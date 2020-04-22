Kavod and Covid

The dishes are all packed away
The tablecloths, haggados, too
Everything is now re-boxed
Including me and you
We may have thought
That this would end
Relief would be in sight
Alas, we cannot open up
And are told, “Just sit tight”
Sadness is a daily fare
For joy, we’re not included
We watch, we call, we hear the sounds
From our place secluded
Shiurim, business, may get done
Each person from their room
Teleconference, emails
And for some others Zoom
Our homes are now the fortresses
Where everything is done
From holiness to the mundane
For almost everyone
From davening to learning
To respites and events
And sometimes the confinement
Can lead to moments tense
Assurance, just by email
No handshakes, not a hug
Communications so reduced
Because this Chinese bug
Children sitting eagerly
They wait for school to start
Rabbeim, teachers, moros
Teach while we’re apart
Bochurim and yungeleit
Are ready to return
To the bais medrash
With the chevra
Just to sit and learn
Things can get quite edgy
While cooped up with no space
When everyone is just on top
Of someone else’s space
Chaim’s on the conference
But Dovid needs the tutor
Leah is on a Zoom class
But Dad needs the computer
The baby is just chattering
“Ma, get him a muzzle!”
D’vory, she just rode her trike
And messed up my whole puzzle!
We may be now at home a month
A Pesach quarantine
Celebrating Yom Tov
In ways we’ve never seen
And now Sefirah’s upon us
We all know history
That tzaros at this time of year
Are not a mystery
So when the test is greater
And people are on edge
We must do all that we can
Not to drive a wedge
Don’t vilify your neighbor
Don’t castigate a friend
And pray for the refuah
Let this mageifah end
We can’t forget it’s Sefirah
A time that we must fix
Every reason that we know
That made talmidim sick
We know the outside world is tough
And they have much to say
But we must act in harmony
Not emulate their way
We hear the rules and guidelines
The warnings in the news
But no matter what the truth is
They’ll try to blame the Jews
We know that they are watching
Some ways we are the same
When sadly even ‘mongst our own
All we hear is blame
So in our homes in bidud
And in our isolation
We must remember Sefirah
What happened to our nation
Lo nahagu covid zeh bazeh
Things we sadly know
So try your best
You must express
For all your love to show
In all that you communicate
In every interaction
Positivity must show
That must be your reaction
The final line I write this week
You may just hate or love it
Honor! Respect!
You can expect
Hashem, will remove Covid!