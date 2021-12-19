Monday, Dec 20, 2021
Monday, Dec 20, 2021

Email Sign-Up

logo

Megillah 7: A Proper Education

When Sir Moses Montefiore once visited Warsaw, the Chiddushei Harim and Rav Yitzchok of Vorki spent many hours sequestered with him. Their appeals were aimed to convince him to petition the crown regarding several issues of vital importance to the Jewish community.

One was the law that required every cheder to teach foreign languages. When the local Maskilim heard this, they decided to form their own delegation of wealthy “intellectuals” to counter any such claim. They explained to Sir Moses that this decree was actually a great benefit for the Jewish community, since this was the means through which Jew-hatred would become a thing of the past. “Besides,” they claimed, “your honor should know that most rabbis disagree with the fanatics who assert that learning a foreign language is prohibited in the Torah schools.”

Since the Maskilim had reached Sir Moses first, the rebbes started out at a disadvantage when they brought up the issue. The philanthropist immediately parroted the “progressive” view, and when the rebbes refuted this claim, he directed them to Rabbi Dr. Levy, his own counselor, who argued that they should teach languages based on a teaching of Chazal: “On Megillah 7, we find that the miracle of Purim was partially due to Mordechai’s knowledge of other languages.”

The Chiddushei Harim immediately replied. “It was only because Mordechai was on the Sanhedrin that he understood foreign languages. As our sages explain, this is a requirement for the Sanhedrin only to avoid hearing testimony through a translator. In fact, the events of Purim disprove your claim. Bigson and Seresh dared to plan an assassination in front of a Jew because they knew that Jews did not learn foreign languages. Mordechai only spoke their language because he was the rare exception, not the rule.”

He concluded, “It is enough for us to have a few representatives like Sir Moses and yourself—nothing more is needed.” Rabbi Levy promptly admitted to Sir Moses that the rebbes were right (Me’ir Einei Hagolah).

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on pinterest
Pinterest
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST NEWS

Secret of Endurance

Dec 15, 2021

Parshas Vayechi completes the Torah’s discussion of the founding of the world, and the first adherents of Yahadus and their families. Seder Bereishis contains many

Read More »

My Take On The News

Dec 15, 2021

Trump Slams Netanyahu for “Ingratitude” To say that the world of Israeli politics has been beset by turmoil would be putting it mildly. And the

Read More »

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to stay updated

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Yated Neeman was founded in 1987 as an independent Orthodox Jewish weekly newspaper. Ever since, people have been turning to the Yated for responsible, accurate and intelligent news coverage. More than an interesting and enlightening read, the Yated is part of the daily life of the community.

Read More >>

FOLLOW US