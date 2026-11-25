I remember the trepidation I felt years ago, when we traded in our old car for a slightly less old minivan. I’d never driven a minivan before. It was bigger and higher off the ground than I was used to, and I was sure that driving it would be a frightening ordeal.

How wrong I was! Scarcely had I climbed into the driver’s seat when I realized that this high perch had its advantages. I could see better and farther than I’d done in other cars, lower to the ground. And because the scope of my vision was greater, so was my confidence. In no time at all, that minivan became my best friend.

A tall person has no idea what it’s like to see the world from a shorter perspective. He never has to ask anyone to get something off a high shelf for him, or climb a stepladder each time he needs to reach something situated above his head. The old joke where the tall person calls down to the shorter one, “How is the weather down there?” actually has some truth to it. It may not be a different climate, but it’s definitely a whole different experience.

If we take differences in height as an analogy for life, we can up with some interesting parallels.

Height can be measured in more than just inches. You might say that having the advantage of years gives a person what we might call an experiential height that a younger person lacks. A “high” level of life experience means that you’ve been through a lot and hopefully learned something along the way. All those remembered life lessons, if properly absorbed, pile up into a kind of experiential “tallness” which, like my seat behind the wheel of my minivan, helps you see further and thus to more ably navigate future events as they come up.

We should not underestimate the importance of experience as a useful guide. Even something as simple as an acquired familiarity with local landmarks can help smooth our way. Here’s an example.

When I first moved to Baltimore, I didn’t know my way around. Add to that a naturally less than perfect sense of direction, and you can imagine how often I found myself lost. Or maybe you can’t imagine it. Take it from me, it happened a lot. Once episode in particular stands out in my memory.

I’d gone to an appointment, with my husband’s careful, step-by-step directions to direct me. All was well on the way in, and I assumed that by reversing all the right and left turns, I’d easily find my way home afterward. What I forgot was to factor in the turn taking me out of the parking lot and onto the first street. I paid the price for that oversight. It soon had me zooming down the Jones Falls Expressway, a busy highway I’d never traveled before, on my way to… who knew where.

There I was, moving at highway speed because I had no choice, and with no early clue where this road was taking me. For all I knew, I could end up in Philadelphia! It was a scary feeling, being forced to race headlong toward the unknown. Eventually, I found my way off the highway and made it back to familiar territory. But I’ve never forgotten the way it felt to be completely out of my depth, a stranger in a strange place with no mental map to guide me home again.

Experience takes the edge off new things. It rubs away some of the strangeness and turn them into, if not always friends, then at least acquaintances. Something familiar. Something you can handle when you have to. Something you’re tall enough to see over. Everything we go through in life adds some “height” to our cumulative knowledge, giving us a vantage point we didn’t have before. A sharper and more far-seeing one.

Repetition and Review

And then there’s what we might call emotional height.

Suppose you quarrel with your spouse early in your marriage. Deeply involved in the rights and wrongs of the matter, and even more deeply ensnared by your feelings about it, it can be hard to view the issue with any kind of objectivity.

But suppose that same disagreement, or something very similar, crops up over and over again. After a while, familiarity dulls the first shock of the fact that you’re quarreling at all. Even more, you’ve had time to absorb your spouse’s point of view and to recalibrate your own. You’ve begun to notice a pattern in the way you each feel and think and react to things. You’ve had a chance to ask for advice, if necessary, or simply to compare this incident with others that came before.

As in any field, repetition and review help us internalize the material. And they help us gain the emotional height we need to see our way more clearly down this road.

Where you used to sit in the driver’s seat of a low-to-the-ground sports car as you sped unthinkingly through the disagreement, you are now in a different position: a higher-off-the-ground minivan. Your vision expands with the additional height, so that maybe next time, you can see your way to maneuvering around this specific obstacle with a little more wisdom and a lot more finesse.

Starting a new relationship, or a new job, is like walking into a tall people’s convention when you’re on the short side. You’re at a disadvantage. You don’t know the ropes yet. Everything looms like an obstacle in front of you, blocking your view. To use our other analogy, you’re speeding down an unfamiliar highway without a clue. It takes experience, and often a lot of it, to draw us a map. Or (back to the other analogy) to provide the emotional inches we need to see where we’re going. To feel on firm ground again.

Maybe that’s why the Torah urges us repeatedly to be kind to the ger. Being a stranger isn’t easy, especially if everyone else around you know each other already. They speak a language greased by years of use, while you’re just learning to spell your first words. They’ve been traveling down this highway together for a long time, but it’s unfamiliar territory to you. And unfamiliar is scary.

It’s also uncomfortable. Something we should bear in mind any time someone new comes into our orbit. She doesn’t have to be a ger to have a claim on our attention. Just being new means being at a disadvantage, the way a shorter person can sometimes feel in a world of tall people. Her ability to navigate her way is compromised because of its newness, leaving her vulnerable and needy.

It’s not always easy to remember this, when we’re sitting comfortably high above the road in our minivans going exactly where we plan to go. But driving down a highway you don’t know, moving at top speed as you try to keep up with everyone else, can be daunting!

Until the newbie achieves some of the experiential and emotional height she needs to cope with confidence, let’s provide a cushion of attention and caring… to lend her a few sorely lacking, and very much appreciated, extra inches!