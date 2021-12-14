Tuesday, Dec 14, 2021
Tuesday, Dec 14, 2021

Email Sign-Up

logo

Megillah 2: Everything is from Hashem

On this daf, we learn about reading the Megillah.

Rav Nosson of Breslov gives a lesson for every day based on the words of the Arizal about the greatness of the Megillah: “The very word Megillah is rooted in the word gilui, revelation. When we read the Megillah, all the heavens open up and reveal how every hidden thing is part of Hashem’s Master Plan. It is often difficult to fathom, but every experience at every moment of each day is sent for a reason. Nothing is for naught.

Purim teaches us that even the direst decrees are from Hashem for a reason. To hold onto this understanding, we make a brocha every morning and evening thanking Hashem for the changes between day and night. We are declaring that every change, as natural as it appears, is directly from Him. When we declare this, we are actually revealing the supernal Source of nature. The more we recall this, the easier it will be to live a spiritual life of connection to Hashem” (Otzar Hayirah, Emunah and Megillah).

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on pinterest
Pinterest
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST NEWS

Rise Like a Lion

Dec 8, 2021

The emotional meetings between the brothers and Yosef reach a crescendo in Parshas Vayigash. The brothers came several times to Mitzrayim in search of food,

Read More »

Say Thank You

Dec 8, 2021

Did you ever get a funny feeling When one starts praising you? “I loved your speech!” “You sing so nice” “You’re great at what you

Read More »

Behind The Scenes

Dec 8, 2021

What is the definition of a great manager? Better yet, what is the definition of a great and compassionate manager? One of the Living Emunah

Read More »

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to stay updated

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Yated Neeman was founded in 1987 as an independent Orthodox Jewish weekly newspaper. Ever since, people have been turning to the Yated for responsible, accurate and intelligent news coverage. More than an interesting and enlightening read, the Yated is part of the daily life of the community.

Read More >>

FOLLOW US