Megillah 30: One with the Tzibbur

This daf continues discussing Parshas Shekalim.

Rav Nosson of Breslov states that shekalim serve to unify every Jew with the tzibbur: “We give specifically half-shekels to teach an important lesson: that without the tzibbur we are nothing. Since every individual has a mission to fulfill which no one else can achieve, it is easy to feel uniquely different. We must never feel separated from our friends, since, at the root, all Jews are one.

“To teach that we all need each other, each person gives half a shekel—which is only completed through another Jew’s half shekel. This shows that we are only complete when we are unified with our friend. This brings to great feelings of brotherhood and nullifies our natural tendency towards feeling uniquely alone” (Otzar Hayirah)

