ‘commission’ for the trillions of dollars that migrated to China, thanks to the Memorandum of Understanding,” Gaffney said.

In the end, the cultivating of close ties with Chinese leaders, and indirectly channeling all that wealth to the regime “served to advance the CCP’s goal of multipronged warfare against America,” the national security expert pointed out.

This is unconscionable, he said.

“Americans need to bear in mind the CCP is a mortal enemy. Its long-running goal is to usurp American global influence and replace it with China’s dominance,” Gaffney said. He underscored the obvious conflicts of interest and national security risks posed by a U.S. vice president cozying up to a hostile foreign government.

“The only thing Hunter ever had to sell the Chinese or anyone was access to Joe, meaning his dad was advertising that he was indirectly for sale, you just needed to pay his son,” a scathing NY Post editorial summed up the “influence-peddling” debacle.

The vice president was using his office to promote his son’s ambitions to earn tens of millions promoting the agenda of the Chinese Communist Party, the article said. Even with Joe Biden no longer a player on the world stage, the damage his policies set in motion will continue.

In essence, the American people elected a president who had effectively sold out years before to their mortal enemy, whose goal is to destroy the United States, Gaffney said.

“There has never been a bigger betrayal of our country.”

*****

The China Threat

Many Americans are not fully aware of how China’s ruling communist party threatens American interests, and fail to see the dangers of a U.S. president becoming a pawn in the Chinese game plan to achieve international dominance.

They see China as a competitor in trade or technology, but fail to recognize the CCP’s ambition to become the world’s dominant superpower by usurping American global influence.

The Biden administration, in pursuing close ties with China’s leaders, promoted a dangerous obliviousness about China’s true agenda, and about the risks associated with engaging closely with the CCP.

A recent op-ed in the New York Post marveled at the Biden administration’s decision to extend a science and technology sharing agreement with China for five years. The article slammed the shortsightedness in not anticipating that this move could facilitate the conversion of civilian technologies for military purposes.

This would seriously undermine U.S. efforts to restrict China’s access to critical technologies.

China has built a massive economy and is on its way to outstripping the U.S. as the world’s top economic power. Its rise as a world power represents a concerted effort to extend its reach and influence across the globe.

In addition, China has invested heavily in becoming a leader in industries like artificial intelligence, renewable energy, and 5G technology. If they take the lead economically, they can dictate how global rules are written, to America’s detriment.

Intelligence Theft

The Chinese are known for using devious tactics to steal important information from other countries. This includes hacking computers to steal blueprints for new industrial or military technology, trade secrets from American companies, or even classified government information.

Chinese oligarchs have bought up thousands of acres of land in the United States, some of it near U.S. military bases, giving raise to fears of intelligence theft of military technology and military secrets.

The CCP seeks to dominate key industries in its quest to impose its political ideology wherever it can. China seeks to perpetuate communism through the use of universal government surveillance and thought control, as well as the suppression of civil liberties.

China’s government is despotic and totalitarian. Speech, religion, and many aspects of people’s personal lives including the number of children allowed per family, are state-controlled.

A Chinese-dominated world would be a catastrophe for anyone to whom the ideals of democratic freedom and personal liberty are important.