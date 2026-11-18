I beg the reader. Please don’t think I am writing about this topic because of my last name. I did write in these pages before about fighting, but it was a much more benign battle. We demonstrated that the concept of “rischa de’Oraisa — fighting in learning” is a powerful example of how Torah is different than all other areas of study and education. But this week, we must discuss both physical and spiritual enemies and the battleground of the moment.

First of all, as we all know by now, we are more than ever surrounded by anti-Semites and people who would destroy us if chas veshalom they could. Secondly, for several years, almost two terms now, we have had a president who was friendly to our nation, Eretz Yisroel, and even, in many ways, our religion. It would seem that those days may soon be over. His own vice president has sent many signals to that end and has recently become more open about his true feelings. This is not to “open a mouth to the Soton” (Kesubos 8b), but to be wary, realistic and “not rely upon miracles” (Pesochim 64b). Thirdly, and more directly, Chanukah is coming up, with a powerful message about fighting.

As noted in my ArtScroll book (Days of Gratitude, Days of Triumph, page 32), one of the famous questions about Al Hanissim is why we seem to be thanking Hashem for the “wars.” Surely all the other words of gratitude are in place, but is the nation of peace grateful for war itself? The Chasam Sofer answers that this is akin to thanking Hashem for what appears to be pain and suffering, even as we thank Him for His obvious kindness. The Ponovezher Rov famously answered that we are exhibiting our gratitude for the very fact that we still know what to fight for. We have never given up on our principles and values, and have been willing, if necessary, to die for them. When we perceive tumah attacking us, we fight back against all odds and then we light the flame of Torah and rekindle the fires of our souls.

Rav Issamar Garbuz (Mishnas Hamoadim, Chanukah, page 101) adds a fascinating insight. He points out that according to one text (the Shabsi Frankel edition), the Rambam (Seder Hatefillos, end of Sefer Ahavah of Mishnah Torah) leaves the words al hamilchamos out of the Al Hanissim of Purim and writes it only in the one for Chanukah. Rav Garbuz explains, utilizing the distinction made by the Levush (Orach Chaim 670:2) between Chanukah and Purim:

“During the days of Chanukah, there was no single despot who was attempting to murder us as there was in the days of Haman. The Greeks wanted only for us to subjugate ourselves to them and to convert us to their religion. If we had G-d forbid given in, the enemy would have been satisfied. But Hashem helped us and we triumphed. The Yom Tov was therefore established for praise and gratitude, but not for feasts and joy. On the other hand, since at the time of Purim they wanted to annihilate us, meaning our bodies as well, we celebrate with meals and joy as well.”

With this, Rav Garbuz explains the Rambam’s omission of gratitude for the war from Purim but putting it in its place in the Al Hanissim of Chanukah. Referencing his rebbi, Rav Aharon Leib Shteinman (Yimalei Pi Tehilasecha, Iyunim B’Tefillah, page 233), he teaches that at the time of Purim, our mandate was to strengthen ourselves in Torah and tefillah. However, at the time of Chanukah, we had to make a kiddush Hashem by risking our lives to fight Yovon and its minions. Their victory could only flow from mesirus nefesh for Torah and its study. As proof of this approach, Rav Garbuz quotes from the Pri Chodosh (Orach Chaim 670:1) that we light the menorah on the first night to commemorate the victory in the war and the other nights the miracle of the menorah itself. This victory is not just the usual triumph of one foe over another, but of the Chashmonaim being willing to make a kiddush Hashem by their unwillingness to bow to the apparently overwhelming might of Yovon.

In case we miss the long-range ramifications of this approach, Rav Garbuz reminds us. Each and every day we engage in this ultimate war. It is that of the yeitzer tov versus the yeitzer hara. This never-ending conflict is our own opportunity to both make a kiddush Hashem and keep ourselves pure and holy. As the Chovos Halevavos (Shaar Yichud Hamaaseh 5) wrote long ago, a pious man encountered some soldiers returning from a bitter war, saying, “You have returned from the minor battle. Now prepare yourselves for the major battle of your lives.” When they asked what that was, he explained that it is the great war against the evil inclination (see also Chofetz Chaim, Parshas Ki Seitzei).

In the situation that we find ourselves today, we should realize that we are facing an enemy that wishes to destroy us physically and spiritually. One of the proofs, if we need any, is that after Shemini Atzeres/Simchas Torah, also known to the world as October 7th, we were attacked more brutally than at any moment since Churban Europa, the Holocaust. Any human with a shred of decency was shocked to the core by the savage brutality and barbaric acts against women and children, not against soldiers or armed men. Yet, this enemy somehow convinced a good deal of the world that we are the people guilty of genocide. This is clearly a case of kol haposel bemumo posel — one who attempts character assassination does so by applying his own faults and guilt (see Kiddushin 71b). So, in addition to their attempted genocide against us, they have polluted even otherwise innocent people with their ant-Semitism or, much more accurately, Jew-hatred.

What is the antidote, if any? Clearly, this is an eis tzarah hee l’Yaakov (Yirmiyahu 30:7), but as many meforshim have written, the answer is the close of that posuk, “mimena yivasheia,” meaning that the cure will come from the tzarah itself. We must redouble our adherence to the Torah, to our middos as the Bnei Yisroel, and to our emunah and bitachon in Hashem. At the same time, we must do our hishtadlus to reclaim our lofty status as the ohr lagoyim, wherein we make a kiddush Hashem wherever we go and live. I would humbly suggest that we begin with sur meira even before we attempt asei tov. This means redoubling our efforts to be the shining examples Hashem meant us to be. Of course, this will not cure or eliminate the Jew-hatred of those who are infected to their core. But to those who are still on the fence or hopelessly obtuse, let us fight them with kindness and friendliness. This may be naïve, but post-Holocaust stories have often shown that those who did risk their lives for us were moved by our own acts of kindness earlier. In any case, it is certainly part of our essence to be people of chesed and mentchlichkeit.

To conclude with how and when we must fight, I would like to go back to last week’s parsha for a moment, as Rav Chaim Shmulevitz used to do in the Mir. Yaakov began his existence fighting, even in the womb. Although he was the ultimate ish tom yosheiv ohalim (Bereishis 25:27), he didn’t shy away from a necessary fight (Bereishis Rabbah 63:6). The Sefer Sos B’imrosecha (Bereishis, page 320) relates a wonderful story of a young girl who became a baalas teshuvah despite her parents. One Shabbos, after attempting many methods of living with the situation, she decided to take things into her own hands. She bought her own pots and pans, dishes and other implements and made Shabbos for herself. Her mother arrived home close to Shabbos and angrily demanded an explanation. Although the girl was very respectful, her mother dumped every morsel, screaming, “This is my kitchen. You have no right to do whatever you want.”

Feeling helpless, alone and bereft, the girl called her teacher who had helped her become frum. Not wasting a minute, the morah, who didn’t have much herself, packed up an entire Shabbos and sent her husband to deliver it to the helpless young lady just in time. Her mother smelled the delicious aroma, inquired what it was, and actually asked if she could taste a bit. The delighted baalas teshuvah assented happily and soon the entire family was enjoying a true seudas Shabbos. After that magical Shabbos, all of her struggles paid off and the aroma and aura of Shabbos won the day.

It pays to keep fighting, even if we don’t always see the pot getting refilled immediately.

Rivkah Imeinu suffered the insults of many people who blamed her for the fact that she had given birth to an Eisov. They alleged that since Yitzchok had two holy parents and she came from Besuel and Lovon Harasha, it must have been her fault (Medrash Tanchuma, Ki Seitzei 4). Nevertheless, she pushed on and became one of the imahos hakedoshos of Klal Yisroel. She ignored the evil sayers and doers and pushed on to help create and grow Klal Yisroel. In fact, the Vilna Gaon (commentary to the Haggadah on Chad Gadya) writes that all of the brachos Klal Yisroel has received during all the generations came from the brachos Yaakov received from Yitzchok. All of that happened because of Rivkah’s intervention so that Eisov should not receive the main brachos. She won the war for all of us. We can, too, if we follow her example of mesirus nefesh and spiritual courage, ignoring the insults and diatribes.

Rav Yosef Chaim Sonnenfeld used to say that when Rivkah went to ask what to do about her strange labor pains, the novi whispered to her, “Verav yaavod tza’ir — The older will serve the younger.” We must also whisper in each other’s ear that this, too, shall pass when — very soon, im yirtzeh Hashem — when Moshiach will free us from all our enemies.