Lighting the Way Forward

This week again, the news can lead a person to feel uneasy. Talks to end the war with Iran and curb their nuclear ambitions failed to materialize. The Israeli ceasefire with Lebanon was extended, but Hezbollah continued its attacks on Israel. The Israeli Supreme Court ramped up its war against lomdei Torah. The Washington shooting was a chilling reminder of the general sense of instability and the fragility of the world order.

And yet, as the world continues spiraling in an unsettling way, we continue counting the Omer, moving steadily from Pesach to Shavuos, as we approach the uplifting day of Lag Ba’omer.

The mitzvah of counting the Omer is found in this week’s parsha of Emor (Vayikra 23:15). This counting is not merely a tally of days, but a journey that leads us toward Kabbolas HaTorah.

The mourning aspects of the Sefirah period have so taken over the seven weeks between Pesach and Shavuos that we can sometimes forget that there is more to Sefirah than refraining from cutting hair, celebrations, and music. Sefirah is a time of preparation, a gradual ascent, when we strive to make ourselves worthy of receiving the Torah anew.

In fact, the Maharal teaches that the period of Sefirah is blessed with an awesome light that is not present the rest of the year (Nesiv HaTorah 12). This ohr increases daily along with the levels of Torah, until it reaches a climax on Shavuos, when the Torah was given. He writes that as we count Sefirah, we say “Hayom,” because yom, day, is an expression of light, and we make the brocha and thank Hashem for granting us the light of this specific day of the Omer, as every day more light is revealed as we proceed along the path to Torah (Derech Mitzvosecha). Each day offers a new opportunity, a fresh measure of clarity and growth, as we move closer, step by step, to Torah.

This progression is reflected as well in the korbanos we bring. The Korban Omer, which is brought on Pesach, is comprised of se’orim, animal fodder. The shtei halechem of Shavuos is brought from wheat, which is much more refined. The message is clear: We are meant to elevate ourselves, to rise from more instinctive, physical levels to a more refined and spiritual existence.

We are all familiar with the Chazal (Yoma 9b) that the second Bais Hamikdosh was destroyed because of sinas chinom.

At the time the talmidim of Rabi Akiva perished, the churban was still fresh in the minds of the Jewish people, and the Romans who had destroyed the Bais Hamikdosh still ruled over them. No doubt they worked to repent over the sins that had caused the churban so that they would merit redemption and geulah. However, the plague that struck down the holy talmidim because “lo nohagu kavod zeh lozeh — they were lacking in respect for one another” indicated to them that the issues of sinas chinom still needed to be corrected in order to merit the geulah.

The people of that time realized that there was much more that remained to be done in order to end their golus under the Romans. The fact that the mageifah took place during the days of Sefirah, when there is increased ohr and daily introspection, perfection, and growth toward obtaining Torah, indicated that not only were the people not worthy of the Bais Hamikdosh, but they were also unworthy of Torah.

The same qualities that are necessary for Kabbolas HaTorah are necessary for geulah, so this special period of Sefirah was chosen as a time to improve ourselves and prepare not only for Torah, but also for geulah. By mourning the loss of the talmidim, we are reminded that to merit Torah, we must refine our character—how we treat each other, how we speak, and how we live together. We see what happens when there is sinas chinom and a lack of respect for each other.

During the Sefirah period, we work each day to perfect another of the 48 kinyanim of Torah and engage in raising ourselves from the nefesh habehami levels of se’orim, animal food, to the nefesh haruchni at the 49th level of kedusha. These attributes prepare us for Kabbolas HaTorah, when we stood united, k’ish echod beleiv echod, at Har Sinai. They also prepare us for the unity that geulah necessitates, when Hashem Echod Ushemo Echod will be recognized across the world.

At the time of the destruction of the Bais Hamikdosh, the Jewish people excelled in the study and observance of Torah, mitzvos, and chesed (see Yoma, ibid.). The only area in which they were lacking was ahavas Yisroel. That alone was enough to cause the destruction of the Bais Hamikdosh and bring on golus and all that it entails.

Much the same, it seems that the talmidim of Rabi Akiva excelled in all areas of Torah, except in the realm of bein adam lachaveiro.

In our day, we note the explosion of Torah and frum communities. There is so much that we can point to with great pride. Yeshivos and Bais Yaakovs are more plentiful and larger than ever. We have every conceivable type of chesed organization. There is unprecedented dikduk b’mitzvos. Yet, the fact that we remain in golus indicates that we are lacking in ahavas Yisroel and achdus. If sinas chinom were not prevalent among us, if there were no machlokes and division, golus would have ended.

During these days of Sefirah, we must work to end the hatred and dislike of others, including people who look different or see things differently than us. We need to take to heart the message of Sefirah and the passing of Rabi Akiva’s talmidim so that we can return again to where and what we were, and what we are meant to be.

The number of days in the Sefirah period is cited as connected to the 48 methods necessary to acquire Torah. The Mishnah in Pirkei Avos teaches that to properly acquire Torah, we must excel in the 48 devorim through which Torah is acquired. Most of them involve matters that relate to the way we deal and interact with one another. Someone who has not perfected himself ethically and morally cannot properly excel in Torah. A person who is deficient in the way he deals with other people will also be lacking in Torah.

The Ramchal in Maamar Hachochmah discusses the idea that the Bnei Yisroel in Mitzrayim sank to the 49th level of depravity. After redeeming them from servitude, Hakadosh Boruch Hu provided for them the 49-day period between Pesach and Shavuos so that the freed slaves could raise themselves from the abyss of decadence and alter their behavior in a steady progression until they would be worthy of receiving the Torah on Shavuos.

This ability is evident every year during this time period, the Ramchal says. The Ohr Hachaim adds to this concept and writes (Vayikra 23:15) that the counting of the days of the Omer is akin to the count that an impure person performs to calculate the time remaining until he regains his purity. During this period, we must engage in introspection just as the unclean person would do during their period of counting.

These days involve more than a ritual counting and mourning. They demand a spiritual ascendancy to cleanse ourselves from the moral and spiritual imperfections that afflict all of us. During this period, we are to study and apply the 48 kinyanim of Torah in order to be worthy of accepting the Torah on Shavuos.

The mourning we engage in is directly tied to the introspection that this period obligates.

We mourn the loss of Rabi Akiva’s 24,000 talmidim, we emulate their accomplishments, and we seek to fill the void created by their absence. Rav Elchonon Wasserman taught (Kovetz Maamarim V’igros) that a person who is pretentious and egotistical cannot be successful in a leadership position. An effective leader can communicate with people because he relates to them, feels their pain, and does not consider himself to be on a higher level than the people he serves.

In order to reach people, you have to truly care about them and want to influence them. You have to address them with respect. Nobody likes being talked down to. Most people respond to positive reinforcement and tune out negativity.

If you rid your soul of sinas chinom, then you will behave with mentchlichkeit and treat people properly. If you live with ahavas Yisroel, people will respect you and listen to you. You will be able to help them improve their shemiras hamitzvos, Torah learning, understanding of life, and acceptance of what Hashem gives them.

The greatest teacher is not the one who knows the most, and the greatest leader is not necessarily the one who does the greatest things. He is the one who motivates people to accomplish the greatest things. The greatest teacher is the one who understands his students and is able to reach them. The greatest teacher is the one who loves his students.

A good teacher gives a child the feeling that he has confidence in him and recognizes his potential for achieving greatness. The quality rebbi or morah lets the students know that they share their dreams, hopes, and goals for the future, and will do everything they can to help the children attain them.

There are two ways you can seek to motivate people: either by appealing to their hopes or by playing to their fears. The one who excels makes sure to speak to people’s confidence and not to their doubts. People respond far better when they are treated as if growth is possible for them. When a person feels believed in, he begins to act in a way that justifies that belief.

For leaders and teachers, as well as parents and friends, communication is more than words. What matters is not only what we say, but how we say it. We can inspire and motivate when we communicate with love and care. By living the commandment of “ve’ohavta lerei’acha kamocha,” we show our children, students, friends, and acquaintances that they are valued, believed in, and loved.

Every person has the ability to impact the world. If we maximize the abilities Hashem has given us by immersing ourselves in limud haTorah, using our strength to build rather than destroy, and channeling our blessings toward helping others, we can make a difference. We can change the world.

Sefirah is a time to focus on this growth—to refine not only how we learn, lilmod, but how we teach and uplift others, lelameid. It is a time to develop the sensitivity, awareness, and optimism that allow us to bring out the best in ourselves and in those around us.

On Lag Ba’omer, with achdus, brotherhood, and love, people gather, light bonfires, sing songs, and dance. They show that they have taken to heart the obligations of Sefirah and aveilus, and are preparing themselves for Torah and geulah, k’ish echod b’lev echod. They stand together, firing up their neshamos as they reach for light and holiness.

Lag Ba’omer brings a welcome interruption to the Sefirah mourning. We take haircuts, shave, trim our beards, and allow music to once again lift our spirits. The customs of aveilus, observed in memory of the passing of the talmidim of Rabi Akiva, are set aside, and a measure of simcha returns.

Rabi Akiva was the greatest of his generation. He was the shoresh of Torah Shebaal Peh. The line of transmission of the Torah from Har Sinai to future generations ran through him and his talmidim. When those students perished, the loss was staggering. A grieving nation, already battered by Roman persecution, was left to wonder how the mesorah would endure. Who would carry the Torah forward and who would teach the next generation? They wondered if they could ever be consoled for the loss of so many great men, crucial to the spiritual survival of the nation.

But Rabi Akiva did not yield to despair. He recharged the people and helped them recover from the devastating loss. He gathered a new group of talmidim and began again, ensuring that the chain of Torah would remain unbroken.

On this day, which marked a cessation of the deaths of Rabi Akiva’s talmidim, we commemorate the renewal. We celebrate the resilience, as we foresee a future bright with hopefulness and optimism. On this day, Rabi Akiva’s talmid, Rabi Shimon Bar Yochai, revealed the secrets of Toras Hasod, which infused all future generations with added dimensions of kedusha, depth, and understanding.

Through the centuries, as the Romans of every era sought to weaken and destroy us, we look to Rabi Akiva and Rabi Shimon Bar Yochai for inspiration. We note how they faced down the enemy and persevered, ensuring that our nation and Torah are alive and flourishing to this day. In the wake of a tragedy that would have felled lesser people, they strengthened themselves and set about ensuring that the chain would remain unbroken.

Lag Ba’omer rejects despair. It declares that the Jewish people do not give up or allow the chain of mesorah and greatness to break. The fires of Lag Ba’omer burn vibrantly, proclaiming that the Torah endures, the future is bright, the mesorah will continue, and our people will continue to rise.

The longer our exile is prolonged, the more we turn to days like Lag Ba’omer for inspiration and encouragement, and the more popular their observance becomes.

But it is not enough to just light a fire. It is not enough to sing and dance. We must live the message of Lag Ba’omer, the lessons of Rabi Akiva and Rabi Shimon Bar Yochai. We have to perfect our middos and achieve the 48 devorim that Torah acquisition requires. To merit Torah, we must truly care for one another, treat each other with dignity, and uproot any trace of sinas chinom from within us.

In a world that often feels fractured and uncertain, Sefirah and Lag Ba’omer remind us where our focus must be. By refining ourselves, by strengthening our commitment to Torah and deepening our connection to one another, we prepare for Kabbolas HaTorah and for geulah.

Each of us has the ability to bring light to the world through Torah, through maasim tovim, and through the way we live our Torah lives.

Let us daven that the fires of Lag Ba’omer ignite within us a lasting flame comprised of a commitment to kedusha and growth, and a dedication to proper middos, the eternal mesorah and Torah, so that we may bring about the geulah sheleimah bekarov.