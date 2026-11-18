I was sitting at my kitchen table with my morning coffee the other day when an unpleasant thought struck me. Before I share the thought, let me fill in a little background.

Seven years ago, we moved into our present home. It needed various things done to it at the time, such as painting, carpeting, updating the kitchen and to a lesser extent some of the bathrooms. When those big projects were behind us, I set myself the pleasurable task of pulling the décor together. I didn’t do it all at once. Room by room, item by item, I gave the place a makeover. A new window treatment here, a matching rug and set of sofa cushions there. You get the picture.

After recently crossing the last big thing off my to-do list, I was ready to move on. Sitting there with my coffee, I had an enjoyable sense of having finally put that job behind me. Then I noticed something. Our kitchen table is round. While there’s room for four chairs around it, only three have graced the table for quite a while now. I’d become so accustomed to seeing the gap since the fourth chair broke that I’d forgotten all about it.

It demanded its share of attention now. “What about me?” the gap seemed to reproach. “Get another chair! Fill me in!”

My heart sank at the prospect of having to match up the chair, make the purchase, arrange to have it delivered and so on. I just wasn’t in the mood. Also, we don’t even need that many seats at the kitchen table since we use the dining room for anything over two or three people at a meal. Gazing at the blank space, that imperfection in my otherwise perfectly adequate kitchen, I joked to myself, “It’s zecher l’churban.”

Then, suddenly, I wasn’t joking anymore.

Who says that everything has to be perfect, down to the last detail? I loved the idea of leaving the space empty. Not because I was disinclined to do what it would take to fill it, but because I’d invested that gap at my table with meaning. It stopped being a glaring hole that needed to be filled, and turned into a reminder of what I, and every Jew, is missing.

This is a trivial example, but maybe we can reframe all of our stresses and distresses in such a way that they become more. We can do that by investing them with a larger meaning. The kind of meaning that makes all the difference.

Wood and Stones

Our grandmothers in the shetl had a saying up their sleeves that they pulled out whenever some minor or major upset occurred: “Zuhl zayn ah kapparah.” May the upsetting event serve as an atonement for our sins.

Given that we are obligated in 613 mitzvos which cover the full spectrum of our actions, thoughts, feelings and interactions with others, along with the vast amount of halachos that accompany them, is it any wonder that even the most well-intentioned of us is probably not far from being a perpetual sinner?

Whether our transgressions are large or small, and whether or not we’re aware of them, we can all use a kapparah. Every time Hashem afflicts us with suffering, a portion of our sins are atoned for and erased. This, we learn, applies to even the tiniest and least significant kind of suffering, such as stubbing a toe or losing a parking spot. Even the most minor disappointment or paltry annoyance can offer atonement. How much more so the larger and more painful kind!

Internalizing this idea can go a long way toward reconciling us to a great many uncomfortable things that happen to us over the course of our days. It can provide comfort even in our darkest moments. We don’t ask for tzaros, but when they come, we hope and pray that they will be balanced in our eternal account against the black marks that our wrongdoings have accrued. So that we’ll come to the World of Truth one day with slates as clean as not only our teshuvah, but also our suffering, has made them.

And another thing. We learn that the destruction of the Beis HaMikdosh was not an undiluted tragedy, since it replaced the target that should have been destroyed instead: the Jewish people themselves. Hakadosh Boruch Hu vented His anger and retribution on wood and stones as a way of sparing us. Because He loves us.

Who can know how many times in his life a material or financial loss is actually a divine kindness, because it serves as a substitute for damage to life and limb, r”l? The answer is that we don’t know. But given Hashem’s desire to shower us with good, we can guess that it happens more often than we might think.

Meaning that what looks like something awful may actually be a way of sparing us from something even more awful. Definitely food for thought…

The Stretch Factor

Quite apart from the atonement that suffering brings, and the fact that it activates Hashem lovingkindness in ways that are not always apparent, there’s another purpose that’s served whenever we meet up with trouble. It’s what I like to call the Stretch Factor.

Stretching, like all exercise, demands effort and sweat that we don’t always feel like expending. Though we know that it’s good for us, it can be hard to get started on an exercise regimen, knowing how uncomfortable it will make us in the short term.

When it comes to spiritual stretching, Hashem sometimes takes the decision out of our hands. He does so by placing us in a situation that demands it from us. It may take the form of a difficult person in our life that calls for reserves of patience and compassion we didn’t know we had. A challenge we never expected, but which has the potential to bring out abilities we’d never otherwise have put into play. A painful encounter that helps us grow in unimaginable ways.

Because He loves us and believes in us, Hashem wants to help us fashion ourselves into the best people we can be. While He created us in His image, He does not force us to walk in His ways. That’s up to us, a product of our free will.

But Hashem can, and does, set up situations that can help us learn the lessons we need to learn as we move up the rung toward spiritual perfection. While we may experience these lessons as pain and suffering, in the larger sense and in the longest run, they are actually our best friends. Remembering this can go a long way toward easing our pain.

We don’t ask for problems. We do not court suffering. But when it comes, we can try to reframe what we’re feeling and experiencing in a way that invests it with purpose and meaning. A way that turns the situation, and the way we feel about it, right on its head.

If suffering atones for and erases sins for which we would otherwise have paid a heavy price; if one kind of loss can stand in for the loss of something much more precious; if we can use even minor inconveniences as a reminder of what’s important in the life of a Jew; if we can see the lesson and growth potential that’s embedded in every challenge… In short, if we can invest everything we experience with meaning…

Then sadness becomes colored by gratitude, and our bond with our Creator grows ever closer and more enduring.

And isn’t that, after all, the whole point of this long, sometimes painful, but always exhilarating exercise we call Life?