Friday, Jan 7, 2022
Friday, Jan 7, 2022

Email Sign-Up

logo

Megillah 27: A Proper Teshuvah

The Gemara continues discussing halachos regarding the prohibition to use something sanctified for a less holy purpose.

A tearful woman walked into a local shul, obviously overwrought. “I want so much to do teshuvah, but don’t know how. Please, please help me!”

She turned to the gabbai of the shul, a very well-liked person. He reasoned that since she was married and didn’t cover her hair, this was a perfect opportunity to help her change this error. Yet, he realized that she needed a visual aid to help her internalize that this oversight is a serious sin.

His shul was Sephardic and the Sefer Torah was easily accessible. He quickly took the special cloth kerchief which hung from the Sefer Torah and put it on her head. “Now that you will start covering your hair, your teshuvah will surely be accepted,” he said.

When the woman saw how seriously he took her uncovered hair, she immediately accepted to cover her hair from then on.

After she left, the gabbai had serious second thoughts. “Maybe I shamed the Sefer Torah by taking off the kerchief from its side and putting it on the woman,” he worried.

When this question was presented to Rav Chaim Kanievsky, he ruled that it was not problematic. “You did a great mitzvah and will receive much reward for this,” said Rav Chaim (Chashukei Chemed).

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on pinterest
Pinterest
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST NEWS

Bnei Torah

Jan 5, 2022

This week’s parsha completes the cycle of the ten makkos that Hashem visited upon Mitzrayim. It is striking that despite all the various warnings, punishments,

Read More »

Rav Moshe Garfunkel zt”l

Jan 5, 2022

By Rachel Stein A unique and sublime personality, Rav Moshe Garfunkel zt”l shone his extraordinary light in Cleveland, Ohio for decades, elevating the city’s level

Read More »

My Take On The News

Jan 5, 2022

The Government Zigzags Again The coronavirus situation has become so dire that it would be impossible to begin this week’s column with any other topic.

Read More »

Mad Ave. Insights

Jan 5, 2022

YES, SLOGANS ARE NOT TAGLINES   My last column revolved around the longevity of slogans. I referred to Ivory Soap’s ’99.9% Pure’, Maxwell House’s ‘Good

Read More »

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to stay updated

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Yated Neeman was founded in 1987 as an independent Orthodox Jewish weekly newspaper. Ever since, people have been turning to the Yated for responsible, accurate and intelligent news coverage. More than an interesting and enlightening read, the Yated is part of the daily life of the community.

Read More >>

FOLLOW US