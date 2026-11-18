Everybody hates us. Yep, everyone hates the Jews. There is no question about it.

Of course, the Arab world hates us, especially now, since October 7th, when the Israelis took off the gloves and unapologetically tried to eliminate the Gaza terrorists who are so close to Israel’s borders and the Hezbollah terrorists on the northern front.

The Europeans hate us because they have always hated us. You can’t expect much more from those nations that exterminated us or happily collaborated in the mass murder of six million Jews. Now, they are accusing the Jews of genocide—not only the Israelis, but any Jew, wherever he is—as if genocide has become a genetic disorder that somehow mutated from the Germans to the Jews.

Both the Democrats and the Republicans Hate Jews

Then we get closer to home. Today, large swaths of the Democratic Party hate us. They don’t just hate Israel, and they don’t just hate Netanyahu. Rather, they hate Jews. A great number of them are not even bashful about saying so. Just a few years ago, saying the things they say today about Jews would have been grounds for resignation and the end of a political career. And today? If anything, their antisemitic remarks boost their political careers.

Even the old-time Joe Biden/Nancy Pelosi brand of Democrats, who possessed a certain deference or even affinity for Israel, have been basically silenced. Almost all the Democrats, with the exception of the heroic senator from Pennsylvania, John Fetterman, will not lift a finger to say anything against even the most egregious Jew- and America-haters in their own party.

If you don’t believe me, that means you haven’t been following the all-out, successful Democratic Party effort to elect Abdul El-Sayed, a radical Muslim who couldn’t even admit on national television that Iran is a greater adversary of the United States than Israel, and who winked — yes, winked — at an ad that blamed the Jews for preventing everyday working Americans from being able to afford eggs or fruit.

Sadly, but not unsurprisingly, it is not only the Democrats who have a monopoly on Jew-hatred. Large swaths of the Republican Party also hate Jews. This starts with JD Vance. I have been following politics long enough to be able to sniff out an antisemite and differentiate between a person who is agnostic about Jews or Israel and a real antisemite. Sadly, JD Vance has shown himself to be the latter. He is just a bit cleverer about it than his friend Tucker Carlson and the other screed-filled podcasters and pundits who openly blame the Jews.

The greatest proof was seen the day after the landslide defeat and obliteration of the Republicans in the midterms, when he posted a long message on X that basically blamed Israel and the Jews for the losses. It was a calculated effort to shift blame and scapegoat the Jews for the failings of the Trump administration on many fronts.

Vance is no fool. He is an astute politician who recognizes that much of the energy in his party exists within the openly anti-Jewish faction of the party.

Vance also knows that much of the energy in the Democratic Party is with the Jew-haters. There is no political liability in blaming the Jews. On the contrary, nowadays it is pretty chic to blame the Jews. Ask all the foolish, eggheaded students who walk around with keffiyehs screaming, “Free Palestine,” when they don’t even know where Palestine is.

The Question Is Why? And What Can We Learn?

So, why is this happening? Is there any lesson that we, ehrliche Yidden, can learn from all this?

To begin with, although it is very, very uncomfortable to see what is happening here in America, “the land of the free and the home of the brave,” at the same time, we shouldn’t be all that surprised.

Since the churban of Europe, it appears that Hashem gave us a consolation prize: an eighty-year holiday from history. Jews had it good and were basically not discriminated against. Now it appears that the world is returning to its regular state. People hate Jews.

Period. Full stop.

That is just the way it is.

I remember a friend of mine telling me that his father grew up in prewar Krakow, which was considered a cultured city. His father said, “Anytime we left the Jewish quarter—whether we had to visit a doctor, do business, or anything else—we understood that it was a given that if we passed a gentile in the street, he could give you a slap, a punch, or even throw a rock at you. It was normal. We knew to expect it, we lived with it, and we moved on with our lives.”

I remember once hearing from a Yid who had grown up in Poland that he remembered people saying in Poland, “If you passed a Polish gentile in the street and he didn’t give you a punch, it was only because he was too lazy.”

This was the matzav of antisemitism that the Jewish nation lived with for centuries, and it appears that it is on its way back.

Just One Man’s Opinion, Take It or Leave It

There is one point I would like to raise, and I want to preface it by saying that it is just one man’s opinion, the opinion of this writer. Still, I think it is true, so I will share it.

We don’t know Hashem’s cheshbonos for anything. Nevertheless, let’s analyze where the heartbeat and breeding grounds of rabid Jew-hatred are today. The answer is that it flows through social media. Social media is the primary incubator of today’s rabid antisemitism. Young people, especially, get their news and opinions from social media. They are not using traditional media at all. Being on social media all the time is like being on drugs. People get addicted to social media, and part of that addiction is that, on social media, everything is radical. The steady diet of antisemitism on social media makes young people really believe that the Jews are responsible for all the ills of society. They are the reason there is so much discrimination against white men. They are the reason there is so much discrimination against black men. They are the reason for the poor economy. They are the bloodsuckers.

It’s all the Jews.

Once people are there already, the need to get rid of them or exterminate them is the natural next step…

Social Media in Our Community

Perhaps there is a Divine message being sent to us. Over the last decade, and certainly over the last few years, I have seen social media infiltrate our communities in an unprecedented way.

There are WhatsApp groups and all kinds of other social media manifestations that didn’t used to be here, and they are addictive. I go to a chasunah and even, tragically, to botei medrash, and I see people’s heads being pulled down by an addictive force called a ping. A ping takes their heads out of their Gemara and even out of their plate of sesame chicken and forces them to see the latest absolute stupidity, the latest news feed, or a joke that someone sent.

Social media and all kinds of groups that go directly to the phone, all day, every day, are ruining everything.

It steals one’s menuchas hanefesh, the peace of mind needed to interact with one’s spouse or children. It robs one of every bit of menucha and normal thinking, mamish like a drug.

“What a Fool!” But…What About Us?

When we lained on Shabbos the parsha about Eisov exchanging the bechorah for nezid adoshim, a bowl of lentil soup, I was thinking how we all laugh at Eisov and say, “What a fool! How could he make such a terribly stupid deal?”

But then it hit me: Are we any different?

Every time one signs up for another group (yes, even the seventh variation of a family chat that includes this kind of sibling but not that kind of sister-in-law), you are trading your birthright for nezid adoshim. Nothing less. How much more so when you sign up for a news chat or group that is there to do nothing more than rob you of the little bit of menuchas hanefesh and time that you would otherwise have for your family and your ruchniyus.

Maybe it is no coincidence that all of the antisemitism is finding its primary voice and power on social media, and from there it is spreading everywhere.

Maybe we are meant to hear a message. Perhaps the message for us is: “If you will get off social media and stop rotting in that cesspool of distraction, I will take away the cesspool of Jew-hatred that the non-Jews are spreading there.”

If the incubator of antisemitism in our times is social media, then the spiritual root that is causing it may be our obsession with social media.

Perhaps it is time for us to uproot this terrible scourge of social media, and if, for whatever reason, we need to use it at all, we should only use it by being extremely discerning. You don’t need a group for every little thing that goes on in your life, and you certainly don’t need to be signed up for banal and mindless news or entertainment stuff.

All it does is kill your brain.

And…legitimize the killing of Jews.

I can’t say with certainty if there is a connection between the two, but it is certainly something that you should think about.