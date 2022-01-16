Sunday, Jan 16, 2022
Sunday, Jan 16, 2022

Email Sign-Up

logo

Moed Koton 4: Salty Tears

This daf discusses some halachos of watering plants.

There was a certain rebbe who spent an hour every day in his garden saying Tehillim in a very moving manner. He would cry bitter tears as he supplicated Hashem to have mercy on His Yiddishe kinderlach.

Some said that the rebbe’s practice should be forbidden on Shabbos. “After all, this man is crying copious tears in a garden where things grow. Obviously, this is a violation of zoreia, planting, which is clearly forbidden on Shabbos.”

One neutral party wondered why this should be permitted. When this man was exiled to Siberia, he met the Tchebiner Rov, who had also been exiled.

He asked, “Were these people right in their assessment of the situation, or was it really permitted for the rebbe to cry over his Tehillim in the garden on Shabbos?”

The Tchebiner Rov answered, “He was certainly permitted to cry in the garden. The reason is that tears are salty. In Taanis 40, the Gemara tells us that the Atlantic Ocean is salty; therefore, its waters do not cause grain to grow. Tears are therefore another one of the types of liquid that do not cause growth, and the Shulchan Aruch explicitly permits their dispersal in an area where things grow” (Shulchan Aruch, 336:3; Yeshurun, Part 14, p. 182).

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on pinterest
Pinterest
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST NEWS

Vision

Jan 12, 2022

This week’s parsha of Beshalach is associated with the splitting of the sea at Krias Yam Suf, where the Jewish people finished their exit from

Read More »

The Couch

Jan 12, 2022

Moderator: Elchanan Schwarz LMHC   To have your questions addressed by the panel, please email thecouch@yated.com. All personal information will be kept confidential.   Dear

Read More »

Delete The App

Jan 12, 2022

By Rabbi Yitzchok Broyde   Deep under the surface of the street, it begins with a tiny trickle, a small but constant stream of water

Read More »

My Take On the News

Jan 12, 2022

The Government Has Given Up The State of Israel has decided to give up the battle against the coronavirus. Nothing is under control, and the

Read More »

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to stay updated

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Yated Neeman was founded in 1987 as an independent Orthodox Jewish weekly newspaper. Ever since, people have been turning to the Yated for responsible, accurate and intelligent news coverage. More than an interesting and enlightening read, the Yated is part of the daily life of the community.

Read More >>

FOLLOW US