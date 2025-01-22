Just Rhyming

I truly do apologize

I write about the news

But yesterday was just too much

So I was asked to choose

Someone to recap all the news

In a way you could remember

I asked Bashevkin to recap

The effects of November

And so with flair the story’s told

About almost every order

From DOGE to regulations

And shutting down our border

He swept in like a hurricane

(I won’t use the word blaze)

He left the fellow leaving

Like an old man in a daze

It’s Trump time in America

He let the whole world know

Donald John is now in charge

There’s no more Sleepy Joe

He took his pen and signed

And signed

Then threw them to the crowd

Whoever caught that souvenir

Held it up so proud

So what did our new President

Instate on his first day

There were so many orders

It’s truly hard to say

I think you’d like to know them

They may affect your life

And be a source of fear and angst

To Democrats strife

First of all we ought to know

He told all the pretenders

There are only boys and girls

Not any other genders

He said it clear, without fear

You better get the gist

A Cartel member, anywhere

Is now a terrorist

There were reinstatements

Undo Obama’s folly

Mount Mckinley is the name

No more Mount Denali!

And speaking about naming

He said the world should know

America’s the gulf down south

Not Gulf of Mexico!

And with the swoop of that bold pen

He simply said good-bye

You’ll get a job on Merit

And not through DEI!

Goodbye to windmills cranking up

And power to us leased

The new Shelf Lands Act, says it all

This silliness has ceased

The Dems called January 6th

A day of Infamy

And with the power of his pen

The Donald said, “They’re free!”

Bolton and all those who lied

And cried “A Russian Hoax”

Lost their clearances like tat

With just one of his strokes

We have two great emergencies

Each one got an order

One was for our energy

The other for the border

The way the world does treat us

The US was betrayed

So you know what? Here’s what I got

I’m cutting foreign aid

Goodbye to helping UNRWA

The rest a ticking clock

But extend a bit of mercy

To help restore Tik-Toc

Re-routing Western waters

To flow despite the smelt

Perhaps will douse the burning flames

The hand he is now dealt

Paris Climate? Their accords

And Tax Deals made by Biden

Who ever has relied on them

Best go into hidin’

Exquisite structures we shall build

To glorify the state

No new regulations

The rules that he does hate

Let free speech throughout the land

Promoting price relief

Undoing every order from

The last one who was “Chief”

I think you get the picture

I’m not halfway done

The President seemed very pleased

He thought that this was fun!

I know we are all hopeful

I know we all are praying

I, too, hope for the best

And of course… I am…

Just saying