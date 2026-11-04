In A Perfect World: Weathering The Storm

The other day, a friend and I were talking about the ways we’ve changed as we’ve grown older.

“I feel more stressed these days than I used to,” my friend confessed.

I was surprised. “I actually feel less stressed,” I told her.

It was an intriguing topic to explore, but events swept us along and we didn’t have a chance to pursue it. Later, I spent some time mulling it over on my own. Why, I wondered, was my friend more stressed as she grew older, and why was I feeling the opposite?

It took a while, but maybe I have a glimmering of an idea. I can’t speak for my friend, of course. But I can speculate. I think we’re looking at the question from two different aspects. Apples and oranges.

Growing older is not just a matter of collecting years. We also collect people. Family members. Friends. Generations to cherish and guide and love.

But loving people, caring about their welfare, comes along with a hefty price tag. A price tag called worry.

No one’s life is all smooth sailing. Ups and downs are an inevitable part of human existence. As we accumulate people who are important to us, their ups and downs become to a certain extent our own. Even when things are fine in our own little world at the moment, someone whom we care deeply about may be going through a hard time.

When a friend cries, we cry together with her. When a family member suffers, we suffer too. And we stress.

We invest in the people we love, and most of the time we reap a profit of pure pleasure and nachas. But that investment has its downside as well. The more we invest in someone, the more we’re impacted emotionally by the trials and tribulations of their lives. Though we, personally, may be at the top of the Ferris Wheel just then, it’s impossible to ignore those who are struggling at the bottom.

Love is not only about sunny days. When it rains on the people we care about, we get wet, too. It’s a package deal.

And another thing. As the years pass, they show us all the different ways that life can hurt. Even as we’ve experienced great joy, by now we’ve probably also experienced great sadness. We’ve lost people we loved, people whom we once couldn’t imagine the world without. We’ve had huge successes, but also some setbacks and failures. We’ve coped with illness and financial woes and relationship upsets. We’ve come to terms with our utter helplessness over the big issues in life.

We’ve been at sea, trying to paddle our way to safer shores. And we’ve watched others close to us flounder in similar boats of their own.

In short, to live life is to experience at least some measure of heartache. And to love people is to hurt when they’re hurting. The more carefree attitude of our younger years comes largely from inexperience: If I haven’t felt it, it doesn’t really exist.

I can’t speak for my friend, but maybe that’s what was in her mind when she remarked that she finds herself more stressed these days. When you established generations, you treat yourself to one of the deepest pleasures in life. But you also have a plateful, and at times a platterful, of people to worry about.

Despite this truth, the reason I feel an overall lessening of former stress levels comes from an entirely different direction.

Moonlight Foxes and Other Illusions

A non-Jewish neighbor of mine likes to decorate her garden with whimsical objects. One night, I looked out from my back patio to see a red-brown fox sitting motionless near my neighbor’s garden, gleaming in the moonlight.

We’ve had foxes in our back yard before. (One of them once made off with my daughter’s shoe, but that’s a story for a different day.) Glimpsing this one, I froze. Not quite afraid, but definitely not enjoying the sight of that animal sitting with such aplomb not far away.

It wasn’t until the next morning, in daylight, that I realized that what I’d seen was not an actual animal at all. It was a flat, one-dimensional metal silhouette of a fox that my neighbor had set on the perimeter of her garden as a sort of pseudo-sentinel. What had seemed real enough to set my heart fluttering was nothing more than a piece of landscaping decor. An illusion.

Looking back, I see that there were many things over the years which made me feel strongly at the time but which turned out, in hindsight, to be illusions. The intensity of a school child’s longing to be popular, to be part of the “in” crowd, is unparalleled. And yet, what is popularity but a series of whims and mood shifts in the group of people you happen to be with at the moment? It says nothing about a person’s intrinsic worth or potential for happiness. To the child, however, it can seem as real and as potent as that fake fox grinning at me in the moonlight.

When life hands you some hefty main courses, you stop lending as much significance to light snacks. In other words, there are things that are worth pouring yourself into, and others that just aren’t worth the trouble. Things worth stressing over, and things to simply ignore. When you’ve dealt with visceral issues pertaining to life, death, marriage and parenthood, trivial annoyances and excitements start to take on their proper proportions.

Others’ opinions of your actions don’t matter nearly as much when you realize that the powerful tyrant called “other people” is made up of individuals just like you. Vulnerable. Occasionally insecure. Not necessarily correct in their thinking. What once gave other people’s opinion a weight it did not always deserve dissipates as we grow older and more secure about who we are and what traits are most worth admiring.

A new attitude comes in to take its place, something along the lines of: I care what you think of me, but not enough to let it bother me. As long as I’m in good standing with Hakadosh Boruch Hu and my conscience, I can stand on my own two feet without the prop of others’ good opinion to hold me up, and without falling apart if they express a negative one. We’ve finally grown to trust ourselves. We’ve finally grown up.

This, I think, is what lies behind my lowered stress levels these days. Boruch Hashem, I’ve weathered a few storms and emerged stronger from them. On the way, I’ve learned to appreciate people in a real way. Not as a gauge of my own worth, or as symbols of something I’d like to attain, but as beautiful individuals worth cultivating for their own sakes.

When you’re not busy wondering what others think of you, when you’re not distracted by the effort to climb some vague social ladder, you’re free to enjoy those around you. Really enjoy them. And empathize with them in a way that goes far beyond lip service. Instead of waiting hopefully for a kind word, you learn that you have the power to dispense it.

Rather than feeling ashamed of the places where you’ve failed, you stubbornly persist down the difficult road to success… knowing that everyone around you is doing the exact same thing. And hoping that maybe all of us can even share the light which we all need to illuminate our way.

Fear is the great stressor. Yes, I want people to view me in a positive light. But not out of fear; out of love. Even as I try to see them that way, too. And love them back.

After all, they’re my partners in the awesome, gladsome, sometimes tiresome, but always interesting adventure called living.