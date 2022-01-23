Sunday, Jan 23, 2022
Sunday, Jan 23, 2022

Email Sign-Up

logo

Moed Koton 11: A Higher Standard

On this daf, we find that sometimes an important person must act more stringently than the letter of the law normally demands.

The Shelah Hakadosh explains: “Our sages teach that Hashem is more exacting with the righteous than the common man. This is because one who is closer to Hashem must comport himself as is fitting. A person permitted to enter the palace is on a much higher level than one only permitted in the courtyard. One who can go into the inner sanctum of the king is of an entirely different order. And so it goes, level after level. The higher one’s achievements, the more carefully he must avoid acting below his exalted station and the more he deserves to be disciplined for inappropriate excesses. This explains why an important person must be so stringent with himself. What may be inappropriately pious for a simple person may well be of the essence for an adam choshuv” (Shnei Luchos Habris, Bereishis 9).

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on pinterest
Pinterest
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST NEWS

Making the Move

Jan 19, 2022

One Shabbos, Rav Chaim Leib Auerbach and his young son, Shlomo Zalman, walked from the Shaarei Chesed neighborhood of Yerushalayim to Meah Shearim to participate

Read More »

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to stay updated

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Yated Neeman was founded in 1987 as an independent Orthodox Jewish weekly newspaper. Ever since, people have been turning to the Yated for responsible, accurate and intelligent news coverage. More than an interesting and enlightening read, the Yated is part of the daily life of the community.

Read More >>

FOLLOW US