Megillah 14: A Good Woman

On this daf, we find some teachings regarding Avigail.

Avigail was the wise and beautiful wife of Naval, a very stingy man who was tough as a dog. Our sages say that Naval was Dovid’s relative and thought himself much more fit to rule than the king. Although Naval refused to give provisions to the king and his soldiers—a capital crime—Avigail supplied them with whatever they required. She also convinced Dovid not to punish her husband as we find on this daf. Ten days later, Naval died and Avigail later married Dovid.

The Medrash tells us that there is no end to what a good woman can accomplish, and the same is true regarding the bad that can be perpetrated by an evil woman. Avigail is the example of a good woman who can accomplish endless good. Although Naval deserved capital punishment, it would not have been fitting for Dovid to kill him. Had he done so, all the sacrifices in the world would not have atoned for this. Avigail convinced him to relent, saving him immense suffering (Yalkut Shimoni).