In A Perfect World: The Other Road

Wise people throughout the ages have been quick to point out the various traits necessary for a successful life. Among others, they’ve touted things like industriousness, diligence and responsibility. In more recent times, there’s been added emphasis on self-awareness and sensitivity toward others.

All of these traits are indubitably vital for success. They lead us down the road toward our chosen destination. But every road has its crossroads. Places where a person can choose the path to success… or its opposite. I think it’s worth our while to take a look at that other road. The one which no one wants to take, but which so many of us do, in ways large and small.

I’m talking about the road to failure. To be more specific: moral failure.

There are two ways to fall short in the moral realm. One is to behave badly, and the other is to fail to seize an opportunity to behave well. Whether we’re talking about actual mitzvos or the less articulated areas of lifnim mishuras hadin, doing or refraining from doing things that are not strictly spelled out in the halacha, the path runs along similar lines.

One way we can map that road is by thinking in terms of C’s. Four C’s, to be precise.

The first C is for Convenience. Often, when an opportunity presents itself for taking some positive action, an action that would launch us onto a higher level in the moral sphere, we fail to take it. Why?

Given our bottom-line yearning to be a good person, you’d think that only some large and overarching obstacle could block our way toward perfecting ourselves through such actions. You’d expect that our desire to grow would falter only under the most powerful kind of counterforce. After all, we all aspire to greatness, right? So, what’s holding us back?

Sadly, it doesn’t take a formidable foe to turn us away from realizing our amazing potential. All we need is to feel a little too tired. A little reluctant to stretch ourselves to the point of discomfort. A bit too disinclined to rearrange our schedules. We turn our backs on opportunities for greatness simply because getting there can be so terribly inconvenient.

I’m speaking to myself when I say that, like the mosquito that brought down the mighty Titus, it’s often the little things that trip us up on our way to moral perfection. Not getting enough sleep the night before. Letting ourselves become distracted by all the minor stresses of life. Preoccupied by the little things, a chance to do something big can slip deftly past our radar.

Too often, we structure our lives in such a way that makes it inconvenient to stop and switch gears. Our time and energy are already allocated elsewhere. If every minute of our day is accounted for, where’s the time to address an unexpected opportunity for doing a chesed? If we’re overly ambitious in terms of how we run our homes and dress for success, it can leave us with little energy for extras. Even extras with the potential to give our neshamos that extra glow. Extras like undertaking a learning project or doing a little something to cheer up a friend who’s down.

We want to do great things, but the inconvenience of it deters us. It’s just not the right moment. I’ll do it later. I’m too busy to commit. We all suffer to some degree from an inborn laziness and a tendency to focus on the physical at the cost of the spiritual. Put all that together, and we can find ourselves at the crossroads, carelessly bypassing the road to success.

Step by Step

The second C is for Curiosity.

In the annals of tragic addictions and disasters, a certain kind of sentence keeps popping up over and over: “I just wanted to see what it was like.” “I only wanted to try it once…”

Man was created with a tremendous curiosity about the world around him. That curiosity has led to marvelous discoveries and adventures. We wouldn’t be in North America right now if Columbus hadn’t wanted to see what lay on the other side of the ocean. Many of our most effective medicines would not be around if not for the driving curiosity of researchers and scientists. But curiosity has its dangers, too.

The yetzer hara is always egging us on to venture into unknown territory, “just to see what it’s like.” In a close-knit frum society, the temptations are thankfully limited, but they’re always present. The young are especially vulnerable to the kind of excitement that comes from satisfying our curiosity. By nature, we’re eager for new experiences, excited to see what lies around a corner we’ve never rounded before.

If we sometimes detour around opportunities for growth because they’re not convenient, we also sometimes wander off the safe path through sheer curiosity to see where the other road leads. Forgetting the age-old adage about how curiosity killed the cat…

Once that happens, we move on to the next C, which stands for Criminal. That’s what we feel like. We know we’ve done wrong, either actively or by letting a spiritual opportunity slip through our fingers. After a while, we may start to feel as if we’ve moved beyond the pale. We’re no longer the righteous people we were before. We’ve put ourselves in the category of people we’re not proud to be. We’ve become moral criminals.

Such an attitude, of course, is the worst possible one for finding our way back through teshuvah, which means returning to our former, best selves. If we place ourselves squarely in the “criminal” camp, we lose hope. We feel like losers where it counts. The way back seems to be a world away, almost too remote to reach.

That’s why it’s so crucial to separate ourselves from our sins. To remember that, while our actions may have been misguided, our souls are pure. That there’s always a way back. That committing a crime, or even many crimes, does not make a person a criminal for life.

Somewhere we reached a crossroads and took a wrong turn. But we can always turn around.

The fourth C is the saddest of all. It’s what happens when, overwhelmed by our “crimes,” we forget about our capacity to make a U-turn. Such a person can become so dejected, so disappointed in himself, that he pours cement over his new persona. Cement that locks him in and robs him of the spiritual energy he needs to contend with his moral failings.

Step by step, he’s petrified himself into a position he never meant to take and a person he never meant to be.

A Jew has to be fluid. Historically, we’ve learned to go with the flow. We’ve learned how to rise to the top in every field and every civilization, how to adapt ourselves to changing conditions without sacrificing our sanctity. On an inner, individual level as well, we mustn’t ever lock ourselves into a negative stance that removes all hope of positive change. We need to remove the criminal mindset. We must throw away the cement.

Because Hashem offers us endless opportunities to turn things around. Just as He sends endless opportunities for our spirits to grow greater.

All we have to do is reach out and take them.