Iran, Mamdani and Shivah Assar B’Tammuz

This Shabbos, Parshas Balak, will lead us directly into Shivah Assar B’Tammuz and the Three Weeks. There is great promise and relevance in this juxtaposition.

All of us in New York, but in actuality throughout the United States and beyond, are deeply concerned about what appears to be the sudden rise of an anti-Semite to power. Nothing has yet happened, but now that Zohran Mamdani has won the Democrat primary for mayor, deep anxiety has penetrated our souls. Pundits and regular amcha Yidden are wondering how such a thing can happen in the city with the largest Jewish population outside Eretz Yisroel. Yet, that is exactly what occurred on Shivah Assar B’Tammuz. The Bais Hamikdosh had not burned down; we were not yet sent out of Eretz Yisroel. But Hashem had issued us a warning. “Kinderlach,” He was saying, “I have allowed something reversible to happen. Take heed. Change and all can return to the glorious past.”

Unfortunately, we didn’t react sufficiently and the rest is not only history, but tragedy. Let us explore.

The beloved maggid, Rav Yankele Galinsky, offers a stark and frightening moshol for our current situation. A man is traveling and needs a place to stay for a few days. He calls his regular host, thinking that he will be welcomed in his usual friendly way as a practiced baal hachnosas orchim. However, he is in for a disappointment. “You are welcome to come in three days, but for the next two we are in a state of annual aveilus,” he replies.

The traveler inquires, “What is the nature of this mourning?”

The usually generous homeowner relates: “Forty years ago, our city was conquered by anti-Semitic marauders, and just before dark, our doors were broken down. They ransacked the entire house and stole everything we had. The next day, they returned and murdered my entire family. I alone was able to hide under the bed and survived. Tomorrow, we are commemorating the day our door was broken down, and the next day we are in our annual mourning over the loss of our family.”

Our friend the wayfarer is perplexed. He gently asks, “I can understand the aveilus over lost souls and loss of life. But surely, compared to that, what is the significance of the loss of a door?”

The baal habayis answers, “You are right. There is no comparison. But the destruction of our door was the beginning of our troubles. Had we reacted properly, perhaps the rest would not have happened at all.”

On the surface, it would seem that Shivah Assar B’Tammuz is the same as the lost door. Millions of Jews were slaughtered in cold blood at the time of the churban. Tiny innocent children were tortured and murdered. The glory of Klal Yisroel – Hashem’s home – was burned to the ground. The Kohanim could no longer offer korbanos and the Levi’im could no longer sing their sublime shirah. Why do we have a separate fast day for the breach of a wall?

The answer, however, is that Hashem sent us a warning. The wall has been broken, but if you will show Me that your hearts are broken as well, if you will change your ways, the wall can easily be repaired. No one has yet died and this one act is easily reversible. That is why we fast and mourn on a day when things could have been changed.

Mamdani has not yet been elected and no one’s life has yet been altered. This is not the time to panic, sell one’s house or even move to Eretz Yisroel. Hashem wants our internal change, not our location. Surely Hashem wants us to remember that He did not allow the Bais Hamikdosh to be burned down before He did allow something alarming but relatively benign to happen.

The great gaon and mekubal, Rav Yisroel Eliyahu Weintraub, provides us with another parable, which can even offer us a peek into what may be happening in Heaven at this time. Two people are playing chess and, as often occurs, a few people are watching. However, if the players are world champions, thousands want to watch so the game is played in front of cameras and viewed on a giant screen.

Rav Weintraub was niftar several years ago, but he already gave the following nimshol. The “game” is being played up above by the heavenly representatives of Eisav and Yishmoel. In days long ago, we would ask the novi what was happening and what we should do. Today, we can only note that anti-Semitism is proliferating and the Iranians are preparing nuclear weapons. Terror is increasing against us around the world. We should be taking the signs and doing what Yidden have done through the ages: teshuvah, tefillah and tzedakah. That was several years ago. Perhaps we don’t need even mekubalim to tell us this, but with Shivah Assar B’Tammuz coming up right after Shabbos, this is the time to realize that the heavenly chess game between the forces of evil and Klal Yisroel is being waged right before us and there are indeed things that we can do. To merge the mesholim, Shivah Assar B’Tammuz is not just about the breeching of the wall, but about the fact that we did not react with sufficient concern, and we now know, Rachmana litzlan, what came next.

When Rav Weintraub was writing, there was not yet an open war with Iran, there was no Mamdani and the Simchas Torah massacre was still in the future. Today, we can see that perhaps the gaon and mekubal knew more than he revealed.

The holy Tanna Rav Tzadok fasted for forty years before the churban, trying to prevent its tragic coming, but, sadly, his efforts didn’t deflect its effect. We don’t know, but perhaps it could have been worse without his herculean efforts, but these days, with instant communication and constant news, we have less excuse than any time in our past for not reacting as Yidden have always done. Can anything really change? Yes, of course.

Chazal (Sukkah 14a) reveal to us that the tefillos of tzaddikim are like a pitchfork or shovel. Just as the shovel can turn the produce from one side to another, so can heartfelt prayers change any situation. It is true that we no longer have prophets. But Klal Yisroel has many tzaddikim, and each of us can daven as if our lives depend upon these tefillos, because they obviously do. Whether our problem seems to be just local politics or the world conflagration facing Eretz Yisroel, the answer is neither military nor diplomatic. It is totally in the Hands of Hashem, Who has always shown us how to react appropriately.

I would like share a personal reaction to one of the Selichos for the upcoming fast. In the piyut beginning with the word Amarer, the second line states, “When I angered [Hashem].” The word for angered used here is b’naatzi.” I always tremble when I recite this line. However, I think that this year we can discover new meaning in this bloodcurdling word. Maybe it’s just that I am a child of Holocaust survivors, but this year, the somewhat overused reference reminds me that Shivah Assar B’Tammuz transcends even the five tragedies that happened over the centuries on this day. It is a reminder that this fast day can be our key to avoiding contemporary calamities. My rebbi, Rav Yitzchok Hutner, famously disliked the terms Holocaust and Shoah, preferring the ancient appellation churban. The reason was that in our history, there are no events that are disconnected from others. When speaking of the Crusades, the Spanish Inquisition, Tach VeTat or other anti-Semitic phenomena, they are all subsumed under the designation of churban. Hopefully, with Hashem’s help, the churbanos we are facing are avoidable with our hishtadlus and the Ribono Shel Olam’s intervention bemeheirah beyomeinu.