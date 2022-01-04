Tuesday, Jan 4, 2022
Tuesday, Jan 4, 2022

Email Sign-Up

logo

Megillah 23: A Shared Distinction

On this daf, we find halachos regarding reading maftir and the haftorah.

One shul had two bar mitzvah boys slated to come of age on the same Shabbos. One boy was a kohein, while the other a yisroel. In most cases, the two would cast lots to determine who had the right to maftir and who would have to settle for an earlier aliyah, but the family of the boy who was a kohein figured that their bochur likely had first rights to maftir. Since the halacha is that we must give a kohein the choicer portion of food served and he is usually called for the first aliyah, presumably he had the right to take maftir and read the haftorah, since that was his clear preference.

When this question was presented to Rav Yosef Shalom Elyashiv, he ruled: “The kohein has the same rights as the yisroel in this instance. This is based on Rashi in Gittin 59. He explains that a kohein is only allowed to take the first portion, but he cannot choose to take the entire thing. In this instance, since whoever will be called up for maftir will be allowed to read the haftorah, it is not an equal division. Therefore, the boys must cast lots to determine who gets this distinction” (Chashukei Chemed)

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on pinterest
Pinterest
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST NEWS

Learning to Appreciate

Dec 29, 2021

The Gemara teaches that Chananyah, Mishoel and Azaryah were inspired by the frogs of Mitzrayim to give up their lives al kiddush Hashem. The Gemara

Read More »

Ben Achar Ben

Dec 29, 2021

“Hashem spoke to Moshe and Aharon and commanded them regarding the Bnei Yisroel and regarding Paroh, king of Mitzrayim, to take the Bnei Yisroel out

Read More »

Return of the Branja

Dec 29, 2021

In a recent op-ed, Caroline Glick discusses the transcript of Israel’s Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit discussing his decision to indict former prime minister Binyomin Netanyahu. The

Read More »

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to stay updated

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Yated Neeman was founded in 1987 as an independent Orthodox Jewish weekly newspaper. Ever since, people have been turning to the Yated for responsible, accurate and intelligent news coverage. More than an interesting and enlightening read, the Yated is part of the daily life of the community.

Read More >>

FOLLOW US