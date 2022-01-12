Wednesday, Jan 12, 2022
Wednesday, Jan 12, 2022

Megillah 31: Revealing Another Aspect

On this daf, we find that Ezra decreed when we read the curses in Parshiyos Bechukosai and Ki Savo.

Years ago, the Bais Avrohom of Slonim spent an extended period of time in Eretz Yisroel. Rav Yisroel Shimon Kasteknitz recounted, “I will never forget the Shabbos that I merited to be at the Bais Avrohom’s tish. It was Parshas Bechukosai, and it was a very elevated and inspiring Shabbos. The Remaz says that the words of the Tochacha actually protect one who hears them from these curses. Many tzaddikim would interpret the actual verses of the Tochacha in a way that portends good despite this not being the simple meaning of the verses. When the rebbe spoke at his tish, he explained the verse ‘and each man will stumble among his brothers’ in an innovative manner: This, he said, alludes to the words of our sages that ‘a person doesn’t stand firmly in the words of Torah until he has first stumbled in them.’ This, then, is the meaning for good of the above verse. People will relate to the mistakes of others with the same seriousness as they do their own mistakes, and they will never fall in the same manner again themselves” (Mizekeinim Esbonan).

