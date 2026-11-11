Every Shabbos, before I begin the seudah, one of my dear neighbors stops by to share the divrei Torah and stories he heard in the drosha of his rov, Rav Moshe Weinberger, at Aish Kodesh. Of course, one story leads to another. We are both in the business of community service, so there is never a shortage of those, and before long, we are trading stories from our younger days as well. This week, he told me one that sent me back to my own youth, and then, just as quickly, brought me right back to these tumultuous times.

He was telling me about his bar mitzvah suit. His father knew an old Yiddish fellow who had a suit factory on the Lower East Side. That’s where he took him for a suit. Up they went in one of those rickety wooden elevators with the accordion gate that crisscrossed shut in front of you, closed with a metal handle and a wood knob that you swing closed. I remembered the setup from where my father took me to get my suits in New York’s 7th Avenue garment district.

My friend reminisced about going up to the factory, an old wooden floor, and suits. Thousands of them hanging from iron pipes. My friend, being a bar mitzvah bochur, wanted something fancy, and when he found a suit he liked, he opened the jacket and looked inside the breast pocket. There was some generic label. “What kind of suit is this?” he asked.

The proprietor, with a Yiddish accent as heavy as the wool, answered him with a question. “Vhat kind of suit do you vant?”

My friend looked a bit sheepishly at his father and said, “Uh… Maybe… I’d like, maybe, an Italian suit.”

The old man called to one of his workers, who came back with a big shoebox filled with labels. One said La Bella, Italy, one said John Warner, London, and one said Brooks Brothers, and so on and so forth. You wanted it? It was there.

He rummaged through the box to find a nice Italian suit. “You vant an Italian suit? Ve’ll give you an Italian suit.”

He pulled out a fancy label with an Italian name, handed the jacket and the label to the worker and said, “Here, mach em him an Italian suit.”

Poof. A few minutes later, the worker came back with a newly labeled Italian suit. My friend, the bar mitzvah bochur, got a beautiful, fine, Italian suit for his bar mitzvah.

I laughed, because I had my own story about labels. Mine just did not end with a laugh.

My father zt”l always knew a guy. The guys he knew very often gave the rabbi a deal, though usually for reasons of their own. This time it was the late 1960s. The first Jewish records were coming out and we needed a record player. My mother wanted a radio, my older sisters wanted the newest thing, which was called a stereo, and we did not have much money for any of it. So my father said that he “knew a guy.” I don’t really think he knew him well. One day, when we were on the Lower East Side, he walked in and shlepped me to the back section of an electronics store, where the owner greeted my father warmly. My father told him what he wanted and explained that he did not have much to pay. The fellow said that he had just the unit he was looking for. It was shtupped on a shelf in the back, and of course there was no box. Still, it looked impressive. The radio was quite large, with a million buttons, dials on both ends and a whole assortment of bands, and the fellow told me that we could hear stations from around the world. The record player had a grey plastic hood that lifted over the turntable, and he threw in the latest gadget, a bulky silver box that played the newly invented cassette tapes and attached to the whole contraption with a series of wires. The speakers were small and nicked up, but that was fine. I was really excited.

The only drawback was a big scratch on the front of the unit. It did not look like an accident. It looked deliberate, as if somebody had been angry at something and scraped away a piece of an otherwise beautiful console. My father’s guy explained that it “eppes” had happened when a customer was moving into an apartment, and they brought it back, and that was why he could let it go so cheap. Even as a boy, I suspected that it had simply been sitting there waiting for someone like us. There was a catch. It’s just that my father did not catch it. My mother did.

After my father set it up and proudly announced to my mother and sisters that he had gotten the greatest deal on the greatest sound system in the world, my mother noticed the scratch. It was not the scratch itself that bothered her. Not everything in our home was perfect and new, and most of it was second hand. But she sensed that there was more behind the scratch than met the eye, literally. She looked past the buttons and the bands and the turntable and the tape box, and she looked closely at the scratch, and she saw what someone had tried very hard to make sure nobody would see. It had been scraped over the words Made in Germany. And once she knew to look, there were the remnants of a small crown and the letters GRUNDIG still legible to the discerning eye.

I will never forget her reaction. This was only 20 years after the Holocaust. She wanted it out of the house immediately, and if not thrown out, then at the very least returned. But it was an out-of-the-box sale and the fellow would not take it back. My father did some research, and the seller assured him that the company had been founded after the war and had nothing to do with the Nazis. So it stayed. It sat on a shelf, tucked between seforim on both sides, with its embarrassing scratch for all to see and wonder about, and it gathered dust for nearly fifty years, until the house was taken down after the passing of my parents. My mother a”h must have been smiling from Heaven when the wrecking ball found that radio still sitting on the shelf, unplayed.

So there you have it. Some labels are put on. Others are taken off.

Between the bar mitzvah boy’s suit and my mother’s radio, I count two kinds of label makers. There are those who switch labels whenever it is convenient, and there are those who scratch a label off because they know what it says about them. Neither one is particularly admirable, but both, in their crooked way, pay a certain tribute to the truth. A label means something. That is why you switch it, and that is why you scratch it.

What frightens me is the third kind. Today, the very labels that a decent world once made people hide, the ones they would vehemently deny, are no longer being switched or scratched off. They are being worn with pride.

This past Sunday, in Philadelphia, a group of activists held what they called a “Boycott Ride,” pedaling through Rittenhouse Square past six restaurants with Jewish owners. Their flyer listed the restaurants inside circles with a red line crossing out the names. Their slogan announced that these “Zionist” establishments must go. This was not a boycott of produce from Yehuda and Shomron. It was not a boycott of Netanyahu. It was a boycott of Jewish-owned businesses. And it was scheduled for the day before the anniversary of Kristallnacht.

The last time someone drew up a list of Jewish stores and told the public to stay away, it was Germany in April 1933. The signs said, “Kauft nicht bei Juden (Don’t buy from Jews).” Five years later, the lists became shattered windows in stores, in shuls and in Jewish homes. Within a year, trains to Dachau, then to Auschwitz. In Philadelphia, they were a bit more cunning with the wording. The word Jew was swapped out for Zionist, like a label pulled from a shoebox. You don’t want a Jew label? I can give you a Zionist one. You can stick on whatever label you want. It’s the same cheap suit. I am told; they describe themselves as anti-fascists. But my mother taught me that a label can be changed and a label can be scratched, and that a discerning eye will still read what is underneath. When the flyer says Zionist, read Jew. When the riders call themselves anti-fascist, look closely at the scratch. Underneath it, it still says, “Made in Germany.”

Just saying.